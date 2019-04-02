Easy Baked Chicken Cordon Bleu
Easy recipe that tastes like you cooked all day. Chicken breasts are wrapped around ham and mozzarella cheese for a change in this version of the classic baked dish.
This was a great recipe. Instead of pounding the chicken flat and rolling it, I made a pocket in the chicken breast and stuffed the ham and cheese stick inside. I cut the cheese sticks in half and rolled them up in the ham. This kept the cheese from oozing out. I sealed the pocket closed with toothpicks and then rolled the chicken in the butter and bread crumbs. Very easy!Read More
Good recipe simple directions to follow. My only advice is to incorporate a sauce otherwise its a little on the dry side.
Family loved this chicken dish. I did not pound out the chicken breasts. I had 4 large chicken breasts about 1/2 pound each and I was able to slice an opening down the middle of each breast to put the rolled up ham slices and cheese. I used about 3 tooth picks per chicken breast. My bread crumbs were not seasoned so I added 1 tsp Italian seasoning and garlic powder. I also went ahead and decided to add my own sauce since one review said it was a little dry alone. I mixed one can cream of chicken soup(98% fat free) with about 1/4-1/2 cup white cooking wine and poured it over the chicken before baking. I cooked it for about an hour or until the soup mixture got bubbly.
It was very easy to make, and tasted so good!! It is hard to get the toothpicks out, so I suggest taking them out before serving the dish so that your guests don't have to go digging. Other than that, it was excellent!
I LOVED this recipe! I will be cooking this again to entertain. I also fried the chicken in butter then baked it in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes. Very tender and appealing to the eye as well.
This recipe would've been great if it had a different cheese. I made it tonight using the cheese sticks and they didn't melt and it was in the oven about 50 minutes at about 375 degrees. My husband requested chicken cordon bleu but this isn't what he expected. It isn't bad, it just isn't good. Next time I will be using either sliced cheese or shreded and I won't be pounding the chicken, it's easier to just make a pocket and stuff everything in it. A lot of effort that didn't pay off.
I really like this recipe. It's definitely messy, but its quick and very tasty. I used 2 slices of virginia ham and 1 slice of swiss, and rolled up the chicken and secured with a bunch of toothpicks and the cheese did not run out at all. I will make this again!
This was amazingly good!!!I followed the recipe exactly except I used Swiss cheese instead of mozzerella.Sooo tasty!It is messy trying to take out the toothpicks, but worth it!
Great, easy recipe. I made it for my boyfriend and his room-mates and they loved it! The local store was out of bread crumbs so I used cornflake crumbs and it still tasted great.
I think this recipe is great, and I made it exactly as posted the first time, but I revised it a little my second time around and ended up liking it better. I used sharp cheddar cut off of a block instead of mozzarella because I find that you can taste it more, I dipped the chicken in olive oil after I had rolled it, instead of butter to make it a little healthier, I used whole wheat italian bread crumbs which have a great flavor to them. I saved the best ingredient for last: after I dipped them in the olive oil, and before I breaded them, I sprinkled both sides of the chicken with Adobo seasoning. Just that sprinkling gave it such an amazingly different flavor and I highly recommend trying it for yourself. I hope this helps someone. Enjoy!!!
This recipe is almost exactly the same one I've been using for the past 20 years. The difference is I use three thin slices of ham and two thin slices of swiss per chicken breast. A trick that works well is to skip the toothpicks and put the rolled up chicken breasts in a loaf pan-typically a 9x5 size. About 10 minutes before the end baking time (I do bake mine at 375 for 40 minutes), melt a couple TBS of butter and pour over top of chicken.
Super easy and the kids beg me to make it again! And to think I wasted all that time making it from "scratch" without shortcuts. String cheese in the middle.... genius!
My sweetheart was out tonight so I decided to make chicken "roll ups" as the kids call them. I am glad she was gone too because she would never have let me roll the chicken in melted butter preferring milk or something less fattening. I followed your recipe to the letter and found it quite delicious. Next time I will add a few herbs and spices just to make this recipe my own. I'm tossing my old recipe because it was more labor intensive and doesn't come out noticeably better. Thanks for a relatively easy and yummy recipe.
simple and ellegent! I will make this again, I also used swiss and left over Christmas ham. I dipped in butter then in bread crumbs then in buttermilk and bread crumbs again, we love crunchy topping! I would suggest to put more cheese and don't cook as long if it is to dry.. thank you for this recipe
I am taking a star off just because I did change this quite a bit. It is a fantastic starting point though! I omitted the butter/breading and instead used beaten egg and almond flour to make it gluten free. Super easy and turned out Wonderfully! I also added a sauce as someone else recommended from the Chicken Cordon Bleu II recipe- which is really a great finishing touch and worth it. Thanks for a great recipe! :)
Great recipe... even better with a nice creamy sauce served on top as suggested by other reviewers.
