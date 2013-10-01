Banana Cake
This cake was first made for me by a friend while I was visiting her after she had delivered her 11th child. I told her, 'I should have baked for you!'
To anyone reading this, do not hesitate to make this cake. I think the cooking temperature and placing it in the freezer after baking is what makes this cake outstanding. I myself made a couple of changes. 1.) I did not have buttermilk, so I used regular milk and added 1.5 tablespoons of vinegar to make it comparable to buttermilk. 2.) I had 4 large bananas so I used all of them, (I did not use lemon juice) 3) I used 2 cups of white sugar and 1/4c of brown sugar 4) I used about another additional tablespoon of vanilla. 5) I had to bake it a LOT, LOT longer than the recipe calls for. Every oven is different, so just keep checking it and don't rush it. 6. I only used 2 cups of conf. sugar in the icing. Just add the sugar by the cup and check taste after every one and stop adding it when the flavor is the way you like it. It is worth the extra time. I know I could have won a cake cook-off with this one.Read More
The cake is just OK. The cooking time was 30 plus minutes off. The cake was too sweet, heavy,and not quite what I expect out of a cake. I like trying new recipes, so I am glad I tried it, but it is the end of the road for this one. I will find another recipe to use up bananas in the future.Read More
This is my first banana cake and I followed the recipe exactly. Boy am I glad I did! This is so moist and delicious!!!! I topped it with 1/2 cup of finely chopped walnuts which is the only thing I would add. I was a bit skeptical about cooking a cake at 275 and then putting it in the freezer. I never heard of such a thing. Please follow the directions, you'll be glad you did. For me it took 1 hour and 10 minutes until the toothpick came out clean. Maybe that's where people are having trouble - taking the cake out of the oven before it's done and then putting it in the freezer. I made the icing while the cake was cooling in the freezer. I topped it with the icing and nuts and then stuck it in the refrigerator to have after dinner. I will definitely make this again!
A WOW!!! cake - brilliantly easy and simply scrumptious! At this time of posting, it is hardpressed to keep the remaining half for dear hubby when he gets home later, lol; the children - who vehemently declared not liking banana cake, groaned and moaned their pleasure and this will now be THE banana cake recipe with us. The changes after reading all the reviews (thank you to all) are: decreased the sugar to 1 cup using (packed) brown sugar, increased bananas to 1 3/4 cups, used self-raising flour with 1 teaspoon baking powder, omitted the salt, doubled the vanilla and baked it for 40 minutes at 325 degrees. Tried freezing but 10 minutes only just to cool it down quick smart; the cake is moist even without freezing it for the stated time ... I have the proof ;) so to 'speak', lol. And I sprinkled a bit of chocolate rice on one side, left the middle plain and chopped pecans on the last 'division' ... and served the cake with homemade caramel sauce. With the decreased amount of sugar, this is just right. We loved the plain or with pecans, but not chocolate rice, maybe either some cocoa powder or melted chocolate would be better. Kept the cream cheese frosting for my carrot cake. Thanks to both Cindy and her friend who shared the recipe with us here. Good one.
I have made this recipe many times and it is wonderful. Frost with a homemade caramel frosting and it is out of this world. Frosting: 1/3 cup butter, 1/4 cup milk, 1 cup brown sugar, 2 cups powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla. Combine butter, milk and brown sugar. Cook over medium heat for a few minutes after mixture begins to boil. Beat in powdered sugar and vanilla. Pour over cake.
I didn't think that a better recipe existed besides my grandmother's, but boy was I wrong! This banana cake was unbelievable. I took it to a family dinner and got rave reviews. Was told that this is the best banana cake ever had by one guest and my grandfather said he would even eat it without the icing! I followed the recipe pretty closely although I did take other's advice and bake for about 45 minutes on 325. Threw it straight in the freezer for 45 minutes afterwards. Delicious icing- even my husband, a serious icing critic, loved this! Plenty of icing left that I put in the freezer for maybe cinnamon rolls one morning. Excellent dessert Cindy and thank you for sharing this with us all!
I always make a recipe the first time without any changes. This was "country good", however this is more like a light banana bread in texture than that of cake, REAL HEAVY. By the second day we scraped the frosting off and just ate the cake. As with all cakes I bake 300 degrees seems to make a more tender cake. This batter goes from jiggly center to done quickly and may need more oven time than the recipe called for.
I took a detour and baked this in cupcakes instead of a 9x13 pan. I filled 30 cupcakes and baked at 300 degrees for 35 minutes. I stuck these in a freezer for 30 minutes. I made the cream cheese frosting, spread it on the cupcakes, and topped it all with a sprinkle of chopped walnuts. The results were thirty beautiful and delicious cupcakes! All of the cupcakes formed an even round top with a nice light color, not dark brown. This is a truly moist, banana-y cupcake! The texture of the cake is light, tender and very tasty. The frosting is creamy and not overly sweet. It is the perfect amount of frosting to cover this cake. From the beginning to the end I had no problems. And thou I baked this in cupcake form I still used a lower temperature baking method. I can't wait to show these off tonight!!
