Ribboned Fudge Cake
An easy, delicious, moist Bundt cake with a cream cheese ribbon inside. Makes a nice presentation for company.
For those wanting a stronger chocolate flavor, try these suggestions: Add a couple tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder to the batter, and substitute room-temperature, strong, brewed coffee for the water called for on the package. Finish with "Satiny Chocolate Glaze" from this website. Nice.Read More
I tried to make this tonight, followed the directions and it looked beautiful...until I tried to turn it out. The filling looked gross and the cake stuck so bad that I cannot bring it to work tomorrow. Needless to say I made a very expensive mistake. I hope everyone else has better luck.Read More
For those wanting a stronger chocolate flavor, try these suggestions: Add a couple tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder to the batter, and substitute room-temperature, strong, brewed coffee for the water called for on the package. Finish with "Satiny Chocolate Glaze" from this website. Nice.
This is an amazing cake!! I don't like to use boxed mixes, so I found a homemade "box mix" recipe chocolate cake that is better than Duncan Hines or Betty Crocker! RECIPE:: 2c. flour 1 3/4 c. sugar 1c. cocoa 2t. baking powder 1t. baking soda 1/2t. salt 1/4c. veg. shortening. BLEND this really good till there are no more lumps(I used my bosch mixer with the whisk attachment, worked Great!) This is your mix...you can use it in place of ANY boxed cake mix in a recipe TO FINISH THE CAKE ADD:: 1 1/3c. water 1/2c. oil 3eggs mix together and add to the cake like you would a box. Then continue with THIS recipe as "JO" has it written. WONDERFUL RECIPE THAT I WILL DO AGAIN!!! Gods blessings to you!
I've been making this recipe for years and my favorite version is to use a strawberry cake mix. It comes out beautiful and tastes great.
Very good, moist, so good with ice cold milk. I put about a cup of mini chocolate chips in the cream cheese batter before pouring it on the cake batter. Yummmmmmmm!!!
Love, love, LOVE this recipe - and it's so pretty! I've made this couple of times for the office and it's been a big hit. I top it with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this same website and that just gives it a little extra something. Thanks so much for sharing it Jo.
This tastes a lot like cream cheese brownies. I used low fat cream cheese, and no fat condensed milk and it was very good. Much like cream cheese brownies, just fancier looking. Everyone that tasted it, liked it.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was not good. The ribbon did not sink into the batter. It cracked off the top. I have never followed a recipe that came out this badly. Too bad, the picture looked nice and the recipe sounded like it would be easy and delicious. What a disappointment.
My mother requested this for her birthday. I made this for her about three YEARS ago, and it made such an impression she wants it again! This cake is really delicious. I think a lot depends on what brand of mix you buy...I find DHines gives the best results. The cream cheese is easiest to beat after it has come to room temp. If you don't have time for that, soften it briefly in the microwave to make mixing it much easier.
Use a 12 CUP Bundt pan! Batter bakes up almost to the top of the 12 cup pan. Do not use a 10 cup! With that said, this cake tastes great and is so pretty. I have made it several times and each time it comes out perfect. It really looks like you have gone to a lot of trouble. When really it is very simple. The chocolate is very mild so if you prefer a strong chocolate taste you will need to add to it. Everyone who has tried this went on and on about how good it is!!!
Cake is good, not very fudgy. It is, after all a box cake mix. I used a 10 in. bundt pan and it was full almost to the top, but did not overflow. I did use coffee in place of water to make it a deeper chocolate flavor, but I think I will add cocoa if I make it again. I used the Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this site to top it off.
Very Good! I'll admit, at the suggestion of another review, I added 2 T. of cocoa powder to the cake mix and substituted room temperature strong coffee in place of the water called for on the cake box instructions. Great chocolate flavor with these substitutions. I'm sure the cake is very good without the substitutions, but my family prefers "really chocolatey" taste. The cream cheese mixture cooked beautifully and has a creamy taste and light texture. It formed a gorgeous ribbon in the cake. I used the "satiny chocolate glaze" recipe on this site for the glaze. Make extra! You can drizzle it on each slice when you serve it. The cake tastes wonderful with that little extra touch. I will most definitely make this again. Thank you for sharing.
