Fruit Salad with Ricotta Pineapple Sauce

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is my doctored up version of a diet ambrosia salad my mom always made. I admit that this sounds strange, but it really is sweet and refreshing on a hot summer day! (It's not as low-cal as hers.) It's also easy to adjust to your family's fruit preferences. Be sure to drain the fruit very well so the salad is not too soupy.

By JEN13212

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large non-metallic serving bowl, stir together the crushed pineapple, sugar, and ricotta cheese until well blended. Stir in the fruit cocktail, pineapple tidbits, strawberries, apples and nectarines. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight. The longer you refrigerate before serving, the better it will taste.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 13.2mg; sodium 58.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022