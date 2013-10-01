Easy Chocolate Fudge Cake

This was a good way to make somethng more special out of a cake mix. It tasted a lot better the next day. I made it in a bundt cake pan, but that was a VERY BAD idea. When you stick the cake with the fork, IF you can get the sauce to soak in, which is a pain, then your cake cracks into pieces when it does soak in! So make it in a 13x9 for sure!!! I made it a second time in the 13X9 and what a difference! it was like a different cake. This cake is supposed to be made in a 13X9 & left in the pan so that when you pour the fudge sauce on it, it can soak in. That doesn't work with a bundt or other "take out of the pan" cake. You aren't supposed to take it out of the pan at all. That is why so many reviewers say there is too much sauce. So make it in a 13X9 pan and leave it in the pan, and it tastes much better after it sets for a day for flavors to mix, if you can wait that long. It takes the "cake mix" flavor out of it. (I used a cheap aldi's devils food cake mix).I made my rating on the taste of the 13X9 cake a day later and how good it would have been if I'd followed the instructions both times instead of listening to the other people who had made it in a bundt pan. In a bundt pan it just tastes like a cake mix cake with some sauce poured on it, in the 13X9, it's dessert! Also I just used 2T more margarine and whole milk as a substitute for the cream. I couldn't see any reason to buy anything special for this cake.