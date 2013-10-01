Apple Spice Dump Cake

This is similar to another recipe on this site which DOES use yellow cake mix -- go figure; wherever you read reviews, someone always likes it the other way! Anyway, I had used the OTHER recipe and substituted spice cake mix and used 2 cans of apples (other recipe called for one but was DEFINITELY not enough). Actually, the other recipe turned into THIS recipe when I made it a second time, including the mix of spices. In addition, rather than using butter on the top, when the cake cooled I frosted it with Dulce de Leche (caramel) frosting and BOY, what that ever good! That cake disappeared in seconds! This cake is definitely for someone with a sweet tooth who likes fall/spice flavors and a wet cake rather than dry and fluffy. I thought it was awesome and would have eaten the whole cake myself if I could! It's absolutely one of the easiest cakes you can make, it comes out great, it tastes spectacular and also goes a long way. I can see making the chocolate version with canned cherry filling as suggested by another reviewer. Try this recipe -- you'll love it! And thanks for the submission!

Read More