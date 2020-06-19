Banana Ice Cream
A cheap and easy ice cream recipe without cream: just evaporated milk, skim milk and sugar. I flavored the basic ice cream recipe with vanilla and banana puree to get rid of the evaporated milk taste but feel free to improvise!
So, I kind of cheated when I made this. I made this like I did the Five Minute Ice Cream, which is also from this site. Instead of skim milk, I used fat free half-n-half (I didn't want it to turn out "icey"). My bananas were frozen. I threw everything in the blender and let it go for a minute or so, then poured it into a freezeable container. After it had frozen almost solid the first time, I scooped it out and ran it through the blender for a second time. We just had this for dessert with chopped bananas on top, this is quite good. The kids and I really liked it. Next time, I'd like to add a little cinnamon and nutmeg and maybe use brown sugar instead of white, then I think it would be like eating Banana Bread ice cream. This recipe's a keeper!
Good taste, too light for me though.
great
Made as stated except used same amount chocolate chips instead of raisins. Great mid-week dessert for all!
Very creamy but refreezes too hard. I didn't have raisins and it was still good. It's hard to find low fat ice-cream w/o chocolate or peanuts (which I'm allergic to) so this was a fantastic find! Next time I'll try the raisins.
This recipe had good flavor from just the vanilla; I didn't need to add bananas. It tastes more like a custard than an ice cream, and is best after a few minutes so the ice crystals melt. Definitely worth a try!
This didn't work for me. Not creamy. I don't know if I did something wrong but it was more like a block of ice.
!!!
Mine freezed up a lot faster than I thought it would but was super simple to make and taste was nice. I did add an extra banana mostly just because we wanted it super banananay
It is very good
Thanks so much for the recipe! Bought a Cuisinart ice cream maker at a garage sale and had no idea how to use it! :) I used your recipe as a template but did not go the low-fat route. I used 1 c milk, 1 c choc milk, 12 oz heavy whipping cream, 1/2 c sugar and omitted the vanilla. Let it churn for 20 min then added the 2 mashed bananas and churned for 10 more minutes. Delicious!!! Thank you!
