Balsamic Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella
A tasty, healthy chicken that's fancy enough for a guest but easy enough for any day of the week.
Fabulous!! I made this for my family last night and they all loved it! I changed a little to suit me, though. I marinated the chicken for 24 hours and then baked the chicken instead of pan-frying it. I baked it at 350 for 30 minutes. Then I layered shredded mozzarella on top and placed in the oven for 5 more minutes so it would melt. I took the advice of another reviewer and warmed the tomato and basil slightly in a skillet. Then I placed them on top of the chicken. My husband was raving all night. It is our new favorite meal and it is so easy!Read More
I didn't care for this like I thought I would. Could have been the modifications I made. I didn't have whole breasts so I used strips. I marinated and coated with Italian Panko before frying. I layered everything in a pan and put in oven just to melt the cheese. They only flavor I got from the dish was the Panko (thank goodness I used it), and the tanginess of the tomatoes. It wasn't bad, but just not a 4 or 5 star dish in my opinion.Read More
This was EXCELLENT. Made a few modifications: didn't have any balsamic vinaigrette on hand so I made Mama's Balsamic Vinaigrette (on this website), which I highly recommend! Marinated chicken filets for 24 hours (poked holes in the chicken so they would absorb marinade even better). I put the whole thing - marinade and all (added a dash of Italian seasoning) - in a baking dish and put it in the oven for 30 min at 350. During the last ten minutes of cooking, I put tomato slices around the chicken in the pan so they would warm up and absorb some of the awesome flavor. During the last 5 minutes, I put mozzarella slices on the chicken so they would melt, along with dried basil sprinkled on top. I served it by pouring some of the leftover balsamic vinaigrette around the chicken and placed the tomatoes on top. It came out PERFECT. I will definitely make this over and over again - it was so easy, yet elegant, and it was incredibly tasty!
My family LOVES this recipe. It is so easy to make, and tastes so fresh and "alive". This recipe has become part of my regular repertoire. 10/09,2006: Update: I used the basis of this recipe with some fresh tilapia (white fish) and it was fabulous. I marinated the fish in the balsamic vinegrette for about 45 minutes. I lined a jelly roll pan with aluminum foil, and placed the fish on the foil. I then covered the fish with shredded mozzarella and baked in a 425 F oven for 10 minutes, then broiled for 2-3 minutes until the cheese was golden and bubbly. To make the remainder ingredients easier to eat with fish, I chopped the basil and diced the tomatoes before layering them on the top of each fish fillet. Finally, I sprinkled with additional balsamic vinegar and served. YUM YUM!!! Thanks again, this is one we make all the time!
OMG- I read these reviews and I was just horrified- does no one understand cooking? every single review I read turned this into some kind of psuedo chicken parm "thing". The recipe is meant to be as instructed it is warm chicken with A cold ensalade caprese on top. the warm of the chicke and the cold of the salad are meant to be- to heat them destroys the entire meal. this is something I happen to make often- i usually grill the chicken, but pan frying works well- if you are going to try this recipe don't alter the process, or you are just wasting your time
A very good recipe for chicken. I didn't have time for a lot of marinating, so put the dressing in a bag with the chicken for 1/2 hour at room temperature. To ensure there was enough flavour, I pan fried the chicken for a few minutes per side (until golden brown) and then transferred the pan to the oven adding a few tbsp of the marinade. I cooked it for 20 minutes at 350 degees. Taking the advice of others, I shredded the mozzarella, and put it on the chicken at the end of the cooking time, letting it bake for several more minutes to melt the cheese. I chopped the basil and tomato, and heated it in the microwave, putting it over the chicken before serving. Delicious.
