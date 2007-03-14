Six Egg Pound Cake
This recipe for the best pound cake ever rises very high above all others thanks to the use of six eggs. Top with confectioners' sugar or glaze.
This was the first pound cake I ever made and it turned out beautifully! I halved the recipe though cause after reading the reviews it seems that you get 2 cakes from the full amount of batter. I got 1 perfect sized cake. The batter does rise quite a bit and the top seems to brown fast so I had to turn down the heat 3/4 way through cooking. It smelled wonderful in the oven, yum! The taste of the cake itself is not too sweet at all, in fact it's perfect and I was delighted by this because it leaves opportunity for many different types of toppings! I served up some slices with a dusting of confectioners' sugar and a generous drizzle of Sue's Hot Fudge Sauce (found on this site) and it was great! I think I'll add some whipped cream to the combination next time around. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!Read More
What didn't burn on the floor of my oven was delicious. Overflow was unavoidable. It must be explained that this recipe should be mixed by hand since an electric mixer (in my case 5qt Kitchen Aid) will beat too much air into the batter as well as causing it to dry out in the oven. Very simple recipe.Read More
Excellent Recipe...mine was very moist and firm...the outside was just a little bit crusty and it turned out a beautiful light golden brown. It did take the full 90 minutes in my oven but I checked on it from 60 minutes and on...I had taken notice of everyone who said that theirs overflowed....I put a cookie sheet on a shelf below and lined it with foil. There was some overflow but not a huge amount. When I inverted it was a very large pound cake. I did use 2 full teaspoons of Watkins double strength vanilla and the flavor was excellent. Loved this recipe...can't wait to try it with strawberries and whip cream.. Thanks
I've made this one about 10 times. It's a great pound cake! A LARGE tube pan does nicely with no overflow. Sometimes I add some thing different, extra sugar, lemon extract, almond extract, food color swirls, etc. One time I only had 5 eggs, and it came out fine.
The best fool-proof, versatile cake recipe I've ever used, and I've tried a lot of them. You really can't screw this up if you follow the recipe properly. As for it rising too much, I've never had it happen and I've done more than a dozen of them. 05 april 2009 - update: still my favorite cake ever. If you're doing large batches (i.e. professional baker), make the recipe for 24 portions, and it fits perfectly in a full sheet pan. Also discovered that it works fine if the oven is already preheated; just decrease the baking time and watch it closely.
This cake was soooooooooooooo delicious. I started out just baking one for a neighbor as a thank you gift. But it turned out so good and had my home smelling just as good, my husband had me to make another for our family. I did have some overflow the first go round but the second time i just filled my bundt pan a little over half and filled the rest in a loaf pan. Two for the price of one! Great!!
A delicious cake that is easy to make and not too heavy. When I put the mix in my 10 inch bundt pan it almost filled it t the top. I was worried about it overflowing so i tapped it on the counter several times to release some air bubbles and it didn't overflow, it did climb over the top though...careful!!
I have baked this cake several times now.It is so far the best pound cake I have baked. I just finished baking again with half the recipe and it still turned out great tasting. Awesome recipe or perhaps its because I always talk to my cake when in the oven that "PLEASE RISE&SHINE".
I like the texture of this cake as it's lighter than usual pound cake. Followed others' suggestion of spliting the batter into 2 pans. I'm glad I did coz it rises high! I also mixed 1/4 of the batter with cocoa powder n chocolate chips for a "chocolate surprise". Will add lemon or orange zest next time to add more flavor. Overall a good cake.
I give this recipe four stars, but only because I modified it. Taking the advice of another reviewer, I completely eliminated the baking powder, making it a much more "true" pound cake AND entirely eliminating the overflow problem. I also converted it to a lemon pound cake by substituting (1:1) fresh lemon juice for the vanilla, adding about three tablespoons of lemon zest, and reducing the sugar by 1/2 cup. Taking the suggestion of another reviewer, I sprinkled brown sugar and choppped pecans in the pan before filling it with batter. Baked (without pre-heating the oven) for seventy-five minutes (splitting the difference between the suggested bake times). The resulting cake is really good; it came out of my (silicone) bundt pan cleanly and easily, although I did notice a very slight underdone swirl through the lower register of the cake -- maybe I should have kept it in the oven a bit longer. Thanks, Diane, for a great foundation for a really very good cake!!
