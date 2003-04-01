Chantal's New York Cheesecake

I never thought about making my own cheesecake until I left home to go to school in Gainesville, and was distressed at the discovery that there was no Cheesecake Factory up here. So I Googled a few recipes, and thought this one looked pretty good, and sure enough, my cheesecake came out amazing, if I do say so myself, particularly for my first time making it! I made it for my friends and they all loved it. I didn't leave it in the oven for the recommended 5-6 hours after baking (I live in a dorm so I couldn't hog the oven for that long), I only had it in there for two, but it still came out scrumptious. The other reviewer's tips came in handy too- THANKS! EDIT: I decided to make this cheesecake again, but for my boyfriend this time. I know he likes his cheesecake really creamy, so I decided to try leaving out the flour. He took one bite and proclaimed it perfect. Still the same scrumptious taste, just creamier. So my suggestion is, if you like your cheesecake on the creamy side, leave out the flour. If you like it more cakelike, flour is good. Also, like another reviewer, I changed up the crust and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup melted butter, which really improved the crust, as it was a little boring before, and I baked for an hour at 325 degrees rather than 350, and it looked much nicer when it came out the oven than before. (It's never cracked for me, but it would always come out a little too browned on the top, the lower oven setting did the trick!)