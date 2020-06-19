Sticky Monkey Brains

This recipe is the BOMB! I made it exactly as written, except that the "small" bundt pans I own are only about 4-1/2" deep and are all contained on one pan (6 small bundt molds on one sheet--like a cookie sheet). I'm wondering if Sugisugi had larger, individual bundt pans than I do, because she was able to use all (3) 7.5 oz. packages of biscuits that the recipe calls for, and there's no way that 3 packages would fit using my small bundt pans. I ended up just using 2 packages of biscuits, along with the full amount of ingredients for the rest of the recipe. I then inverted the individual bundt servings onto the cookie sheet when they were done baking. These were even better than our local breakfast/pastry shop's Sticky Buns (which is saying something!). I assembled all the ingredients that I was able to the night before, set the oven to be pre-heated by the time I got up in the morning, and then in less than 10 minutes they were ready for the oven. Twenty minutes later, they were done. Perfection! Thanks for the great recipe, Sugisugi! They will definitely be a staple in our house.