This was very good! Only complaint was the string cheese never really melted. My son enjoyed it.
One of the first dinners I made for my future in-laws and they loved it. Was moist, cheesy, and full of flavor. Will definitely be making this again.
So easy and awesome!
To make this even better make the Betty Crocker Hollodaise Sauce to pour over individual servings. The combination is to die for!
This was a good recipe for valentines day. Thanks for sharing.
Very Good! I really thought it was going to be a disaster as I was preparing this (lil messy), but there were NO leftovers! I served this with angel hair pasta in a butter/2% milk/garlic sauce so I didn't need another sauce for the chicken. It came out very moist and tasty. I will be making this again.
THis was an excellent recipe however i think i pounded the chicken a little too thin because it was hard to toothpick together. I used grated mozza cheese instead of cheese strings.
This was a very easy recipe to make and it was delicious!
This is a great dish. The only changes made were that I used swiss cheese instead of string, and Shake N' Bake coating for the crust and beaten egg instead of butter prior to coating. I also baked for 30 minutes instead of 40. The chicken was done but very juicy. I prepared some chicken gravy, just in case (as some others have suggested), but found that with the chicken being so juicy, the gravy wasn't really needed. Delicious!
I tried this with regular big eye swiss cheese. It was delicious. I am definitely going to keep this one and use again.
Tastes great and ended up baking the chicken within 28 minutes instead of 30-35 minutes. I dipped the rolled up chicken into butter before rolling it around in a plate of bread crumbs. Worked out just fine.
Made last night for dinner...much easier to make than the bleu I am used to. Taste was superb! Hubby had two as did dinner guests. Awesome recipe, thanks!
Per other reviewers, I covered the stuffed chicken in flour first, mixed 1/4 butter with 1/2 c. chicken broth for the "dip," and covered with panko bread crumbs. Absolutely delicious!!!
Excellent and so easy.. you can add whatever extra seasoning you want to the coating. I did make a kind of alfredo type sauce to spoon over the top. I made it for my aunt and she raved about it.
ohmygosh ... this is the best recipe ... beyond yummy ... I pounded my chicken breasts ... used string cheese plus a bit of low fat cheddar ... and black forrest ham ... followed recipe as worded ... except, I didn't use all of the butter ... so I poured the rest into the over the chicken ... a bit of the cheese oozed out and into the butter ... which only made the dish all the better because I simply poured this over the top after it was done ... I served with boiled potatoes that are boiled then sauteed until golden and french green beans with arugala (sp?) salad ... omg ... what an amazing meal and I made this for a Monday evening!! It was simply an experiment ... but this dish is definitely company appropriate!! Definitely give it a try ...
good cant go wrong with chicken cordon blue
I just cooked this for the first time ever. My 15 year old picked it out of my recipe box for her birthday dinner. I have to say it was one of the best things I ever cooked. It was hard to stop eatting it!
We liked this dish. I used cheddar because I didn't have mozzarella or Swiss. I dipped the chicken in egg (based on a review for a similar recipe) and then assembled and rolled in crumbs. Added melted butter, drizzled over the top about halfway thru baking. I do think 40 minutes is a bit long...maybe I just pounded the chicken too thin or something.
Absolutely delicious and easy recipe. One version I tried was using boneless skinless chicken thighs. They had incredible flavour and were perfect size. I found sometimes the chicken breast was too large. Definitely a keeper!!!
VERY GOOD EASY! EASY TO COOK AND ON THE WALLET
I really liked this as an alternative to the store bought frozen ones. I scaled it down to just 2 servings as it was just for me and my husband. I used wedges of Garlic and Herb Laughing Cow Cheese (next time I will try the Swiss flavor) instead of string cheese and brushed them with olive oil instead of butter before rolling them in the breadcrumbs. Will definitely make again.
Yummy! I made 2 changes, but this was a delicious, easy recipe. First change was swiss cheese, and 2nd was Panko bread crumbs. The whole family really enjoyed. So nice to make something different, but easy with chicken.