AWESOME!! WHEN I READ THIS RECIPE, I JUST THOUGHT IT LOOKED KINDA BLAH, I TRIED IT ANYWAYS CUZ IT SEEMED SO EASY & I HAVE A NEW FAVORITE! I MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS, & INSTEAD OF JUST SETTING THE LEAF & TOMATO SLICE ON THE CHICKEN, I CHOPPED THE BASIL A BIT & MIXED W/ THE SLICED TOMATOES IN THE PAN OVER MEDIUM HEAT. JUST LONG ENOUGH TO GIVE THE BASIL GOOD FLAVOR, BUT NOT LONG ENOUGH TO LOSE THE SHAPE OF THE TOMATO. WILL PROBABLY MAKE THIS ONCE A MONTH!
A really nice, robust meal to make without that much hassel. I dredged the chicken in flour seasoned with minced garlic, rosemary and oregano before sauting. Added a clover of minced garlic to the balsamic vinegar before drizzling it over the chicken. Served with Italian bread and a tossed salad.
I seem to be having a "daily recipe" day. Perusing through todays recipe's I thought I would give this a whirl along with the candied carrots from today's "daily's". Pounded out the chicken breast this morning and put them into the marinade. I have to admit, I had hoped for more time than 12 hours, but it still managed to permeate the chicken admirably. I made this exactly as stated with the exception that I grilled the chicken. 12 hours seemed a little weak which is why this is given 4 stars. Helpful hint: Let the chicken marinate as long as you can to let the full flavor shine through. Thank you TVMovieGirl!
I am a big fan of caprese salad (tomato and fresh mozzarella) and this recipe is exactly that but with chicken added. Reading some reviews here about melting the mozzarella cheese leads me to believe some people are not using the correct kind of cheese. You must use FRESH WATER PACKED mozzarella or in a pinch can use the plastic wrapped fresh mozzarella but even that is a bit too dry and hard for caprese. Shredded dry mozzarella will not work in this recipe. I modified slightly by using thin cut chicken breasts which cuts down the cooking time for a quick and easy meal. I also threw in some pine nuts when cooking the chicken. Instead of drizzling the balsamic vinegar over the assembled top, I marinated the tomatoes in the vinegar while I cooked the chicken. I don't recommend marinating the mozzarella as it absorbs the brown coloring and will taste fine but ruin the presentation. This makes a great light meal served with a ceasar salad and breadsticks.
Great dish - very easy to prepare. Like some others I heated the tomatoes and basil. The combinations of flavor make fore a great meal. Enjoy it - my family did!
Wow, this dish was amazing! So light and refreshing, yet packed with flavor! I took the suggestions of others and made a few tweaks. I marinated my chicken in Newman's Light Balasamic Vinagrette overnight (roughly 21 hours) and poked holes in the chicken with a fork to help it absorb the marinade. I "browned" the chicken for 4 min on each side before putting in a dish with the marinade and baking for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. While the chicken was baking I mixed some extra virgin olive oil with italian seasoning and dipped the fresh mozzarella slices (water-packed) in the mixture for extra flavor. With 5 minutes of baking time left I added the sliced tomatoes to the dish (laid in the marinade) and placed the cheese on top of the chicken to warm. It melted the perfect amount (still held its shape, but was warm and a little gooey). After baking I placed the freshed basil (snipped into small pieces)on top of the cheese and placed the tomato slices on top. It was excellent! I had one piece left over for lunch the next day and it warmed up beautifully! Definitely recommend this recipe!
I made this put some tomatoes on underneith the motzzarella and some basil on top. Was absolutly wonderful. My husband was more than impressed.
This was fabulous! I took another reviewer's advice and dredged the chicken in seasoned bread crumbs before frying and subbed roasted red peppers for the tomatoes. We'll be making this again and again!
This was delicious and very fresh tasting. You feel healthy after eating this and SUPRISE!-It still has tons of flavor!
This was delicious! I made this dish into panini sandwiches. I used whole grain pita and put a piece each of chicken, mozzarella, tomato and 1 basil leaf then heated through on my sandwich press. It was awesome! I will definately make again!
