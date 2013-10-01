Apple Spice Dump Cake
This cake was done on a whim trying to think of something other than the traditional dump cake to serve for Memorial Day. It turned out very good, especially with some vanilla ice cream.
This is similar to another recipe on this site which DOES use yellow cake mix -- go figure; wherever you read reviews, someone always likes it the other way! Anyway, I had used the OTHER recipe and substituted spice cake mix and used 2 cans of apples (other recipe called for one but was DEFINITELY not enough). Actually, the other recipe turned into THIS recipe when I made it a second time, including the mix of spices. In addition, rather than using butter on the top, when the cake cooled I frosted it with Dulce de Leche (caramel) frosting and BOY, what that ever good! That cake disappeared in seconds! This cake is definitely for someone with a sweet tooth who likes fall/spice flavors and a wet cake rather than dry and fluffy. I thought it was awesome and would have eaten the whole cake myself if I could! It's absolutely one of the easiest cakes you can make, it comes out great, it tastes spectacular and also goes a long way. I can see making the chocolate version with canned cherry filling as suggested by another reviewer. Try this recipe -- you'll love it! And thanks for the submission!Read More
I definately preferred the original dump cakes compared to this one. I definately thought that there were way too many spices in the taste, too much allspice, nutmeg or something about it that wasn't quite right. I might make again without the allspice and nutmeg or even with a different cake mix. But it was really easy and quick.Read More
This cake had a great taste,I omitted the nutmeg.The only complaint I have is it was just too sweet.I will make this again but I will use 1 can apple pie filling and 1 can cooked apples.
I thought this was good. More like apple crisp. I liked this better when I reduced the allspice to 1/4 tsp. and reduced the nutmeg to 1/2 tsp. Very quick and easy.
Awesome...great fall dessert. I also added golden raisins and it was great! NOTE: With all dump cakes..they ALWAYS turn out if you MELT the butter first and then pour it over the cake mix. The melted butter then aborbs the cake mix and you won't have any dry cake mix...it will work everytime...I use about 1.5 sticks of butter and it always turns out perfect...serve with fresh whipped cream with a tsp of vanilla mixed in!
This recipe was delicious. The second time I made it I was unable to find a spice cake mix at my local store so I substituted a carrot cake mix. It actually came out even better.
I made this today, only instead of using two cans of apple pie filling, I peeled and sliced four Granny Smith apples and tossed them into the pie filling, while I made up a "sauce" in a saucepan on the stove. I added the spices to 1 1/4 c. water, two tbsp. cornstarch, a little lemon juice and a half cup of sugar. Once that thickened, I added it to the pie filling and apples. I haven't tried it yet, but it smells wonderful. TIP: It's best if you cut the butter/margerine into thin slices and layer them on top of the dry cake mix/nuts. Makes for a better crust.
I MADE THIS RECIPE FOR MY COUSIN'S GRADUTION PARTY, AND EVERONE LOVE IT! IT WAS GONE IN 5 SECONDS....THE CAKE THAT WAS BROUGHT TO HIM,WAS NEVER CUT!THIS RECIPE IS GREAT ESPECIALLY SERVED WITH HOMEMADE VANILLA ICE CREAM....
I made last night using a cinnamon-struessal cake mix. I eliminated the spices and used the struesal topping instead. Replaced 1 can of pie filling with 4 peeled and sliced honey crisp apples and made the 'sauce' a reviewer below talked about, but used 1 c. water and 1/4 cup bourbon. Baked 1 hour and this was THE BEST. Everyone loved it including my mother-in-law who can be rather picky. Easy and quick to make!
Good, but not great.
This was delicious!!! I used two cans of Caramel Apple pie filling and added a few teaspoons of cinnamon and mixed it in. After spreading in 13X9 pan I poured a yellow cake mix on top, put the butter on and sprinkled cinnamon over the entire thing. SOOO good!!!! Served it with reduced fat vanilla ice cream. yum yum!! about to have my second helping. :o)
I have a child allergic to chocolate and always look for simple dessert recipes that she will like. This was a huge hit! It's very rich though, a small serving (with ice cream, of course) goes a long way. My children said it was like an apple dessert at a local restaurant that they love, this is a great compliment coming from them. We will make this again and again. :-)
WOW! WAS I SURPRISED AT HOW DELICIOUS THIS TURNED OUT! EVERYONE LOVED IT! QUICK AND EASY. THANKS.
