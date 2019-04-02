Balsamic Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella

Wow, this dish was amazing! So light and refreshing, yet packed with flavor! I took the suggestions of others and made a few tweaks. I marinated my chicken in Newman's Light Balasamic Vinagrette overnight (roughly 21 hours) and poked holes in the chicken with a fork to help it absorb the marinade. I "browned" the chicken for 4 min on each side before putting in a dish with the marinade and baking for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. While the chicken was baking I mixed some extra virgin olive oil with italian seasoning and dipped the fresh mozzarella slices (water-packed) in the mixture for extra flavor. With 5 minutes of baking time left I added the sliced tomatoes to the dish (laid in the marinade) and placed the cheese on top of the chicken to warm. It melted the perfect amount (still held its shape, but was warm and a little gooey). After baking I placed the freshed basil (snipped into small pieces)on top of the cheese and placed the tomato slices on top. It was excellent! I had one piece left over for lunch the next day and it warmed up beautifully! Definitely recommend this recipe!