Perfection. If you like chocolate & cream cheese you will love this. I used a DH dark chocolate mix. To cut down on the fat I followed the low fat recipe on the box, used non fat cream cheese and non fat condensed milk. Then I added one cup of mini chocolate chips to the cream cheese mixture. Topped with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this site. I made this for a birthday at work. Everyone loved it, and I had several request for the recipe. Some people had a hard time believing that it was home made and that it started with a box cake mix.
This cake was DELICIOUS! I followed the directions exactly, and it turned out perfect! Thanks so much, for sharing your recipe with us! I highly recommend this! Yum yum! :-) Beth
This is an excellent cake, I used a dark chocolate cake mix and added 1 cup of coconut to the filling. I glazed it with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze found on this site and my family loved it! So good.
This was rich, but goooood! My first time making a bundt type cake & it came out perfect! I made a chocolate glaze to pour over it. My chocoholic Papaw loved it.. and that's good enough for me!
I added coconut to the cream cheese mixture and topped with a chocolate glaze. Resembled a Mounds bar! yummm
This cake was easy to make, I had all of the ingredients on hand. My husband loved this,and said not to lose the recipe. It would make a wonderful dessert at bridge club. linnie
What a quick fun and decadent recipe!!! I made a plain glaze and it looked gorgeous and most of all tasted wonderful! A+A+
Very good cake. I made it just like the recipe said and it turned out just like the picture.
I poured the cream cheese mixture over the top of the cake & it pretty much stayed there throughout the entire baking process instead of sinking to the bottom. Because of this, it took longer for the cake to fully cook and the cream cheese got lightly brown & not very pretty. I followed the recipe... not sure what went wrong.
Yummy, moist, delicious cake! Tastes great warm, but even better cold. Mine took a little longer to bake than the 55 minutes.
awesome cake..the cream cheese layer really adds to the greatness that is the cake.
would be a 5 if i could figure out how to make it richer
Wonderful cake, even though it comes out of a box! Used Pilsbury German Chocolate cake, made with apple sauce instead of oil. Certain I will make this cake again.
This is an amazing recipe - one would never know it involved a box hehe. I use Betty Crocker Moist cake in chocolate fudge flavor, which is a very dark color and tastes wonderful. I just sprinkle powdered sugar on top I feel a glaze would be too much.
Very impressive looking dessert for something so simple, just let it cool really well before you turn it out AND make sure your bundt pan is properly greased/floured. I made no changes. I haven't decided if I'm going to add a glaze or not. Using my Kitchen Aid mixer for both portions of the recipe really helped. I agree with other reviewers that using a larger bundt pan is a must plus covering the cake with foil halfway through so the cheesecake portion dosen't burn. We all liked this, but we didn't love it. TIP: You can "flour" your pan with a bit of the cake mix to keep it the same color tone.
Moist, yummy, and easy! I agree that the flavour is similar to cheesecake brownies, but it's "dressier". My husband loves it :)
The cake was very easy to do but I will probably not make again. My reason is b/c I really prefer cakes from scratch and not box mix and had hoped b/c this had the cream cheese mixture it would give it that extra flavor. The taste was not bad and the kids did gobble it all up....I guess for me it's just personal preferance.
Wonderful cake. Very easy to make, and my entire family loved it!! I have never ever seen the kids eat something so fast!
This is excellent. I made my sweetened condensed milk from this site, it makes about 10oz. And I put the 2 TBSP. of cocoa, and used coffee for water, plus a capful and a half of vanilla. Will be making again.
I made this cake exactly as the recipe stated and it turned out to be the absolute best thing I have ever made. My husband told me not to make it again soon. He ate most of it himself.
