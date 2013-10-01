Chocolate Cherry Chip Cake

This cake was not that good, even my kids who love chocolate cake didn't want it after one bite. It didn't fall or anything like that, it just did not have the "wow" factor I was looking for. i followed directions to a "T", even sifted the flour. It had an alright taste, but i think adding in a couple tablespoons of the maraschino cherry juice in the cake batter would REALLY jazz this cake up. Why let it go to waste? i did add some of the cherry juice to my home made whipped cream and it was very delicious. back to the cake- I was so disappointed because I had high hopes for this cake after reading rave reviews. I used skim milk instead of whole, maybe it just needed a little more "fat" in it from whole milk. But can't see having that much of an impact. Also, I found that baking a chocolate cake with cocoa powder as apposed to chocolate baking bars taste more like boxed cake. I probably won't be making this again, it was not what i was looking for.