I think the baking temp should be 375 instead of 275 as listed here. After 1 hour at 275 it was not even close to being done.
This is very flavorful, not too light and not too dense. Perfect sweetness. I really appreciate recipes that call for a measured amount of mashed bananas rather than leaving me to guess what "medium banana" means. I have a double oven so, just for fun, I baked half of the cake as directed and half at 350 degrees and let cool on the counter. There were 6 people testing and we found no discernible difference between the two at all. No need to clean out your freezer to make this. Either way- it's delicious.
THIS WAS DELICIOUS! I BAKED IT AT 375 DEGREES FOR 45 MIN. AND DIDN'T EVEN PUT IT IN THE FREEZER LIKE THE RECIPE SAID TO BUT IT WAS STILL MOIST. I'M SURE I'LL BE MAKING THIS ONE AGAIN.BIG HIT AT MY CHURCH GROUP!
This cake is absolutely delicious!!! My husband and kids loved it. Very moist and flavorful. Perfect for a child's birthday party.
This cake is excellent! The only reason I am not giving it 5 stars is because it took a lot longer than 1 hour to bake - but maybe it's because of my oven. As far as final taste and texture it is definitely a 5 star recipe! Anyway it was moist and very light. I am not sure why some reviewers are comparing it to banana bread and saying it was heavy. I have made this 2X and both times it came out very light! I added an little extra banana and I mixed it with a stand up mixer - fabulous! We didn't even have time to frost it - it was gone within minutes of coming out of the freezer!
This is my second review of this recipe. Yummmm! This time I made cupcakes. They were delicious. I halved the recipe and it made 16 regular muffin tin size cup cakes. You need to fill the wrapper almost to the top because they don't rise as much as regular cake and they are hard to frost if they don't rise above the lip of the wrapper. cook time was 35 minutes and I put in freezer for 20 minutes (that was perfect). I could frost immediately afterwards. 1/2 the frosting recipe was exactly enough to frost all the cupcakes. Last tip- I did not have buttermilk this time so I had to substitute - the ratio is 1 tablespoon of lemon juice (or vinegar- but I used the lemon juice) to 1 cup of milk and let it sit for 6 minutes. The flavor was just as good as with the buttermilk and the cakes were still as moist. One last thing, this cake is much prettier as cupcakes. Even kids just gobble this cake up.
Had a few bananas left over that had ripened; so I decided to bake a banana cake. Unfortunately, I didn't have a recipe for it. So I went to the web/search engine and found this site. I wanted the easiest and quickest recipe and found this one. And I must say that this is the best, moist, and tastiest banana cake recipe I've ever tasted! I was in a hurry, so I didn't have time to wait for the butter to soften, so I used three quarter cup of 'Crisco Butter Flavored Vegetable Shortening' with 6 tsp. water (which also help eliminate the need to put the cake in the freezer to stay moist). I used this recipe to make banana cupcakes using paper muffin cups and a (1 dozen count) muffin pan - let bake in oven for 30 to 33 minutes. Thanks Cindy Carnes for such a delicious banana cake recipe!
Moist and tender! The KEY is in the creaming of the butter and sugar. I used a stand mixer and creamed for 4-5 minutes. If using a hand mixer, you just need to mix longer. The butter/sugar mixture should be very light yellow and airy/fluffy. If you do this, your cake WILL NOT be dense. This cake base (minus banana/lemons) can be used for other types of cakes: blueberry, rasberry...etc. It is the TECHNIQUE that creates the cake-like, as opposed to break-like, product. I did reduce the sugar to 1 1/3 cups since my bananas were almost brown. Baked at 275 for one hour and it was truly DIVINE!!
The temperature listed (275 degrees) would be correct for a convection oven. Convection ovens are 25 degrees hotter than a regular oven. So set the temperature to 300 degrees if you do not have a convection oven! Also, A simple solution to the cake being too heavy: Use cake flour instead of AP flour. That's all you need to do to this recipe.
This cake was delicious! I didn't have ingredients on hand to make the frosting - and the cake tastes fine without the frosting. Also, instead of using buttermilk I used non-fat milk, and the cake came out great, very moist and has a lighter texture than banana bread, heavier texture than cake. Great cake!