I HATE this cake! I couldn't stop eating it and probably gained 2 pounds. Really, it was just wonderful. I frosted it with Sour Cream chocolate frosting, but had to to take some frosting off because it was a bit to rich. Be sure to keep this cake in the fridge and it tastes better the day after you bake it (and the next day...). Thanks for the Recipe!
I didn't have any of the problems that are mentioned below but I also have a new, dark and well-coated bundt pan. The cream cheese mixture settled beatifully on the bottom and the presentation was amazing! No one could believe this started with a cake mix. A real saver when you don't have much time but still want to dazzle your guests. I made this for a birthday party and work and will definitely make it again.
Good dessert, but I have another filling recipe I like better.
The first time I made this, I followed the recipe and it was somewhat bland. The second time, I added 4 semi-sweet baking squares (melted) and brewed strong coffee to replace the water. The turnout was incredible and had a richer chocolate flavor.
I used Devil's Food cake mix, it gave the cake a very rich chocolate flavor. This was enjoyed by all. Fabulous!
I made this recipe a couple of months ago, my family loved it. They said it was the best chocolate cake ever!!! I thought so also, I brought some to work and my coworkers raved about this and saying the same thing BEST EVER chocolate cake. Thanks again for the recipe, it is now in my FAVORITES list for taking to reunions, christmas parties, etc.
Oh my. This is one of THE most excellent and easy cake recipes I've ever made. I think what makes it even better is the presentation and how impressive it is for very little effort. I made the recipe exactly as written and mine turned out perfectly baked at 50 minutes. Make sure you use a nonstick bundt pan, grease and flour it. I had no problem with mine sticking either. Just a hint...this is a heavy cake when it comes out of the pan. I put a piece of wax paper over my cooling rack and then placed it DIRECTLY on top of the bundt pan to turn it out. If you don't, it'll crack if you just let it fall out onto a rack. This is a wonderful recipe.
I loved this cake. I had all ingredients on hand and it made a great dessert for a get together. My husband absolutely loved it and devoured it. Kids really liked it too.
Huge hit at this years Christmas party! As per the suggestion of another review I topped it with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this site and it was PERFECT!
I made this for my husband on Father's Day. He really enjoyed it. I used a dark chocolate cake and it worked great. It was a rich dessert, exactly the way he likes it.
The Good News: The cake slid right out of the pan and looked picture perfect. The Bad News: The chocolate part tasted like a cake mix; the cream cheese layer was kind of eggy tasting and was a poor substitute for frosting.
I followed the reviews and reserved part of the chocolate cake batter, but also reserved a little of the filling and I made marbled cupcakes with the excess. It made six small cupcakes. It was really easy to make, and I decorated it with a thin powdered sugar and milk glaze to dress it up a bit. Beautiful and the cupcakes are tasty; should be a hit at Easter :)
This recipe is delicious! I added a vanilla glaze instead of a chocolate glaze because I think the chocolate glaze and chocolate cake is too much chocolate. I used the Betty Crocker Chocolate Fudge cake mix. It's not too strong and it's creamy and smooth. Making another one for a birthday party at work tomorrow and I'm expecting it to be a hit!
I made this for an extended family dinner, and everyone loved it. I put the cake pan on a cookie sheet to prevent any spill-over, and I'm glad I did that as it really rose during baking. I added a chocolate glaze because part of the cake stuck to the pan when I turned it out - my problem as my bundt pan has a tendency to do that.
Love it! The best chocolate cake ever!
3.5 stars actually. This cake was good, but seeing that it is made from a boxed mix it doesn't rate any higher. The cream cheese layer is very tasty and the "Satiny Glaze" recipe from this site is always perfect. Like others I used coffee in place of the water and some unsweetened cocoa to give a deeper chocolate flavor (a well known trick) which helped the 'boxed' flavor, but I think I might have to retry this recipe with a 'from scratch' chocolate cake to give it the 5 stars I think it could earn.
