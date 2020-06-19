Sticky Monkey Brains

This gooey cinnamon pull apart recipe will impress everyone in your family! It is an easy (and I mean EASY), fast, and tasty modification of my boyfriend's grandmother's monkey brain recipe. I use 6 small Bundt pans instead of one big one so the cinnamon balls are more gooey :)Fun to make and even more fun to eat!
This is a recipe I have used since I was a little girl with one exception we would roll the biscut balls in the butter first then the cinnamon and sugar mix before putting the balls into the pan. After putting all the dough in then mix the remainder of the butter and cinnamon and sugar mix and pour it on top. This step only adds to the stickiness.
This is a recipe I have used since I was a little girl with one exception we would roll the biscut balls in the butter first then the cinnamon and sugar mix before putting the balls into the pan. After putting all the dough in then mix the remainder of the butter and cinnamon and sugar mix and pour it on top. This step only adds to the stickiness.
This is a definite keeper! I had only been looking for an easy recipe that 2 seven year-olds could help me make and this fit the bill. Still, I was a bit skeptical about using the canned biscuits because that "canned biscuit flavor" usually comes through in anything you make with them. Not so with these! They were outstanding! Neither of the kids like nuts, so we didn't use them. I don't own a bundt pan of any size, so we we split 3 cans of biscuits (each biscuit cut into 6 pieces) between 2 round cake pans. To avoid cleaning burnt-on sugar off the pans, I lined them with foil, buttered the foil, and sprinkled the bottom and sides with cinnamon sugar before proceeding with the recipe. We shared them with company who popped by and not a sound could be heard while we all indulged in buttery, sugary bliss. Thanks for posting this. Love it!
This was really good - actually better than I expected. I used 1-1/2 cans jumbo "flaky" biscuits. I used a full-size bundt pan for this and baked it for 35-40 minutes. The biscuits were perfectly done. My only complaint was that my brains weren't stickier. Next time I'll add 50% more of the brown sugar/butter mixture. Thanks so much for the recipe!
The title is disgusting, but the product is great! I used two cans and cut each biscuit in half. I put the sugar mixture into a plastic bag and shook the biscuits in them to coat better. Having made them now, I wouldn't put the pecans on the bottom b/c they just burnt and didn't stick to the biscuit. When they came out of the oven, I wanted to add frosting. I had a container of Betty Crocker Frosting I had bought, so I just heated it in the microwave for 15 seconds and drizzled that on top and sprinkled more nuts on top of that. It's great!
This recipe won me first prize in my family's annual cooking competition. The first time I made this I used Pillsbury's country biscuit dough (2 x 340g packages -about 40g more than the recipe called for - so I left one of the precut biscuits out) and I found it incredibly salty (4 stars). The second time, I went with the same amount of Pilsbury FLAKY ROLL dough and it was FANTASTIC. I used 6 aluminum foil mini cake pans with a single layer of dough balls in the bottom and they were perfect. I used the cooking time in this recipe, although the instructions on the package of dough said to only cook 11-13 mins - and they did not overcook. The stickiness is my favourite part so I use half again as much butter/brown sugar.
I followed SunnyByrd's review suggestions and I used 1 1/2 cans of "flaky" whomp biscuits and I made a recipe and a half of the "sticky" part. I also used a full sized Bundt pan. 35 minutes at 350* and it was just right. Sunnybyrd was right--a recipe and a half was the right amount of sweet sticky awesomeness with the flaky biscuit dough balls. My boys and husband had this pretty much inhaled in less than fifteen minutes. They loved it.
We love this recipe!! It wasnt on purpose that we changed it but I thought I was minus a can of biscuits so I improvised with a package of cinnamon rolls we had. So we incorporated the cinnamon roll dough into the biscuit dough and then of course used the icing to top off the sticky monkey brains! Not that this recipe needed anymore calories or sugar content but I think it's great for an occasional treat. And it's absolutley delicious! I also didnt have the bundt pans and had to substitute using a different kind of pan. My cooking time was a little longer by 5-10 minutes because of the type of pan and the layering. I don't recommend doing more than 2 layers or the bottom dough will not bake up correctly. Thanks much to whoever posted this...it's a great recipe!