WOW!!! Made this cake today for a large family dinner. There were many desserts to choose from, but this one was by far the most popular. I subbed 1/2 brown sugar, for extra flavor. Baked it by the recipe temp and directions, except used 3 9 inch pans and divided batter equally. Had to bake for 35 minutes, and placed immediately in the freezer for 30 minutes. I used fresh vanilla bean in both the cake and frosting. Also, embellished the frosting by using browned butter and 1/2 oz. of good bourbon. This was an exceptional cake. Super moist and light in texture, for banana cake. I will definitely make this cake again!
Absolutely fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect even the icing was delicious! Just a note - 3 medium size bananas came out to 1 1/2 cups. I did not have buttermilk on hand so I made my own with lemon juice and milk. There definately is such a taste difference between boxed cake and from scratch cake. I will definately make this cake again when I need to impress!
This cake is deeelicious!! Definitely a keeper. I do think there is something wrong with the temp. After 1 hour at 275 it was still uncooked. I turned the oven up to 300 & cooked another 20 mins or so. Next time I think I'll try 325 and watch closely. I skipped the freezer and can't believe that would make it any more moist or delicious!! The frosting is yummy, but, I didn't use it all on the cake. I have enough left for a light frosting on another cake. Cindy, thanks for sharing your great recipe!!..
This cake ROCKS!! I just made this cake over the weekend and it was gone in less than 2 days. The directions are obviously a little different than traditional cakes, but follow them right and you will be pleased! It will so moist & delicious. I was a little skeptical about the low temp. because I've never baked any cakes lower than 350 degrees. The icing is heaven! Everything aboout this cake is perfect. In fact, my boys want me to make this on their next birthday and every holiday there is. Also, if you don't have any buttermilk, you could use 1 cup regular milk & 1 tbsp. lemon juice or white vinegar. Mix & let it sit at room temp. for 5 mins. I never buy buttermilk because I hardly use it for anything. But, you use as much of the buttermilk substitute as much as you can with this recipe. I learned this trick from a cooking channel.
Well, we didn't have freezer space, but we did have space on the deck and this is winter in Minnesota. Lovely cake - followed the directions as written - thank you Cindy Carnes. You gave us a five star recipe !
Incredibly good cake! I made this last night with the following change: My kids like chocolate cake so I added 1/4 cup cocoa powder to the flour mix and 2 Tablespoons cocoa powder to the frosting. YUM! Kids loved it! I didn't tell them it had banana in it even though you can still taste it and even though it IS chocolate cake I feel semi-better letting them eat it since they don't care for fruit. I also am keeping this stored covered in the pan in the fridge. Thanks for the great recipe!
I had been looking for a banana cake recipe that appealed to me. I found it!! I made it my own by substituting cake flour for the all-purpose (3 cups minus 6 TBS). The cake was sooo tender and not to mention moist. Also, instead of the cream cheese frosting I made a chocolate fudge frosting topped with toasted chopped pecans. Incredible!!!!
This is so far one of the best cakes I have made and the low tempenture has a reason I found out. If you notice when this cake is done there is no hump in the middle this is because a lower temps a cake cooks more evenly. Most bakery chiefs suggest you lower temp 25 degrees or use a special wrap around your pan to allow cake to cook evenly (this will effect the cook time). Also One suggested change use Cake flour when making cakes and ensure you sift the ingredients. Sifting effects the consistancy of the cake I found out. So much information on cooking I have learned since joining allrecipes and hope to learn much more. Once again great recipe highly recommended.
Amazing cake. The cake was perfect.. It was very moist, not too heavy (contrary to what some reviewers said) and the banana taste was perfect, mild and not too overpowerring. The only changes I made were to substitute 1 cup milk and 1/2 cup water for the buttermilk and cool the cake naturally (was worried about the 'fridge, so didn't put the cake in the freezer). Very happy with the result and got a lot of compliments...
I am a professional baker and I baked the cakes at 335 until they sprung up in the center when tested (was making several sizes and forgot to write down the times they took). I do not place them in the freezer when they are done and they are still moist and delicious. I did ONCE bake it at the lower temp and placed the cake in the freezer and there is no difference in the moisture or flavor...
I was SKEPTICAL. A banana cake is a banana cake right? WRONG. This cake was a huge hit! I ran right out and bought more bananas hoping they would ripen a.s.a.p. My husband was mad cause my kids only saved him a tiny little piece. High Altitude tip.... This cake will sink if you don't decrease the fat by 2 T., decrease the baking powder by 1/4 tsp., and increase the flour by about 1/4 cup.
My wife baked this yesterday. She added 20 minutes to the baking time but followed everything to the letter. It is amazing cake and we can't wait to share it with friends. Moist but not heavy (rose beautifully).
There is no way this only takes one hour to bake at 275 degrees. I am currently making it. More like 2 hours. Hope it tastes good.
