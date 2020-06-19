Banana Ice Cream

So, I kind of cheated when I made this. I made this like I did the Five Minute Ice Cream, which is also from this site. Instead of skim milk, I used fat free half-n-half (I didn't want it to turn out "icey"). My bananas were frozen. I threw everything in the blender and let it go for a minute or so, then poured it into a freezeable container. After it had frozen almost solid the first time, I scooped it out and ran it through the blender for a second time. We just had this for dessert with chopped bananas on top, this is quite good. The kids and I really liked it. Next time, I'd like to add a little cinnamon and nutmeg and maybe use brown sugar instead of white, then I think it would be like eating Banana Bread ice cream. This recipe's a keeper!

Read More