Awesome, awesome recipe! Talk about easy, and talk about good...if you do, you'll be talkin' about monkey brains with sugar on top! Today was my son's 8th birthday, and I wanted something as a treat for breakfast before school. Working on all the other stuff for his birthday didn't really leave time for something like home-made cinnamon rolls. These were so easy to make -- and did I mention that they're good?! One word of caution: When inverting rolls, do so slowly. I'm used to muffins needing a bit of persuasion to get out of their bundts; accordingly, I turned the pan over and immediately gave it a shake. What a tasty mess, though! Thanks for an outstanding recipe!!
Just took these out of the oven for breakfast on a snowy morning. The house smells wonderful! What could be wrong with cinnamon, sugar, brown sugar, and butter?? NOTHING! These will definitely not last long around my house. I did make one large bundt pan that baked for about 35 mins. at 350. I mixed the white sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a ziploc bag. I cut my bisuits in quarters, rolled them in the melted butter, and then mixed them in the cinnamon sugar mixture. I layered the pecans as I was putting the biscuits in the pan. I did run short of butter and sugar mixture. Next time I will increase both by 1/2. Thanks for a great recipe!
Perfect!! Tastes just like Dollywood's Cinnamon bread. Use yeast bread (rolls will do) instead of biscuit dough!!!!! Wayyyyyyy better! You just have to elt them rise first of course, but it's well worth the wait!
We have made this same recipe at my Girl Scout day camps for years with the exception that each girl uses two biscuits and makes hers in cupcake wrappers for "Baby Monkey Bread". We call it monkey bread because the act of pulling off the small pieces of cooked dough balls mimics monkeys. This way they can decide on nuts or sprinkles or not. Thanks for another great recipe.
This recipe is similar to my old favorite however the name is Monkey "Bread" not brains?ewww? Also I use a casserole dish, walnuts and I cook the brown sugar mixture to boil for 2minutes then pour over and bake. If you really have a sweet tooth (my kids do) I also make a powdered sugar/milk/vanilla glaze and pour over after I invert and cool for 5 minutes- serve after 10...YUMMY!!!!
Delish! I used a large bundt pan and baked it for another 15-20 minutes covered. Think I'll cut back on the butter/brown sugar topping next time. Thought it made it a tad soggy and resulted in the pieces not sticking together as well. Wonderful nonetheless and makes a great breakfast bread.
This was pretty good. It's definitely something the kids can help with... sorta make a production line. One can cut up the biscuit dough, one can drop it into the sugar mixture and one can put it in the pan. I think it's important to make the pcs small enough because they do rise and they could be too dry if smaller pcs are not used. This turned out well but it wasn't very good reheated... a little hard. It is very sweet, but not like the monkey bread in the frozen food aisle at the grocery store. That one is really soft which is what i was hoping for in this recipe.
4 stars instead of 5 only because prep time was longer than noted and they kinda fell all over the place when turned out. didn't keep the shape of the mold. our family has christmas breakfast and they were a big hit! so yummy!
Perfect, absoultely delicious, fun to make & eat! My 5 year old assisted in rolling the dough in the sugar, very fun for her!
Bravo! I added about 50% more butter and pecans to the recipe improve the gooey factor and the flavor; as suggested by one of the reviews I read. I also had to make my own large bundt pan out of foil because I don't have one yet. The bake time was 35-40 min. This is perfect for company. Just make sure you make enough because they'll be asking for a second serving!
Delicious! I followed leslie's review and dipped the balls in the butter and then the sugar/cinnamon mixture. I also cut each biscuit into 4 pieces and baked in a bundt pan. I made this as a birthday breakfast treat for my husband and he loved it!
I didn't have any refridgerator biscuits so I made some with pancake mix and milk. I skipped out on the peacans because I didn't have any of those either. I made Sticky Monkey Brain Muffins instead of using a bunt pan. I found that I didn't have enough of the butter/brown sugar mixture, but they turned out yummy anyways. I'll definitely make these again.
