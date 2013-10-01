Apple Spice Dump Cake

This cake was done on a whim trying to think of something other than the traditional dump cake to serve for Memorial Day. It turned out very good, especially with some vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Marcia L Cainion

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C.)

  • Pour the cans of apple pie filling into a 9 x 13 inch rectangular pan.

  • In a small bowl, mix together cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and sugar. Sprinkle mixture over pie filling.

  • Pour the dry box of cake mix over apples. Dot with butter and scatter nuts on top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes to an hour, until cake is brown on top and bubbling on the sides. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 207.8mg. Full Nutrition
