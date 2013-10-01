German Chocolate Upside Down Cake
This upside-down version of German chocolate cake is both quicker and easier then the traditional right side-up cake.
This is a favorite of my family since I first made it a year ago. The only change I made is pecans instead of walnuts. This is a very delicious cake Thank You.Read More
If you're picky about presentation this is not the cake for you. The appearance of this cake was disappointing to say the least; I ended up having quite a bit leftover because nobody wanted to touch it. However it did taste fairly good. I was also unsure when to "un-mold" the cake from the pan, ended up letting it cool 10 minutes before turning it out onto a baking sheet.Read More
This is a favorite of my family since I first made it a year ago. The only change I made is pecans instead of walnuts. This is a very delicious cake Thank You.
This cake is really good. I was a little scared when making it. It looked like something was not right! But it is great! When turning it upside down some of the icing does stick to the pan. Cut as you eat... do not precut in squares for gatherings. It tears up pretty bad...but it's good cake!!!
This cake is wonderful. I have to agree, the presentation isn't great but if you don't try it because of that, you are missing out on a wonderful cake. It is very rich and tasty. I saw that others complained it needed more chocolate, I don't believe that it does. German chocolate cake isn't supposed to be heavy on the chocolate, it was just right. Thank you for the great recipe.
A trick to have it come out of the baking dish without sticking, is to line the dish with parchemint paper. This way, it comes out effortlessly without sticking! I topped half of the sauce with pecan and left out the other half without pecans. At the family dinner, I got mixed reviews. Some could NOT stop eating it, and kept going back for more. Others, thought the cake was not rich enough or was lacking flavour. They said it just doesn't satisfy the sweet craving. I only tasted it a whole week later (stored in the fridge), after warming each slice a bit in the microwave. I loved it! I thought it just hits the spot! It was still moist and delicious! So here you go, some were addicted to it, and for some, it was too light. You be the judge!
This is a very easy recipe which I think is just as good, if not better, than "traditional" versions. I think it would very useful for potlucks and also when you simply have a lot mouths to feed! I didn't have German chocolate, so I subtituted semi-sweet and increased the sugar to 2 cups. This is a keeper.
perfect and delicious! very easy to put together. I cheated and used a box mix this time, but delicious just the same.
The cake itself was light & tender. I would make it again by itself. The topping was pretty good, too, similar but not the same as actual frosting. Everyone liked it. I was also skeptical about all of the liquid, but I didn't have any spillage!
Oh, this is so good! I like the idea that when the cake is done so is the frosting. I didn't know if it would work with all the water in the bottom of the pan, but it did.
love the cake. the one change Imade was to bake it in small round ramekins. To serve I add a dollop of whip cream and a spoon
This was a really great recipe. I let mine cool before flipping it. I put the cookie sheet on top of the cake pan and flipped it that way. Only had a little bit of cake come apart and was able to clean it up with the excess icing. Delicious German Chocolate Cake.
Made exactly as directed, with two exceptions: I made only 1/3 of the recipe (8 servings) in a 9x5 bread loaf pan, and I used semi-sweet chocolate. Baked about 35 minutes. Waited about 30 minutes before flipping over. It flipped clean, except for some coconut that I scraped out and put on top of the cake. No sticking, no big mess. As for taste, it's slightly less chocolatey than a german chocolate cake from the grocery store or a package mix - next time I will double the chocolate. The topping was nutty and coconutty, but a little bit watery tasting, hence the 4 stars. The texture was good, and it was plenty sweet, so over all a quick, easy, yummy frumpy homemade cake. NOTE: This looked just fine for a casual easy dessert. Ignore the complaints about appearance. (It is an upside down cake, after all.)
This was a great recipe, although I did add to it. I added a cream cheese and sugar mixture and dropped on top of the batter before baking. I'm such a sweet eater and I think without that it would have been too bland for me, but overall a great recipe.
this is my favorite cake. Everybody I know who has had it loves it. It is very rich, but I could eat the whole thing in one sitting.
Fantastic cake and easy. I made it with regular semi sweet chocolate and it was brilliant.
Didn't really like this, was a little too wet and watery for me. Won't make again.
AWESOME! Must admit I don't know how this particular cake batter recipe is , because I used a German Chocolate cake mix, but was thrilled with the topping and the technique! My results were excellent! Heeded other advice and lined pan with parchment paper on the bottom and sides and had no problems with it sticking or with appearance. I totally recommend this, even if time is not an issue. This topping is way superior to canned coconut pecan frosting. By the way, I doubled the amount of coconut because I needed to use it, sprinkled chopped pecans and chocolate chips all over the topping before sprinkling the marshmallows. The only other change was used coconut milk for some of the water in the cake mix directions, I needed to use that up, too. Lastly, followed the time called for on the box, so baked it 30 minutes at 350*. I will definitely make this again and highly recommend it. Made it for a birthday party and was proud to serve it! Thank you so much for posting this, SUNSET1 !