With all the mixed reviews, I was skeptical about this recipe. I made a couple of changes and thought this cake was awesome. I omitted both the nutmeg and allspice and increased the cinnamon slightly (about 1/8 tsp). I also decreased the amount of pecans to 1/4 cup. I would also recommend cutting up the butter in small squares and line them up on top of the cake mix like a checker board. It's a MUST to serve this cake with vanilla ice cream. This is a fun and easy recipe for kids.
This was excellent and took 5 min to prepare!I used a yellow cake mix,added cinnamon to the dry cake mix and worked in 1 stick of softened butter until it formed crumbs. I also added cinnamon to the apple pie filling. I put the cake mix/butter mixture on top of the apples and gently pressed down. It came out excellent! Thanks for the recipe.
Fantastic!! Very easy and was a Great hit! Will make again. The only change I made is I added 1/8 tsp. more cinnamon.
I made changes only because it's just my husband and me so I used 1/2 box spice cake mix (1 1/2 cup) 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg & allspice, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, 1 melted stick butter and 1 can apple pie filling. I put it in an 8X8 pan, and baked for 35-40 minutes. It was awesome!
WONDERFUL!! I suggest taking the butter and softening it before adding to cake mix. I did not add the allspice but I added a dash of cinnamon and some fresh nutmeg. I would not do this with any cake other than the spice. It was great, my family and neighbors loved it and I'm making it again on Monday for my mother who is visiting.
It was a big hit with our friends. And the best part is that it's easy and quick to fix!
I had a couple of problems with this cake that keep it from being at the top of my list. #1. I had a spot where I guess there wasn't enough butter, so I wound up with dry cake mix that did not become cake. It didn't taste bad (it's sweet after all) but it didn't look pretty either. #2. The spice mixture over-powered me in several bites (even though I reduced the allspice by half). I would definitely mix the spices into the apples in the future (and reduce both nutmeg and allspice by half personally but each to his own) so that there are no uneven "sprinkles". All in all this was pretty well-received, thank you for the recipe!
This should be called a Crisp, not a cake. My two cans of pie filling had a thick sauce and it was not enouch to moisten all of the cake mix. I also reduced the allspice and nutmeg to avoid too sharp a taste. Canned apples might be a better choice too.
i used real apples and added water. too spicey. will not make again.
I made this during a trip to my brother's cabin using a Dutch oven. It turned out really great. Too bad my husband and brother came back late from fishing because we didn't have enough self control to actually save some for them!
I just made this last night and thought it was wonderful! After reading some of the more negative reviews I realized many may not be familiar with Dump Cakes. This will not come out looking like a traditional cake. It is crispy on top and moist in the middle. I usually check the cake for dry spots when there is about 15 minutes left in the bake time. I put about a half a tablespoon of butter in those spots and continue baking. And to repeat what others have said...vanilla ice cream is a must!
maybe i screwed up the recipe or the bake time, but my cake turned out so runny! it really wasn't appetizing at all. even with ice cream. might try again at a later date, or just skip it and make apple crisp.
This is ok. Unless you're looking for a quick apple crisp because you adore the flavor, then its fine. If I want something like this which is usually once per year in the fall...I'll make real apple crisp with real apples. This is a good recipe for a quick dessert when you have unexpected company. I also think that the sugar and extra spices (except cinnamon) are not needed. The apple pie filling and cake mix have enough spices and sugar in them.
I made this for my Bible class ages ranging from 17 to 60 and everyone loved it! I had just pulled it out of the oven before I left and someone had left some ice cream in the freezer at church. It was way better than apple pie!
Very yummy. I used three cans of pie filling (I was making this for a big crowd), I only used cinnamon and sugar, and also, after reading reviews, I cut the butter (cold) into the dry cake mix until it looked crumbly and then poured the mix over the apples and it baked perfectly. I like that it is sweet and it has a great texture after sitting out for a few hours, so make this a few hours ahead of time. YUM.
Just Delicious! What else can I say?
Definitely a keeper! Made this for a friend at the office's birthday.. we all had it with vanilla ice cream for breakfast. Was quite a treat!!!!! Will definitely make again!
