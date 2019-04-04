Farikal

Fårikål is a traditional lamb or mutton recipe from Southern Norway. Lamb and cabbage are layered and stewed with peppercorns. Serve with boiled potatoes that have been sprinkled with parsley.

By KATHYANN9

prep:
2 hrs
cook:
2 hrs
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
4
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
  • Arrange a layer of sliced lamb in the bottom of a Dutch oven or soup pot. Top with a layer of cabbage. Repeat layering as many times as you can; season with salt to taste. Tie peppercorns into a small piece of cheesecloth; place in center of casserole. Pour water in and cover with a lid.

  • Bring to a boil; simmer over low heat for 2 hours. Remove peppercorns before serving.

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 2g; cholesterol 21.6mg; sodium 70.3mg. Full Nutrition