Excellent chocolate cake. Was looking for something w/ ingredients I already had on hand and came across this yummy recipe. Definately a keeper in my book.
I made this for a mother's day dinner. It was super yummy! I took the suggestions of some other reviewers added a tablespoon-ish of cocoa powder and also subbed room temp brewed coffee for water when making the cake mix (I used the smallest cup setting on my keurig so it would nice and strong as suggested, but it didn't make a whole cup so I added whole milk to make up the difference). It really does bring out the chocolately flavor and made the cake mix taste so much better. I also used the Satiny Chocolate Glaze for the topper but would not use it again. I think I'd look for a vanilla glaze instead. Tip: grease your bundt pan with melted butter. Some reviewers complained about it sticking. Mine slid right out doing this. I also used a 12 cup bundt pan and it was full by the time it rose after cooking. Tip 2: When pouring the cream cheese mixture on top of the batter, just poor it as evenly as possible on top of the cake batter without touching the edges. My cream cheese ribbon looked mostly great, but you could see it come through on the edges after it bake through. Also, in case it wasn't obvious from the directions or your a first time ribbon cake maker, the cream cheese mixture sinks to the bottom of the cake while baking. So don't assume you're doing it wrong when you pour it on top of the batter. You won't see it when you pull it out.
This was a great cake! I had a box mix that I wanted to use and this was a great way to dress it up. I added some instant coffee to the cake mix as I was mixing the water in. I also sprinkled a few chocolate chips onto the cake mix before I put the cream cheese mixture on top. The result was fantastic! You never would have guessed that this cake came from a box mix. So wonderfully moist and delicious! Thanks Jo!
I liked it okay, it looked pretty and tasted pretty good. If you are looking for more chocolate and cheesecake flavor, you should do the chocolate-cheesecake brownies. This cake was mild on both flavors, which many may like. I think so much sweetened condensed milk muted the cheesecake flavor as well.
The ribbon didn't sink quite the way it should and the cake cracked in spots between the white and chocolate, but it was still delicious. I added 1/2 cup cocoa to the cake mix and it really gave the cake some oomph.
Although it made a great presentation, it lacked flavor. Next time, I will tweek it and add some extras (ie. chocolate chips to the cake batter).
Excellent and easy. Would recommend to anyone for a quick yet impressive dessert. I used a carrot cake mix and added ground pecans to the cake. Delicious. Baked cake in a tube pan and topped with cream cheese icing.
One of my favorite chocolate cakes!
Very good cake. I made it for a going-away party at work. BUT did anyone else have trouble with the filling sticking to the bottom of the pan? I greased it very well with solid Crisco, but almost the whole layer of filling stuck. I added it back on to the cake as best I could, but I'm glad frosting can cover a multitude of sins. May try again because it is a simple recipe and impressive for a special occasion.
This looked so good. I tried it the day after I saved it. Disappointing. I used a devils food cake - Duncan Hines. I followed the directions exactly. I guess I should have used the bigger bundt pan. The cake went a little bit over the top. The cake itself was dry. I won't be making this again. I have an old recipe that is quite similar, but you drop the cream cheese mixture over the cake batter in a 9x13. Better distributes the mixture throughout the cake.
I took this to work and everyone loved it. I had to provide the recipe. I used Betty Crocker Chocolate Fudge as the cake mix.
This was a very good cake. My only problem was too much batter for my bundt pan. What a mess in my oven! Next time, I will take some of the chocolate cake mix batter out (for cupcakes) to avoid the mess.
I made this exactly as recommended for a potluck and this was a hit! I look forward to trying it out with some of my scratch cake recipes to see if i can get similar results. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful recipe!
