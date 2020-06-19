Sticky Monkey Brains

This gooey cinnamon pull apart recipe will impress everyone in your family! It is an easy (and I mean EASY), fast, and tasty modification of my boyfriend's grandmother's monkey brain recipe. I use 6 small Bundt pans instead of one big one so the cinnamon balls are more gooey :)Fun to make and even more fun to eat!

Recipe by SUGISUGI

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 6 miniature Bundt pans.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the white sugar and cinnamon. Set aside. Use scissors or a knife to cut each of the biscuits into various sizes. Each one can be cut into anywhere from 2 to 5 pieces.

  • Sprinkle about half of the pecans amongst the 6 prepared pans. Roll pieces of biscuit in the cinnamon-sugar, and place them into the pans, distributing evenly. Sprinkle any remaining cinnamon-sugar over the dough balls.

  • Mix together the brown sugar and melted butter. Stir in the remaining pecans. Distribute evenly over the pans of dough balls. For ease of getting in and out of the oven, place all of the pans on a cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the biscuits are toasted and cooked through. Remove from the oven, and invert individual pans onto serving plates while still hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
632 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 70.9g; fat 36.3g; cholesterol 41.7mg; sodium 1176.4mg. Full Nutrition
