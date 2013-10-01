Swedish Nut Cake
This quick and easy recipe makes a delicious nut and pineapple-filled cake with cream cheese frosting.
This is an old, tried and true pineapple cake recipe that's been around for over 30 years--that's how long I've been making it anyway! What's so interesting about this cake is that it has no butter, oil or shortening! It goes by many names, but no matter what you call it it's moist, delicious, pineapple-y and mixes up in no time. I think I like my frosting better tho'...only 1/4 cup butter, which I believe really gives it more of a cream cheese taste, and 2 c. powdered sugar.Read More
This cake was a great disappointment to me. I had guests and we all agreed that it wasn't worth making again. The only thing that even barely began to save it was the fact that the nuts added a bit of a crunch.I love cooking and take delight in trying out new recipes weekly. This one was definitely a disappointment.Read More
I have a recipe that is very similar to this one that I have been making for a long time. So, I was tickled when I came across this one. It took me all of 3 minutes to put together. Just dump everything in one large bowl and mix together. Be sure to keep an eye on this as it tends to bake quickly. If it starts browning to much around the edges before the middle is set, just lay a peice of foil on top until it's done. I didn't use the cream cheese icing because I didn't have any cream cheese. Out of desperation, I found a birthday cake icing on this site and used it. I did find me another 5 star recipe, so everything worked out for the best. Thanks Marie.
This recipe is really good,however a bit too sweet, next I might reduce in sugar.
very moist and very good..quick and easy...everyone loved it. i sent it to a lot of friends...jard
Very moist cake and very easy to make.
I too have made this cake for over 30 years. It is so moist and yummy. I use black walnuts in my batter and black walnuts in the icing....just gives it a little more kick. I sometimes sprinkle a little coconut on top of the frosting.
Thank you very much for this recipe. Everyone, including myself, in this family really likes it very much. I've made it quite a few times and will always make it. Thank you for letting me see it.
Cake was moist and yummy! I made it in layers and frosted top and between. Pretty!
This cake is great! I've lost count of the amount of times I've made it. One to keep me thinks!
EXCELLENT! A hit with everyone! I didn't make any changes to the recipe! Thanks so much!
I had been looking for this reciepe for awhile.The coffee shop at work makes this treat but the icing is made with brown sugar instead of the powered sugar. If any one can help me in porportion of reducing to brown sugar that would be awesome.When I used the powered sugar my icing was runny.also I cut down the sugar for the batter to 1.5 cups with the pineapple it was still a little to sweet. over all it was a tasty treat..I will use it again with the brown sugar instead of the powered sugar..
I had a piece of cake at a function that I loved, I came home and looked up what I thought it might be and THIS WAS IT!! I was so excited! This is SOOOO GOOOOD!!! Moist, and flavorful. I lessoned the sugar to 1 1/2 cups. I also thought that 1/2 cup nuts couldn't possibly be enough in the cake. Turns out, 1 1/2 cups is a little too much. But, none the less, this is now my favorite cake! Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
Marie was not kidding, it is a really easy cake. Moderate in fat to start off. Was a hit with all family members.
this cake was not what i expected, but it was still great..everyone loved it and wanted the recipe..thanks for a great recipe
This cake is so good. A friend at work calls this Texas Pecan Cake. Like others I only used 1 teaspoon of vanilla in the cake and 1/2 cup butter in the icing. I was worried about how brown the cake get on top while baking. I baked the caked for 45 minutes. Thanks for a great recipe.
Modified the recipe slightly: half the sugar and double the nuts. Very yummy indeed! tasted very soft, even without adding butter. thumbs up for this easy recipe!
After my mother requested a moist cake with lots of nuts and a creamy frosting, I naturally took to allrecipes to find the perfect recipe. I came up with several contenders, but decided to try this one out first. I followed the advice of one reviewer and decreased the sugar to 1.5 cups and doubled the nuts. I briefly toasted the nuts that I used to top the cake. The result? Raves from both parents, who loved the level of sweetness and the moistness conferred by the pineapple. I'd say this is a cake that would win favor with adults more so than kids. The frosting has a very nice flavor, but if you follow the recipe and spread it on the hot cake, it will melt. I waited for the cake layers to cool, and then the frosting spread easily while maintaining its texture. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a very old recipe of mine and a true crowd pleaser. They always ask for more and for the recipe! Easy to throw together and ingredients are usually all on-hand. Very moist. Great all occasion cake.
