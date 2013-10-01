Rhubarb Upside Down Cake I
This easy rhubarb upside-down cake recipe uses cake mix to make a delicious dessert with rhubarb and marshmallows.
Absolutely delicious!!! I reduced the sugar to 2/3 cups and the cake came out perfect; just the right tartness. The whole family loved this moist cake.Read More
This is one of my favorite cakes, but I have always made it with a small box of jello instead of the sugar. I have found using the watermelon or strawberry jello to be the best. It just seems to give it an added kick, but is not quite so sweet as it is with marshmallows AND sugar. My favorite is the watermelon jello. It gives it that right amount of tartness.Read More
I just finished baking and eating a piece of this delicious cake! I followed the suggestion of another user and used some dry strawberry jello powder (only about 2 tablespoons, so it wouldn't be overpowering).I added that to 1/2 cup sugar and then mixed it in with the fruit. It turned out wonderfully and I don't think it's too sweet at all. I baked mine is a greased bundt pan and it looks lovely! I can't wait to share this tastey cake with my family.
This is the first time I have EVER made anything with Rhubarb. I followed the recipe, and it is delicious. Just enough tart/sweet. I wondered if the cake would overflow the pan, but it didn't. I'd suggest chopping the rhubarb into really small pieces to make sure the batter fits in the pan. This would be good with cinnamon ice cream!
This is one of THE BEST recipes for rhubarb. I am not a big rhubarb fan, but this is delicious and easy!!
This was a great recipe...for those of us who like rhubarb without the fake flavors of jello. Didn't use the box mix though, instead i used a scratch recipe for butter cake. Cooked down the rhubarb first, as my pan wasn't deep enough for all the stuff.
Very easy to make and delicious! I used a strawberry cake mix instead of the yellow and it was wonderful! My kids loved it and it was easy enough that they could help make it!
This was a great easy recipe. The rhubarb was a little tart but was great warm with whipped cream on it. My pan was really full but everything fit in without overflowing.
This cake tasted wonderful. I was really suprised at how easy it was and how few ingredients.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated and it was very yummy. Just the right combo of sweet and tart. The whole family loved it!
I've never had or made anything with rhubarb and tried this recipe. This was the easiest recipe and tasted wonderful. Took some to work and everyone loved it!!
This cake is great. I did reduce the sugar and it was perfect. I tried it two ways with the jello and without and it was better without the jello. The jello seemed to mask the flavor of the ruhbarb.
This recipe was extremely easy to make. I did not add 1 cup of sugar instead I only added 1/2 cup and this was definitely enough as it still was very sweet. I used a glass pan and my cake was fully baked in 45 minutes. My family loved every last bite!
Thought the marshmallows would be an interesting addition but in the end I thought it was nothing special.
Very easy to make and has a wonderful taste! The marshmallows just melt into the cake mix to make it such a moist dessert! I used my convection setting on my oven and reduced cooking time to about 40 minutes. Top of cake (which becomes the bottom when its flipped) was getting very dark so i did not bake the whole hour! Enjoy, its great served with cool whip or ice ream!
I used a spice cake mix instead of yellow and strawberry flavored marshmellows with 2/3 cup of sugar in the rhubarb. This was a big hit by all. Very simple recipe to follow. I will definitely make it again.
This is by far the best! I did add some fresh strawberries from the garden and it was great!! I did not need to cook it as long as suggested though. THANK YOU!
I decreased the amount of sugar a bit - which I do with just about all dessert recipes. Other than that, I made the cake exactly as written and there was no need for any changes/additions. It's great as is and no mods are needed.
Better right side up Y'all.
this was super good! would not change anything. note: dont peel your rhubarb before baking it as i did from advice from a friend. it tastes the same, but looks really very unappealing!
This recipe was ok...I made it for a party, and wished I had left it in the pan as a lot of the topping spilled over the sides when I turned it onto the plate and made a mess. I made it according to the directions and it tasted ok...but nothing special (and I'm really not sure I think the marshmallows add anything). I do wonder if people showing the photos either have different rhubarb than mine or add food coloring as mine, even the earliest of the spring, would never be that rosy red color after so long of a cooking time (or even for a shorter cooking time I suspect). I will try it again without the marshmallows to see if I find them worth going out and buying them for the recipe.
This was a big hit with my family. Will definitely make again. Didn't need to cook quite as long as called for in the recipe. Good use for older, hard marshmallows!
super easy and yummy. i like the sweet and tart taste
I took this to a dinner party and it was a hit. Everyone liked it. I will make this again!
I really liked this recipie. Everyone I made it for was suprised and impressed by the results for how simple the recipie is. Yumm...
Great Recipe!
I added a 3 oz packet of raspberry Jell-o between the sugar & Marshmallow layers then served hot with a scoop of ice cream melting over the top. It was verrrrry good!
Came out great! I used slightly less sugar, but otherwise just the same. I also didn't invert it just to make it easier and it was still wonderful that way. :)
I have made this a few times now and really like the flavor and chose this recipe over other ones because there isn't any strawberry jello in. It lets the rhubarb flavor really come through. The cake ratio is off. There is too much cake. This would be better in a 11 x 14 and maybe increase the rhubarb. I used a golden butter cake mix instead of yellow because I like the flavor better. And I only used 1/2 cup of sugar. I only needed to cook this for 45 minutes. This is a pretty good size cake to try and flip over. I did not have a platter/plate big enough, so I just left it in the pan.
great cake the whole family loved it!
This was really delicious!!! Couldn't have been easier, and I was a little worried about the ingredients, but it was great!!!!
Oh my goodness! I made this yesterday and it is soooooo good! I had frozen rhubard in my freezer. I let it thaw out and I did drain the juice that was caused by it being frozen. I also didnt have a bag of mini marshmallows, but a bag a regular marshmallows. I just cut them up and the cake was awesome!
Quick and easy and great way to serve rhubarb - also great way to use the little stiffer marshmallows!! How practical!! Delicious!
All I can say is WOW!!! This did not stand a chance in our house...very good and will be making again soon!
Really good very tart needs ice cream or whipped cream
I tried this recipe because it sounded interesting and unique, and I wasn't disappointed. I used about 7 cups rhubarb and the whole cup of sugar. It wasn't overly sweet at all. I thought a 9x13-inch pan would be too small, so I used an 11x15-inch pan, but I should have used a smaller pan. It was done in 33 minutes in my convection oven. My family loved it.
I made it just like it said and it was very good. Especially when it was still warm.
I couldn't fit that much rhubarb and marshmallows into the pan and still have room for the cake batter, which was too bad as I found it a little too sweet. The next time I try this I will use all the rhubarb, but not all of the marshmallows.
I read it a four-star because I haven’t tried a lot of the rhubarb recipes! Are used chocolate fudge cake mix because I didn’t have yellow and it turned out spectacular
Good cake, but wish it had a more rhubarb taste. I followed the recipe exactly, but only baked it 50 minutes. Next time I will cut back on the sugar and marshmallows and add some red food coloring as the rhubarb turned pale when cooked. Everyone else loved it and I served it with vanilla ice cream. I prefer the rhubarb crisp by Chef John.
