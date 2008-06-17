Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake

This recipe uses cake mix and chocolate chips to make an extremely easy cake for the chocolate lover.

Recipe by My'esha

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 Bundt cake
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a Bundt pan.

  • Prepare batter according to instructions on cake mix package. Stir in 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips. Reserve remaining chips.

  • Pour batter into Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean.

  • Cool for 10 minutes in pan, then turn out onto a wire rack. Before cake is cool, pour reserved chocolate chips on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 15.1g; sodium 358.5mg. Full Nutrition