I made this cake today and WOW. I forgot to do the whipping of the butter separate, and I halved the recipe. Other then that, I followed the recipe exactly. Turned out perfect. Moist, excellent flavor, and the light cream cheese flavor was fantastic. I accidentally added about a tablespoon too much butter to the frosting, but it was great. Rave reviews from son and husband. Rejoyce to the submitter and creator of the recipe. A definite keeper. Thank you for sharing this. ***update: just out of curiosity I made the recipe again and baked at a higher temp. BIG mistake. Recipe is perfect as is. Bake at suggested time and temp. Comes out a light color and is moist and fluffy. If you don't follow the steps as directed for mixing ingredients together your cake will be more dense like a banana bread; speaking from experience.
excellent recipe made with the following changes: baked @ 350 for 35 min. - no freezer. Also used soy butter and soy milk with lemon juice in place of butter and buttermilk. Topped with my own recipe for icing(dairy free). This has been the best recipe for banana cake so far and I have made dozens...soooo moist and flavorful!!!
Very delicious cake. And I definitely thought this was like cake. A number of reviewers have written "it tastes like banana bread" which, of course it will, it's essentially the same ingredients. But the texture is cake, lighter and less dense than banana bread. Very sweet, but good. I was too cowardly to bake it at 275F, I didn't want a failure on my hands, so I cooked it at 325 after a first fearful 15 minutes at 275. And I had no desire to melt everything else in my freezer by putting a hot cake into it, so I just let the cake cool on the counter and it is moist even so. I haven't yet decided if I'll frost it or not. EDIT- After a day, the texture changes, becomes much more dense.
My buttermilk turned, so I used regular milk. It came out sweet, moist, and very light. The only other difference was that I cooked it at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Next time, I'll try it with buttermilk. The frosting was a bit on the sweet side. Too much sugar, more cream cheese. I made only half the recipe because it was too much. I might omit the frosting though. The cake is just as good without it. Thanks for sharing.
I did have a problem with the icing it came out crunchy, but that was my fault will try icing sugar next time. Everyone at worked loved it. Will definatley make again.
Very good, similar to a banana bread, it has a fairly heavy texture. I wanted this cake to work for my son's first birthday and so tried two nine inch round pans despite warnings in prior reviews. The batter did overflow a bit during baking, and I had to work a bit to get the cakes to release from the pans, but otherwise the round pans worked fine. Regarding the temperature, I was stumped as to whether I should go with 275 or 375. I finally went with 275 but had to cook the cakes for an extra 40 minutes (1 hour 40 minutes total!). Next time I will definitely try a bit higher temp (too long to mess with a cake and then have to do the freezer thing...it doesn't seem like it's worth all the extra trouble in my opinion). Next time I will probably go 325 and skip the freezer.
Do not hesitate to make this cake!!! I made the banana cake for the first time for a memorial and it was seriously gone in 15 minutes! No one would stop raving about how moist and sweet it was. One woman said it was the best cake she ever had, and I would have to agree! Everyone will think you spent hours in the kitchen.. yet it was easy even for a beginner. I did have to cook it a little longer too... just check it real well with a toothpick every 10-15 min or so and it will turn out just fine. And remember: the freezer step is the secret so please don't skip it!!
It's pretty good...but I didn't think it was amazing. I thought this was a banana flavored cake, but no, it’s actually more like banana bread baked in a cake pan. Expecting a real cake from this recipe, I made this for my son’s third birthday. We did a Curious George theme and my son loves banana’s so I figured this would be perfect. It was too dense and rich for an occasion like this. With the cake being super rich and the frosting being super rich it was just a bit too much. I think if I were to make this for a birthday type occasion again, I would make just a simple sugar frosting rather than the rich cream cheese frosting. Also, as many others have mentioned, the cooking time is off in the directions. I had to bake it for about 20 minutes longer than asked for. Overall, I think this is just a so-so cake. In my opinion, it’s nothing extraordinary.
I made it just as indicated, did not vary from the instructions one iota. This is a major challenge for me...usually I'm like, the recipe calls for a 9 x 13, but I think it would be better in a bundt pan! Why aren't there chocolate chips in this recipe? I'm gonna add them. But no...The instructions were so specific, I thought, best to just do what the lady says. I even did the freezer thing. Well, can I tell you, this was divine. The cake itself was lovely and moist, as promised. And the cream cheese icing (which normally I really don't love) was soooo yummy.) It had a lot of steps, but was still fairly simple to make and well worth the effort. This will be my go to banana cake from now on. Oh...I did toast some walnuts and toss them on top of the cake when finished. Really, really good. Dh also gave two enthusiastic thumbs up!
