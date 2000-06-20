Champagne Cake II

This version of champagne cake has a cooked marshmallow-coconut filling and fondant icing. Use the recipe for Champagne Cake and bake it in two 9 inch layers.

By MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Champagne Cake I as directed, but bake in two 9 inch round pans. Allow to cool. When cool, put together with coconut filling.

  • Coconut Filling: Over boiling water in double boiler, melt 16 marshmallows, butter and wine. Remove from heat and add coconut.

  • Fondant Frosting: Sift powdered sugar in top of double boiler. Add corn syrup and water. Stir over boiling water until smooth. Add the vanilla, salt and almond flavoring. For pink champagne effect, add 2 or 3 drops red food coloring.

  • Keep frosting warm so it spreads evenly. With spoon, carefully pour fondant over top and sides of cake. Slice marshmallows into 4 rounds each, dip in fondant and place at random on top of cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 59.1g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 84.5mg. Full Nutrition
