Easy Chocolate Fudge Cake
My mother has been baking this cake for parties for 55 years. People have me make it for every party I go to. It is wonderful and very easy.
I made this cake for our Valentine's Tango Workshop, and it almost disappeared before I got any. I used a bundt pan which made the cake look very elegant once it was finished. I had to substitute unsweetened baking chocolate for the cocoa powder, but it still worked great. This cake is so easy and cook-friendly, I was actually able to make it without any measuring instruments (They were all "mising in action" the day I had to bake). This cake will be making many reappearances at my dessert tables, I can't wait to make it for my family!Read More
My goodness. I really messed this up somehow. The box cake was, of course, fine. The fudge sauce was grainy. I cooked it at a full boil for 2 min. I then added the extract. Poured it over the cake as you are suppose to. Maybe the white sugar should have been confectioners. Really turned out awful.Read More
I made this cake for a dinner party lastnight but instead of a 9 x 13 pan, I used a bundt cake pan. This was another good option, because some of the chocolate sauce was left in the middle of the cake to be served with each piece later. It was fantastic! My cousin who normally does not eat much dessert, asked for seconds!
This was a good way to make somethng more special out of a cake mix. It tasted a lot better the next day. I made it in a bundt cake pan, but that was a VERY BAD idea. When you stick the cake with the fork, IF you can get the sauce to soak in, which is a pain, then your cake cracks into pieces when it does soak in! So make it in a 13x9 for sure!!! I made it a second time in the 13X9 and what a difference! it was like a different cake. This cake is supposed to be made in a 13X9 & left in the pan so that when you pour the fudge sauce on it, it can soak in. That doesn't work with a bundt or other "take out of the pan" cake. You aren't supposed to take it out of the pan at all. That is why so many reviewers say there is too much sauce. So make it in a 13X9 pan and leave it in the pan, and it tastes much better after it sets for a day for flavors to mix, if you can wait that long. It takes the "cake mix" flavor out of it. (I used a cheap aldi's devils food cake mix).I made my rating on the taste of the 13X9 cake a day later and how good it would have been if I'd followed the instructions both times instead of listening to the other people who had made it in a bundt pan. In a bundt pan it just tastes like a cake mix cake with some sauce poured on it, in the 13X9, it's dessert! Also I just used 2T more margarine and whole milk as a substitute for the cream. I couldn't see any reason to buy anything special for this cake.
Can I just say....OMG. This recipe is easily one of the best, if not THE best I have tried on this site. Not only is it easy to make, the results are absolutely phenomenal. I brought this cake to dinner at a friend's house and "cake bombed" (left the leftovers with her so I wouldn't eat 'em all!) her. She and her husband couldn't stay out of this cake! Two warnings: 1. DEFINITELY grease AND flour the pan. The cake is so gooey it really does stick. 2. Only make this if you have friends to share it...otherwise, I promise you, you WILL eat the whole thing yourself.
This cake was sooooooooooooo good. My husband and I ate it hot out of the oven. I sent the recipe to several friends immediately after eating it.
I served this to friends last night and everyone loved it! I did use the suggestion of baking it in a bundt pan it came out great. I served it with fresh whipped cream, raspberries and I drizzeled extra fudge sauce over the whole thing...so yummy!
I made this cake on 2/13/05, I used Devil's Food Cake mix and skipped the walnuts, but this was one of the BEST desserts I have ever had. Make this for your Chocolate lovers, it is kind of rich and best served with ice cream, cool whip or something cool.
SO easy and people thought I bought it at the store! I made this in a bunt pan as people recommended and then I poured the fudge on top and made sure to fill most of the fudge into the middle of the bunt. When you do this make sure your cake is on a pan with edges so the sauce doesn't get all over the counter!
It is good, but just really messy. Kids enjoyed it!
Huge huge hit!! Delicious cake! My sis made it for my mom's 60th birthday and everybody said it was the best cake ever! I made it for my friends and got too impatient with my bundt pan and wound up serving it up in bowls with the fudge sauce over it and some strawberries (like my sis who had a perfect bundt!) everybody raved about it! Add whipped cream or vanilla ice cream! I'll be making this one a lot!!!
