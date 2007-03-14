Six Egg Pound Cake

This was the first pound cake I ever made and it turned out beautifully! I halved the recipe though cause after reading the reviews it seems that you get 2 cakes from the full amount of batter. I got 1 perfect sized cake. The batter does rise quite a bit and the top seems to brown fast so I had to turn down the heat 3/4 way through cooking. It smelled wonderful in the oven, yum! The taste of the cake itself is not too sweet at all, in fact it's perfect and I was delighted by this because it leaves opportunity for many different types of toppings! I served up some slices with a dusting of confectioners' sugar and a generous drizzle of Sue's Hot Fudge Sauce (found on this site) and it was great! I think I'll add some whipped cream to the combination next time around. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!

