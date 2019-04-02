Tuna Egg Sandwich

Im pregnant, and I crave tuna, this recipe is delicious, you have to put eggs in or it just isn't the same. I also added some sweet relish to this and gives it more flavor.
These are great, but you gotta add some onion!
Delicious!! I use two eggs and about 3/4 of a stalk of celery along with celery seed, salt, and pepper. Since finding this recipe we haven't eaten just tuna salad or just egg salad sandwiches. We even use this mix for stuffed tomatos. I sometimes add chopped sweet gerkins and just love the simplicity of this dish.
This was the base recipe I was looking for. I had never made a tuna sandwich....let enough hard boiled an egg. My mom used to make them all the time growing up. I changed up a few things though. 2 eggs was enough egg for me, 2 tablespoons of miracle whip and I replaced the celery with 1/4 cup of relish. Tasted great.
It was a tad dry and it didn't have too much "zing" so I added a teaspoon of Dijon mustard and balsamic vinegar and it was delicious. :D
I like flavourful meals, in this case I am giving this recipe 3 stars, because I had to put more flavour in it, I added fresh parsley, green and red peppers and onion. But the main idea it's good. Thank you.
I'm very finicky about tuna, this is one of the only ways that I actually like it. Nice and simple recipe and I like the crunch with the celery. My husband and I add a little sweet relish to ours as well. Thanks for the recipe.
This very much like the one I've used for years. I use 2 egge and 2 Tablespoon chopped black olives. The green stuffed ones are good too.
I didn't have any celery, and I used 4 eggs instead of 3. It was great for school lunch! I would have never thought of using tuna mixed with egg!