Up'd everything because I am feeding teenage man/boys. I don't make mini Bundt pan sized anything. Tweaker Alert: I used four 7 oz. plain biscuit rolls and 1/2 cup of cinnamon sugar for dipping them. Up'd the butter and brown sugar (both) to 3/4 cup. Cooked it for 32 minutes at 350 in a full sized Bundt pan that is coated. 1st Teenager to arrive in the kitchen said the smell woke him up. When he saw it plated he said: "OMG YES!" Smells amazing - took a picture.
Outstanding!! Why share this with my kids when I can eat the entire hting myself!! :) I didn't have the mini bundt pans so I used a regular sized one instead and it worked just as good. Didn't have to alter the recipe (other than leaving out the nuts, my son don't like them) or cook time at all.
I LOVE this recipe! I took it to work, and everyone was raving! I used to make monkey bread with my Nana growing up, and this recipe reminded me of the great cook she was! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This recipe is on the package of Pillsbury biscuit dough although it calls for 4 pkgs of biscuits instead of 3. This was DELSIH !! Wonderful, a surprise at how good it was and how pretty it looked. Everyone loved it and ate it up !!! Definitely serve it warm from the oven, it's much better.
This sounds sticky and gooey but its good. Its fun and fast do to. I did it during school, in a cooking class. One thing though, if you dont want it too sweet dont add the remaining cinnamon/sugar. My teachers loved it, so why not try it?!!!
This recipe is the BOMB! I made it exactly as written, except that the "small" bundt pans I own are only about 4-1/2" deep and are all contained on one pan (6 small bundt molds on one sheet--like a cookie sheet). I'm wondering if Sugisugi had larger, individual bundt pans than I do, because she was able to use all (3) 7.5 oz. packages of biscuits that the recipe calls for, and there's no way that 3 packages would fit using my small bundt pans. I ended up just using 2 packages of biscuits, along with the full amount of ingredients for the rest of the recipe. I then inverted the individual bundt servings onto the cookie sheet when they were done baking. These were even better than our local breakfast/pastry shop's Sticky Buns (which is saying something!). I assembled all the ingredients that I was able to the night before, set the oven to be pre-heated by the time I got up in the morning, and then in less than 10 minutes they were ready for the oven. Twenty minutes later, they were done. Perfection! Thanks for the great recipe, Sugisugi! They will definitely be a staple in our house.
A quick and fun recipe! It's just my daughter and I at home this morning and I plan to make actual cinnamon rolls later in the day, so I thought I would do a small batch of these for a snack. :) I used 1 roll of biscuit dough, maybe 3 tablespoons of sugar, a few good shakes of cinnamon (she's allergic, but likes it anyway), around 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts, about 3 tablespoons melted margarine (too much, next time I'll cut back), and around 1/4 cup brown sugar. I used a 1-quart Pyrex bowl instead of bundt pans, and it made a nice-size brain! :) I cut the biscuits into quarters and used a previous reviewer's suggestion of putting sugar and cinnamon in a baggie and adding the biscuit pieces. One more thing: I mixed all the nuts in with the margarine as opposed to sprinkling some in the pan. Next time, I might sprinkle some between layers of biscuits to have them spread out, but I didn't want them to burn. It turned out awesome! Thanks, Sugisugi, for a great recipe!
Oh. My. Gosh. These are so yummy! I felt so fancy serving them to my husband for breakfast with his favorite coffee! :) I wasn't able to make the recipe according to the ingredient list since I only had some things on hand, so here were my substitutions: 1 can of Pillsbury Grands, used my muffin tin that makes six large muffins, added raisins, used walnuts. I also made a cream cheese glaze/loose icing for dipping the 'brains' into on the side! LOVING THIIIISSS!!! Even without having been able to make it according to the specific instructions, this still turned out deliciously! This is a keeper!