To keep chicken moist, put cheese inside as instructed, wrap in bacon & follow the rest of the recipe. Same great flavor & moist.
This was so good! I use Baby Swiss instead and Italian bread crumbs. I also sliced a the chicken and made a pocket instead. It turned out amazing. Our dinner quests were very pleased and so were we. It's going on the regular rotation for dinner time.
As others have said a sauce is needed for this. I also suggest the cordon bleu II recipe for sauce. You can do the first part without the chicken boiling down the wine and adding cheese. I like to add a little oregano to the cheese and ham for some extra flavor. Also here is an extremely helpful tip I'm sure you'll use time and again. Instead of using toothpicks try some dried spaghetti instead. That way you can cook the chicken and leave the spaghetti in there! no fuss with toothpicks.
Very good! Brushed olive oil on chicken before the breaking. My family loved this & will be making again for sure!
I was looking for a more healthy version than my old recipe where I browned the chicken in shortening (no wonder it was so good!). This is a good compromise.
My whole family loved this recipe. It was very easy to put together since I followed the advice of some other reviewers and made a pocket in the breasts instead of pounding and rolling. I also browned them in butter before baking. I made half with mozzarella and half with swiss cheese. Both were very tasty. Will definitely be making these again and again. Thanks for such an easy recipe.
My family loved it. I didn't have bread crumbs. So I used garden flavored croutons & and rolled them into crumbs. I also used sliced Swiss cheese and sandwich ham. Loved how simple the recipe was.
Very good! I made it with out the bread crumbs & it was still good. Can't wait to try it with the bread crumbs! I think it would be really good with a Havarti cheese.
I make something similar to this and we just love it, instead of string cheese I use smoked provolone, and spread the inside of the chicken with some honey dijon mustard before adding the ham and cheese. Then I roll it up and put the toothpics in, dip it in a beaten egg, and then roll it in a mixture of Italian bread crumbs, garlic powder and parmesan cheese. Bake in a sprayed baking pan, and turn over halfway through baking time so each side gets browned. So moist and good, no sauce needed! And less fat since you don't use the butter.
Great simple taste, make it once a month and they entire family loves it.
This was great and very easy to make. My 7 year old was able to help me with this and was very proud of himself when it was done. Both my boys loved it.
This recipe was super easy, which I love. The chicken needed a little more flavor so I added an Italian rub to the meat. Fantastic!
This was really tasty, although the cheese sticks didn't really melt. In the future, I will use reg mozz and also, if you can't get the chick breasts pounded thin enough (which I can't) it needs to stay in the oven 10-15 min longer.
I too, like someone else said, browned the chicken on all sides in a skillet of butter and olive oil. Then I placed the chicken in a baking pan and covered with foil. I baked it for 30-35 minutes-removing the foil the last 5-10 minutes. It was very moist and delicous! The family loved it. This recipe is a keeper.
i really enjoyed this recipe! i used swiss cheese instead of cheese sticks and i think i will try mozza next time as my husband thought the cheese a little strong. yummo!
My husband loved it and I made it with sauce that accompanies it. I will definitely make it again.
I've been making this version for years. I add seasonings (onion and garlic powder) and parmesan cheese to my breadcrumbs and the smell while baking is incredible. I only bake for 25 or 30 minutes since the chicken is boneless and it doesn't get dry. mmm, mmm, mmm.
I made this for my parents, sister, and husband tonight. I used Canadian bacon and low fat provolone, however, and instead of bread crumbs, we used French fried onions. It was a huge hit!
I made this recipe according the instructions the first time and it was a big hit with my husband and mother in-law. The second time I made it for company and did not have ham so I sub'd bacon-WOW! What an unbelievable transformation...I also didn't have time to make the sauce so I just used jarred chicken gravy...everyone loved it. Will make this again.
I used swiss cheese and used Italian seasoned bread crumbs for more flavor. Children and husband loved it, will definitely be making this again!
Made it with crushed jacobs cream crackers instead of breadcrumbs and it was perfect! I will use a different cheese next time (I used mozarella) something with a stronger flavour like camembert
I did as some others mentioned and cut a pocket in the chicken instead of pounding it because I had nothing to pound it with. Otherwise I followed the recipe and it was delicious, thanks for sharing!