I am so disappointed! This was very tasty if you could ignore the dry cake mix! I had never heard of "dump cake" before and after reading several of the recipes, I thought how much easier could making a cake be. I used one can of apple filling and added some applesauce to cover the bottom of the pan. I used a white cake mix and added cinnamon, nutmeg and a little ground cloves to it. I did everything else just like the recipe said. I sprinkled nuts on top and dotted the top with slices of butter. I cooked it at 375 for 45 minutes and I have a powder covered cake! I put it back in the oven, after pressing the top down, for 15 minutes and it helped a little bit. I noticed in a few reviews of other dump cakes that some people had this same problem but I didn't see any responses as to what could have been wrong. Can someone tell me what they think went wrong. I would appreciate the feedback. In the meantime, I'm going to have a piece of dry topping cake with a wonderful, tasty bottom!
For me this cake was just way to sweet and buttery, overkill...if you know what I mean but my parents loved it. My stepdad actually ate so much my mom asked me not to make it for a while...they loved it but it was just too much. The recipe is sound but I think the apple pie filling just makes it too much. Also the mix of spices was strong and dark which made the cake not to pretty to look at, which I can definately overlook so to speak if the taste is amazing and this just is not...its ok. I might tweak it and try again....
I made this cake and it was AWESOME!!! My kids loved it and I will for sure make it again. I used the Apple Pie Filling recipe for the filling. This recipe trully deserves an A+++!!!!! I definitely recomend this recipe to others.
i used a reduced sugar pillsbury cake, cinnamon sugar, nutmeg, and one can of apple filling. too sweet for my taste.
very good!After reading some other reviews I decided to make this without all the spices.used only the cinnamon and sugar,turned out perfect.thanks for such an easy recipe
Not good! There were clumps of dry cake mix that just donesn't taste good. I guess I don't know what a dump cake is. It was basically unedible. I made as directed and do not get what this is supposed to be! It was just mush. I should have made pie or cobbler.
This just came out of my oven a few minutes ago. Oh, My, Gosh!!! It is delicious! Based on other reviews and recommendations, I omitted the additional sugar, and mixed the butter in with the cake mix. I know my family will love it...if there's any left at dinner time!!! Thanks for a wonderful and easy recipe!
This cake was DEE-LISH!! I've made it several times, and loved it each time. It's so easy to make. The first time I made it exactly as written, and it was great. My kids thought it was a bit too spicy though, so the second time I made it I did two teaspoons of cinnamon and only 1/2 teaspoon each of nutmeg and allspice. For my taste, I liked it better with the increased cinnamon and less spices, but it really was delicious made both ways.
This recipe is simple to prepare and tastes great especially the next day when the top is really crunchy. I would recommend mixing the butter and dry cake mix as much as possible before putting on top of apples. When baked mine still had dry cake mix in the center.
Very good. I tried it with Yellow Cake instead (only because the grocery store did not have any Spice cake mix). But either way, the cake was still delicious!
FABULOUS!! I halved the three spices and used a Butter Pecan cake mix (and unsalted butter). YUM! YUM! YUM!!!!!!
I made this for my husband's birthday and he absolutely loved it! We took it over to his family's house to share and everyone there loved it too! It's true that it is more of a cobbler than a cake, but then so are all dump cakes. Absolutely wonderful served warm with vanilla ice cream. Thanks so much for the great recipe!
I made this exactly as instructed. The additional sugar and spices were not necessary in my opinion. I like the concept so I will make it again, but will only use the apple pie filling, cake mix and butter. Also, this is definitely not a cake - it is more like an apple crisp. I may try mixing the apples with the cake mix to see how that turns out (I'm hoping more of a cake texture with big apple chunks in it!).
Baked this a few days ago. Family has been enjoying it (for Easter). The spices however are a bit intense...particularly the allspice. We served this dump cake as well as a New York Style Crumb Cake from CrumbCakeCreations.com - which was strawberry jam-filled. Both went over real well. Not sure I'd make this particular recipe again due to spices.
Mmmmm! Wow, this was wonderful. I could hardly let it finish baking it smelled so wonderful! The only trouble I had was I didn't dot it with enough butter (easily fixed). I will have to make this one again.
