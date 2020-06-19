Banana Ice Cream

14 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

A cheap and easy ice cream recipe without cream: just evaporated milk, skim milk and sugar. I flavored the basic ice cream recipe with vanilla and banana puree to get rid of the evaporated milk taste but feel free to improvise!

By MUMMYJO

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 quart
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the skim milk, evaporated milk, sugar and vanilla. Pour into an ice cream maker, and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions.

    Advertisement

  • When the ice cream is done freezing, add the bananas and raisins and let them mix in. Transfer to a freezer container, and freeze overnight before serving to improve the texture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 2g; cholesterol 8.1mg; sodium 52.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022