Farikal
Fårikål is a traditional lamb or mutton recipe from Southern Norway. Lamb and cabbage are layered and stewed with peppercorns. Serve with boiled potatoes that have been sprinkled with parsley.
I love this stuff! I grew up with it, and have made the dish over and over again. I don't know why it would take 2 hours to prepare it though - about 30 minutes is more like it, and the dish will benefit from cooking longer than 2 hours. Beside that - this is the way I have made this dish for the last 30 years. And - don't forget to serve it with boiled potatoes. All traditional Norwegian recipes, more or less, are served with boiled potatoes. Faarikaal - which means sheep in cabbage - is even better the next day. Make a huge pot full, I use a big stock pot - and enjoy this meal for at least two days!Read More
Three stars because you didn't add the flour. I'm married to a Norwegian, have eaten fårikål many, many, times here in Norway. As a matter of fact had it today here in Norway...''tis the season for it. You forgot the flour on top of each layer of cabbage...about a teaspoon or two. And I saw a comment below of someone adding a bunch of spices and vegetables. Knock yourself out but then you're not making fåkirål. Your making some stew with vegetables and lamb.Read More
I love farikal! Just a little tip: Most norwegians just sprinkle the pepper between the layers of lamb and cabbage. The taste is much better that way. A little more work to eat it, but well worth it.
I thought this recipe was good but a little on the bland side for serving guests. I am Ukranian background and shared it with my mother and she loved it. However, we grew up with rather bland dishes and it actually brought back some fond memories of my grandmother's kitchen and cooking for both of us. The only difference is that my mother thought my greatgrandmother added some tomatoes, so possibly I would try adding a small can of stewed tomatoes the next time I made it.
Fabulous! I really enjoyed this--it was very easy to make. (I may be biased since I grew up eating Norwegian food) Either way, thanks for posting!
I made this a while ago and I'm finally getting around to rating and reviewing this. It was good. I used lamb necks for stewing since the bones add such great flavor and the meat is so tender. It was a little to peppery for other people in my family, but I liked it well enough. There is some room for improvement though in the addition of a few more spices.
Great recipe--simple to make yet soooo flavorful! Based on a reviewer before, I added a bit of onion, slices of one fresh tomato and used ground pepper. It took about 1 hour of cooking for the ingredients to be tender. Thanks so much for the recipe!
fantastic! i ground the pepper between the layers, and added a layer of sliced onion, served with boiled potatoes and some dark rye to soak up the excess juice...mmmmmm this will become a regular thing for us.
I love Farikal and our family has been eating it for thirty years. This recipe is very good. My only changes are to add a chopped onion to the cabbage, and to pour 2 tablespoons of flour shaken well in some water over the top of everything. Also as other have suggested, I just sprinkle the peppercorns directly over the cabbage. Everyone in our family eats them. They have softened up after all that cooking and add needed spice to the dish.
I had broth left over from lamb ribs, that I cooked in my pressure cooker. I sauteed onions, celery, and red peppers and added them to the reduced broth. I added fresh Rosemary, Thyme, and Sage. After 12 minutes of cooking and steam release, I added roasted tomatoes, brown sugar and apple cider vinegar. I cooked it for 5 more minutes on sautee setting, to heat tomatoes and reduce the broth. I wanted to find other recipes for lamb and cabbage to cook in my new pressure cooker. l love your recipe.
I was looking for recipes for lamb in the slow cooker since I had some that is a little tough. Used some lamb steaks and chops and layered them in with the cabbage. Put the peppercorns in the layers. I'm not a huge pepper fan, so I picked the peppercorns out as I ate, but my husband just ate them. We really liked the dish. Made it a couple months ago and plan to make it again tomorrow.
I kept it super simple. Cook it the entire 2 hours. It will not disappoint. I tried it at different times and the cabbage gets darker but the time marinates the falavors and the cabbage gets more and more tender and the flavors blend super nicely. I used kosher salt and i put the peppercorns whole. Also add flour to the layers of cabbage, salt and pepper, it will thicken the sauce and it adds a nice dimension. I used shoulder meat and it was great since it had the right amount of fat, meat and bone. served with boiled potatoes. good food.
I use breast of lamb and cook in the slow cooker with a few potatoes placed on the top so they cook with the rest but not vanish (I've always served it with boiled potatoes). My favourite norsk recipe that was served regularly in the community centre. Cheap and tasty :) alongside a plate of freshly cooked waffler with proper whipped cream and strawberry jam mmmmm.
Very splendid food. And even better with proper mutton than with lamb - though mutton is, no longer, available here in Norway (Chernobyl and all that). It also fits well with the name of the dish, Fårikål (in very oldfashioned spelling, "farikaal") or Får-i-kål: literally, "mutton in cabbage". Beer and schnapps (acquavit) is almost obligatory: it is mostly eaten in the autumn, when - traditionally - most sheep had to be slaugtered.
