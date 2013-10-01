Chocolate Cherry Chip Cake

We always called it the "Busy Cake"...too many things going on with it! Crushed maraschino cherries can be found in the ice cream sundae department at the grocery store. If you can't find them, get regular maraschino cherries and chop.
I made two small changes when making this cake--I cut the mini chocolate chips back to one cup and instead of using milk in the glaze, I used the juice from the marachino cherries that I reserved for more of a cherry flavor. I did run my cherries through the food processor for a coarse chop, then set them to drain on paper towels before I tossed them with the mini chocolate chips in a little of the flour used in this recipe. This really helped them to sink less in the cake. I did bake this in a glass 9x13 pan, mine was done in just under 35 minutes. My whole family loved this cake, even my husband who's not usually a fan of chocolate and cherries. I would have liked more marachino cherries in the cake. I will make this again but I would double the amount of chopped marachino cherries.
This cake was not that good, even my kids who love chocolate cake didn't want it after one bite. It didn't fall or anything like that, it just did not have the "wow" factor I was looking for. i followed directions to a "T", even sifted the flour. It had an alright taste, but i think adding in a couple tablespoons of the maraschino cherry juice in the cake batter would REALLY jazz this cake up. Why let it go to waste? i did add some of the cherry juice to my home made whipped cream and it was very delicious. back to the cake- I was so disappointed because I had high hopes for this cake after reading rave reviews. I used skim milk instead of whole, maybe it just needed a little more "fat" in it from whole milk. But can't see having that much of an impact. Also, I found that baking a chocolate cake with cocoa powder as apposed to chocolate baking bars taste more like boxed cake. I probably won't be making this again, it was not what i was looking for.
Woohoo, I'm the first person to rate this fabulous recipe. It just has so much flavour too it. You could almost call it a cherry surprise because you'll be eating away and then every once and a while you'll bite into a cherry and get this rush of flavour. And the chocolate chips, yummmmm. They drop to the bottom of the cake and give this fudgey bottom. This is also a very versatile recipe. I decided to use this recipe as the bottom layer of my wedding cake. I tripled the recipe to fill a 16-inch square cake pan and it came out just perfectly. It's actually kind of kewl to see a 16-inch square cake. It's just huge. It took a little longer to bake but it baked all the way through without burning. The only thing that I would recommend when baking this cake would be to line your pan with Parchment paper or Wax paper. That way it comes out of the pan easily and the cake stays nice and smooth for icing. Thank you for an amazing recipe. Sincerely, Martin
The first thing I noticed about this recipe was that, as the caption says, there were too many things going on with it! For one thing, I believe the reason why many reviewers complain about the chips and cherries sinking to the bottom is that there is too much liquid in this recipe. I made the following changes, and it turned out moist, fudgey, rich, and delicious...with cherries (halved maraschinos) and chips suspended evenly throughout, and without sticking to the pan at all. Omitted coffee completely (not sure why it's even in the recipe), increased milk just slightly to 1.25 cups, used 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce instead of oil, and used 1 cup (instead of 2...that's a TON!) of the mini chocolate chips. Used a bundt pan and baked for 55 minutes. Turned out wonderfully, & made the birthday girl very happy! Made a chocolate ganache as a topping.
If there were more stars, this cake would receive a 10!!! It was wonderful! I made it for small family dinner and it got rave reviews. I scaled down the recipe to 12 servings and baked it in a 8x8 pan. Because of the smaller pan, the cake was a little thicker so it needed about 15 more minutes to bake. After reading the reviews about the cherries falling to the bottom, I waited to add the cherries and the chips until the cake had baked for about 5 minutes. This technique helped. The cherries and the chips were wonderfully distributed throughout the cake. The recipe for the frosting was a bit sweet, but good. Next time I will reduce the amount of sugar in the frosting recipe. I added a few drops of red food coloring and had pink icing topped with three cherries in the middle. These additions made a really cute Febuary Pre-Valentine treat. Thank you for this great recipe!!!
I tried drying the cherries and putting flour on both them and the chocolate chips and they still fell to the bottom, but it was still good. TIP #1: I added the cherry juice to the icing instead of milk and it tasted so good and was pink. TIP #2: I used flour/oil spray and nothing stuck to the bottom and I didn't line my pan. This stuff works great.