After reading the other reviews and comparing this recipe to another i've used recently, i changed a couple of things, and it turned out great! First, i eliminated the baking powder. This eliminated the overflow problem and gave it a definite pound cake texture. Also, i used 2 cups white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar for a little twist. It was delicious! A perfect stand-by bundt cake recipe that can easily be slightly altered to accommodate different flavors.
A beautiful pound cake. I have made it several times. Received plenty of compliments and requests for the recipe. The recipe actually makes 2 cakes not one.
Success! Instead of filling my bundt pan completely, I spooned some off into a small loaf pan and did not have trouble with spillover. Cooked in exactly 60 min (but should have taken out the small loaf sooner). For glaze I mixed 1c powdered sugar and 2 TBS milk and splash of vanilla to drizzle consistency. Served with berries and cool whip but it is delicious on its own. Can't wait to upload a picture!
I've made this twice and everyone loved it. Even relatives who are not "cake" eaters enjoyed it. Moist, not too sweet! I sifted powdered sugar on top!
Excellent Recipe! I was looking for a light pound cake and couldn't find one until I found yours! Cheers its wonderful!
Not at all pleased with this cake. It is not a pound cake. What you get when you make this is basic yellow cake. It tastes fine and I wouldn't hesitate to use this for a birthday cake but it's too light and airy to be a pound cake. I thought with 6 eggs in the batter that it must be a heavy, dense, rich cake. It's nothing like that and I don't think I'll be making this again. Thanks.
I haven't been baking for a few years and am just getting back into it. It was great to start with a wonderful success! This cake turned out just perfectly. Nice and moist, not too sweet. Had 4 oz. of cream cheese to use up so whipped that with 1/3 c. confectioner's sugar and 1/4 c. o.j. for drizzling over. I'm back in the saddle again!
Very nice pound cake, moist and heavy. This mixture made 2 loaf pans!! YUMMY!
Excellent recipe - followed it all the way through using the tips of how to make a pound cake found under articles. Cooked for about 65 minutes middle rack and came out wonderful. Would like to expirement with leaving out baking soda to get a more dense cake. Regardless this is a delicious cake!
My go to for lb cake. Beautiful yet simple to make. App wouldn’t allow me to upload pic.
Very moist, yet it still tastes like pound cake. A keeper!
I have changed serving size to 10 and it is perfect! A simple yet rich cake to enjoy with fruit and whipped cream!
Very tasty and easy to make and delocious flavor
This pound cake is delicious, very moist, and reminds me of being a kid in south Georgia with my nanny in the kitchen pulling out a big pound cake from the oven and placing it on the window to cool.
I have eaten my share of pound cakes, made by older relatives. This one was one of the best. My mom thought that I had been to see Aunt Catherine. After reading all of the reviews, I decided to put the batter into 2 bundt pans, and I am glad I did. Both rose to the top, but didn't run over. I will be making this one again, and will try different extracts, other than vanilla. Very, very good.
This cake is amazing! With a very crunchy exterior, this cake has one of the softest textures i have ever tasted in a cake. I split the recipe in 1/2 and baked in a 9x6 loaf pan for 45min. My cake didnt overflow and rose to a perfect size, despite my beating air into it with my electric mixer(i think the air fluffed it up more). Instead of a sauce or frosting, i just sprinkled approx. 1 tbsp of sugar on top, which made a delicious crunchy topping. I also coated the pan with sprinkles of sugar after greasing it, which gives the cake a beautiful glaze. This is now my base recipe for a delicious & easy pound cake. Thank you Diane!
This was my first time using a recipe from an online source. I have to say that I was happy with the outcome the cake tastes very good. I used two loaf pans with it and it worked out very well.I also added extra vanilla extract. Happy baking everyone.
Excellent Pound cake!!!!!
The taste of this cake was good but the texture was not like a pound cake. If i was going to make this cake again, i would bake it at 300 degrees because the top and outside was nearly burnt but the middle of the cake wasnt close to being ready.
First time making pound cake by myself. Loved the recipe!!! Rose pretty high and was delicious!!! Even my mom loved it and she's an old fashioned pound cake lover :)
Taste amazing! Made for a bake sale. Does not disappoint!
This recipe sounded good and simple, so I tried it... It was really delicious and super simple. I didn't change a thing in the recipe, but did pour a portion of the batter in a small bread loaf pan. Everyone mentioned that it overflowed so I decided not to waste the extra. It worked great. Be sure to grease and flour the extra pan for easy removal. The cake is very flavorful and needs only a good glaze. I used the one mentioned with extra lemon juice. Made it last night and we finished the last of the cake this morning with coffee. Delicious!!