This recipe is great. I did a few things different. I made them in mini loaf pans. I also cut the pieces very small, about marble size. I didn't have enough butter but they still turned out great! I also drizzled frosting on top. Mine came out with an amazing crunch on the outer pieces. SO good. Weird name though! LOL
Thanks so much for this post!!! My grandmother used to make this for the holidays. I never knew how she made it until now and we all love it so much. She is really sick now and not able to pass on all her fabulous recipes. This was very close to what she used to make(though I think her biscuits were from scratch and also put some raisins in). Anyway, it made the whole family feel great to have this at Thanksgiving again. Thanks so much and everyone should encourage their little girls to grab up Grandma's recipes because they will surely want them someday!!
My family liked this recipe. I will say it tastes a tad like the cinnamon rolls from CiCi's pizza. I will agree with other reviewers that this is a great recipe to do with kids. My niece had an awesome time cutting the biscuits and rolling them in the cinnamon sugar. I put mine in a small cake pan and cooked for 30 minutes and it was perfectly cooked. I also doubled the brown sugar and butter mixture and came out great.
Mmmmm so good! Although I didn't follow the baking method exactly. I used a bundt pan and wasn't sure on the timing... it did take a good 15 minutes longer tho. My favorite part was the gooey brown sugar on the bottom so next time I may try adding more of that to the middle or top. :)
Yummy, yummy, yummy. Made these for Easter brunch... when my brother came he immediately asked, "where's the munchies?" So, I pulled these sticky rolls out of the oven and he said, "So that's what smells so good!!" They were a big hit. I don't have any bundt pans, so I doubled the recipe and put them in a 13x9 baking dish and they still turned out good. Some of them got a little crispy, so make sure you don't over bake! Thanks for a delicious and easy breakfast treat!
I let my three kids help me make these today and they were a huge hit! I made something similar to this in high school and had to go back to that recipe in a pinch, because I was running low on butter. I dipped by biscuit in milk and then in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Then I mixed what butter I had with the brown sugar and poured it over top. I, too, used one large pan and they needed a little longer cooking time, but they were well worth the wait. The kids want monkey brains again....soon!!!
Not sure if I should really review this. I honestly have not made it from this recipie, but I grew up on this stuff and make it all the time. We call it monkey bread, and use unthawed frozen bread dough. We also added raisins. YUM YUM
I used two loaf pans and placed them in the fridge overnight before baking them in the morning. The one in the glass pan was still doughy at the bottom and a bit crispy on the top. However the one I placed in the Silicon pan was perfect. This went over well and the leftovers were quickly eaten when I got home.
This is a great and really easy recipe, but a big key to success is using the small pans. If you use a big pan, or even two medium size pans, you won't be able to get the pieces on the bottom baked thoroughly without over cooking the top ones. If you don't have smaller pans to work with, then cut back on the recipe to use with larger pans.
I haven't made this yet, but am planning to later this week. I read the review by ShawnaRae about it being undone in the middle. I think it's because she used a round cake pan instead of the bundt pan. The cake pan gives you a solid middle that is taking too long to get done. The outside and top are burning before the center can bake. Make sure to use a bundt pan and I don't think there'll be any problem since there is no 'center' to bake. Hope this helps others.
Love the recipe! Added some raisins and canned apples so that I could sneak some nutritious fruit into breakfast for the kids. Also, I didn't read the directions exactly, so I brought the butter and brown sugar to a boil so they just started to carmelize before I pour it over the bread. Quick and easy!
Wow, these are really easy to make! And they are SO good. They taste good even without the nuts. I used a big bundt pan, because I didn't have the mini ones. The only bad part with that was that only the top pieces got really gooey. But the other pieces still tasted good. However, I just got my mini bundt pan and I can't wait to try this recipe with it. I'm hoping that using the smaller pans will make all of the "brains" gooey:) And just a tip... If you are using a big bundt pan, still use only the amount of dough given in the recipe. I thought about adding an extra "tube" of dough, but that would have been too much. It doesn't look like enough in the pan, but when the dough is cooked it raises all the way to the top of the pan.