Wonderful, it was very light and tasted healthy. I cooked the chicken in the oven for 25 mins at 350 after marinating for 24 hours. Then i took fresh mozzarella and I dipped it into olive oil and dried basil and then i put it onto of the chicken and cooked it for 5 more mins. took some more of the tomato and cooked it wil olive oil and balsamic in a pan for a few mins to put over the top and i also left 2 slices of tomatoes raw with salt and pepper.
Wow! Excellent recipe. I added garlic and dried basil to the marinade and then baked the chicken IN the marinade in the oven at 350 for about 40 minutes. During the last 5 minutes I added the cheese and basil and then about 2 minutes before it was done I added the tomato so everything was warm. B/F and I both LOVED it! Thanks for a great recipe.
delicious!!! i baked the chicken at 350 for 40 minutes...the last 15 minutes I cut the tomatoes and put on top of chicken with mozz on top of that then cut up the basil and put back into the oven til melted....oooo so good
Very easy to follow!! My kids asked if we could have this every week!! I made a few changes. I marinated the chicken for about 4 hours. I then put it in the oven at 365 degrees for about 35 minutes. I took it out and put the cheese on top of the breasts for about 5 minutes. I took it out once again and put the basil and tomatoes on it. I turned on the broiler for about 3 minutes. This gave the cheese a brown crust. It was very moist and tasty! Thank you for the recipe!
this was a great recipe my husband at two helpings. if you wanted to you could even use feta instead of mozzerella.
Awesome summer dish - family loves this one! We often grill or bake the chicken, which works just as well. In addition, rather than placing a slice of cheese and tomato on top of the chicken, will dice the tomato, chop the basil, cube fresh mozzarella and mix with balsamic to create a "salad of all of the toppings and generously spoon over the chicken. Good stuff!
very bland
I made this for us and another couple for dinner one night and everyone loved it. I personally thought the flavor of balsamic was a little strong and would leave off any additional balsamic after the marinade. I took the advice of many reviewers and made these changes. I marinated the chicken for 24 hours and then baked the chicken. I baked it at 350 for 30 minutes. Then I layered shredded mozzarella on top and placed in the oven for 5 more minutes so it would melt. I warmed the tomato and basil slightly in a skillet. Then I placed them on top of the chicken. I also drizzled balsamic on top and that is what I will not do next time.
This is a very easy, simple and delicious recipe! Instead of frying in pan on stove top, I cooked marinated chicken in 350 degree oven for 25 minutes. Then I topped chicken with tomato then mozzarella cheese in casserole dish drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with salt, pepper and basil plus italian seasoning and put in oven for 7 minutes. YUM!
Loved it! I baked mine instead of pan fry and next time i'll chopped the basil for ease of eatting :) My husband doesnt really care for fresh tomatos but gobbled them down in this dish! thumbs up!
I give this recipe five stars because it was not only tasteful but so easy to make. It tastes like you spent way more time preparing it than it takes. The fresh mozzarella was delicious, however, it does not quite melt as thoroughly as shredded mozzarella would have. Next time, I will use shredded to give it a more thorough consistency.
Excellent! I marinated the chicken in Mama's Balsamic Vinaigrette as suggested by another reviewer. I used my grill pan to cook the chicken, and when it was almost done I melted the cheese on top. I also sauted the basil, grilled some sub rolls and made a dressing out of mayo, garlic, more of the fresh basil and olive oil (in the food processor). My husband said it was one of the best sandwiches he has ever had and I would agree. Thanks for a new favorite!
I follow this recipe to a T...except that I bake the marinated chicken breasts, 30 minutes in a convection oven at 350 degrees...I call it “Insalata Caprese Chicken”...it is an amazing dish when you have fresh basil and tomatoes in the garden during the summer!
The chicken was delicious, I will definitely make this again! I think next time I will use some feta cheese instead. But overall it was great, I served it up with some yellow rice and a salad.