This was extremely spicy cake. It was almost too much, and it must be eaten in tiny portions. Would be better if it was accompanied with cool whip or ice cream.
I'm a huge fan of traditional dump cake, and love spice cake. I made this last year, and think it is just too much with the spice cake. Will try with yellow cake next time.
Very easy and absolutely delicious! Too sweet for a large piece!
At my office, we have re-named this "Meg Ryan Cake". I brought it in one day and during a quite period, heard gratified sounds coming from our director's office. He was carrying on like Meg did in the diner scene in "When Harry Met Sally". Needless to say, he loved the cake!
This recipe was delicious but extremely gooey. I think in the future I will put the apple pie filling on the top so that it is more easy to serve and eat.
This was very easy to make. I substituted ground cloves for the allspice since I didn't have it. I also took the advice of another reviewer and used yellow cake mix instead of spice cake mix. It turned out very well and everyone loved it except me. I thought it was a bit too sweet for my taste. I would probably make this again only not use as many spices.
this cake is really good and so easy, it gets you in the fall mood. thanks for the recipe
Was pretty good! I wouldnt call it a cake!!! It is mostly apple with the cake turning into crumble on top! This is specifically for ICE CREAM!
Wow! This cake was wonderful! It's so easy to make and tastes so great. I will definately make this cake again.
As suggested, used l l/2 cans pie filling. Looked like way too much topping and only used half. Thought it was too sweet. Would use even less topping but probably won't make again.
Ended up having to melt extra butter and pour on the dry spots and let bake more. Otherwise it would have been powder cake. Haha. Topped the apples with a pinch of sugar and a sprinkle of cinnamon before adding cake mix. Served warm with vanilla ice cream. I'll make it again I'm sure.
This was spicy and sweet and delicious. It's my most requested cake to bring to office and family functions.
The pecans were expensive but worth it. Very rich flavor, need a bite of vanilla ice cream with evrey bite. This is a keeper!
I was looking for something quick to make with the granny smith apples from my tree. I used 2 large gs apples & only 1 can of pie filling. I added a little more sugar(2T. total) & used "Smart Balance" stick butter blend for the top. I cut calories & it still tasted yummy!
This recipe turned out very well, or so I heard. I sent this along with my husband to a potluck, and he reported back that nothing but crumbs were left! I used a german chocolate cake mix, two cans of cherry pie filling, and chopped walnuts. Thank you, I will make this again for myself.
REALLY yummy! Try it with creme brulee (also found on this site - I froze mine). Thanks for this recipe!
Very sweet, definitly like apple cobbler, very good!
Another big hit with a bunch of girl scouts. Used the store brand apple pie filling, and the girls took turns cutting the butter into the cake mix with a pastry blender until crumbly. Otherwise, followed the recipe exactly. Delicious with whipped cream.
I only had 1 can of apple pie filling so I mixed it with a can of cherry pie filling. Excellent! Everyone at the party wanted the recipe. Goes great with ice cream also.
The first time I made this, all I had in the cupboard was a butter pecan cake mix and it turned out just fine. Second time I used the spice cake mix and it was even better! This recipe is a keeper for my family!
I substituted a butter recipe cake mix and I used homemade apple pie filling. Absolutely wonderful!!
Overall, probably the easiest dessert I've ever made. Smelled wonderful baking and tasted good too! Only issue I had was that the amount of spices seemed to overwhelm the apples, the flavor which I was really hoping would stand out. I'd make it again but probably either cut the spices in half or use the equivalent quantity (possibly a cup or two more) of homemade chunky applesauce or tender-cooked spiced apple slices instead of the canned pie mix. (I know it should be a 'dump' cake, but it's too hard to find apples in a can that aren't overly sweet.) Thanks for the recipe, we enjoyed this for Thanksgiving this year.
I tried this as a substitute for spice cake and boy, was it ever spicey and I even reduced the amount I used given other reviews. My husband loved it and it is great with vanilla ice cream. I would cut the amount of apples down as it is pretty gooey too. PS I tried this with cherry pie filling (two large cans), added almond flavoring to the cherries and used dry chocolate cake mix. I melted one and half sticks of butter and poured over all and baked it for 45 minutes at 350. IT IS YUMMY and fast. No idea about calories, etc. though.
