Old Fashioned Prune Cake
This is a very moist and rich cake. A little troublesome, but well worth it!
I didn't find this cake recipe troublesome at all! The aroma of this cake baking was awesome! My mother and I were going through a book of homemade recipes hand-written by my grandmother. My mother said she remembered the prune cake and how much her brother and sister enjoyed that cake as small children. She asked me to make the cake for her one day just to see how it would turn out. Problem was, the page that the recipe was written on was so old that we couldn't make out some of the recipe directions. I used this recipe instead because the ingredients were extremely similiar to my grandmother's recipe. My mother LOVED the cake and my gandmother said it tasted just like hers when she used to make it. Thank you very much for the recipe--it truly is an "old-fashioned" cake recipe! I wanted to comment also...in the past I would have turned my nose up to anything prune...especially a cake. But everyone should give this cake a try. I can guarantee you'll love it.Read More
The glaze on this cake is killer, the texture is lovely and the spice balance is just right. Still tastes like prunes, though. I admit that it seems a little unfair to give something called "prune cake" a low rating because it tasted like prunes, but I got taken in by those Sunsweet ads about the individually wrapped prunes tasting like candy -- they don't -- and I was hoping to use them up in some fashion where I wouldn't have to taste them. Oh well. If you like prunes, or even raisins, try this. You'll probably like it. (By the way: heat the glaze over low heat, and stop once the butter is melted and the sugar dissolved. Don't let it boil and you won't have any problems with curdling.)Read More
Oh my goodness Jackie...I could eat my body weight in this stuff. Talk about one moist cake. This is absolutely delicious. A lot of people turn their noses up at the word "prune", but I guarantee one bite of this cake and they'll change their minds. Can't wait for another peice!!
I made a number of changes...I used plain yogurt instead of buttermilk, and reduced the amount of sugar to 1 and 1/4 cups. I also did not use the glaze as I already found the cake to be sweet enough. Instead of baking in a bundt pan, I used either one 9X13 pan or two2 9 inch round pans. I have also tried using chopped crystalized bael fruit (commonly eaten in Thailand and can be found in Asian food store) to replace the prunes, and complimenting it with toasted almond sticks. It was a major hit! This bael cake will not go with the spices though as the bael fruit has its own distinct aroma.
This is fabulous, without the frosting! I substituted cloves for the allspice, based on an old recipe. I used a 16oz. jar of Sunsweet stewed prunes, which yielded about 1 1/4 cups of pureed prunes, and the cake was very moist. I made this years ago using dried prunes, and it wasn't nearly as moist as with stewed. When my teenaged son heard it was made with prunes, he initially refused to try it. When he heard my husband comment how delicious it was, he tried it and loved it! Advertise it as a Spice Cake and no one will ever know!
I too remember this cake from my childhood but the recipe was lost in a move. This is a new favorite when we want something other than chocolate. A great cake to take to a potluck, you will come home with an empty pan!
Excellent cake, very moist, I also did not use the glaze as it was sweet enough. Reduced the amount of sugar to 1-1/4 cup. Used chopped walnuts instead of pecans. Will definetely make it again.
This recipe made two 8x8 cakes and were done in 25 minutes at 350 degrees. I boiled the dried prunes and had them simmer for 10 minutes before I chopped them. Used splenda instead of white sugar and can't taste the difference. My old recipe has baking soda in the frosting and I would probably go back to that recipe for the topping, but otherwise very moist and tasty!
On recent reunion of college classmates ('67), even THEIR tastebuds remembered fondly my Mama's prune cake and asked for the recipe! This is almost identical to hers...and among the best of my childhood culinary recollections!
I was so glad to find this recipe. Except for the name "Prune Cake" prune haters would never know. Call it "Spice Cake" and no one will suspect.
Just like the one my grandma used to make!!
Absolutely wonderful! Nice spicy cake with moist texture. I diced the prunes finely and called this "plum cake" since so many have a knee-jerk negative reaction to the word "prune." It was served to rave reviews all the way around. I added 1/2 tsp baking powder to lighten the texture, which I often do with oil-based cakes, as otherwise, they can tend to bake up overly dense. This was just perfect in every way.