I put a little spin on the recipe and used a banana cake (from the box) off of this site and added a mashed banana into the cream cheese mixture. I did have extra batter, which I used to make muffins as suggested. It was a beautiful cake with great banana taste. A huge hit with everyone. Next time I will use the fudge cake as I assume it will be just as pretty and delicious! What a clever idea. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I wish I could rate this a 4.5. It looked beautiful inside and out, but was somewhat lacking in flavor. I might try it with some of the suggestions from a reviewer below.
Just tried this recipe, and it tastes delicious. However, the cream cheese mixture did not separate from the rest of the cake, and even though the pan was greased and floured, the top of the cake stuck to the pan. Any suggestions?
A wonderful, moist chocolate cake. I followed directions, and it turned out perfect.
VERY GOOD....ADDED COFFEE IN PLACE OF WATER AND A DARK CHOCOLATE GLAZE.CAKE WAS A RICH MOIST CHOCOLAT FINISH.YUMMY
This cake was sooo good! It does taste like a cheesecake brownie! I followed the directions to a "T" and it turned out wonderful! It was even good the next day after getting it out of the fridge!
You won't be sorry if you try this recipe. It is AMAZING! I first made it because during my pregnancy, I was craving chocolate. This is the only thing that curbed it. I did follow a fellow reviewers advice: I added 2-3 TBS cocoa and subbed chilled, strong coffee to the cake batter. I also used a double batch of "Satiny Chocolate Glaze" and it is HEAVENLY! I used Baking Pam for the pan and won't make that mistake again - it did not turn loose from the pan well. I've since made it several more times; greasing and flouring the bundt pan and it turns out beautifully. I've made it for a ladies function and for a friends bridal shower and have had several requests for the recipe. I only wish I could say it was mine!
AMAZING CAKE! Every time I take this cake people are impressed with its appearance and taste. They wonder how I did it! Get a cake mix with pudding it he batter for extra taste. Excellent choice!
This cake was so good and a huge hit with family!
Since I'm not a very experienced baker, I followed the recipe exactly, using a dark chocolate cake mix. I made it for a co-worker's birthday and everyone loved it. They all commented on the moistness. (Personally, I thought it was good, but not to-die-for good as my co-workers did. Then again, I'm not a big sweets eater, so take my opinion with a grain of salt.) I sent the recipe to several people. I thought it was really cool how the cream cheese mixture was poured on last, but ended up on the bottom. Kinda fun. I topped with a glaze of powdered sugar dissolved in water, which looked beautiful. I'll keep this in my recipe box, and will probably make again, but it's nothing I think I will ever crave. It is a great conversation piece though, so I'll probably bring it out at large gatherings.
This was definitely better chilled than room temp. Easy to make and tasty. I used a double chocolate cake mix with pudding and it tasted good.
My husband made this cake for me for my birthday last night and I loved it! He baked it 6 minutes less than the recipe called for and it still turned out a little dry, but it was our first bundt cake in our oven, so we will adjust the time or temp next time. Yes, worth a next time! My husband topped the bundt cake with his homemade chocolate ganache and raspberry sauce (I'm so lucky!!) The cream cheese was really good and creamy too. We will definitely try this again. :)
I loved the way the cake looked when it was done and cut. I didn't care for the taste. Very similar to something store bought. I like dessert to taste amazing and this wasn't it. Won't be making this again.
I made this today but I made a homemade chocolate box cake. It turned out perfectly. The topping is excellent and so different. I will be definitely making this again.
Followed the recipe and the top of mine turned out disgusting like scrambled eggs EW
This was a great hit with my family. They all raved over it. I thought it was a little lacking in flavor. I used a D Hine's box mix. I think thats part of the problem. I'll try it again but I'm going to go with a scratch recipe next time. I normally do anyway but was pressed for time.
Super fast and tasty cake! Also, the top layer always amazes guests.
I've made this a lot and everyone seems to like it.
I used suggestions for brewed coffee in place of water and added a couple tablespoons of cocoa powder.... got that stronger chocolate flavor i was looking for. Very easy to make. Just sinful when you top this with Satiny Chocolate Glaze from this site.