This is an excellent cake! I greased and lined a 9" springform pan with baking paper and the cake popped right out, no sticking at all. Some of the reviews said they were having trouble with the chips and cherries sinking - the way around that is to rinse the juice off the cherries then toss them in 2 tbsp of flour. It helps them stay suspended in the batter. Toss the chips in flour too (but don't rinse them!)I used 1 cup while and 1 cup whole wheat pastry flour and applesauce in place of the oil. Great cake, my family loved it!
I loved this cake, I'm not a big chocolate lover but this one I loved! I want to make these into cupcakes for my daughter's birthday. Mine did stick very bad, I didn't let it cool long enough before trying to turn it out and it made a mess. But what a delicious mess it was!!!
Cake itself is awesome. Cherries fell to the bottom even when I coated with flour as another reviewer suggested. Using parchment paper was a good solution for sticking that others reported. I would make again without the cherries. Chocolate cream cheese icing is a great addition for us chocoholics.
this cake is really good...of all the cake recipes I have tried on this site, this one is the best. its very moist, rich but not too rich, and its not too difficult. as the first reviewer suggested, using wax paper to line the pan helped with the sticking.
I was craving chocolate and cherry and stumbled upon this recipe. I read the reviews before starting and I also threw my chocolate chips and cherries onto the cake 5 minutes into baking and they all still sunk. It did end up making a super fudgy bottom on the cake which was totally delicious but disappointing cause half of it stuck to the bottom of the pan and I had to scrape it up to serve with each slice. I omitted the buttercream and used maraschino cherry juice instead of coffee - I may use kirsch next time cause the cherry juice didn't seem to make a difference in the flavour and I only got the cherry taste when I bit into the chopped cherries themselves. Overall I did enjoy this cake and will try it again. Thanks for sharing.
I made this cake for my daughter's 2nd birthday party and eveyone loved it so much that I had to bake another one for the family dinner the next night! The cake is wondeful and SO moist. I took the suggestion of lining the pan with waxed paper...the cake came out of the pan beautifully and was a breeze to decorate.
I thought this cake was extremely moist and flavorful. I did make my own frosting with b/c I can't imagine a buttercream with 4 cups of powd. sugar to only one stick of butter. The recipe is exactly the same as the one listed, except you use 2 cups powd. sugar and only 1 tablespoon vanilla. It's plenty sweet and delicious on this cake.
I changed this so much I'm almost ashamed to rate it...but I didn't want to use oil, so used butter. Liked the idea of coffee, but reviewers said the batter was too runny so I added a heaping spoonful of instant coffee. Half and half was cheaper than milk, so used that. My batter was too stiff so I used a lot of the juice from the cherries until it was still thick, but pliable. Baked for 50 minutes, until the toothpick came out clean, the cake came out of the pan with no problem and there was no problem with cherries or chocolate chips sinking to the bottom. Loved the flavor the coffee (very subtle) imparted. The icing was a little sparse as I didn't use all the confectioners' sugar called for, but with all the lusciousness of the cake, it really was more for decoration. Definitely a keeper for me with these changes!!! Thanks for the basic ingredient thought-process!!!
I used raspberries instead of the maraschino cherries and it came out really well. I think next time I will make a raspberry and/or cherry cream frosting, depending on the fruit I use. I also think white chocolate chips will be better for this recipe, as it may not be quite as heavy or rich. Who knows, but I'll post an update. Thanks for the recipe!
This is my main chocolate cake recipe. Whenever I need chocolate cake, I use this recipe and just omit the cherries and chocolate chips. This cake comes out so moist and dark. I use Ghiradelli cocoa to make it even richer. My husband loves it with the cherries, but I'm not a big fan of maraschino cherries. When you put the choc chips it, they do sink no matter what. But in a way, it's good because it creates a thick chocolate layer. Just use parchment paper to line the pan so it doesn't stick.
Overall, this is a really good recipe, everyone really liked it. It was moist and fudgey. I think next time I will reduce the amount of chocolate chips from 2 cups back to 1 cup. I also ended up baking this for MUCH longer than the time stated in the recipe...almost an hour.
