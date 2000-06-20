Champagne Cake II
This version of champagne cake has a cooked marshmallow-coconut filling and fondant icing. Use the recipe for Champagne Cake and bake it in two 9 inch layers.
The coconut filling to the champagne cake was a great touch which was even more exquisit when I made champagne cake petit fours.
This is one of the best cakes I have ever made. It does make a lot of icing so be sure to use an extra deep pan. The disposible ones work well.
My review is only for the Filling (as I haven't made "this" actual cake yet), but WOW. I made the "filling" part of the recipe to top a German Chocolate cake because I was wanting to use up Marshmallows. I heated the water in the saucepan 5 minutes before the cake was done, setting my double boiler aside with ingredients inside, until ready. I added some Creme Brulee Sauce (like a caramel topping), a small splash of vanilla and substitute the wine with Seven-up. Topped the cake (and ate it too) while still warm and YUM!!! It was a great hit for the neighborhood Women's bible study! Will be making this one again!
This was the first time I made fondant and it was VERY easy!! I made a 40th birthday cake and everyone raved about it!
