Elvis Presley Cake
Are you lonesome tonight? This cake will have you itchin' like a bug on a fuzzy tree. Even your hound dog will like it. Thank you, thank you very much.
In light of the mixed reviews of this recipe, a word of caution that my review is based on the changes I made to this recipe. I really wanted it to work, not only for myself but for others who might want to try it, and I believed it definitely had potential in spite of its problems, mainly that 2 cups of sugar to an 8-oz. can of pineapple is just simply far too much. I made this as a 3-layer cake, using the cake mix called for (I used French Vanilla) and a Cake Mix Extender recipe from another web site. Turned out moist, tall, and delicious. For the filling I heated a 20 oz. can of pineapple with just 1/3 cup sugar and 2 T. cornstarch till thickened, then swirled in 2 T. butter to make it silky and rich--again, perfect. Delicious and just the right amount of sweetness. Because of the size of the cake I made, and because I added some decoration, I made a double recipe of the frosting. I decorated the finished cake with sliced almonds, maraschino cherries and wedges of dried pineapple. All I gotta say is, Elvis would be proud this is his namesake. This is one, fine cake, and a real show stopper!Read More
I made this cake for my husband's birthday dinner because he can't tolerate anything chocolate in the evening. It's not a bad cake, but it's VERY sweet...a diabetic coma in one piece! Even my kids thought so. The next time I make this, I'm going to add the nuts in with the pinapple/sugar mixture and frost the cake with a fluffy white icing or use less sugar and more juice in the pineapple/sugar mixture to see if I can tone it down.Read More
This is the first time that I've written a review, but the cake turned out so awesome, that I had to share. I used the 20 oz. can of pineapple with juice with a scant one cup of sugar. Honestly, you could get away with a half to 3/4 cup--but I wonder if it would make enough "juice"? With the cup of sugar, it was still very sweet. THEN-I took a big meat fork and covered the cake with holes-a very important step, I think. Now, apply pineapple liberally. Those steps where suggestions from other reviewers. I changed the frosting to a POUND of cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter, a running-over teaspoon of vanilla, and only 2 cups of powdered sugar. I really like cream cheese frosting, obviously. I used all but one cup of it--I just couldn't bring myself to use all of it! Don't mix the pecans into the frosting--it will tear up your cake. TOAST your pecans and sprinkle them on top. Put it in the fridge and serve cold. Yum, yum, yum!!!
What a wonderful cake - there was nothing left of it to bring home. However, I made some changes after reading previous reviews. Here is what I did. I used a 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple, this gave a better covering of the caked. I also used just 3/4 cup of sugar to cooked the pineapple in. 2c. sugar is unnecessary. All you want the sugar to do is to more or less cook the pineapple down and give it a glaze. Then I used a slotted spoon to drain the liquid off as I was spreading it on the cake. Doing this will still give you the necessary moisture. I also sprinkled the nuts on top of the frosting instead as per instrustions, this gave it a nice appearance. Will I make it again? YOU BET ON IT! It had my husband howling with delight!
Great cake and really simple! I followed some of the other suggestions and doubled the pineapple (but didn't use all of the juice) and used 1.5 cups of sugar. I took it to a get together and everyone raved about it. I thought that it was even better after being in the refrigerator overnight.
Very easy to make, but it's TOO sweet! My hubby loves all types of sweets and even he said it was too much. I think the icing is fine so it must be the white sugar that should be reduced by at least half (IF I were to make this again).
I needed to make an additional comment. Previously I noted that you needed to scale back the sugar to 1 cup. You also need to poke holes in the cake while it is hot and pour the pineapple mixture over the still warm cake. Do Not drain off the juice. You want it to soak into the cake.
This cake is wonderful. It would be perfect served at a bridal shower. I poked holes in the cake before pouring the pineapple on top. It makes the liquid absorb into the cake better. Thanks for this great cake recipe.
I don't know how anyone could stand this cake as sweet as it could be with as much sugar the recipe calls for. I used almost 3 cups confectioner's sugar for the frosting (which was good), and 1 cup for the pineapple mixture (of which I used a 20 ounce can per other reviewers- but I don't think it needed the sugar, and the juice needs to be drained- makes the cake too soggy). I ground up the pecans in my food processor and mixed them in with the frosting and then sprinkled a little on top of the finished cake. That worked out great- the frosting was the best part, IMHO, and it was a beautiful presentation. I would give it five stars because it's a great mix of ingredients, it just will take some work to get them to my liking. I think just the cake and the frosting would be great too, without the pineapple, and it would make the process easier. Also, I made the cake mix with whole eggs instead of just egg whites. It's a very good recipe, overall.