I laughed when I read the review from MizzKat because she said EXACTLY what I going to say! I cook and bake a lot and I can't figure out what the big deal is with this cake either. It was good. That's it, good. Nothing I would run out and scream from the rooftops that you need to try this cake! I wouldn't even bother making it again. I wanted to use up some bananas I had and since this recipe had so many 5 star ratings, I thought I would try it. Just like MizzKat, for the amount of work, I would want something incredible. This was not. Next time I have bananas to use up, I'll go back to my delicious, easy recipe for banana nut bread. Again, just like Mizzkat, I was thinking exactly the same thing.
Excellent Banana Cake! My husband & I both loved it. I baked it at 375 (not 275) and it turned out fine. Also, could probably use 1/2 batch of frosting next time.
I made this delectable cake EXACTLY to the letter with the exception that I needed 20 extra minutes in the over & OMG! My family LOVED this cake!!! I cannot even believe how moist it is & the frosting so SO SUPER YUMMY!!! If you are at all debating about this one....please just make it, you will be so glad you did!!!!
I was looking for a 'cakey' banana cake recipe and several of the reviews posted that it was more of a banana bread with frosting, so I just beat it few minutes longer in my kitchenaid mixer and it was so whipped up with air, it came out light and fluffy, perfect! It had the perfect cake texture and tasted lovely. THanks for sharing.
I made this cake for the first time today. I didn't know what to expect with the unusual baking directions, but I followed the recipe exactly. The baking time in my oven was exactly one hour as stated, toothpick came out clean and then exactly 45 minutes in freezer. I also removed it from the pan with no problem after removing it from the freezer. This is amazing cake! It is moist, flavorful, and has a wonderful texture and crumb. There are no spices in this cake like banana bread, it has a nice buttery banana flavor, clean and natural! I made the frosting but didn't frost the entire cake as some in the household don't like frosting. I love this cake just as much without frosting, just a slight dusting of confectioners sugar for appearance is all you need. Excellent Cake!
I like the final product. I tested a lot of recipes and this was definitely the best texture. But I DON'T like the way this recipe is written out. That lost a star. 1st, quantities don't need to be repeated in the instructions unless they are different than what's in the ingredient list. I kept second guessing whether I was doing it right or missing something. Second, it doesn't state whether the cake gets turned out of the pan before or after it goes in the freezer. To me, that's a pretty important instruction, especially when I'm making this for someone else and I'm under a deadline and don't want to screw it up. I won't be using the frosting. I think that could be removed from the recipe or more obviously separated from the actual cake recipe.
The best I have had. I made it for a large crowd. I did the recipe x6 it came out perfect. I added moree vanilla and skipped the freezer part. I had leftover and it kept well. Better the next day. It is great with just powdered sugar also. cant wait to make it again.
This is the best out of all the Banana cake recipes. Except it may be best to reconsider placing the cake "directly into freezer for 45 minutes" I like moist too but not Wet! Also remember to use the recommended 9x13 inch pan. I tryed using a round 9 inch...it didn't work out.
OMG - this is SO good. DO following the submitters advice and put this directly from oven to freezer. I could tell when I was mixing this up that it was going to a nice, moist cake. I actually made 12 cupcakes (baked for about 35 minutes at 275) and (1) 8" round, 3" deep cake that can be cut in half to make a double layer cake. That one took a bit longer to bake - probably more like 1 hour and half. I just kept checking it to make sure the center was done (toothpick check). My daughter and I each ate 2 of the muffins already! I did not make the frosting. I instead made a chocolate buttercream frosting. I love banana cake with a chocolate frosting - but I'm sure the cream cheese frosting would be good too. Might try that next time. Thanks for the recipe! Will upload a picture soon!
another trick for a moist cake is to wrap it in foil as soon as it comes out of the oven. The next day you have a very moist cake or loaf with no hard edges.
Loved it and so did the whole family! I didnt have buttermilk so I used another reviewer's tip of milk and vinegar (1.5 tbsp).. The icing is so creamy! Will definitely make again!
Well Cindy Carnes has done it again, submitted another great recipe. I followed it to the letter and it turned out wonderful. Everyone at church loved it. I didn't have any cream cheese but I did have a little bit of vanilla icing and a little dab of chocolate icing in the fridge so I put the vanilla on first then drizzled on the chocolate. Cindy keep those great recipes coming!!!
excellent! will make over and over again! thanks!
After having read other reviews, I made a few changes, had the changes been part of the original recipe, this would have easily been a 5 star recipe. I added 4 tbsps of cornflour/starch to give it a lighter cake like texture and added 2 tsp of vanilla paste for an extra hint of flavour. For the buttermilk, I used evaoprated milk with 3 tsp of lemon juice(stirred) to make it an equivilent version of milk, making the cake more moist, being able then to eliminate the freezing bit after baking. Overall, a truely amazing cake! Will make again!