This was my first attempt at baking any kind of cake from scratch, and it was delicious!! I halved the ingredients to make a kind of "short, mini" bundt cake and it only needed 30 min. to bake. Thank you for a great recipe. I'm so proud:)
Terrific! I got a Festival bundt pan for Christmas and used this recipe for it. I didn't have milk the first time so used up some heavy cream I had in fridge. Yummy! This is a great recipe to use when my hens have been so generous. I serve this with strawberries, or raspberries. Forget calories, enjoy the cake!
I made this with my mother-in-law in Japan, and the whole family went wild!
I just made this cake tonight and it tastes DELICIOUS! It's light and moist, and rose to the very top of my bundt pan. The only complaint I have is the amount of fat and calories--there's enough fat and cholesteral to kill a rhino ;-)
This was a great cake! I took the suggestions made by others and divided the batter in two pans! I also cut the sugar by half a cup. Turned out great! Thanks!
Thanks for the delicious, yet simple, recipe. It was a real hit with my family. Yes, it rises very high, but mine did not overflow. I will definitely make again!
This recipe was wonderful. It was very light and fluffy and moist. I don't know why others think it was too heavy unless they don't know what pound cake should be like. This cake was much lighter than most pound cakes and yummy rich!
This recipe turned out great if you're looking for that light fluffy pound cake. That is what my results were. I'm still on the search for that heavy old school pound cake recipe. I'm n Colorado and because of that we r suppose to add an extra egg. I did not do that n the cake fail n the middle. Nevertheless it still surprise lay light n fluffy and good tasting might I add.
Delicious! I had no difficulty in over flow as I changed the servings from 12 to 10. It still produced a tall and fat bundt cake. Excellent flavor when I added a lemon glaze while the cake was hot so it would be absorbed. Thank you!
This did not come out good, it was like a lead brick.
Chose this recipe after discovering I have a bunch of eggs to use up. Ended up modifying it for my preference and based on other reviews. I cut the recipe in half and omitted the baking powder which gave me a single, dense loaf that turned out perfectly. I used 3/4 cup white granulated sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar which gave the crust a light crisp and great brown sugar flavor. I also used half a teaspoon vanilla extract and half teaspoon almond extract with a splash of maraschino cherry syrup for an amaretto flavor. I lowered the baking temperature to 325 as I was using a glass loaf pan and wanted to lower the chance of anything burning. It came out perfectly golden and delicious after 90 minutes. This is a great recipe to use as a base and was very easy for someone who had never made pound cake before.
This was awesome! Made just as the recipe is written and it turned out great. Perfect for our strawberries and whipped cream. Thanks for posting!
Two words....LOVE IT!!!!!!!
I made this for 8 servings and it fit perfectly in a bundt pan. It was good, but better the next day, after stored on a covered cake stand. I served it with strawberry sauce and it was a nice dessert. Not spectacular, lighter than most pound cakes I"m used to, but it was good.
I couldn't find an orange pound cake, so I've made the following changes to this recipe: - I've reduced sugar to 2 1/4 cups; - I've increased vanilla to 2 tsp; - I've reduced (boiled down) 1/2 cup of O.J. to 1/4 cup and used it instead of 1/4 cup of milk. - I've used 1/2 cup of milk; - I've added grated zest of one orange. I also baked it at 325F for 80 minutes. It turned out very well, with a nice (however mild) orange flavour. We had some friends over for tea and they loved the cake, having seconds and thirds. Everyone's favourite part was the golden crunchy crust. This cake is not going to become a kind of recipe I would make over and over, but I will make it again for Easter.
This cake was soooo good! It was so moist. I added a melted chocolate topping. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was almost perfect for my purposes. I only had a 9x13 cake pan (silly, I know) so I was looking for something that would really fill up the pan and this was absolutely it. It was done in 60 minutes and was suprisingly browner than I wanted it. The taste was great but it was just darker than I was expecting. It was definitely a lot lighter than most pound cakes and it actually took a couple of bites for me to register that signature 'pound cake' texture. I served it both plain and drizzled with lemon sauce. It was great both ways.
I made it for my granddaughter's birthday. I took two cups of batter and added 4T cocoa powder. I marbled it. I baked it in a 10-cup heart-shaped bundt pan at 350 degrees for about an hour. This recipe makes a lot of batter. Like others, I protected the oven with a sheet pan. I had to "coax" it out of the pan, but to my surprise, it came out just fine. I topped it with chocolate ganache. I am definitely making it again!
