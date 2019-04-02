Tangy Rosemary Chicken

Rating: 4 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

An easy and tangy chicken recipe that uses ingredients found in your cupboard. Serve with egg noodles or rice.

By MJP1

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Put several slices of onion on top.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir in ketchup, vinegar, butter, garlic, rosemary, salt, and mustard. Bring to a boil, then pour sauce over chicken.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 30 minutes. Turn chicken breasts over, and continue baking until done, about 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 46.7g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 158.3mg; sodium 1218.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Reviews:
MACCO
Rating: 1 stars
06/30/2005
Uhm....no. Boring. We used boneless skinless chx breasts and my husband said the chicken was tough (try covering it in foil if you do bnless/sknless chx for the first half or more of cooking) and the sauce had little flavor. I didn't try the chx but tried the sauce and thought it was b-o-r-i-n-g! It needs more....EVERYTHING! Cayenne brown sugar worcestershire more flavor in general. It tasted like vinegar and tomato sauce. Sorry dear but next time I'll use one of Steven Raichlen's recipes...y'know the KING of bbq?? Now that man knows how to make a sauce! We won't be trying this again. Big disappointment. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Kristie
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2005
I had 11 guests for my husbands birthday dinner and made this dish. It was great. Everyone commented on how good it was. I used legs and breasts. Thanks for the recipe. I will make this again for sure. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Nicole Siqueiros Stoutner
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2005
Pretty good and had a nice flavor. Would probably make this again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
MICHELLE48073
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2005
I thought this was very good and easy. Read More
Helpful
(3)
kyla
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2009
I looked at the ingredients and actually doubted the recipe at first but after actually baking the chicken I realized the flavors all compliment each other! thankyou! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Hannen
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2007
This was delicious. A nice surprise and easy to fix. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Molly Cote
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2007
I just made this and it was so surprisingly delicious. My whole family loved it including my 10 month old daughter and 3 year old son. it's a nice way to enjoy succulent chicken with hardly any effort. Read More
Helpful
(1)
gapch1026
Rating: 3 stars
04/08/2008
I tried this recipe because I'd never made baked chicken with rosemary as one of the main flavors. I'm glad I tried this and thought it was a nice change but don't think that I'll be making it very often. I think there was too much vinegar and not enough sweetness for my taste. Read More
Helpful
(1)
KARENKINM
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2007
I made this not because it sounded good but because the prep time was so minimal. I was pleasantly surprised (despite the ketchup!) Read More
Helpful
(1)
