Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake
This recipe uses cake mix and chocolate chips to make an extremely easy cake for the chocolate lover.
I highly suggest adding a small package of instant pudding, it makes it super moist. Also try using a cream cheese icing on top. yummy!!!
This was very easy! But it was dry. I didn't care for it. I needed a recipe that didn't use oil (as I was out). I prefer the box cake mix recipes that use instant pudding. Those are moist!! Sorry
My Grandpa LOVED this cake. He called and asked me to give to my grandma. My whole family loved this. Very rich, very moist. I suggest baking for 55 minutes. DELICIOUS!!
Don't know what the issue is with those who ended up with dry cake. Since purchased cake mix is not specifically created for bundt usage, it's necessary to drop the temp on the oven by 25 degrees, bake a little more slowly, and test for doneness with a toothpick in the center. Pull it out JUST when done. Nice and moist. Top with the easy SATINY CHOCOLATE GLAZE on this site. We substituted chopped M&Ms. It was a major hit with my company!
i made this cake for a family dinner. I added a package of chocolate pudding mix, as someone suggested, and melted the rest of the chocolate chips and drizzled them over the cooled cake. I kept it in a cake carrier and it stayed moist for several days. The only thing I will change next time is that I will make a sweet glaze to go on top because the cake itself isn't very sweet at all, and I will add almost the entire package of chocolate chips to the batter to sweeten it up.
Loved this simple and yet delicious chocolate delight! Easy and fun to make. I even took some extra chocolate chips and drizzled it over the top. Will totally make this again.
Late on Sunday afternoon wanted something quick and easy to throw in oven for the night, this was it. To me it qualifys as a recipe...anytime you mix more than one thing to something else you have a recipe. Suited my family just right, thanks!
So easy and very good!
Made this before, everyone preferred homemade cake. Won't make this again.
This is just what I was looking for. Something quick and easy with ingredients you may already have in your cupboards! If it's too dry, try using devil's food cake and/or adding a small box of pudding mix!
I made this and it is in the oven now. I made some adjustments to it. I added sour cream and used the mini semisweet chocloate chips to it. Hopefully it comes out better than some of the reviews. I love to bake and cook, so I have learned that any recipe can be adjusted to make it your own.
I like the cake.
Very dry, but maybe that was my cake mix?
I took this cake for some kids I look after for church and they finished the whole cake in 20 minutes. I used devils food cake and finished it off with whipped chocolate frosting. This is great for chocolate lovers.
too dry!!! add sour cream to this recipe to get better results!
Even a guy can make this one great. I followed cake directions exactly except for adding regular size chocolate pudding mix and 1 1/2 cups of semi sweet chocolate chips, tossed in a bowl with some flour. They did not go to the bottom. I sprinkled some on top of the batter after pouring the mixed batter in the pan as well. I sprinkled some m&ms and more chips over it after it was out of the pan. The kids loved and it was hit hard at our family gathering. I went just a few minutes past normal bundt pan cooking time, 50 min at 325. Easy and good for a chocolate lover (basically moist chocolate cake with chocolate chips).
I have tried this recipe, when Duncan Hines made 18.25 cake pkgs. I just noticed that the sizing has changed on all of the Duncan Hines cake mixes they are now 16.5.
I used a small package of butterscotch pudding because that's what I had. I put all the chocolate chips into the cake mix. My family is not a big fan of frosting so I dusted it with powdered sugar. 2 thumbs up it was yummy.
I made this cake cause it was easy and sounds good and I had supplies on hand. I followed the recipes and added 1/2 cup of hazel nuts as well as the chocolate chips. the flavors went well together. I like the crunch. the cake was very moist. made a glaze with a cup of powder sugar and vanilla almond milk a table spoon at a time till it was thick enough but still run off spoon. then use sprinkles for fun. Thanks, Happy Cooking!
