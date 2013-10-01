Rhubarb Upside Down Cake I

This recipe was ok...I made it for a party, and wished I had left it in the pan as a lot of the topping spilled over the sides when I turned it onto the plate and made a mess. I made it according to the directions and it tasted ok...but nothing special (and I'm really not sure I think the marshmallows add anything). I do wonder if people showing the photos either have different rhubarb than mine or add food coloring as mine, even the earliest of the spring, would never be that rosy red color after so long of a cooking time (or even for a shorter cooking time I suspect). I will try it again without the marshmallows to see if I find them worth going out and buying them for the recipe.