I made this for the men at work - it got rave reviews!!! gone in one day!
great recipe- I reduced sugar a little bit-was moist and yummy, the ingredients were easy to get too..and I served it chilled
I brought this to my Book Club yesterday, and it was a great success. We all loved this cake and were surprised at how much this tasted like carrot cake. I really didn't know what to expect when I saw the ingrediants. I gave it a 4 instead of a 5 because of all the sugar. This is just loaded with calories. It's yummy though!
Very nice cake. A bit sweet, next time I would reduce the sugar. We had no pineapple so I used applesauce and lowered the baking temp to 325 to compensate for the extra moisture.
Outstanding! A local Tea Room even serves this cake on their menu & I was thrilled to get my hands on the recipe. When I'm out of Walnuts I have substituted Pecans and that was good too!
OMG! This is the recipe ! A tiny local restaurant makes this once a week, and I clamor to get a piece of it. Now I have the recipe, I am thrilled and will make this often , I know. And a note to RBLANK54 - I saw it e brown sugar frosting elsewhere on this same cake, Here's the measurements ( I will try this too at some point in the future) 1cup brown sugar 1/2stick margarine, softened 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened Nuts for topping
This cake is delicious! I made it as directed, except that my can of crushed pineapple was only 14.5 oz, so I added enough pineapple juice to equal 20 oz. Very, very moist. Very, very sweet. I'm not sure why the recipe says to ice the cake while it's hot...I did wait about 15 minutes, but the cake was still plenty warm. I ~think~ it would be fine to wait until the cake cooled, but I haven't tried it yet. I'll absolutely make this cake again! Thanks!
i made this cake to use up some leftover crushed pineapple. halved all the ingredients and made a smaller round cake. my hubby LOVED it! we chilled it for an hour after icing it and it was even yummier..
I've been making this cake for a very long time. I make it as a "dump" cake. Just stir the ingredients together with a fork right in the cake pan. I put the walnuts for the frosting on top because it makes a nicer presentation (and that's what my version of the recipe calls for). It's an absolutely wonderful cake.
This cake was really easy to put together and turned out really great. I used canned pineapple slices that I crushed myself since I didn't have the crushed pineapple. I also used pecans and low fat cream cheese, and it still turned out really tasty. It was very moist and delicious. The topping was really sweet but that's how I like it!
Loved this recipe. Cake was dense, but I expected that from reading the reviews. The icing was fantastic. I took this cake to work and several people wanted the recipe just because of the icing. I will definitely make again. Thanks LMFARM for such an easy tasty treat.
This is a favorite at all pitch-ins. Sooo moist. My cake was very done at 35 minutes from this recipe. Sometimes this cake (from another recipe I have) takes 45 minutes. I didn't change a thing! Glad I checked it at 35 minutes. Delicious.
I made it for our Scandinavian theme dinner and every one .loved it. Made the following changes. Increased eggs from 2 to 3 Reduced sugar from 2 cups to 1 1/3 cups Increased nuts from 1. To almost 2 cups Used 1 tsp vanilla essence and 1 tsp almond essence Icing Reduced butter to 1/4 cup Reduced icing sugar to 1 cup Enjoy Leela
If I don’t make this at least once a year my family gets upset lol. Especially my mom and my youngest son.
My Mom used to make this cake for me. I loved it. It was my prefered birthday cake for many years. Soo good!!!
The whole family loves this. It’s so moist and delish!
This cake tastes wonderful. Very easy to make. My aunt makes one very similar and I was really excited to find this one! Thank you for submitting it!
Always a favorite at home and family get together .
The first time I tasted this, a customer brought it in as a dessert for after their meal. It was delicious! By far best cake I’ve ever eaten! The next day they brought me the recipe for it. Excited was hardly the word lol. Anyways I made it. All ingredients cost me about $30 total (nuts aren’t cheap). This recipe says to bake for 40-50 minutes. The recipe I was given said to bake for 35-40. I baked for 35 minutes. The piece I ate that my customer gave me was moist, and had perfect texture. Mine however had a rubber type texture but tastes exactly like what I tried. Not sure what I did wrong, but if I can get past this it will be the only cake I will ever make again!!
I make this cake often. Easy to make and always a crowd pleaser.
Irresistible. Not too sweet. The pineapple gives it a fresh taste. Delicious.
In order to make this a little healthier, I make this recipe with only 1 1/4 cups of sugar. I also substitute the lower calorie Neuchatel cream cheese. For many years I made the original recipe, but since changing to the lower sugar and fat version, I like it just as much.
So happy to have found this recipe. My grandmother used to make this when I was little (40 years ago). I lost the recipe and was so happy to find this. This cake is so much better cold.