I didn't exactly change this recipe, I just kinda adjusted it to suit my taste while staying true to the concept. I used white balsamic in the marinade, grilled the chicken, slightly melted the mozz, drizzled some reduced reg. balsamic & served on top of couscous that had tomatoes, kalamatas, onion, fresh herbs & reg. vinaigrette I think the recipe is outstanding as is, I just like to tweak a lil bit. Thanks so much! :o)
EXCELLENT EXCELLENT -- I did not pan fry the chicken. I did cook it on my grill placed it on a serving platter and following the rest of instructions to a tee. I did top off tomatoes with a little feta cheese. Presentation was great and taste was great! Served it with baked potato (on grill) with corn on the cob (grill). Definitely a keeper!
We enjoyed this recipe. Only made very small changes. After cooking the chicken I put it on our plates and put the chopped tomato (which I had soaked in the basalmic vinegrette) and chopped mozzerella on top of the chicken. Then sprinkled dried basil on top (didn't have the fresh) Very good, will make again!
This was so easy and delicious! My husband raved through the whole meal and went back for seconds. Thanks for the great recipe!
Super solid recipe. easy and family loved it
This was one of the first dishes I made for company when I was learning to cook, and it was SO easy. Now I have become an avid cook, but I still make this often. It really impresses people because it looks more complicated than it is.
This is a great chicken recipe! I didn't change a thing and it was fabulous.
This was delicious! I made my own balsamic dressing.
YUMMY!! My boyfriend and I loved it very much. I took advice from others and baked the chicken in the marinade instead of pan-frying it. I did not have fresh basil so used dried one. Also used mix shredded cheese instead of only Mozzarella. It turned out nicely! My boyfriend loved the marinade and actually drank some of it and used it as a bread dip. Will make this a regular dish.
This was a very basic recipe with very delicious results. My family loved this! I used Suemck's suggestion and made it as sandwiches and my family devoured it. Thank you for a delicious recipe!!
This was very good, I made it for my daughter and a friend and we all loved it I followed the recipe, not sure why everyone has to change it the first time they try a new recipe. I can certainly understand making changes after you've at least tried to make it the way it was originally, but saying how great it was, but I made all these changes to me defeats the purpose of the original recipe.
Very Good and VERY easy.
This was fabulous!! I browned it on the stove after marinating for 24 hours with balsamic garlic vinagar salad dressing. Turned heat down and let chicken simmer till cooked through. Put some shredded motz cheese and frest tomato from my garden and sprigs of basil from my garden. Served on a bed of spinach. So good and healthy.
Dear TVMovie Girl--This was a great concept. I always like to bake chicken instead of frying it because 1) it is more healthy, 2) it requires less attention and 3) it is easier to clean up. So, I after marinating I poured off the marinade I baked the breasts at 375 degrees for 35 minutes. Then I layered on the tomato slices, basil and mozz and broiled for 3-4 minutes until golden. Excellent!
Wow, I loved this! I marinated the chicken for 24 hours. It was so tender and tasty. I shredded the mozarella as some reviewers suggested, and also chopped the basil. Broiled it just long enough to get the cheese gooey. Definitely a winner! Quick, easy and delish.
This chicken was very tasty. I wasn't sure about it before trying it, but the chicken had wonderful flavor eventhough I was only able to marinate it for six hours and not 12-24 hours.
I don't think I follow directions very well on this one. I don't really understand how it's supposed to look like the picture. Regardless, the flavor combination was good but I found the balsamic overwhelming. My son liked it though and that's important. I will need to play with this one a little more to figure out how to make it better because it seems like a really good recipe. go figure.
This was great. Very easy to make and quite tasty. I didn't melt the cheese - put it on top like a caprese salad, which I think was the original intention, and it was fabulous. One thing - it didn't take nearly 30 minutes to cook in the skillet, more like 15, since I had thin chicken breasts. 30 minutes and they would have been cooked to death.
Absolutely delicious! A friend made this for us (she prepared it, we cooked it) and it was to die for, a must in the recipe book!
