Ribboned Fudge Cake

I made this for a mother's day dinner. It was super yummy! I took the suggestions of some other reviewers added a tablespoon-ish of cocoa powder and also subbed room temp brewed coffee for water when making the cake mix (I used the smallest cup setting on my keurig so it would nice and strong as suggested, but it didn't make a whole cup so I added whole milk to make up the difference). It really does bring out the chocolately flavor and made the cake mix taste so much better. I also used the Satiny Chocolate Glaze for the topper but would not use it again. I think I'd look for a vanilla glaze instead. Tip: grease your bundt pan with melted butter. Some reviewers complained about it sticking. Mine slid right out doing this. I also used a 12 cup bundt pan and it was full by the time it rose after cooking. Tip 2: When pouring the cream cheese mixture on top of the batter, just poor it as evenly as possible on top of the cake batter without touching the edges. My cream cheese ribbon looked mostly great, but you could see it come through on the edges after it bake through. Also, in case it wasn't obvious from the directions or your a first time ribbon cake maker, the cream cheese mixture sinks to the bottom of the cake while baking. So don't assume you're doing it wrong when you pour it on top of the batter. You won't see it when you pull it out.