German Chocolate Upside Down Cake

OK, I basically am not a fan of German chocolate cake. I think the coconut is just to much for me. I have never made German chocolate cake before either. I opted to try this recipe because of the ease of it and it had good reviews. I am baking it at a request. The recipe was EASY! Easy is GOOD! The topping tasted great, The cake batter tasted great, I used real butter, and accidentally forgot the vanilla! I have not tasted the final product, other than the topping, but the only problem I encountered was the instuctions are not clear about what to do when the cake is finished baking. I immediatly inverted it onto a cookie sheet, that is what to do with pineapple upside down, but some of the center stuck to the pan. I scraped it off and replaced it on the cake. Looks OK, but not at all an eye appealing cake. Any revisions to this recipe about what to do to finish up would be helpful. I plan on trying this again. Thanks for the great idea, MONICA