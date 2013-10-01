Chocolate Date Cake I
My mothers' recipe. Great for snacking--or you can frost it, for a special occasion cake. One of my family's favorites.
This cake is yummy. Watch carefully after 40 minutes so it doesn't burn. The kids don't care for it, but that's OK, that much more for me!Read More
Yummy!!! I added extra cocoa because I wanted a stronger chocolate flavor but I think it would have been good without it too.
Be careful not to overbake as it will come out a bit dry. I overfilled my tin and it took quite a while to bake and the edges came out dry which made it hard to slice nicely. My husband loves date loaf and chocolate so I thought I'd combine the two for him. He liked it but said the chocolate overpowered the dates and he couldn't taste them which he thought was a waste of dates. Would I bake this again? Yes, probably. Also, this cake is much better the next day.
This is a great recipe, but I have made some changes. I use brown sugar in stead of white. I add almond extract, and almonds in place if the walnuts. For special occasions, I serve with a caramel sauce. Always a crowd pleaser!
I love this cake!! I did make most of the changes suggested by others. I cut the cocoa down to 2 tsps, used brown sugar and added vanilla. I think next time though I will add more nuts to it. Not overly sweet, but enough to satisfy your sweet tooth.
This is an old recipe and the first recipe I ever wrote down. I think I was 15. This cake is made for a smaller cake pan. I always have used a 9x9 to keep this from drying out. I always pour the boiling water over dates and baking soda and let it sit for 1/2 hour as I get everything else together. I think it is unnecessary to separate and mix like you do for most cakes. this is a snack cake and not a fancy cake. I have never added nuts. I sprinkle the top with chocolate chips and then white sugar. The sugar caramelizes and makes a kind of crust along with the melted chocolate. Best the day it's made. By the way my recipe was written over 50 years ago from a friends mom. I think it must be watched closely after 40 minutes
This was delicious! Moist-flavorful-light-but still sweet! I cooked at 350 for 40 minutes and it came out perfect. Used milk chocolate chips instead of bittersweet (because that was all I had) which made it a bit sweeter than regular. Topped it off with a buttercream frosting. Amazing flavor, and just a little different from the usual. Definitely a keeper!
Wonderful recipe!! I bake this cake to give away for Christmas!
Fantastic! I used a little less than half of the sugar and added about a tbsp of maple syrup, and I only added the half cup of chocolate chips to the batter and didn’t put any on top. Even with those sugar cuts I’m quite surprised at how sweet it turned out! It was just perfect though! I can’t imagine what it would taste like with the full amount of sugar! I also baked it in a convection oven in a bread pan. I took it out at 55 mins, but I probably could’ve taken it out a smidge earlier because the top was slightly burned. We tried some of the burned bits and they were just like cookies, and the inside baked perfectly, so it was no inconvenience to us!
1 9x13 pan was too big! Cake did not cook evenly. Good textue, but def need more chocolate!