Very Tasty! I baked it for my Mother's 80th birthday party - it's her favorite cake. As noted before - it's not the prettiest, as it comes out of the pan a bit awkwardly but tastes great! will make again -
This tasted pretty good but was not very pretty to look at. Typically chocolate cake goes quickly in my house. I ended up throwing the last few slices away.
I have done this cake 3 times. Luv it!.
I made this for my Father's birthday with my mother. I lined the bottom of the pan with wax paper, used a bar of baker's German's sweet chocolate, and substituted pecans for walnuts. Let it cool completely before you flip! I let mine cool overnight and then loosened the edges and flipped it onto a foiled baking sheet and it maybe leaked a spoonful. Plus the frosting section didn't stick much at all as long as I was careful peeling off the wax paper. It makes a fairly sweet and tender cake. If your looking for lots of deep rich chocolate, look elsewhere. But if your looking for balanced cocoa flavor and easy to make German Chocolate cake the night before an event, this cake is a keeper! Thanks for the lovely recipe.
I love this cake! I never would have thought to make a german choc cake upside down, but its soo much easier
Finally a cake recipe that's truly homemade...how many times I've looked up a recipe & it's got open a box of cake mix,WHAT?...and a can of this, 3 more cans, only(?)8,600 mgs of sodium, um OK! Cheers for that! As we slip into a coma,I love to cook & I know that a great many people like/need to cut corners because of time but at what cost? We have to draw the line somewhere, PLEASE WAKE UP...Thank you so much for this great fun recipe, SUNSET1
Wasn't sure if this would be good... Was Great!!!! My husband loves german chocolate cake, this was excellent, and it came out of pan easily. I let it cool went around edges with knife flipped it and pounded on pan, it came out perfect!! I added more nuts but that was the only change I made, moist tasty Thanks
OK, I basically am not a fan of German chocolate cake. I think the coconut is just to much for me. I have never made German chocolate cake before either. I opted to try this recipe because of the ease of it and it had good reviews. I am baking it at a request. The recipe was EASY! Easy is GOOD! The topping tasted great, The cake batter tasted great, I used real butter, and accidentally forgot the vanilla! I have not tasted the final product, other than the topping, but the only problem I encountered was the instuctions are not clear about what to do when the cake is finished baking. I immediatly inverted it onto a cookie sheet, that is what to do with pineapple upside down, but some of the center stuck to the pan. I scraped it off and replaced it on the cake. Looks OK, but not at all an eye appealing cake. Any revisions to this recipe about what to do to finish up would be helpful. I plan on trying this again. Thanks for the great idea, MONICA
Followed the recipe exactly as stated. It was a lot of work, but it was completely worth the effort!
We made this for our taste testers and we had to put a sign out to say it was all gone!
An easy to make cake - everyone loved it. Very moist and the baked frosting was a hit!
This cake is delicious just the way the recipe is with just a few healthy changes. whole wheat white flour for all purpose flour, 0% plain Greek yogurt for sour cream, and unsweetened flake coconut for flake coconut. I don't even take it out of the pan except when the piece is cut, I invert it so the icing is on top when it is served. If you leave it upside down in the pan it just gets better after it is refrigerated and the cake absorbs more of the icing. This is the second time I have made it, and it just doesn't stay around very long at all! Thank you SunsetI for the wonderfully easy and fantastic tasting recipe.
Amazing in cast iron skillet! I was a little leery of all that water but it turned out beautifully. I heated the butter and water in the bottom of a well seasoned 12" cast iron skillet and added the ingredients in order per the recipe (I used a box mix instead, though.) Popped that baby into my gas oven and baked for about 40 minutes. Let it cool for about 30 minutes then turned it over onto a big plate. My husband said it was the best cake I ever made. That is saying a lot after 19 years of marriage!
THIS CAKE WAS AMAZING!! So moist and fluffy! I am big into baking and this is one of the best cakes i've come across!
This was so sweet! I thought it would have turned out different! I might try again just to make sure I didn't forget something, or do something wrong. Others said it was really good.
I made this just as the recipe says. German chocolate is my husband’s favorite cake. He absolutely loved it and wants me to make it again!
This was a great cake it tasted very much like the German chocolate cake my mom makes with the awesome coconut frosting. I did think the frosting was to sweet and might decrease the marshmallow amount. I had no issues serving the cake and keeping it all in one piece with the frosting staying on top of the cake.
I have been looking for this recipe for many years. I lost mine and that was found in the Workbasket probably 50 years ago. Thanks to the person who submitted this. Carla
I definitely recommend this cake. SO easy to make and so tasty! Previous commenters are right, it's not pretty but the taste is worth it. I used pecans instead of walnuts.
GREAT RECIPE Thanks for sharing