I've used a recipe extremely similar to this with fabulous results. However, there is one important difference -- you need to add 1/2 tsp or so of baking soda to the icing, which will neutralize the acid in the buttermilk and prevent curdling.
Excellent cake! I made this in a 9x13 and only made one change. I substituted the corn syrup with agave nectar which is a bit healthier. I worried my husband would turn his nose up at it when I told him the prunes were in it, but he loved it and said it tasted just like Sticky Toffee Pudding that he ate as a child. Great recipe!!
Made this at Christmas ... It was delicious...even w? me mistaking bread flour for the all purpose. Just don't mention the prunes... the kids even devoured it!
I made this for a party at work, as it is a favorite of the guest of honor. I have no prior experience with prune cake, but it was a big hit. I almost didn't get any to taste it! Overall, the cake is very sweet, especially with the glaze, which is so tasty I wanted to lick the whole pan! I made it in a 13x9 pan with no problems. Not sure why anyone would consider this 'difficult' or 'troublesome' to make. Seemed pretty easy to me!
this is one of the moistest cakes and tastiest there is. It is the perfect holiday cake and freezes wonderfully. A definite family pleaser
I made this recipe from a different website and it's slightly different in that my recipe had an extra t of cinnamon instead of nutmeg, no corn syrup, no nuts and only 1/2 cup butter and buttermilk in the sauce. The only important change is that my recipe has 1/2 t baking soda in the sauce to keep the buttermilk from curdling. Both the cake and the sauce turned out perfectly. Spicy and sweet and vanilla-y and moist with all of the delicious sauce. Definitely try it, either as written or with my changes, as long as you add the baking soda to the sauce!
This is very good, although I found the allspice too strong. I recommend using 1/2 tsp instead of 1 tsp. I have also made this lower fat by replacing 1/2 cup oil with 1 cup pureed prunes (still adding the chopped prunes as indicated). Thanks for sharing!
My mother always made this recipe at Christmas time, using a 9 x 11 pan. It was called "Plum Pudding Cake". After she passed away the recipe was lost and I looked for 12 years before I found this site! That tells you how much my family loved it. It will be a Christmas tradition in my home too.
this is the cake i remember from my childhood....just like Granny would make.....love it
This cake is really great. It is more difficult than some, but is well worth the effort.
Super surprised as to how tasty this cake is. Probably one of the best cakes I have ever made. My family and friends LOVED it and it did not last long at all!! I followed the recipe exactly but added walnuts instead of pecans (its all I had at home). The glaze is good but not at all necessary as the cake is sweet and incredible as is. I will make this cake ALL the time now!! Oh... I did double the spices I added and I would recommend that!
Fantastic! Great taste (without the topping)! Very moist!! Easy to make!! Mouths were watering by the time I served the cake to family. On the first bite, we all loved it. A few simple changes were made. Instead of a bundt or tube pan, I used two 9x5 inch loaf pans - baking one hour. Also, I used 3/4 cup of Splenda (substitute for 1 1/4 cups white sugar), sifted the flour then measured 2 cups (though some disagree, I find sifting makes for a lighter cake). Since I do not use buttermilk, I added 1/4 tablespoon of white vinegar to 1 cup whole milk. Chopping the prunes with the Salad Shooter worked great. A word for 1st timers: TRY IT, YOU’LL LIKE IT - using this recipe over and over again. If there’s any left over, it makes a great gift for folks who appreciate home-baking.
I made this prune cake for my house of 17 people. I didn't buy enough buttermilk, so some of the milk I used for inside the cake was plain milk I soured with white vinegar. I doubled the recipe and it turned out GREAT. My whole house was impressed and loved the cake. It was moist, sweet but not TOO sweet, and delicious. I only have one bundt pan so the other cake was baked in two 9# layer pans. That worked out fine! Rockin' cake!
Delicious cake! I reduced the sugar to a cup. For the glaze, I used agave nectar instead of the corn syrup and 2% milk since I didn't have buttermilk on hand. I blended the glaze to take out all the lumps and it was great! I enjoyed the cake plain sprinkled with a little powdered sugar. My family likes it with the glaze.
I made this cake for my 3 year old daughter, desperate as I was to get her to eat more fiber. I only did 1/2 a recipe, making them into muffins. Plumped up the prunes by simmering them in 1/2 cup water for three minutes, and then mashed them with a fork. The cupcakes baked in 20 minutes. Aside from that, I followed the recipe to the letter. This is TERRIFIC prune cake, so soft and so moist. Bake this! You won't regret it.
