Easy Chocolate Fudge Cake

4.5
67 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 9
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

My mother has been baking this cake for parties for 55 years. People have me make it for every party I go to. It is wonderful and very easy.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Bake a box chocolate cake as directed. While hot from the oven, poke holes over entire cake with a fork. While the cake is cooking prepare the fudge sauce.

  • For the fudge sauce: In a saucepan, combine butter, sugar, cocoa and cream. Stir over medium heat until a full boil starts. Cook at a full boil for 2 minutes. Stir in vanilla. Pour while hot over warm cake. Sprinkle with chopped walnuts. Serve alone or with ice-cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 195.5mg. Full Nutrition
