German Chocolate Upside Down Cake

This upside-down version of German chocolate cake is both quicker and easier then the traditional right side-up cake.

By SUNSET1

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Not necessary to grease pan.

  • In a sauce pan, combine 1 1/4 cup water and 1/4 cup butter or margarine. Heat until butter melts, then stir in brown sugar and coconut. Pour into ungreased 9x13 inch pan. Sprinkle marshmallows and nuts over top. set aside.

  • For the cake: in a saucepan over low heat, combine chocolate with 1/2 cup water. Heat, stirring, until chocolate is melted. Remove from heat.

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, soda and salt. Add sour cream, 1/2 cup butter or margarine, vanilla and eggs. Add chocolate mixture and beat 3 minutes. Carefully spoon batter over coconut marshmallow mixture in pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 50 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Place pan on foil or cookie sheet to guard against spillage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 42.7mg; sodium 171.9mg. Full Nutrition
