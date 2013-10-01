Chocolate Date Cake I

11 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My mothers' recipe. Great for snacking--or you can frost it, for a special occasion cake. One of my family's favorites.

By KARLENE HILL

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine dates with boiling water. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Pre heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl, mix flour, soda, salt and cocoa. Set aside.

  • Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs. Add flour mixture alternating with cooled date mixture. Fold in chopped nuts and 1/2 cup of the chocolate chips to mixture.

  • Spread batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup of chocolate chips over top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 60 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into middle of cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 111.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022