AWESOME! Brought this to work for Friday breakfast... Rave reviews. Didn't have a bundt pan so I used a cake pan and doubled the recipe. Other than that I followed the recipe to a "T". I would recommend leaving it in the pan for a few mintues to cool before dumping it out- it allows for the bread to solidify somewhat. Will definitely bake again... and again... and again!
Excellent recipe. Used one big bundt pan and cooked for 35-40 minutes at 350 and was delicious. I used another reviewers idea and put the cinnamon and sugar in a bag and shock batches of the rolls before putting in pan. Will make many more times.
NOTE: When the author says small bundt pans, she must not mean the muffin-sized bundt pans. I made a HUGE mess of my oven; butter and brown sugar EVERYWHERE. It has taken hours to get the smoke out of my house. This is an awesome recipe, and I give it 5 stars, but wanted to warn anyone else who might decide to try the muffin-sized pan approach. DON'T!!! :) I'll bet it's wonderful when using small individual bundt pans.
THEY LOVED IT!!! I was looking for recipes to make for our soldiers, I work here in Afghanistan and its difficult to find the products to make great desserts for them,. We didnt have buiscut dough so we used sweetbread dough, Pans!? we dont have that either, so we used sheet pans. They turned out GREAT!
My family LOVES this recipe. It is easy to create and makes the house smell wonderful! It is a regular staple for big breakfast mornings. As a added touch, we melt some regular vanilla icing in the microwave for about 15 seconds and use that to drizzle over the "brains".
Just made this for Sunday mornig breakfast - OMG - sooo good! Only had one can of biscuits so I made it in 8" cake round pan. Just hubby & I so it was plenty. Go heavy on the butter & brown sugar to make it stickier.
Very tasty! The only downfall to this recipe was the uncooked dough on the bottom layer of the pan. I used two cans of dough and a cake pan and did two layers in the pan. Next time I'll try one layer and see if that works better. Definitely put the sugar/cinnamon mixture into a bag and shake it with the dough inside, much easier!
easy recipe. when i took them out of the oven and flipped them to serve i got some of the gooey stuff on my mitts and the counter. not sure how long i can wait before they stick to the pan but next time i'm waiting at least 10 min.
Very yummy and super rich. I made this for a party and people enjoyed it but didn't eat a ton because it's so rich. I cut the leftovers into portions and wrapped in plastic wrap and foil, then froze them. They are great out of the freezer - just microwave for a couple of minutes for a warm and gooey treat!
We call this monkey bread. I put red or green cherries and walnuts on bottom of pan alternating them and sprinkle brown sugar over it (very pretty when turned out on plate.). Use some of the jar cherry juice mixed with butter. I dip biscuits in melted butter then shake in large ziplock bag with sugar mixture layering it in large bundt pan. Pour remaining butter and cherry juice over all. When baking 45 min at 350 or a bit more keep an eye on it. If browning lay a piece of foil loosely on top. Really yummy and so beautiful.
my niece and I made this recipe... oh my gosh!!!! We all stood over it eating it because it is so good! Get ready for sticky fingers and full bellies! (Great treat for with coffee) Thanks for this recipe!
This was delicious! I made my own biscuits from scratch because we don't buy them from the store and I made them in mini loaf pans. I found that they weren't very sticky, but that didn't change the fact that these were simply heavenly.
Great recipe. The only changes I made was that I put the little cakes in cupcake pans. I did not have bundt pans. They look like the cinnamon rolls at mcdonalds but better, of course. Thank you so much!
My fiance loves cinnamon rolls, but store bought versions tend to be dry. He helped me make this recipe, and we thought it was wonderful. I don't have a bundt pan, so I used a bread pan, which left me with some uncooked dough pieces, but with a few alterations, that can easily be remedied. Definitely something we'll have again.
I made this recipe in one large bundt pan. I followed it exactly as written, EXCEPT I added one pint of whipping cream over the contents to make it more "gooey". It was wonderful and received raves from all! Try it!
