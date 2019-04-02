Easy Baked Chicken Cordon Bleu

This was so good, I am making it again tomorrow night! After reading the reviews for this and the Cordon Bleu II, I combined suggestions and prepared this way: DO NOT make the mistake I made and get "thin chicken breasts" (Purdue?) They are not large enough for this. Use pkg of regular or even split breasts. Pound them down to 1/2" or so thickness and marinate them in Italian dressing for a few hours. I rinsed, then assembled using 1/2 stick of string cheese wrapped in a Swiss cheese slice folded in half, and then wrapped in the ham. Depending on size of breasts used, this method can be tailored. Mine were small so I had to improvise. I used toothpicks to secure, but will use cooking string next time. I mixed 1 C of both panko and bread crumbs and 2 T flour along with the paprika. Add seasonings to crumbs according to servings/taste, or you can season with Italian herbs if you don't want to marinate. I dipped each roll in beaten egg, then in crumb mixture til well covered and pan fried on medium in 3 Tb. each EVOO and butter until browned. I placed these in a baking dish and finished in the oven at 350 d. for 15-20 min to cook thoroughly. I made the sauce from another recipe on the stove and poured over top after baked-- 1 C heavy cream 1/2 cup dry white wine 1 t chicken bouillon granules, 1 T cornstarch This had too much wine taste for me, so I will cut that in half next time.