Six Egg Pound Cake

This recipe for the best pound cake ever rises very high above all others thanks to the use of six eggs. Top with confectioners' sugar or glaze.

By Diane Dippolito

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and flour a tube or Bundt® pan. Do not preheat oven.

  • In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add vanilla.

  • Add flour mixture alternately with milk. Beat until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Place cake into cold oven, set the temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake for 60 to 90 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 133.1mg; sodium 363.6mg. Full Nutrition