My mom loves "the king" so i decided to make this cake for her birthday dinner. She loved it as did all of the guests. I did think it might be too sweet so i only used one cup of sugar with the pineapple and only about 3 cups of the icing sugar in the cream cheese mixture. I also decided to sprinkle the walnuts on the cake instead of mixing it in the icing. It made spreading the icing much easier and the presentation was very pretty.
Something is wrong with this recipe. How can you ice the cake after pouring the pineapple over it first.
I love to make this cake for holiday gatherings. I agree the recipe calls for too much sugar, so I always decrease to 1 cup mixed with 20 oz. of pineapple and 2 cups in the frosting. Plenty sweet and so moist it melts in your mouth!
Like other reviewers I found that there's not enough pineapple and way too much sugar,as well as too much icing, so, I adapted this recipe by using a 19 oz can of pineapple, 1 cup sugar, then used about 2/3 of the icing. very good icing...I've used this icing recipe (without the nuts) for years for various cakes. yummm! I'd give this recipe 3 stars but must give it 4 plus with the changes. Next time I'll try it by thickening the pineapple with cornstartch, no sugar added, see what happens. It was still too sweet, sorry.
This is an easier version: Bake Yellow cake box- cook as shown on the box, but add 1 cup oil instead. Cook 1 cup crushed pineapple and 1 cup of sugar until thick and pour over cake. Cream 1 stick butter, 1 pound confectioner sugar and 1 package cream cheese. Put over cooled cake. Enjoy! :)
Oh My! This is really really sweet. I should have followed the suggestions of other reviewers, but I didn't because I wanted to be able to make my own adjustments to my taste after following the recipe. I did however use 3 cups of PS rather then 4, and it was still entirely too much. This recipe will be perfect using only 1 cup of white sugar with the pineapple, and only 2 cups of Powdered sugar. Also, the cream cheese taste was really overpowered by the powdered sugar so next time, I am going to use about 12 oz rather then 8. After these minor adjustments, it will definately be a 5 star, but as it stands now, I can only rate it a 4 star.
Cake was excellent. I adjusted the recipe using a 20 oz can of crushed pineapple and only 1 cup of sugar. I used 2-1/2 cups of powdered sugar for the cream cheese topping. I will be making this again.
After reading other reviews, I used only 1 cup of white sugar and 2 cups of confectioner's sugar. IT WAS PERFECT!! When I poured the pineapple sugar mixture over the cake, I was skeptical, but when the cake was actually served, the cake had absorbed all of the juices and was so lucious. I made this for Papa's 65th birthday because he is an Elvis fan. EVERYONE loved the cake. I will definitely keep this in my recipe box.
Way too sweet even after halving the amounts of sugar.
I take this to work regularly and it always disappears quickly. I have used yellow cake mix as well as the white and I think I prefer the yellow.
This cake was delicious!! I made it for my mother's birthday because she loves Elvis and Pina Coladas so I thought it was perfect. I made a few changes. I decreased the sugar to 1 cup such as the others suggested. I also added some coconut extract to the frosting and cake mix. I also toasted some coconut flakes and covered the cake in them for decoration. Everyone loved it! The only reason I didn't give it a 5 is because it was a bit dry, next time I'll maybe put some pineapples in the cake mix or pineapple juice to make it moister.
Ohmygosh! This will be one of my favorites! We love pineapple and we love cream cheese frosting. I took this to a family affair and everyone loved it. I refrigerated it so it was cool when we served it and very refreshing! I wasn't a great Elvis fan but I am now. ( I also reduced the sugar to 1 1/3 cups)
"Fabulous" doesn't do this cake justice - it was absolutely delicious! Used yellow cake mix as I didn't have white...so, so good!
I have made this cake a couple of times for work and always get asked for the recipe. It is really so simple!! I use two cans of pineapple but only the juice from one. I used the yellow cake mix with pudding. I also poke holes in the cooled cake with a toothpick before spooning the pineapple topping on. Yummy!!