This was so good, I am making it again tomorrow night! After reading the reviews for this and the Cordon Bleu II, I combined suggestions and prepared this way: DO NOT make the mistake I made and get "thin chicken breasts" (Purdue?) They are not large enough for this. Use pkg of regular or even split breasts. Pound them down to 1/2" or so thickness and marinate them in Italian dressing for a few hours. I rinsed, then assembled using 1/2 stick of string cheese wrapped in a Swiss cheese slice folded in half, and then wrapped in the ham. Depending on size of breasts used, this method can be tailored. Mine were small so I had to improvise. I used toothpicks to secure, but will use cooking string next time. I mixed 1 C of both panko and bread crumbs and 2 T flour along with the paprika. Add seasonings to crumbs according to servings/taste, or you can season with Italian herbs if you don't want to marinate. I dipped each roll in beaten egg, then in crumb mixture til well covered and pan fried on medium in 3 Tb. each EVOO and butter until browned. I placed these in a baking dish and finished in the oven at 350 d. for 15-20 min to cook thoroughly. I made the sauce from another recipe on the stove and poured over top after baked-- 1 C heavy cream 1/2 cup dry white wine 1 t chicken bouillon granules, 1 T cornstarch This had too much wine taste for me, so I will cut that in half next time.
Wanting to use what I had on hand, I used shredded cheese and crushed Triscuits instead of breadcrumbs. Looks like we can use whatever crackers available or maybe even cornflakes. Just put them in a plastic bag and use a rolling pin to crush them finely.In 3 of them I used broccoli instead of ham. They were so good! Better than store bought.
My husband is definitely not a chef. He really wanted to make dinner and this is what he did. It was yummy and looked super impressive. I only give it 4 because I'd probably want some sort of sauce for the next time I make it. Having said that, the cheese and ham kept the chicken from drying out. We served with mashed potatoes so the sauce wouldn't been great to smoosh all together. If you did make a sauce, you wouldn't need much! Thanks for helping to make my hubby feel like a pro!
This was a good meal, it had good flavor. Our string cheese stick didn't melt which upset the chef(my wife). We will use the shredded cheese if we make it again.
This turned out great but I did add some more butter to the remaining butter from dipping chicken in it... and poured it over the chicken about 5 minutes before taking it out of the oven. Very yummy! Mary Lou
Absolutely Delicious meal. After baking chicken CB, I poured the remaining juice from baking dish into sauce pan and added white wine and simmered, then added 1/2 & 1/2 to thicken. I will make this one many times again. My husband loved it.
Simple to make, great to eat!
This was easy and tasty. I used one slice of thick sliced sandwich ham and thought it could have used more and maybe more cheese, as it ran out when it melted. The chicken breasts I had were quite large and perhaps I should have accommodated for this.
Very good; very easy; very likely to be a repeat dish in my house!
This was soo yummy and it was easy to make. I usually crash and burn when trying a new dish but this one came out wonderful. My fiance took one bite and asked if i could make it again! This recipe is a keeper! :)
very good! I used a slice of black forest ham and swiss cheese instead of cheese stick. I pounded the breasts really thin and only cooked for 30 minutes and it was perfect! A real hit! Hint: Count and use the same amount of toothpicks on each breast so they are easily located and removed! I used different numbers and wasn't sure if I got them all!
this was so easy and such a great flavor. I made a couple of changes, I ended up using mozzarella cheese since that's what I had on hand and seasoned the chicken with Mrs. Dash and grey sea salt before wrapping. Excellent!!! And did I say so easy with a great flavor? Thanks for sharing
This recipe is AMAZING! It was surprisingly easy and everybody loved it! I used 2 slices of ham per chicken and I think it added a lot of flavor. I loved it!
Made this last night and the family really liked it but thought it could use a little more flavor. It is a great, easy recipe to have on hand on a busy weeknight. The only thing I did different was bake it for only 20 minutes because my chicken breasts were quite small. I will make sure to use larger ones next time to make all the filling ingredients easier to cover. I will defintely make this again but I will try it with Swiss cheese and try the sauce I see that others have recommended from the Chicken Cordon Bleu II receipe. I don't think the sauce is really necessary since the chicken was very tender but would like to try it for the added flavor. Overall - a definite keeper!
This was a very easy recipe to follow, and everyone loved the results!!!!
this recipe was de-lish! i didnt have the option of pounding them so i butterflied them and boy did they turned out huge but they were a hit with my boyfriend! and the sauce that goes with it that everyone talk about is worth making just a 1/4 tsp of salt to it yum!
