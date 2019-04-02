Balsamic Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella

297 Ratings
  • 5 189
  • 4 72
  • 3 24
  • 2 6
  • 1 6

A tasty, healthy chicken that's fancy enough for a guest but easy enough for any day of the week.

By TVMOVIEGIRL

Gallery
31 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a shallow dish or large resealable plastic bag. Pour the dressing over it, cover or seal, and marinate in the refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Coat a large skillet with cooking spray or oil, and set over low heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the marinade. Fry chicken breast halves over low heat for about 30 minutes, or until juices run clear.

  • Arrange chicken on a serving platter. Place a generous slice of fresh mozzarella on top of each piece. Place a leaf of basil on top of the cheese, and cover with a slice of tomato. Dash balsamic vinegar over the platter, and season with salt and pepper. Serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 41.2g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 36.8g; cholesterol 138.6mg; sodium 750.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022