This cake is YUMMY!!! It's really, really rich though. We ate it while it was still warm and I can't describe how awesome it was! Thanks for the great recipe and I like the name too! :o)
This cake was great. We really loved it and it went fast. I will definately make this again.
I've already reviewed this cake once, and I still hold firm on my five-star rating. I just wanted to add that I made it this time with pineapple cake mix, and while it was still very good, I prefer it with white cake mix.
Loved it...did make one change. We didn't like the chunkiness of the pineapple even when using the crushed. So we whizzed it in the cuisinart, then followed the recipe. Yummy..definitly a family favorite.
Loved this Cake! I read the other reviews before making the cake. I made adjustment to the amount of sugar decreasing from 2 cups to 1 that was combined with the pineapple. I increased the pineapple to 20 ounce can with most of the juice. I decreased the sugar in the frosting by one cup. After the cake had cooled I poked holes in the cake. I added 1/4 cup of pecans finely chopped to the icing for a little texture. And refrigerated it before sharing with friends. They loved it too!
Made this for my dad's 83rd birthday. Served Hawiian Bread and the Cantonese Dinner w/ Rice. To cut Calories and I used Light Butter, lite Cream Cheese all egg whites instead of whole eggs, IF I had had Splenda on hand I would have used that instead of sugar. Did follow other sugg. ie. poked holes in cake and drained abt 1/2 of juice off.
The cake is great!! Very easy to make, and delicious to eat!
My family went crazy for this cake, it was quick & easy as well as absolutely delicious!!!!
Way too sweet for most people. Made for a dinner party and no one went back for seconds.
All I can say is I love this cake. It is a little sweet but that is why I love it.
Great cake! I think you should follow the recipe exactly! It's wonderful.
Yummy as-is! However, since I am a die-hard pineapple fan, I either double the pineapple next time or substitute pineapple juice for the water that the boxed cake calls for. I think that will give it a little extra flavor.
WOW!! This is one sweet cake, a little to sweet for me but my husband raved over it....The pinapple offsets the sweet flavor as well as the pecans. If you are looking for a cake to have a great appearance don't pick this one. Great for a guest with a BIG sweet tooth.........Thanks Sandy
This was super good! I didn't have any pineapple in my house so I pureed a can of sliced peaches instead- yum! I didn't think it was too sweet- I did cut the glaze sugar down to 1.5 cups per reviews, but I think the 2 would have been okay too. I omitted the pecans also. Was super moist even a couple days after making it- made a huge heavy cake. Will try with pinapple next time, but as I said, the peach was delicious and refreshing!!
Very rich and great tasting cake! A must have for anyone with a big sweet tooth. My kids loved it and asked for more. Thanks Sandy!
Ohmygosh! This cake was the BEST!! It is very very rich - but I made it for Thanksgiving and that's a day you live it up! It was just wonderful and will go into my special occasion recipe file! Cream cheese and pineapple lovers will go nuts for this one!
This cake was simply delicious!!! I baked it for a family gathering and they were trying to srape the pan! I would give it 6 stars!
this is very good
This recipe is a keeper. I did make some revisions though. I only used 1 cup of sugar in the syrup and reduced the sugar in the frosting to 3 cups. There was still plenty of sweetness. I used someone else's suggestion and sprinkled the pecans on top. (I thought the frosting would look lumpy with the nuts mixed in).
very good cake with excellent family reviews. I made the suggested changes of using a 20oz can of pineapple;1 1/3 c. sugar & 3 c. powdered sugar. We'll definitely have it again because my picky Dad liked it!! The cake is also pretty with the nuts sprinkled on top. It would make a good shower or wedding cake
Three Words: TO DIE FOR. But only for those who like their desserts sweet...some think its too sweet, but not me. It is JUST RIGHT! :)
This cake was soooo goood! Also, very easy to make. I agree that it is really sweet so I used a larger can of pineapples and a little less sugar. It didn't last long. Great cake to make for the holidays when you know you will over-indulge!!
I made this cake with some modifications and it was fit for a King! I used two single layer pans so it could be displayed on my cake plate. Very good, though very rich. Will save for special occasions or potlucks.
Fantastic Cake! It was terribly sweet and even gave me a sweet headache, but well worth it! It was the first thing to disappear at my party! I was a little confused though. I still had a lot of frosting left over. Next time, I think I will decrease the amount of Confectioners' Sugar to lessen the amount of frosting! Fantastic!
