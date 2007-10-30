Ribboned Fudge Cake

An easy, delicious, moist Bundt cake with a cream cheese ribbon inside. Makes a nice presentation for company.

By WINTERBORN

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • Prepare cake according to directions on package. Pour into Bundt pan.

  • In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese, butter (or margarine) and cornstarch until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk, egg and vanilla until smooth.

  • Pour cream cheese mixture evenly over cake batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 to 55 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely. Glaze with Chocolate Glaze, or as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 52.2mg; sodium 471.7mg. Full Nutrition