Very good pound cake. I made it in two loaf pans, it rose quite a bit, but didn't overflow. I also made whipped cream to go with it...very good!
After making this cake, it was almost gone in a day!!!!
Delicious! I had my daughter make it and it was DELICIOUS!
Easy to make, husband liked it. Cooking 60 minutes would have been perfect, I cooked for 65 and it was a little tooooo brown.
Really fatting but oh oh so good....
well it tastes ok but it should really not be baked in only one pan.They say it rises high but yet tell you to putt in in a bundt pan. The cake overflowed onto everything which means i now have a mess to clean up. It would be better if you make a bundt and a loaf or something that gives you more than one cake.
I follow the recipes as it is except for the Milk, I modified this recipe into a strawberry chocolate chip cake..instead of milk I used strawberry smoothie, add 1 cup of fresh strawberry cut into small pieces/chunks...and 1/2 cup chocolate chip, red food coloring to make it pink...it's so moist...definitely a keeper. It did leave a behive shape of cake on the baking sheet though...good for tester :)
I made this recipe for a group and everyone loved it! I served it with fresh, sweetened strawberries and ice cream, but it was delicious by itself. I read the other reviews and baked it in two pans, one large tube pan and a loaf pan, to make sure it didn't overflow. This was not needed - it would have done fine in just the tube pan. I also used 1/4 cup brown sugar in place of 1/4 cup of the white sugar. I think this added a nice flavor. I did place a cookie sheet underneath and was glad I did as I had some liquid leak through the bottom of my pan. Overall, this is a great recipe that I will use again.
Good Recipe, the cake turned out pretty good. It was nice and soft. I used two pans like the others suggested and it was the perfect size because the cake did rise quite a bit. I decreased the sugar because my family doesn't like it too sweet and it turned out nice.
Excellent but many of the reviews said this would make two bundt cakes, so I made two bundt cakes. It was well done at 60 minutes. It's kind of crunchy :(
This is a great cake! It is nice and moist, not as heavy as many pound cakes. I baked it in a tube pan and had no problems with overflow. It took 70 minutes in my oven. I will definitely make this again.
Out of all the pound cakes I have made, this is the best-ever.
Delicious! Going by other reviews, I baked on a cookie sheet for 90 min. at 325. It was perfect.
This cake is fabulous. I made the recipe as written and used a 10" tube pan. I did substitute Watkins Hazelnut Flavoring for the vanilla. I ate the last piece after a week and it was still delicious. Thank you so much for this recipe. I look forward to using it for strawberry shortcake. Update: This cake freezes beautifully. The taste and texture loses nothing and is still wonderful and fresh.
Delicious, BUT Browns very quickly. I took my cake out at 60 minutes, and it was more brown than golden.
This is a great pound cake recipe and changing the serving to 8 is perfect for a loaf pan. If you have a larger pan then you can keep the servings the same.
This cake was delicious!! The top started to brown too fast so I just turned the temp down and cooked alittle longer. Everyone loved it!!!
I made this cake tonight and although it was good it didn't come close to any pound cake that I have ever had. (reason for 3 stars) It was more like a basic yellow cake. I will use this recipe again but not as a pound cake recipe.
Hi Diane, This recipe was great cause I was able to use up the eggs that were in my fridge too long.....and we had a great dessert in the end!! Thanks for posting it, Niblet
I use this as my base recipe. I substituted lemon extract for the vanilla, added 1/2 fresh lemon juice, & blueberry compote. Omg good! Sometimes I sub vanilla for almond also and fresh orange juice. Does make more than a standard bundt cake or dome cake pan can hold. You can split it into 1 LG and 1 small pan.
Made this recipe exactly as written topped with a lemon glaze. It was delicious and moist - just the pound cake I wanted to bake. I will definitely make it again.
My 16-year-old daughter made this without any problems. She was careful not to over beat the eggs so that there wouldn't be too much air in them. She also put a cookie sheet one rack under the cake pan in case it overflowed, but it didn't. It made one perfect Bundt cake. We opted not to add any glaze as it was sweet enough on its own. Very tasty and will make again!
Great way to help use all those extra eggs! Always a crowd pleaser. Nice and moist. I generally use my lg bundt pan that I use for angle food cakes and it holds the full amount. I typically put a cookie sheet on the rack below the cake just in case anything goes over the top or leaks through the cracks on the 2-part bundt pan.
This cake is absolutely delicious! My family loves it.
