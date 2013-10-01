Swedish Nut Cake

4.7
57 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 11
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This quick and easy recipe makes a delicious nut and pineapple-filled cake with cream cheese frosting.

Recipe by LMFARM

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, 1/2 cup nuts and baking soda. Add eggs, pineapple and 2 teaspoons vanilla . Beat until smooth and pour into 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 50 minutes. Spread icing on hot cake.

  • For the icing: In a large bowl, cream butter or margarine, cream cheese, 1 teaspoon vanilla and confectioners sugar until light and fluffy. Fold in 1/2 cup nuts. Spread on hot cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 35.9mg; sodium 166.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022