This recipe was absolutely amazing! I loved the icing too. Extra yummy!
Couldn't resist giving another rave review. My daughter (14) loves to make this cake. She doesn't change a thing, (except to cook it longer). She's making one right now for our New Years Dinner. Yummy!!
EDIT: I posted my review about 5 years ago. It is still the best and only banana cake recipe I use. I do find it usually takes 85 minutes in my oven (perhaps my temp is a bit off) and I always a few shakes of cinnamin to the batter. I have one in the oven right now... so delicious! Original review: I've made this recipe a couple times now - in both cupcake and cake form - and everyone loves it every time! It's definitely the best banana cake recipe I've ever made or eaten and will be using only this one from now on.
A very good banana cake. As others have shared...it is a heavier type of cake - but very moist. I did put it in the freezer for 20 minutes and I'm not sure that was what made it moist? I cut the sugar to 1-3/4 and it was still sweet! Frosting is good (just like carrot cake frosting) but next time I will only make half of the recipe - a thin covering of frosting is plenty! Banana lover's will love this!
this recipe is the best. the only thing it does need to be cooked longer as stated. 1hour and twenty minutes exactly. adding cinnamon would be a good idea as stated but i forgot. cut the icing back its way too much. other wise its the best banana bread i have ever eaten and i have been cooking for about fourty years
This tastes ok, but it was very oily for some reason...
This was really good although it was heavy and I guess I didnt expect that. It was much more like a bread then a cake. It took me over 3 hours to bake it although I was using an airbake pan, not sure if that is what made it longer. it was very moist though and my guests thought it was really good too.
Someone said they used self rising flour and it was NOT to be used etc.. I used self rising flour and omitted the soda and salt and it came out lovely. Also I used more bananas than called for. 2 and 1/4 cups. Everything else I followed to a T basically and the only thing I can say that went 'wrong' was, I had enough batter for a 9X13 pan and 24 cupcakes! How on earth do you fit all the batter in 1 pan and it not rise out all over the bottom of the oven? The batter came to the tip top of my 9X13 pan. It came out moist, airy and delicious. I really think it is important to beat the sugar/butter mixture til it is really light, airy and fluffy. Thank you for the wonderful recipe. I would have given 5 stars but I like to leave room for change :) Nothing is perfect! lol
This is an excellent recipe. One of the best cakes I have ever made! It took a lot longer to bake the cake and the given temperature though; I had to add about 20 minutes before the middle baked through.
OUTSTANDING Banana Cake! So moist and full of flavor! I made the cake just like the recipe except used a half cup less sugar. For the frosting I used half the amounts of butter & cream cheese and added a tiny bit of milk. EVERYONE that tasted this cake loved it! OH, and I didn't put it in the freezer and it was still VERY moist! Thanks Cindy, for a great banana cake...definately a keeper!
Very moist and delicious! I used extra bananas just because I had a lot of overripe ones (used about 4 total). I baked at 325 degrees for roughly 60-70 minutes. It was late at night and I didn't feel like baking at a lower temp for even longer, then waiting while it sat in the freezer. So I skipped the freezer step and this cake still turned out very moist and yummy. And of course it's dense because it's a cake made from scratch. I wouldn't say it's banana bread-like, but it's surely not like a boxed cake in texture. I think it's excellent and will definitely make again! Thanks for recipe!
I'm not sure I can add much to the rave reviews on here, but I had to say this is one of the best cakes I have ever made! I've made it dozens of times now & every time someone new tries it, they want the recipe. I tried the cream cheese frosting & it was good, but personally, I prefer buttercream, so that's what I use on top. It helps that it's easy to make, as well. Not only is it my "go to" banana cake, it's usually the cake I make whenever I need something extra good! I bake it as directed (although I have found that baking it at 350 works well, too). Also, I think the freezer part is essential to making it so moist. It truly is scrumptious... thanks Cindy for sharing it with us!
This was a very moist cake, but it was very dense. It was much like a banana bread with frosting. I think it could use some pecans or something. I did put mine in the freezer, but I don't know that it made too much of a difference. I cooked it on 285 for an hour and 20 minutes and it was done. My mom-in-law who loves banana nut bread seemed to love it.
One of my new favorite desserts, along with everyone else who sampled it! This was the most delicious, moist cake I've ever baked!
I've made this cake twice and both times it was moist, dense (like banana bread) and turned out perfectly.Beware: the cake by itself is very sweet! I found two of my guests scraping off the frosting, and my husband complained it was too sweet for him. On the same note - I had another guest eating all the extra frosting with a spoon! (the frosting is divine...)Next time I make it, I will subract about 1/2 cup of sugar from the cake portion of the recipe to compensate. (2 1/8ths cups of sugar is outrageous for a cake recipe)
Great recipe! The cake turned out very soft and moist. Maybe I'll do it again with chopped walnuts mixed in next time. The frosting is too sweet though. 3 cups of confectioners sugar is way too much! I had to adjust with adding more cream cheese. After adjusting, it tasted perfect. Very easy recipe as well.
