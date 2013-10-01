Rhubarb Upside Down Cake I

This easy rhubarb upside-down cake recipe uses cake mix to make a delicious dessert with rhubarb and marshmallows.

24
1 9x13-inch cake
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch pan.

  • Place chopped rhubarb on bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle sugar evenly over rhubarb; sprinkle marshmallows on top.

  • Prepare cake mix according to instructions on the package. Pour over rhubarb and marshmallows in pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving dish so that rhubarb is on top.

152 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 147.7mg. Full Nutrition