This recipe is exactly what I've been looking for! My husband and daughter both LOVE cherries and they love this cake. I made it today for Valentine's Day in two heart shaped pans. I did take JENEGIL's advice to bake for 5 mins. before adding the chocolate chips and it works wonderfully!! Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
This cake is amazing! I took the advice of greasing and flouring the pan, and also adding the chips and cherries 5 minutes after it started baking, and it worked like a charm - no mess at all! I only used 1 cup chocolate chips though, and they seemed plenty. Everyone liked it, this is a keeper! Thanks!
WOW! I was a bit skeptical because the batter was VERY thin - not like any other cake I've made. The end result was super delicious! I melted chocolate and drizzled it on the top for a more polished look - it turned out just as beautiful as it was decadent. (Wished I'd used the wax paper suggestion though - great tip!)
After reading reviews I made my cake with half the sugar, half the milk, applesauce in place of oil, half the chips, & used the cherries & juice (the juice came to about a half cup). Added the chips after 5 minutes of bake time & baked for an additional 25 minutes which was just a bit too long. We used whipped topping since we don't care much for frosting. I didn't give it 5 starts only because it needed some adjustments ;)
This made a very, very dense cake. It was much tastier on the 2nd day, so I'd advise making it a day ahead. It also keeps well. The chocolate flavor was nice and rich, and I personally did not feel the icing was needed. Because my personal preference is for lighter cakes, I probably will not make it again.
To keep the chocolate chips and cherries from sinking to the bottom, toss each in seperate small bowls with 1 TBS flour each before adding them to the batter. Make sure to fold them in, not mix them in. Works great every time!
Awesome!!! I've baked it many times... over and over again it receives rave reviews.....
i absolutely love. but love this recipe. This was the first cake that I have ever made. I made it last week as a test run for my son's 11th birthday. It came out great. Very moist, but a bit too chocolatey because of the chocolate chips. I did it again yesterday without the chocolate chip in the cake (I put them on top for decoration) My husband absolutely loved it. It was so delicious. I also followed a reviewers advice to wait 5 minutes to put the cherries in. I did that too Although some were at the bottom alot were in the middle too. This cake recipe is absolutely marvelous. THank you very much for this recipe.
This cake is the best chocolate cherry cake I have ate. I made it twice and both times it came out perfect. You have to grease the pan and then add flour to it before pouring the cake. I always add 3 eggs and It seems to help the cherries and chips not fall to the bottom as much. My husband who hate coffee and cheries said the cake was very good and he is a picky eater. Its very rich and dark. If you use very dark chocolate from higher quality chips it will be even richer!
I had never tried this recipe before but since it got 5 stars I thought I would make it for a baking contest. I won 2nd place out of 50 with this wonderful cake! Now everyone is asking me for the recipe and asking me to bring it for every occasion! Most of us in the family do not like coffee. Instead of coffee, I replaced it with heavy whipping cream and chocolate syrup. It turned out great! Thanks!!
This was a good cake. I baked it for my son's birthday at his request and we all enjoyed it. I was not a huge fan of the icing and even though we all liked it I'm not sure I'd make it again. Good but not excellent.
Loved it! It was my birthday and I had a hankering for chocolate. I didn't have maraschino cherries but did have a big bag of dried strawberries, so I used them instead. I also accidentally used full chips instead of mini chips but too much chocolate is never a bad thing! It was super easy to make and didn't even need the frosting. My husband said it was the best cake I've ever made. P.S. He helped mix the ingredients and lick the bowl
loved making this with my boyfriend. only we didn't use any coffee so it was tricky thanks to that but i ended up making waaay to much glaze so it's not in a bag in the freezer. i made this about a month ago to and it's still there. but very delicious
So after reading a lot of the reviews I thought I'd also try this recipe. I made cupcakes. Instead of Vanilla extract I used Almond (my favorite). I filled each cupcake lining half way then added the cherries and a few chocolate chips, then topped each of with more batter. I also like the tip of using some of the cherry juice in the frosting. I eliminated the salt to the frosting as the butter already has salt, and again used Almond extract instead. Can't wait for my friends to try them tomorrow!