WOW! I just made this recipe yesterday - today IT'S ALL GONE! I read the other user reviews for tips and decided to cut back on the sugar - a wise decision! I only used 1/2 of the recommended amount and even less for the brown sugar. I also remembered to add Vanilla and I used regular Milk instead of Buttermilk. This recipe is to die for! The Chocolate Chips are a must also!!! I'm not so keen on Walnuts nor is my family so needless to say they were omitted from the recipe - all in all, a superb recipe that's definately worth a try. I'll never use another Banana Cake Recipe again!
Moist is an understatement. The wettest, soggiest cake I ever made. After almost 2 hours in the oven, the last 30 minutes at 300 degrees, it was nicely brown, pulled away from the sides of the pan and toothpick tested clean. But the bottom of the cake hopelessly mushy. I got the idea of slicing it thin and baking the slices, like biscotti. It worked, the slices got crispy and brown. They were good, but I would never do this cake again.
VERY good, not too banana bready at all! I just wanted an 8x8 so cut the recipe in 1/3 & used 2 over-ripe bananas. Some people noted it being dense so I added a bit of baking powder to make it a bit lighter. Added a dash of cinnamon to the frosting & cut sugar a tad. YUM!!!! Perfect frosting:cake ratio. Even though I made a smaller cake it still wasn't fully baked after an hour... turned heat up to 300 for 12 more mins & then into freezer... PERFECT!
Very dense, has a "fancy" taste to it. If you like banana cake, this is the recipe for you! I have now made this cake several times and have found the following tips helpful: add about 1/8 to 1/4 cup more flour to make the cake less dense (more like cake than banana bread); make sure your bananas are not overripe (bananas just starting to get brown spots are perfect); and if you do not have buttermilk on hand and decide to "make your own," mix 1 Tbsp vinegar (rather than additional lemon juice) with whole milk (have tried skim and it didn't work quite the same, though still okay). Very moist and delicious cake!
This cake was delicious, although slighly on the sweet/dense side. I had to bake for an extra 1/2 hour before the toothpick came out clean. Great tho, thanks!
This cake is absolutely delicious!!!
I accidently left the baking soda out and had to stir it in right before I put it in the oven. I thought I ruined the cake! The cake still turned out great and I got many requests for the recipe. Love it!
My husband hates spice cake, but loves banana bread, so I tried this recipe and he LOVED it. I can't understand why some people said that this cake was too dense--I thought it was perfect. Remember that fat and sugar give cakes their light texture. If you cut back on one, the cake will be more dense. Also, as cake mixes advise, beat the batter for 2 minutes or so to incorporate air--that makes it lighter too. Thanks for the recipe!
At our neighborhood block party/picnic last week, my husband fell head over heels in love with a banana cake that someone brought. After reading several different recipes, I was convinced that this one would be most similar to the one that he fell in love with. SURE ENOUGH this cake is outstanding, and my husband is thrilled. Even my teenage daughter, who claims to hate bananas, LOVES this cake and deemed it to be one of the best she's ever had. My advise: DO NOT CHANGE THE BAKING TEMP AND FREEZER part of the directions. I believe that is a big part of what makes this cake so moist and delicious.
If I could give this 10 stars I would! I have never had this moist of a cake before! I followed the recipe almost exactly except for the sugar in the cake. I added 2 cups of fine white sugar and 1/8 cup of brown sugar. I also added a teaspoon of lemon juice to the frosting. I ended up baking my cake an extra 20 minutes for a toal of 80 minutes at 275. I immediately put the hot cake into the freezer and left it there for approximately 1 hour. When I took it out, I frosted it it and my son and I sampled it. WOW! We both couldn't get enough! Thank you for a fool-proof, EASY & tasty recipe!!!
I hate butter cream or normal frostings so I found a recipe online somewhere that was 1 cup of milk mixed with (any flavor) 1 instant pudding pack, and a tub of cool whip. The consistency is the same as frosting but not super sweet. I used a banana cream pudding flavor and sliced the cake sideways and put frosting in middle with more on the top of the cake. Absolutely delicious! Thanks.
This cake was so good. I followed the recipe exactly!
This cake has a great taste. Very similar to banana bread and similar to previous reviews, this cake also is heavy in texture. If you're looking for a light fluffly cake this isn't the cake for you. I wasn't quite sure as to what to expect but was very impressed with the TASTE. My only disclaimer would be the oven temperature. I periodically would check up on the cake and with 20 min remaining, I noticed that the entire cake was still liquid. So I nucked the oven up to 350 for the remaining time plus addt'l 5 minutes. 275 for 1hr IS A NO GO!!!! Frosting was good, but there was way too much of it!!! So the frosting recipe can definitely be halved. Other than that it's a great recipe overall.