This cake gets 5 stars for taste (it's fantastic), but only three for presentation. There is way too much sauce for the amout of cake and it just looks sloppy when poured over it. I think next time I will make half the amount of sauce and just drizzle it over the cake slices right before serving. Although, the left over sauce from this time worked perfectly on ice cream :)
OMG! this is good!my kids and I cannot keep our fingers off of it! The only thing I would change next time is to cut the sauce in half. I thought it was too much for one cake but definitely perfect for two though. tfs!
This was alright. Satisfied a chocolate fix. Used a German Chocolate mix, so the sweetness of the fudge balanced it. Used lowfat milk with about a Tbsp of cornstarch in the sauce. Not terribly thick, but enough. Soaked into the cake perfectly. Agree that it should be served with ice cream or whipped cream...and a glass of milk.
My boyfriend is a chocola holc and loved this cake. It was so easy and soooo yummie.
Holy cow this was decadent. Emphasis on the fudgey. Me and my MIL ate it with a fork right off the cake plate. Made with a decorative bundt pan and sprinkled with powder sugar it could have gotten along fine without the fudge drizzle. Major girl bonding moment over this little cake.
This was SO YUMMY!! I recommend serving it warm (or warm in the microwave) and you absolutely should have vanilla ice cream with it. My husband loved it, and he DOES NOT eat many sweets at all (white cake no frosting type of guy)....so seriously....that says a lot about how good this recipe is! I also used a dark chocolate cake mix and instead of walnuts I sprinkled toasted pecans on top. I will make this again and again! Thanks for sharing a great recipe! =)
EZ AND YUMMY CAKE! Left out the nuts..otherwise, I followed recipe exactly. This cake was a huge hit. I think next time I make this, I will throw in some dried cherries. Thanks Colleen for taking the time to post this recipe!
This is so yummy ! I very rarely bake with boxed cake mixes but this sounded good and I had a boxed chocolate cake mix so I gave it a try. You cannot tell it starts from a boxed cake mix !! My co-workers loved it !
Ok I have answered my own question I put cake on a plate put the holes in and over about 10 mins drizzled the fudge over. It just kept absorbing it up. I will make this again and again...Fabulous. Must have with ice cream.
This cake did not taste good to me at all, but I'm pregnant right now, so I'm not the best judge of taste. My husband seemed to like it okay. I only put one tsp of vanilla in it, but even with that, it was way too sweet, and not chocolaty enough. As I said though, I may not be the best judge.
I followed the recipe exactly and this was a great tasting moist cake! My whole family loved it, I will definately be making this cake again!
verygood and very rich, but easy...
Not the prettiest cake in the world, but it won't last 24 hours!! I used a devil's food cake mix. Made fudge sauce per instructions. Poked as many holes as possible in the top of the 9 x 13 cake. Before baking the cake, with a spoon, gently pull batter into the corners of the pan. Someone taught me this years ago. It will help your 9 x 13 (or 9 x 9, etc.) cakes to have a more level shape. I served this cake with Cool Whip and it was great. But, I had visions of this cake warm with vanilla ice cream! There's so much syrup that it will gather under the cake. Be sure to use a spatula when serving so that you can scoop some of the extra syrup onto each piece of cake. Yum! Yum!
This is soooo wonderfully fudgy and delicious!
This recipe was fairly easy to make. However, the fudge topping wasn't as smooth and creamy as I expected it to be. Still it was a very tasty cake.
This has become my second favorite recipe for chocolate cake. My favorite is chocolate melting cake from Carnival Cruises. The icing/glaze is what makes this recipe! I would like to make it with homemade chocolate cake as well....can't wait.
This is delicious! I used a 9x13 dish and followed the instructions to a tee. I might use 3/4 of the amount of sauce, but the entire batch works too - it looks like a not-quite-solid ganache. Omitted the walnuts. Would compliment strawberries - especially chocolate covered strawberries used to garnish the top.
Wonderfully fudgy! I can't wait to make it again!
I love this cake! Every time I make it, people ask me for the recipe and say that it is the best chocolate cake they ever had. When they find out how easy it is, they are amazed.
After reading all the great reviews, I was anxious to make this cake. I followed the recipe to the "letter" and being a chocoholic was eagerly anticipating the results. Sorry, but this DID NOT ring my bells...it was somewhat better the following day, but I won't be baking this one again.