Great recipe! We've had it several times since I discovered the recipe. I took the advice of other reviewers and baked the chicken, with the marinade, at 350 for 30 minutes. I then added the slice of mozzarella and broiled until melted, topped with tomato and basil just before serving. I could eat it multiple times a week!
Very yummy. I drizzled a balsamic glaze on top instead!
I followed the advice of a previous review and tried this recipe with fish. I used salmon instead of tilapia, and dried basil-all I had in the house. It was very good. I also used a recipe from this website Mama's Balsamic Vinaigrette to marinate. It was awesome! I can't wait to try it with chicken also.
What a great, gourmet-tasting recipe! I added some garlic and italian seasoning to the marinade and also used some fancy fig flavored balsamic instead of regular. I threw the chicken in a dish with the marinade and baked it in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes as another reviewer suggested. It came out so great! The marinade caramelized nicely, and the tomato, mozzarella and basil really complimented all of the flavors.
This was excellent. On the advice of others, I diced up a tomato and threw in some chopped up basil. I love balsamic, so I also splashed some more on the chicken. When the chicken was almost done, I put the mixture on top of the chicken, then put the mozz. on top of that. Definately will make again!
There wasn't that much flavor here, though a nice idea. I would rather stick with keeping the mozzarella and tomatoes together as a salad (insalata caprese) and leaving the chicken by itself.
My husband and I really liked this recipe. I tweaked it a bit, though. I used boneless/skinless thighs instead of breasts (simply because I needed to use them.) They didn't take as long to cook, of course. I didn't have any fresh tomatoes on hand, so I used a whole drained can of Rotel. That added some nice zest to the recipe. I used a generous portion of shredded mozzarella (a 2 Cup bag) instead of sliced. I served it over pasta. It was really good, and I like the lightness of the meal.
Made exactly as directed and was very pleased with the result. Yummy and very easy to make; good use of tomatoes and basil from the garden.
I left off the basil and tomatoes, which may have been a mistake. The chicken was still great but the cheese was a little bland and diluted the flavors. This would either taste great without the cheese at all or definitely WITH the cheese with basil and tom. I'll try it again and see what happens.
Thank you for a wonderful recipe! I made Mama's Balsamic Vinaigrette from this site for the marinade (deelish), and used roma tomatoes. I only marinated for about 5 hours, so I baked the chicken in the marinade at 350 degrees F until temp reached 150 degrees (about 40 mins for thick breasts). Then I covered the dish with foil and let rest for 10 minutes. I followed the rest of the recipe topping with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roma tomatoes and served. The cheese melted slightly from the heat of the chicken and it was perfect! Very refreshing and full of flavor! Next time I will plan ahead and marinate the full time and then cook as directed! Thanks again for a wonderful dish!
This recipe is great! I marinated for just under24 hours and followed others' suggestions to melt the cheese a bit before serving. A big hit with my guests!
I've been making chicken with this marinade for years and it is absolutely delicious 5++ stars. I use good seasons dressing mix and use balsamic for the vinegar. In the summer I BBQ the chicken on low for 8 minutes per side and add the slice of tomatoe(or even roasted red peppers--which I like more) and top with the mozz cheese and let that sit for 1 more minute on the grill til it just melts alittle...and boy does my family and guests love me. Don't pass this up. Any cooking method this turns out delicious.
This recipe was not as tasty as I expected. The fresh mozz was quite bland. Also, though I love balsamic vinegar with veggies/greens, I really don't think it complements meat well. But that is personal preference.
Good, but not great. I used all fresh ingredients, but wasn't sure it tasted that great with the chicken. I made a similar recipe with Tilapia and liked that much better. Family felt the same as me.
Terrific!
I made this recipe exactly as directed, and served as sandwiches on thin, deli-style buns which I brushed with olive oil and toasted on the grill. Wow!! What a quick, delicious summer supper!! Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe.
