Sausage Stuffed Jalapenos

1 of 1081

Rating: 5 stars Exellent flavor! I tried 3 different cheeses, blue fcheese in some, cheddar in some and asaigo in most, and then wrapped in half slice of bacon. Make sure you put on a boiler pan so grease can drain. Also, if at 20 min. the bacon is not done enough for your taste, do not just let it bake longer...the cheeses will run out! Instead, broil for the last 5 minutes to crisp up the bacon.WEAR GLOVES & melon baller does an easy job of taken the seeds and veins out. As you are de-seeding them, put the clean ones in a bowel of cold water in the sink. Run clear cold water thru them or rinse and change water. Soak them while you are preparing other ingredients.Take gloves off and discard as soon as you are finished handling the peppers or you could get the hot pepper juice on your cabinet pulls, frig door, pot handle,etc! After assembly, place the whole pan of peppers in the freezer for 15-20 minutes to get the cheeses really cold so they don't ooze out! UPDATE: To make them faster, after you have the peppers cleaned and soaking in cold water...make little "cigars" of the filling approx. the size of your peppers. Then just place inside the pepper, mash in a bit, stick in freezer to chill. It made filling them go so quick that way... Helpful (560)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making a creamcheese, shredded jack cheese and parmesan version of this topped with crumbled bacon for years. Regardless of what anyone else brings to a potluck, if these are around, they are the first to disappear. I'm sure the sausage version is just as good, or perhaps even better. I do have a couple of suggestions: there are jalapenos and there are jalapenos. In years past, they all had a lot of heat. Now it seems to depend on whether they are from an "Americanized" hybrid. Some of them are not much spicer than a bell pepper. Also, if you make sure that the chiles are baked to a point of tenderness (cover loosely with foil if they are browning too quickly), much of the heat of the chile is diminished. If a hot chile does happen to get you, don't drink water or beer to cut the heat...it won't happen. Milk is the antedote as it cuts the capsaicin, which is not water soluble but responds to milk, sour cream, etc. Helpful (357)

Rating: 4 stars I had rave reviews from a big family - and late arrivals who had to eat them cold were mad that there were none left, but glad they got a taste. Tips - to make them less greasy - just pile the sausage on paper towels after you cook it! All that grease gets sucked down and you are fine. As well, I recommend putting the peppers in the oven (same temp) for about 8 to 10 minutes so they get a bit soft. And a quick tip for gutting the peppers out - use a small melon baller. Saves you so much trouble. Other than that, picture perfect, thanks a mil! Helpful (318)

Rating: 5 stars I made these over the weekend for a pool party and they were a hit. During the last few minutes of baking, I topped the peppers with some shredded mozzarella. They were so good even for those that don't like hot stuff. When I received the recipe, I was told to cook them on 350 for 20 minutes. The Jalapenos are just a bit firmer at that temp. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars I made 70 of these with spicy turkey sausage for a Thanksgiving Potluck. They were wonderful and the first item emptied. I wore gloves while halving and used a grapefruit spoon to clean out the seeds. I also wrapped each in 1/2 slice of bacon. I cooked them on the broiler pan with aluminum foil on the bottom - not greasy at all and hardly any clean up. My husband's(and his coworkers) new favorite! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars These were really tasty. Warning though they do not save and reheat well so only plan on making what you think you'll eat that night. Thanks for the recipe! I think I might use these as a topping for pizza.:) Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars I made 4 dozen of these yesterday for a birthday party and every one was eaten and they were looking for more! Great recipe. I used Italian sausage - 1/2 sweet and 1/2 hot and low-fat cream cheese and baked them for 25 min. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks so much. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars I used a 4 mix shredded cheese in place of the parmesan and half hot half sweet bulk sausage. Surprised me that they needed a bit of salt. Hot but not too hot nice flavor. I like that they can be made in advance frozen then cooked especially because they take a long time to prepare - seeding those peppers is time consuming! Will make again - lovely flavor and satisfying. If I were a beer drinker I think these tasty little suckers would call for a cold one. Helpful (42)

Rating: 4 stars These were great! Had some fresh jalapeno's and leftover cream cheese and used kraft fiesta mix cheese (combo of cheddar, mozzarella and other cheeses) and it still turned out mmmm tasty, just the right amount of spicyness, dipped in ranch made my entire family happy! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (31)