Elvis Presley Cake

121 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 32
  • 3 5
  • 2 7
  • 1 0

Are you lonesome tonight? This cake will have you itchin' like a bug on a fuzzy tree. Even your hound dog will like it. Thank you, thank you very much.

By Sandy

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cake according to instructions on package. Bake in a 9x13 inch pan. Allow to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Combine pineapple and sugar in saucepan. Bring to a boil. Spoon over cooled cake.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Add vanilla. Add pecans and mix well.

  • Spread cream cheese frosting over cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 55.6g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 196.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022