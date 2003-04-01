Chantal's New York Cheesecake

This cake is easy to make, and it's so delicious. Everyone that's tried it has said it tasted just like the ones in a deli! You'll love it!

By Taliesen

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
6 hrs
total:
7 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch springform pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch springform pan.

  • In a medium bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs with melted butter. Press onto bottom of springform pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix cream cheese with sugar until smooth. Blend in milk, and then mix in the eggs one at a time, mixing just enough to incorporate. Mix in sour cream, vanilla and flour until smooth. Pour filling into prepared crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour. Turn the oven off, and let cake cool in oven with the door closed for 5 to 6 hours; this prevents cracking. Chill in refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 35.7g; cholesterol 158.9mg; sodium 380.4mg. Full Nutrition