The taste was ok, but I wasn't thrilled with the way it all came together. This may just be a personal preference, but I'm not a big fan of eating chicken breasts smothered in melted cheese. Would have loved a much higher ratio of vegetables to the meat & cheese.
This is really delicious. It's easy to make, and sure to impress company. I scaled it way back because there are only two of us. I was afraid the 19 hours I marinated the chicken would make the flavor too strong, but it really didn't. I also warmed the assembled dish briefly in the oven warm up the tomato and cheese a bit. Really an excellent dish.
Excellent dish! I baked the chicken, then put the tomato, mozzarella and basil on top & warmed under the broiler. It was great!
These are such great ingredients that it's probably tough to mess it up. I didn't plan very well and ended up marinating for only about 3 hours. When reading some of these reviews, I decided it would be a good idea to poke some holes in the chicken and add some garlic...also marinated at room temperature. I had thighs on hand...not breasts. I took off the skin and de-boned, which was not too difficult. I chopped the tomatoes and followed another reader by baking at 350 for 1/2 hour, putting grated mozzarella on for about 5 minutes, and then the tomato and basil under the broiler for another 4 minutes. Turned out great!
This was my dinner for our family night last night, once a week and we have to try a new dish...Very easy to make, everyone LOVED it! Thanks! I am a saucy girl so I made the balsamic into a reduction and served that overtop. Definitely going in the "Keeper" book.
This recipe deserves a round of applause TVMOVIEGIRL! I made this dish exactly the way my friend Susie did and making into a sandwich too. My gang is going wild over it. Thank you so much!!
Terrific!!! Great summer recipe! I used Paul Newman's Lite Balsamic dressing and grilled it instead of pan-frying. AMAZING! I'm going to try doing the reduction for a glaze - sounds wonderful! I also enjoyed this one so much that I will make it for my in-laws next time they're over!
I marinated chicken tenders in a bottle of dressing for 2 days. I browned them in a skillet then placed them in the oven for about 15 minutes. I covered them with fresh basil, then mozzarella and baked until the cheese melted. We had this with angel hair pasta. Be sure to use some of the juice that cooks out of the chicken on your pasta.
I have been making this recipe for years. I marinate the chicken in sun dried tomato dressing, chop the tomatoes and basil and mix with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. I bake the chicken for 20-25 minutes, then top with the tomato mixture and bake another 5-10 minutes till the cheese melts. I serve this with Capellini Caprese from this site. One of my hubby's favourites.
didn't love this as much as I thought I would
This was my first time having fresh mozarella and I wasn't sure what to expect. I found the fresh cheese to be very flavorless actually, but when eaten with the chicken, tomatoes and basil it wasn't bad. I do think next time I will doctor this up with some seasonings and more balsamic vinegar. Or else maybe a different cheese. Garlic goat cheese maybe?
I must have done something differently - the chicken came out very bland. Won't be using this recipe again.
This was a very good idea but I did add some ingredients and my family was impressed with the outcome. First, I layered some sliced onion, garlic and dried oregano in the bottom of the casserole dish. On top of those ingredients, I added all the balsamic marinade and chicken and baked it. After chicken was cooked, I put the tomatoes, cheese, and basil on top of chicken to cook a few minutes. When cheese was melted, I took out the chicken with the layered ingredients and put it on a plate. I then reduced the balsamic vinegar used as the marinade and cooking sause in a saucepan until it was the consistency of a glaze and then put it on top of the cooked chicken and served.
This is very good. I made my own balsamic dressing from the Grilled Romaine Salad, also on this site and marinated about 8 hours. We grilled ours to desired doneness, then put on a baking sheet and topped with the fresh mozzarella. Then I put them under the broiler just long enough to melt the cheese. I topped the cheese with the tomato slices that I had warmed slightly in the microwave. Then I sprinkled with julienned fresh basil and drizzled with a little more balsamic dressing. Loved it!!!
ok nothing spectacular
I made these as sandwiches and also grilled the chicken instead of baking. Very easy to make would be great for entertaining, makes a great presentation. I only got to marinade the chicken breasts for a few hours, next time I will definately marinade for the full time.
