Old Fashioned Prune Cake

I didn't find this cake recipe troublesome at all! The aroma of this cake baking was awesome! My mother and I were going through a book of homemade recipes hand-written by my grandmother. My mother said she remembered the prune cake and how much her brother and sister enjoyed that cake as small children. She asked me to make the cake for her one day just to see how it would turn out. Problem was, the page that the recipe was written on was so old that we couldn't make out some of the recipe directions. I used this recipe instead because the ingredients were extremely similiar to my grandmother's recipe. My mother LOVED the cake and my gandmother said it tasted just like hers when she used to make it. Thank you very much for the recipe--it truly is an "old-fashioned" cake recipe! I wanted to comment also...in the past I would have turned my nose up to anything prune...especially a cake. But everyone should give this cake a try. I can guarantee you'll love it.

