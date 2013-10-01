Elvis Presley Cake

I don't know how anyone could stand this cake as sweet as it could be with as much sugar the recipe calls for. I used almost 3 cups confectioner's sugar for the frosting (which was good), and 1 cup for the pineapple mixture (of which I used a 20 ounce can per other reviewers- but I don't think it needed the sugar, and the juice needs to be drained- makes the cake too soggy). I ground up the pecans in my food processor and mixed them in with the frosting and then sprinkled a little on top of the finished cake. That worked out great- the frosting was the best part, IMHO, and it was a beautiful presentation. I would give it five stars because it's a great mix of ingredients, it just will take some work to get them to my liking. I think just the cake and the frosting would be great too, without the pineapple, and it would make the process easier. Also, I made the cake mix with whole eggs instead of just egg whites. It's a very good recipe, overall.