So easy and delicious!
Very tasty, I love good balsamic!
I didn't have enough time to marinade the chicken for 12 hours, and I think it would have been even better if I had. I took the suggestions of others and cut the fresh basil into this strips with scissors and sauteed the basil with the tomatoes for a short time to meld the flavors. I also melted the mozzarella for 5 minutes in the oven. The only thing that I'm going to change next time is to saute some garlic and then add the basil and tomatoes. Excellent and easy dish- my family loved it!
I liked it better than hubby, but will make a few changes next time. We won't slice the chicken as because it was to hard to keep basil, moz & tomato on. Next I won't use fresh moz pearls, but slices of moz. Because I did those things so it could be presented nicely, the chicken had a cool taste instead of being hot. Liked the flavors.
This recipe was great! My husband and I love the tangy-ness the balsamic dressing added, and my 15 mo old son enjoyed the tomatoes! After reading some of the other reviews, I decided to bake the chicken in the oven. I only had chicken tenderloins, so I marinated those for 24 hours & baked for about 25 min. I added sliced tomatoes around the sides of the pan & put the cheese & fresh basil on top about 5 min before they were done. Thanks for the simple meal to get on the table after work!
Excellent recipe. Easy to make, doesn't take a lot of time to put together, very flavorful, and would adapt easily to variations in flavor and cooking methods. We enjoyed very much and this recipe will be showing up regularly at my table! Thanks.
Didn't change a thing and my family loved it. The Chicken is very moist!
I baked mine in the oven and shredded the basil, but otherwise didn't change anything and think it's GREAT as is!! My hubby didn't care for it as much as I did, but I think it's wonderful!
The chicken was too dry after marinating in vinegar for that long.
Even my pickiest eaters loved it!!!
My family loves this. I sliced the chicken breasts into thirds and placed them in an oversized baking pan, poured the entire bottle of dressing over them and marinated all afternoon. I sliced about six tomatoes and two large onions and placed them on top of the chicken, sprinkled with basil and covered the dish with foil. I baked it at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, uncovered it and put a bag of mixed Italian cheeses on top and returned it to the oven until the cheese melted. The combination of the salad dressing and vegetable juices was delicious over rice.
This was awesome with a few changes! I added chopped garlic to the marinade. I also grilled the chicken. I served it as recommended to rave reviews. I will be making this again soon!
really easy. I overmarinaated (3days) so the balsamic flavor was a bit mutch), other than that it was pretty good. I only rated 4 stars because it could use more flavoring (seasoning, herbs, spices), but too much would defintaly take a way from the simple flavor. I just think the fecipie could use a bit *just a little* tweaking, but has potential for 5 stars. i used mozz. slices and baked the breasts for 20 minutes, then put a small amount of shredded cheese atop the tomato so the basil had something to stick to. (adding the tomato and basil for an additional 3 minutes) I attempted to brown my breasts prior to baking, but the step is unnecessary.
This meal was delicious & easy! I had all the ingredients on hand & even my 3 little boys gobbled it right up. I can't wait for my husband to try it.
great taste, easy prep!
My son even at this, and he hates tomatoes. It was wonderful. Kind of knock off of a tomato all caprese I make, but it doesn't have chicken. This is great and is a beautiful presentation. I use it for dinner parties now.
My husband loved this dish! After marinating, I emptied the vinaigrette and used fresh dressing. I cooked it on the stove top for 15 minutes, then in the oven for another 25 minutes (I used thick filets). with 5 minutes left I put fresh mozzarella on the chicken and sauteed the tomato to soften it up. It's a keeper.
Great recipe - simplicity with tons of flavor. I baked the chicken instead of frying and broiled it with tomatoes and mozz for the last 5 mintues then garnished with fresh basil- yum! So good! Wonderful summer flavors without grilling