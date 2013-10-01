A WOW!!! cake - brilliantly easy and simply scrumptious! At this time of posting, it is hardpressed to keep the remaining half for dear hubby when he gets home later, lol; the children - who vehemently declared not liking banana cake, groaned and moaned their pleasure and this will now be THE banana cake recipe with us. The changes after reading all the reviews (thank you to all) are: decreased the sugar to 1 cup using (packed) brown sugar, increased bananas to 1 3/4 cups, used self-raising flour with 1 teaspoon baking powder, omitted the salt, doubled the vanilla and baked it for 40 minutes at 325 degrees. Tried freezing but 10 minutes only just to cool it down quick smart; the cake is moist even without freezing it for the stated time ... I have the proof ;) so to 'speak', lol. And I sprinkled a bit of chocolate rice on one side, left the middle plain and chopped pecans on the last 'division' ... and served the cake with homemade caramel sauce. With the decreased amount of sugar, this is just right. We loved the plain or with pecans, but not chocolate rice, maybe either some cocoa powder or melted chocolate would be better. Kept the cream cheese frosting for my carrot cake. Thanks to both Cindy and her friend who shared the recipe with us here. Good one.