Tuna Egg Sandwich

This is just an old-fashioned tuna egg sandwich that is simple and quick to make! My grandparents make these and tell me that this is the 'correct' way to make a hearty sandwich!

By LISALC98

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the tuna, eggs, celery and mayonnaise. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place half of the mixture onto 1 slice of bread and the other half on another slice of bread. Top with remaining slices of bread. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 16g; cholesterol 339.5mg; sodium 558.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (86)

Most helpful positive review

Kristina M
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2005
Im pregnant, and I crave tuna, this recipe is delicious, you have to put eggs in or it just isn't the same. I also added some sweet relish to this and gives it more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(165)

Most helpful critical review

COOKINGBUNCHES
Rating: 3 stars
01/29/2006
I like flavourful meals, in this case I am giving this recipe 3 stars, because I had to put more flavour in it, I added fresh parsley, green and red peppers and onion. But the main idea it's good. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
Janine
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2007
These are great, but you gotta add some onion! Read More
Helpful
(144)
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2010
Delicious!! I use two eggs and about 3/4 of a stalk of celery along with celery seed, salt, and pepper. Since finding this recipe we haven't eaten just tuna salad or just egg salad sandwiches. We even use this mix for stuffed tomatos. I sometimes add chopped sweet gerkins and just love the simplicity of this dish. Read More
Helpful
(77)
Derek
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2005
This was the base recipe I was looking for. I had never made a tuna sandwich....let enough hard boiled an egg. My mom used to make them all the time growing up. I changed up a few things though. 2 eggs was enough egg for me, 2 tablespoons of miracle whip and I replaced the celery with 1/4 cup of relish. Tasted great. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Elizabeth
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2008
It was a tad dry and it didn't have too much "zing" so I added a teaspoon of Dijon mustard and balsamic vinegar and it was delicious. :D Read More
Helpful
(17)
foodinmybelly
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2006
I'm very finicky about tuna, this is one of the only ways that I actually like it. Nice and simple recipe and I like the crunch with the celery. My husband and I add a little sweet relish to ours as well. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Dona
Rating: 4 stars
04/01/2005
This very much like the one I've used for years. I use 2 egge and 2 Tablespoon chopped black olives. The green stuffed ones are good too. Read More
Helpful
(14)
love to cook
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2010
I didn't have any celery, and I used 4 eggs instead of 3. It was great for school lunch! I would have never thought of using tuna mixed with egg! Read More
Helpful
(11)