This reminded me of pralines in a way. Vanilla Ice Cream is a must. My husband really liked it! This will be a keeper!
Made this for company and they loved it. Asked for the recipe. I didn't have any cinnamon, so I used one teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and 1/4 tsp ground allspice. With the spice cake mix, this was plenty. I'll definitely make it again.
Wonderful flavor - (a little too much nutmeg, maybe 1/2 teaspoon would be better)... had to make it twice to satisfy everyone!!! - Thanks for the great, easy recipe!
I used this recipe with a butter yellow cake mix instead of the spice cake mix. It was wonderful. It seems to be more like a cobbler than a cake. My company thought it was something that had taken me lots of time to prepare. It was rich. They can't wait for me to fix another one!
This was wonderful!! I took this to a church pot-luck and everyone loved it! Thank you for a great idea!
Very good and very easy. I reheated and served with ice cream. I think it would be better at room temperature with ice cream.
Oh wow! This cake is incredible! Believe me, don't reduce any of the spices listed, they make the cake. And you MUST eat with ice cream, it's fantastic! Thanks a bunch, Marcia. Completely divine.
This one was a mess for me. I tried it in the slow cooker, the cake came out tasting like baking powder mixed with spices. It was soggy, maybe if I tried it in the oven it would have been better. However I did try it again with cherries and pineapple. I also mixed oil and eggs in my cake batter then put slice butter on top.
this is sooooo good and sooo easy. Taste like apple crisp and don't have to peel apples
Great recipe. Made this for a family gathering and everyone loved it. Great flavor and easy to make. Will definatly make again.
Easy and awesome! Will make again and again!!
Gret recipe! I took this to my family reunion and everyone loved it!
This was very easy. My family ate it. Im not one for dump cakes so im not sure that I would make this again.
I appreciated the simplicity of this recipe. My family enjoyed this dessert and I will make it again. It seems like there is something missing but I'm not sure. I wonder if putting the cake mix on the bottom instead of the top would make a difference.
SUPER EASY TO MAKE AND EVERYONE LOVED IT!!!
I use the canned apple pie filling, cutting the apples smaller then mixing sugar and cinnamon in it before pouring it in the pan. Next, I top it with the cake mix, take a butter knife and swirl it around, slightly mixing the two, then top with melted and pats of butter. No other spices for me! Finally, I lightly top it with icing (Betty Crocker version). Comes out perfect, completely baked, slightly crunchy on top.
Quick & easy & good!
Excellent and quick dump cake. I can't make this enough. I get many requests for it!
This was so easy and very delicious! Thanks!
This was a great quick dessert and was very popular with my more finicky guests. I will definitely make it again.
Way too sweet. Adding the recommended amount of sugar to the pie filling was overkill. Further, even though I was pretty thorough spacing the butter, there were dry spots in the topping. In others words just dry cake mix.
Well, it sounded good so I gave it a try. I don't make dessert often but when I do it usually disappears....this one didn't. Maybe it's just because my family is used to the dump cake I make with cherry pie filling and pineapple. Thanks for the chance though....I guess it just wasn't for us.
This recipe got rave reviews:) My friends and husband loved it. Everyone asked for the recipe.
This is super easy. Family loved it but I thought it was a little sweet though.
We wanted a dump cake for supper and found this great and simple recipe !! My family loves it !! Thanks
I followed the recipe step for step. It was delicious! My husband devoured almost the whole thing by himself!
I will make this again, it was very good, and everyone loved it.
Simple and tasty
I have made lots of dump cakes and this was the best with its generous use of spices to make it feel like Autumn. I did not think it had too many spices but it certainly would be best with ice cream. You could probably just use yellow cake mix instead of spice cake mix if you wanted less spice in it. I doubled the nuts and melted the butter first, to make sure the top was evenly covered, avoiding dry spots. Overall, this was easy and just perfect. I got much praise for it. This has become a family fixture.
This was a great dump cake, and very easy to make. Especially for spur of the moment events. Great spice taste!
I made this exactly as the recipe is written and thought it was a great fall treat. Smells wonderful, and it's easy to make. I would halve the allspice next time because I thought its flavor overpowered the other spices a bit. The only bad thing is that the topping got soft the next day. Still tasted great though.