This cake is definitely for chocoholics like my family! Its wonderfully moist and chocolately. Once you get the topping over it, you can't tell its a boxed cake mix. Its pretty messy though, because the chocolate is more like a syrup than a frosting. I used Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate unsweetened cocoa and used only 3/4 cup of sugar. I think it would be just as good with only 1/2cup of sugar because its plenty sweet. Great! Thanks Colleen!
This is a very good cake. The nuts are a must! My family loved it and it was gone very quickly. It's also VERY rich. make sure you have something to drink with it:-)
Thank you very much for sharing this. I omitted the walnuts since my husband doesn't like them. I have made this numerous times since it is now my husbands favorite cake! He tackles it never saw him eat that much cake. Making it right now !
This recipe is wonderful! I always have cake mixes on hand for emergency desserts and I normally have all the other ingredients except for the whipping cream. I recently made this cake for a girlfriend's birthday (she's a chocaholic) and everyone loved it. Thanks so much for sharing!
This is the awesomest recipe. It's so easy, yet does NOT taste like it's out of a box. A great easy and somewhat fast dessert to make for anyone.
I made this for my choco-holic step-daughter's birthday. Everyone that tried it really liked it. I'm not a big chocolate fan, so I did not indulge. It was very easy to make, which is a plus! Thanks for the recipe!
This cake was awesome! I made it exactly as stated (minus the nuts) and we loved every bite. It is good served warm or cold after being refrigerated overnight. This recipe is a keeper!
I must have done something wrong while making this cake. It did not turn out well at all. The fudge part all went to the bottom & stuck to the bottom of the pan. I was able to cut off the top, cake-y, part and serve in small squares. It did, at least, have a really great flavor, just very messy and falling apart. Thanks.
Awesome!! I made this for Mother's Day and everyone loved it! Wow- it'll satisfy any size chocolate craving in the house!! I made it in a 13x9 pan, with a devils food cake mix, worked perfectly! Thanks Colleen!!
My brother in law was coming up for a visit and I wanted to make him something special. I found this recipe and made it. Well let me tell you, This cake didn't last a day. Him and my husband ate the whole thing. So the next day I made another one for me and my girls to try. We all agreed this cake is GREAT. Its so moist and has so much flavor. I will be making this again and again. Thank you for sharing.
I made the cake with Hershey's Dark Cake Mix and this was the best chocolate cake ever. Way easy and tastes like you have spent all day. I don't even like really fudgey things, but this was great! Will definitely make again.
I made this as one reviewer had in a bundt pan and had a real mess! My sister made it in a 9x13 and had better luck. Makes lots of fudge sauce which goes everywhere when using bundt pan. I will make this again, great for chocolate lovers!
Didn't use nuts due to allergies. I found the sauce so sweet that the taste of sugar overtook the taste of chocolate --- will double the cocoa next time. I only poured half the sauce over cake then put remaining sauce on after slicing. Ate while cake and sauce was still warm. Kids "loved" it.
I made this as instructed. It was just ok to us. Kids gave it 3 stars. Hubby & I gave it 2 to 3. Just seemed boring.
I love this cake it's super quick and easy. If you like strawberry try it with a strawberry cake mix. It tastes like a choc covered strawberry.
Death by chocolate! I made this for my cousin’s birthday and it was easy, tasty and so rich – definitely a treat worth having (once in a while).
Didn't like the sauce. It was too liquid n runny.
Great cake! Only make this cake if you like chocolate!
WOW! I've been looking for a good, moist chocolate cake & I've finally found it! This is awesome. I had people who didn't care for chocolate eating this cake & asking for seconds! Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
My favorite new cake! I made it for Mother's Day dinner and it was a huge hit! I will definitely make this again.
AWESOME
This cake is so delicious! Everyone loved it and it is very easy to make! I did use more than 1/4 cup of walnuts. 1/4 cup just didn't seem like enough (maybe because I didn't fine chop them). I will be making this cake for years to come!
The cake was easy to make, but you better like chocolate, I mean really like chocolate...it was a little rich for my liking, but my guests seemed to enjoy it. Not sure if I will make this one again.
Likely not the recipe, but rather me, but I got an uneven cake. So the sauce sorta pooled in the low areas. There seemed to be a bit too much of it too. As for taste, only a heartless person could so no to that much chocolate! This is a great way to dress up a plain chocolate cake from a mix.
Everyone loved the cake! Awesome recipe =)
