Chocolate Date Cake I

This is an old recipe and the first recipe I ever wrote down. I think I was 15. This cake is made for a smaller cake pan. I always have used a 9x9 to keep this from drying out. I always pour the boiling water over dates and baking soda and let it sit for 1/2 hour as I get everything else together. I think it is unnecessary to separate and mix like you do for most cakes. this is a snack cake and not a fancy cake. I have never added nuts. I sprinkle the top with chocolate chips and then white sugar. The sugar caramelizes and makes a kind of crust along with the melted chocolate. Best the day it's made. By the way my recipe was written over 50 years ago from a friends mom. I think it must be watched closely after 40 minutes