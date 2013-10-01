Chocolate Cherry Chip Cake

4.6
47 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 16
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

We always called it the "Busy Cake"...too many things going on with it! Crushed maraschino cherries can be found in the ice cream sundae department at the grocery store. If you can't find them, get regular maraschino cherries and chop.

Recipe by Michelle C Williams

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, soda and salt.

  • Add eggs, coffee, milk, oil and vanilla. Beat until smooth (batter will be thin).

  • Fold in cherries and chocolate chips. Pour batter into 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted into middle comes out clean. It's best to leave it in the pan, because the chips and the cherries sort of sink to the bottom and solidify and will stick big time! Frost with white buttercream.

  • For the frosting: In a large bowl, combine butter, confectioners sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and vanilla. Cream with an electric mixer. Add milk by the tablespoon until frosting is smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 59.4g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 263.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022