I was so excited to try this because it sounded sooo yummy. I was, however, a little disappointed. I found that the pineapple topping made the cake soggy and I don't like soggy cake. My son loved it and gave it 5 stars.. I give it three, so I'll compromise with 4. *Icing is GREAT*
I poked holes in mine before pouring the pineapple mixture on top so it wouldn't slide off. It turned out well but the finished product is basically just a plain white cake (you can't see the pineapple and sugar in it) with a very heavy frosting on top.
I cut back on the sugar. I used one cup in pineapple, and only one and half cups powdered sugar in frosting. A couple of people still thought it was too sweet. Cutting back on powdered sugar, made forsting a little tackey, so maybe using two and a half cups would be better. It is delicious!!
Really good! Very, very sweet when you go by the recipe. Others recommendations of increasing pineapple, decreasing sugar, and topping with pecans instead of mixing into frosting would help make this even better.
This cake is delicious. Easy to make and it is so moist. Will become a family special.
Great cake.
This is very good and very sweet. I did make one change. I didn't have any butter so I added 2 T of water when making the frosting. Next time I think I will only use 2 C of powdered sugar because it is too sweet but overall it is definately an excellent cake.
I followed other's suggestions and cut back on the sugar and added more pineapple to the recipe and it turned out well. I took this to a potluck dinner and it was a hit.
I made this cake and I will make it again. Very delicious and not too sweet. I will try different cake mixes and fruit, like spice cake with peaches. Excellent!
Fantastic! Took others advice and added the nuts on top of the cake for a garnish.
I LOVE THIS CAKE!!! I've made it several times now, and I get rave reviews from everyone who eats it. I do thought add 1/2 cup of sour cream to the cake batter, and keep the egg yolks instead of seperating them out. And like others have said, I do use less sugar when cooking the pineapple, about 1 cup.
This was a tasty and easy recipe to make. My family just loved it. Thank you.
Oh my, this was the best cake ever, everyone in my family thought the seem! Thanks for sharing this recipe. Joy
As suggested in other reviews, I reduced the sugar to 1 cup (could have used even less) and sprinkled the nuts over top of the frosting instead of mixing them. It was absolutely delicious, a perfect cool dessert for a hot summer evening!
Excellent cake! I let the pineapple cool after I put it on the cake before I put the cream cheese on top of it.Then I refridgerated the cake. Very moist! My family liked alot.
This made such a large cake, I was worried it would go to waste. Well, it's only been one day and the cake's almost gone! Great recipe! Would be excellent for potlucks.
This is a wonderful and quick to make cake to take to work or any family functions.
Delicious!
Really good, rich, easy cake. Didn't add as much sugar as called for because I read the other reviews.
Yum! Didn't change anything in the recipe and it was delicious! Family loved it... a keeper, thanks for sharing!
Have made this for family and friends and all think the taste is fantastic!
found this recipe about 6 yrs ago, family loves it. I make it once or twice a yr, very very rich & yummy
This is a wonderful surprise to serve at a pot luck social gathering. Quilters love the name of this cake. Absolutely delicious. Thank ya, thank ya very much!
I made this cake and was really impressed with it. The flavors are wonderful. It is a little sweet, but I love sweet things so it didn't bother me. Yummy!!!!
Good, good, good! Family enjoyed this tremendously!
Sinful. ;) The buttery sauce makes the cake very moist. Yum!
amazing
This is a wonderful light cake. I also make it with french vanilla cake mix and it is great. People ask me all the time to make my "pineapple cake", it is now a family favorite! Thanks for the recipe!
I loved it! Made a few changes too: added more vanilla and some almond flavoring. Was I supposed to cook the pineapples and sugar until it was of syrup consistency? I used 32oz of powdered sugar (1 whole bag); which made the icing very thick. Was that correct? This icing is soooo rich that you can only eat a very small piece of cake at a time.
I made this for my Daughter-in-law's shower. Everyone loved it. Get requests to make it a lot!!
I made this just as the recipe reads except I placed nuts on top of icing and it was WONDERFUL! I though it would be too sweet, but it's yummy. Even better the second day!
I made this cake for my mom's 70th BD party. Party was themed around Elvis and we had an ETA perform. This cake was a huge success. Everyone loved it!!!!