I dip the rolled chicken in egg, not butter, and use shredded mozzarella instead of string cheese, because it melts better. I serve this with a simple mustard sauce: honey + mustard + onion powder.
This tasted great, but I could not get this chicken to brown. Any suggestions? I increased the heat, cooked 10 minutes longer than called for and even put it under the broiler for about 5 minutes.
I used shredded romano and parmasean cheese as well as feta cheese and a little swiss inside the chicken at 350* in the oven for 20 minutes the chicken breast come out juicy and the cheese nicely melted.
This was very good! I actually like the string cheese (I used mozzarella) better than the traditional Swiss, and I liked dipping the chicken rolls in melted butter instead of my usual egg wash (which I end up topping each one with a pat of butter anyway). I used preseasoned Italian bread crumbs and added some sweet paprika (mostly for color). The only down side was I found that leftovers did not reheat well - the cheese sticks were nice and melty right out of the oven, but after refrigerating and reheating they lost that meltiness and were kind of like globs of cheese. So, no leftovers next time! But I will make this again! Thanks Holly!
EXcellent! I did use Swiss instead, and also spread a light coat of grey poupon after the ham. The seal of approval from hubby. A keeper...thanks!
Awesome recipe! I had all the ingredients on hand and used deli sliced ham and swiss. I followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful, pretty quick and pretty easy. A great weeknight meal. I did add the wine sauce from "Chicken Cordon Bleu II" and that really pushed the whole dish over the top, it was amazing. My kids were licking the plate and they're always the toughest critics! We'll definitely make this recipe again, I'd recommend it to anyone. It tastes like you spent WAY more time on it than you did!
This was a quick and yummy recipe! I used sliced swiss cheese instead of the string cheese. It was great! I will be fixing this one again!
This was very good. I used shredded mozza cheese instead of the cheesestring. Also followed other suggestions and made the Cordon Bleu II sauce to pour over it (very good!!).
I have made this several times in the past few months. My husband and I love it and it's so easy to make. I follow the recipe exactly as it's written, I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you for a great recipe.
AMAZING! You can get creative and stuff the chicken with bacon and cheese as well. Always a hit with my boyfriend.
Very easy and good. I used swiss cheese instead of the string cheese, and used a thin sliced deli ham (several pieces). It did need a sauce, so I made a white gravy and drizzled a little over each chicken breast. I will definitely make this again, but do recommend the changes.
Very easy and yummy. I used provolone cheese and for the coating used Shake and Bake Italian seasoning and my famiy loved it!!!
Excellent with grated mozzarella instead of the cheese sticks. So easy but so tasty, and fancy.
I purchased the thin chicken cutlets to save some time. I did several things different because I felt the orginal recipe would not have enough flavor for our family. I used honey ham and brushed one side with a light coating of honey dijon mustard. I also used Swiss sliced cheese. I coated the chicken in seasoned bread crumbs and added some salt, pepper, paprika, and 2 pinches of garlic powder to the breading. We didn't think it was dry at all. I also used the spaghetti instead of the toothpicks. It was much easier to work with. Thanks for the recipe! We will be making this again.
This recipe was easy and quick, it turned out fantastic! I made my own breadcrumbs for my own little touch..was de-lish!!!
Very good and simple. Way too much butter, however, I ended up tossing about half of it out. Takes practice to get the chicken rolled neatly - mine definitely did not look like the picture, but they tasted good.
Alot of work for an ok dish
So simple, so Good!
Very moist and delicious. I used smoked Gouda because it's our favorite cheese.
This recipe is great! I thought making chicken Cordon Bleu was much more difficult. But this was quick and easy, a little messy but worth it... maybe next time I will just stuff the chicken instead of trying to roll it.. and use either shredded mozzorela cheese or sliced.. it will melt quicker then the string cheese. but great recipe I will definatly cook this again!!
This is a great recipe. I used the sauce over and loved it.
Super easy super scrumptious. I am rating this recipe AS IS. Using spaghetti in place of toothpics is a HUGE help . It was a little crunchy to eat, but much easier than dealing with the toothpicks. I also used Broccoli and Cheese soup as a topper which made this recipe a 10+ star in my book. Thanks!
I made this with pepper jack cheese and it was awesome! To reduce the fat content, I sprayed the chicken with olive oil and then coated them in bread crumbs.