This was an awesome tasting cake!!
Easy and Delish! Mine was done in one hour. I guess it all depends on your oven. Served it along with another cake for a birthday party and naturally everyone wanted the recipe.
Dense and moist Next time will start checking doneness at 60 to 70 min 90 minutes too long
This recipe was great! I took the advice about not using an electric mixer and mixing everything by hand and I kept my cake from overflowing while baking. I also used 2 tsp instead of 1 1/2 because my family has a sweet tooth. I will definitely be making this again!
I don't change recipes I rate. Made this delicious pound cake as written and wouldn't change a thing. It was absolutely fabulous. Couldn't ask for a better, more moist, and scrumptious dessert. I did top it with the "Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze," recipe found here on allrecipes; which was equally as good. Together, they make an amazing cake. My family couldn't get enough. Thank you for sharing.
I make cakes all the time....this pound cake was a total flop...I baked as directed and checked it at 60 minutes....took it out of the oven and put on a rack to cool....after it cooled I put it on a cake plate and half the cake fell apart...the cake is dry and tasteless....a real disappointment as I made it for company this weekend.....not sure what happened....as I said, I'm a pretty good baker. Perhaps 60 minutes was too long....
It really is a large cake (it bubbled out of my bundt pan) but it is very good. Not the typical poundcake but still delicious!
I was riding my bike home from the grocery store, when I saw a huge bump too late. CRACK went six eggs in their carton. I got home and looked for a recipe using six eggs. I am so glad I found this one! After reading some reviews, I made the following revisions: 1 3/4 c white sugar, 1/2 cup brown for a less purely sweet taste. In place of milk I used a light (not too thick) yogurt, which helped keep the cake nice and dense. I used a rectangular baking dish so I wouldn’t flood my tiny oven. I had spare batter for 10 cup-poundcakes. Chocolate chips on top for cuteness!
I just finished making this. I split the batter between 6 small paper loaves to give away as Christmas presents. I used eggnog instead of milk. I have baked a lot of cakes and have eaten even more in my 51 years on this earth but I have never had one so tender and tasty or with a finer crumb. A keeper! I will experiment with different flavors.
Very nice. Used a large tube pan and baked it at 325 for 60 minutes. As far as pound cakes go, this one is moist and lighter than most. Thanks.
I used 2 tsp Vanilla extract and 2 tsp of butter flavoring. We have not tried it yet, have to wait till tomorrow, Turkey Day ya know. It baked lovely. I had my oven set to 300, as it cooks WAY hotter than it should, and 350 would have been to hot. I would have done 325 in a normal oven. I remember the first pound cake I made called for putting the cake in a cold oven, and start it off at 350, then 15 mins later turn it down to 325 for 90 mins.
I followed the directions as written. Everyone loved it. This is certainly a keeper.
excellent cake...moist and extremely flavorfull...i added 1/2 cup of meyer's lemon juice and a lemon glaze topping...it was fabulous!
I have had better! But as a begginer this cake is by far the easiest homemade recipe. This definitely can be made by hand, and not messy at all. It does make about two cakes. Overall this cake was decent!
Delicious! Made two cakes; one loaf pan and one bundt pan.
The cake was so easy and the batter was light and fluffy
I substituted sour cream for the milk and topped the cake with a apricot brandy and sugar water mixture.
This pound cake is golden brown mild glaze buttery goodness. I only added 2 teaspoons of baking powder and I used a 10 inch bundt cake pan. Also when I pour the batter in you have to take a flat small spatula and flatten the batter lightly in a circle so it bakes and rise evenly. I also left a 1/2 inch of space in the bundt pan when I poured the batter so the cake have room to rise and will not overflow. I topped mine with whip cream preferably lite whip cream because it's not sweet and strawberries.
Doubled this recipe. Made one half a lemon berry zest and the other a banana coffee. Both were great.
This recipe was awesome as is. Made this cake twice already.
This was the best pound cake that I have made in a long time, however, the batter was too much for one bundt pan so I also made a small loave, each has a different glaze.
I made this and it turned out great. I wasn't sure about not preheating the oven, but the cake was moist and flavorful.
Great way to use up eggs. Made one huge cake. Froze half for later - yum:-)
This my first pound cake. I didnt change anything on the recipe. It made two bread loaves, beautifully brown, crisp as round the edge, light tasting for a fairly dense cake. Only needed to bake for 70 minutes in my oven at 325. I was impressed as were my friends who received a loaf also. Will definently be making again