Good for a sweet tooth. Advice: * Increase the spices. * for dressing, eliminate buttermilk (mine curdled or something, had ugly white lumps) My changes: * reduced sugar to 1 1/3 cup (suggest even less) * eliminated allspice * forgot to add vanilla extract * increased prunes to 2 cups unchopped (soaked and squished) * eliminated pecans * for dressing, reduced butter to 1/4 cup * used honey instead of corn syrup
This tastes just like my Mom's we love the cake!!!
I have no idea what I did wrong, well.. besides maybe half the recipe and then put it in muffin form. But they didnt rise, just sunk in the middle.. they looked horrible! But the kids loved the taste of them, they didnt care that they looked ugly. I did have to tell them that they were little raisin cakes, I knew if I said the word prune that they wouldnt even try it. After they gobbled down 2 each, I told them they were prune cakes instead of raisins, and they said they liked them anyway. And they are 4 and 2. Thanks, Ill try it the way the recipe was printed and see if I have better luck. I am going to try to make pancakes out of this recipe, just change some stuff around. Thanks again! I needed a nice way to get prunes in the kids diet.
This used to be a Christmas tradition in our home and I lost the recipe. I am thrilled to finally find it again - it is exactly what I used to make! It is well worth the time and effort.
This was pretty tasty. I halved the recipe and used a bit more prunes than it called for, but I like prunes and it didn't seem overwhelmingly 'pruney'. It actually tasted a lot like there were DATES in the cake, not prunes. Very sweet with a bit of the glaze over it...it was a nice little cake.
I guess I was expecting more from this cake based on the rave reviews it got, but I just didn't find this to be THAT good. As much butter topping was poured on this you would think the whole cake would be moist, but I had parts that were dry.
This cake is really amazing! So moist and flavorful! I converted to gluten free using my flour blend, and you'd never know it! I halved the recipe and baked in a 9 in. square for about 30 min. I cut back on sugar in cake and in sauce, and was still plenty sweet. I boiled prunes and then chopped in my food processor. I also added 3 oz. baby food prunes. Everything else I pretty much kept the same! Delicious! I had kids and adults asking for seconds! I did let them taste it first before telling them it had prunes in it. Once they knew how good it tasted, they didn't care what was in it! Delicious!
Fabulous! Rich! VERY moist! Didn't find it troublesome at all. Certainly no trouble devouring it.:)
Very very good. Reminded me of an apple cake, only with prunes. I also put in both black walnuts and pecans. I put Caramel frosting on it like my great-grandmother used to make. It was very good.
Loved this cake =) Didn't make the topping, used cashew nuts instead of pecans, they're softer and finally added 1tsp baking powder. Just a note, did the mixing manually with a fork and it still turned out great.
I just made this for the first time this morning and it is absolutely the best and the most moist spice cake that I ever ate. I prepared a healthier version using 1/2 cup oil...1 cp Splenda and 1/4 cp sugar...omitted the allspice and used 2 tsp cinnamon...1 1/2 tsp. allspice 1/4 tsp. baking powder...1 1/2 cp chopped prunes... 1/2 cp flaxseed........ FOR THE TOPPING --1/2 cp butter...1 cp Splenda...1/2 cp sugar...1/2 tsp baking soda...the rest of the ingred. I kept the same. The baking soda keeps the mixture from curdling...as soon as the mixture starts to bubble slightly, immediately remove from heat, add vanilla and pour over warm cake. The next time I make this cake I will see how it turns out using just Splenda.
Excellent! Delicious and moist cake. Made it for a friend who fondly reminisced about his mother making a prune cake with a glaze on top, so searched for something on Allrecipes. Gave it to him and after tasting it, he said it was just like the one his mother made! I made it a second time and shared with all my neighbors. The third one I made for a potluck and added some bourbon to the glaze and served some of it on the side. Raves abounded! Thank you for posting such a wonderful recipe.
Very good cake. Very moist and flavorful. I had this at a family reunion years ago and have been trying to find the recipe.