The only banana cake recipe for this family. Best ever.
Absolutely delicious! Rave reviews from the party I took it to last night.Super disappointed I didn't have any leftovers, now I have to make another one! Had a little trouble with the edges browning and the middle not being totally done, but the brown edges were still moist and the middle gooeyness was hidden by the frosting so it was all good.
This cake was way too big for my 13 x 9...it went all over the inside of my oven...what a mess! The lovely aroma is now burnt smell...not pleasant at all! Sure do hope it tastes better than it smells right now! LOL
This banana cake is outstanding. Followed recipe exactly as written. The cake was very moist and quite filling. Recipe says "serves 18," but I would double the servings to 36 servings, if being served as dessert after a meal...it is that filling!
This was a great cake as is!!!! I can't stand when someone rates something a 4 or 5 and then proceeds to tell you 10 things they changed!
this is the best ever! extremely moist, the cake lasted about 20 minutes- it was wiped it out by the entire family. we used 1/2 the amount of sugar the recipe called for and it was still nicely sweet. try adding walnuts or chocolate chips. forget the diet on this one, it's worth it!
I'm really disappointed with this recipe. After reading all the reviews I thought I'd be "wowing". The cake turned out good. Moist, good texture etc. - I just don't like the taste. I've had much better. Sorry!
This was very very good. I did have to bake it 25 mins. more but otherwise it was great and the icing is to die for! Maybe next time I'll add some pecans because I love pecans!
Very good cake,my family of four says it is dense and moist like a carrot cake.I used unsalted butter and the cake came out perfectly I did not put it in the freezer to cool my convection oven kept it very moist. The batter in my opinion would bake better in larger round cake pans as the pan called for is really not appropriate for that amount of batter it will fit but to bake properly it really does need more room. I cooked mine in a convection oven at the called for temp mine took 1 hour and 10 minutes. the Frosting was very good I froze the cake after it was frosted and both the cake and frosting freeze well and defrost very well.I plan to experment using larger round pans with a higher cooking temp next time. This recipe is 5 stars all the way:>
Very moist and good. Frosting was a little sweet for me so will use less or omit next time. May also add some cinnamon to batter next time. Will definitely make again!
Awesome banana cake! Except for using half white sugar and half brown sugar, I followed the directions exactly -- including the unusual baking/freezing method. My cake turned out light, super moist, and very flavorful. Not at all like banana bread, except in flavor. This was definitely a "cake." Only used 2 cups of powdered sugar in the icing...that is plenty for the perfect amount of sweetness. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe. Great frosting. It tastes a lot like the Entenmanns Banana Cake -- only better! It took longer than an hour to bake though, more like an hour and 15 minutes.
This is a wonderful recipe! I have made it three times since I copied it a month ago! I personally think it's great with a caramel frosting (brown sugar melted in butter, with a little bit of milk, boiled for one minute, then powdered sugar added when that's cooled, and guess where this frosting recipe is found? You got it! On this site!) My kids love this one, if they get any with me around! (gave half of it away as a gift to a good friend, she loved it too!)
I am currently enjoying one of the best banana cakes I've ever encountered. This recipe makes a lot of cake that is tender, moist and a flavor explosion in your mouth. I had my doubts when I opened the oven after 1 hour and the cake was nowhere near done. I know my oven is about 10 degrees short of normal which probably accounted for the cake not being done. Considering that, I let it bake for another 40 minutes. Took it out of the oven and immediately put it in the freezer for 45 minutes, took it out and frosted it with cream cheese frosting. The cake is not too sweet which allows for the rich frosting. It is truly delicious and I have tossed all my banana cake recipes except for this one. This recipe works!
This cake is DELISH! Like other reviewers, my experience was that after baking for one hour, it wasn't anywhere near done. In fact, I baked it for 20 more minutes, but by then I was pressed for time with company due to arrive. I upped the temp to 350, and ten minutes later, it was finally done. It went from Not Yet to Done like *that.* I always add some vinegar to regular milk instead of making a special purchase of buttermilk. This cake has GREAT flavor and was a winner at our dinner party!
Very disappointing. Like other reviewers, I had to bake it way longer than the stated time. The toothpick finally came out clean after about 20 extra minutes so I took it out and put it straight into the freezer. Well, I guess it wasn't quite done, because when I got it from the freezer, the middle had sunk and when we ate it, there were gooey spots. Way too much work making this cake when I have a banana cake recipe that comes out moist without all the babysitting! Won't be using this one again.