I made the cake and took it to the office -- definitely an A+ rating from all who consumed it!
I haven't actually gotten to eat it, but I was the one licking the bowl and sampling most of it. It is very sweet, but very good. Used more pineapple we used about a 1 1/3 cup of sugar instead of two cups. We poked holes in the cake and used less sugar for the frosting. It came out perfect... :)
There was nothing remarkable about this cake. I doubt I will make it again, but, if I did, I'd have to double the pineapple, cut the sugar in half, and leave the butter out of the icing.
delicious
Every time I make this cake... there are never any left overs.
This cake was good but too sweet for my taste. I would only put a very thin layer of the cream cheese frosting on next time, rather than the entire recipe and cut down the amount of sugar added to the pineapple. My family loved it though.
This is a fun cake to make and a fun cake to eat. My husband asks me all the time when I will make it again. I usually only save it for special occasions. And I do warn the one diabetic in the family to stay away. I usually dont use the nuts either for fear of people that may have allergies.
Made this cake for some church friends.....they almost fell off their chairs!! They Loved it....Loved it....Love it!!!
My family loved it
soooooooooo good
Followed other reviewers suggestions and cut all the sugars by half. Done that way, the cake is fantastic, and I got lots of compliments on it at a barbecue.
This was yummy. I used French vanilla cake mix, swapped out milk instead of water and added 3 tablespoons of crushed pineapple to the cake batter. I used two 9 inch cake rounds. I used the remaining 20 oz can of crushed pineapple and heated to a boil with only 1/2 cup of sugar. I soaked the two cakes with 1/2 of the pineapple mixture & allowed them to cool. I doubled the icing recipe & only used 2 cups of powdered sugar total. I filled the center of the two cakes with a layer of pineapple and a layer or cream cheese frosting. After frosting the entire cake, I coated the outside in pecans that I put in the blender for a few seconds (it turned them into a fine powder) The cake was moist, not too sweet and great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Everyone loved it. It was very easy to make, I would just adjust the amount of sugar to your liking!
Interesting cake. I didn't have a white cake mix, so I made a white cake from scratch. When I made the pineapple layer, I also cut back on the sugar to 3/4 as some of the other cooks. I sprinkled the nuts on top as well, instead of stirring them into the frosting. Different taste. It works together, in an odd way. I just don't know if I'd make it again.
I made the Elvis Presley cake and it was awesome. I did put 3 should work eggs, you don't have to do this you can use the egg whites. The kids loved it and it was very tender. I will make it again.
The recipe was good and I only made a few changes. 1) After adding crush pineapple mixture to the top of white cake I added unsweetened white coconut to the top of that mixture.
2) I added bit extra vanilla extract to the cream cheese mixture and .ade it with Whipped cream cheese!
I had a sweet tooth and my fiancé doesn't eat chocolate so I'm always looking for desserts without it that still satisfy my sweet cravings. This was divine. Definitely very rich as other reviewers have noted. The toppings really make this cake. I think I will add more crushed pineapple next time because the taste of pineapple really compliments the cream cheese icing. I put the pecan on top half the cake at the end instead of mixing it into the frosting because my kids didn't want them. Other than that I followed this recipe as is and it was great. I will add more pineapple next time but it's really wonderful as is.
I made this cake the first few times following the recipe to a T. Now, however, I have simplified it and my husband, the cake eater likes it best this way. Forget the added sugar to the pineapple and the cooking of the pineapple in a saucepan. Simply open the can (if you like the extra sweetness then use the pineapple in heavy syrup) and spoon the pineapple and juice evenly across the punctured cake. Top it with the frosting, coconut and pecans and you have a great cake that’s easy to make.
Cake is delicious but twice too much frosting for a sheet cake. I would cut all frosting ingredients in half for a sheet cake except the confectioners sugar I would cut by3/4. One cup of conf. Sugar is plenty. We had to rake the frosting off to eat it because it was so sweet.
This cake is way too rich. You have to warm the icing up and pour over the cake. There is too much icing for one cake. I won't make this again.
After making this over a dozen times, here is the way we like it the best. Use yellow cake mix, use butter instead of oil and milk instead of water with 3 eggs. I use 1 cup brown sugar and 2 tbsp butter in the crushed pineapple and bring to boil. Then top it with whipped cream cream cheese icing ( recipe is on here). Delicious!!