Instruction and order of ingredients are different. Caused a little confusion. How fine to chop prunes is not clear. I ran mine through a Braun's chopper and they became paste. I then had to fold into flower and work them like you do fruit in fruit cake. Topping should be separated from the rest of the ingredients. Drenching with topping is not very clear. Slow means sloooooow. Exceptional cake. everyone loved it.
It wasn't bad, but it wasn't amazing either. Tastes much better warm that cool. Made this because we had some extra prunes and buttermilk in the house, but probably won't make again. Co-workers liked it though.
My husband and I ate half the cake right after I put on the "Vanilla Glaze" (recipe on this site). Very good!
Very yummy cake. I did not have nuts to put into this cake, so I reduced the sugar in both the cake and the glaze by 1/2 cup. Perfectly sweet this way. The only problem I had was that I overheated the glaze and the buttermilk curdled, so I strained it and used it anyway. I think that keeping the heat very low and constantly stiring the glaze would have prevented this from happening.
I made this cake and in hour everyone I gave a piece, 4 people called to tell how great and moist it was. They all asked me for more prune cake and only 1 piece left.
I replaced the buttermilk with almond milk + 1 tsp lemon juice to make this dairy-free. The cake had a nice texture, rise and color. Im a big fan of spice cakes and this one was good, but the allspice is really predominant so adjust to your tastes if needed. 1 hour in a bundt pan was right on and it came out of the pan easily.
Yep 5 stars. Except my buttermilk glaze went all clotty and I regret pouring it over the top because it didn't look nice. Next time I'll spoon the glaze over the cut pieces individually.
I had some buttermilk and prunes that I needed to use and this recipe was perfect. I increased the spices in the cake and added a half teaspoon baking soda to the glaze mixture so the buttermilk would not curdle. The glaze was so good, but I did not use it all. When the cake was cool enough, I set the rack it was on over a baking sheet to collect the extra glaze. I baked the cake for 57 minutes and my boyfriend said the bottom was a little overdone. I have an oven thermometer that says my oven is correct. It was probably only a few minutes too long, so I recommend checking your cake a bit early. I do think the bottom softened up after a bit, though. This really was pretty good. My boyfriend ate it, but didn't seem crazy about it. I may make it again sometime.
I expected it to be moister. Maybe next time I will add more yogurt which I used instead of buttermilk. Also I crushed the prunes and mixed them with yogurt before adding to the batter and used no nuts as I did not have them at home. In general it is a tasty cake. As the prunes were crushed my husband could not even recognise them:)Next time I will add more yogurt. Also I did not prepare any topping and did not need it.
I've been making these for years and years. My mother used to make them for me my entire life. I lost my recipe and I found this and it's exactly like the one we've had. Thank you for sharing this
Fantastic cake! My daughter substituted olive oil for vegetable oil. Such a satisfing cake.
Easy peasy!!!!! So moist and delicious! Very little prep time.
Good, not great. I didn't find it particularly difficult. Found it to be a treat for breakfast.
I didn't find this cake troublesome at all - it easily accomplished by a novice cook. That being said, I wasn't impressed. I thought with all the positive reviews I would love it, but it's not that spicy and it's WAY too sweet. It has a very bland flavor profile. Will not be making it again. Many other great spice cake recipes out there that are so much better. A good one to try is America's Test Kitchen's recipe for Gingerbread Layer Cake (you can make it in a bundt pan easily) - it's WONDERFUL. Much more complex and flavorful. Won't help you use up that bag of prunes, but great nonetheless!
Very similar to my Mom's recipe, which she got from an Italian lady whom my family was great friends with. In fact I often called her my second Momma growing up. I make this only once a year so needed a reminder of the spice amounts, when I couldn't find Mom's recipe this year I came here. A couple of adjustments and it is the same as my family's. No nuts, Reduce the sugar and eliminate the Karo syrup. The prunes are sweet already so don't need all the sugar. I use a cup each in the batter and the glaze. Used a stick of butter and 2 tsp. Of vanilla in the glaze. Results a light moist cake that's ohh so yummy!!
Very rich and moist cake.it was just like mom used to make.
I decided to add a coconut pecan frosting to the prune cake. I remembered that is how my mom use to make hers when I was a young girl. Served it to my family today and they were crazy over it. I think I will be baking a few cakes for Christmas gifts.
