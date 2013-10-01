Banana Cake

This cake was first made for me by a friend while I was visiting her after she had delivered her 11th child. I told her, 'I should have baked for you!'

By Cindy Carnes


Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan

Ingredients




Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. In a small bowl, mix mashed bananas with lemon juice, set aside. In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream 3/4 cup butter and 2 1/8 cups sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in 2 teaspoons vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Stir in banana mixture. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from oven and place directly into freezer for 45 minutes. This will make the cake very moist.

  • For the frosting: In a large bowl, cream 1/2 cup butter and cream cheese until smooth. Beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add confectioners sugar and beat on low speed until combined, then on high until frosting is smooth. Spread on cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 68.6g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 79.4mg; sodium 298.8mg. Full Nutrition
