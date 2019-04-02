Easy Baked Chicken Cordon Bleu

Easy recipe that tastes like you cooked all day. Chicken breasts are wrapped around ham and mozzarella cheese for a change in this version of the classic baked dish.

By HOLLYSTACH

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Lay out the pounded chicken breasts on a clean surface. Place a slice of ham on each piece, then one stick of cheese. Roll the chicken up around the cheese and ham, and secure with toothpicks. Dip each roll in melted butter, then roll in bread crumbs. Place in a shallow baking dish.

  • Bake for 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken is browned and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 34.5g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 128.1mg; sodium 759.3mg. Full Nutrition
