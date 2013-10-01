Swedish Nut Cake

I have a recipe that is very similar to this one that I have been making for a long time. So, I was tickled when I came across this one. It took me all of 3 minutes to put together. Just dump everything in one large bowl and mix together. Be sure to keep an eye on this as it tends to bake quickly. If it starts browning to much around the edges before the middle is set, just lay a peice of foil on top until it's done. I didn't use the cream cheese icing because I didn't have any cream cheese. Out of desperation, I found a birthday cake icing on this site and used it. I did find me another 5 star recipe, so everything worked out for the best. Thanks Marie.