Great recipe as is. I've made this cake for several occasions and it's always a big hit!
I had planned to make this one evening, got out all the ingredients and prepared the pan, when I got sidelined with something else. My green in the kitchen husband discovered the recipe on the computer, and I was greeted with a beautiful and delicious cake 90 minutes later! So, simple and yummy!
Very good! I absolutely loved it! I am rating this as a 4 because the cake stuck to the pan, it was a mess! I made a cream cheese frosting (Excellent) to top it. I don't know why the cake stuck so much. I had to make all the cake pieces stick together with the frosting. Very good though! :-D Thank you!
SO good! The cream cheese layer makes this cake moist and delicious.
This cake was good, but make sure you have a large bundt pan as ours overflowed and was a mess. It was much better after a couple days in the cake keeper. I used regular chocolate fudge frosting I had in the refridgerator and spread it on while the cake was still hot, it worked perfect with no effort for the topping. It looks pretty and was moist.
Very easy to make and I will make again. However, the cream cheese layer fell to the bottom and the batter was too much for the bundt pan. I did not use a glaze and it really did not need one. Very easy!
Very easy and delicious
My mother asks for this cake every year for her birthday. It is one of the best cakes I've ever had. Not too sweet. I have a paper copy of the recipe with chocolate glaze.
OMG we all loved this cake! I live in a high-altitude area so I added a couple Tbs powdered cocoa in lieu of flour to the batter, and used leftover coffee from breakfast in place of water. The ribbon came out just like the pic, it was sooo impressive! Topped with a simple chocolate glaze. By all means, serve with a big glass of cold milk. My husband said this was quite possibly the best cake I have ever made, and I've been baking since I was a child. (PS - I not only used a non-stick Bundt pan, but also then sprayed it with Baker's Joy.)
This is sooooo good! It really is magic! I really don't write reviews but this deserves it! 5 stars for SURE! It's one of my favorites! Am
This was good! I showed the recipe to my boyfriend and he decided he wanted it for his birthday, so I made it yesterday. I was going to add extra cocoa but forgot, so I added some chocolate chips to the cream cheese part. I used the Satiny Chocolate Glaze recipe on top. The chocolate chips from the cream cheese ribbon all sank to the bottom and since the glaze was right on top, you couldn't tell they were there. I will make this again, adding the cocoa to the cake mix and perhaps using a vanilla glaze.
Wow!!! This is soooo pretty when served. I love how the white bottom become the top. I would have liked a more chocolaty taste but everyone else thought it was very good.
I made two cakes with this recipe for a birthday and both were delicious. I added the mini chocolate chips to one and it didn't make a huge difference. Definitely add the cream cheeese after putting in the cake batter; I didn't on the first cake and it didn't work out as well. If you add the cream cheese last it will sink to the bottom of the pan and be positioned on the top of the inverted cake. It got rave reviews from everyone. I will make this again. Thanks
I made this for one of our Beach Club functions and everyone loved it. I did add the 2T of unsweetened cocoa & substituted strong brewed coffee for the water as suggested by another user. I used Baker's Joy cooking spray and the cake came out of the Bundt pan without any problems.
I made this for a cookout and drizzled it with "Satiny Chocolate Glaze". The only touble I had was getting the middle cooked throughly, and about an hour after turning it out onto a plate a couple side pieces started to break away (that when I added the chocolate glaze to cover it up).
This cake is WONDERFUL! Very easy to make.
Yes indeed! My family loves this cake so much that I get tired of making it(:The only thing I do different is pour a little of the cake batter in the bundt cake pan before adding the cream cheese mixture. Very Moist Cake!!!!!!!
Very glad I tried this recipe. The directions were so easy to follow, and the recipe turned out really good. I would definitely make this again
I did not have good luc making this cake. I used the proper size pan but all the batter leaked out and didn't cook properly.
