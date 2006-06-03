Old Fashioned Prune Cake

This is a very moist and rich cake. A little troublesome, but well worth it!

Recipe by Wyjac

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour Bundt or tube pan.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together flour, soda, salt, allspice, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine oil, eggs and 1 1/2 cup sugar. Beat 2 minutes at medium speed.

  • Add flour mixture, alternating with 1 cup buttermilk, starting and ending with dry ingredients. beat well after each addition. Stir in prunes, pecans and 1 1/4 teaspoon vanilla.

  • Pour into greased and floured bundt or tube pan and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the center.

  • Make large, deep holes in hot cake and pour topping in holes and on top of cake a little at a time, giving it time to soak in.

  • For the topping: In saucepan, over medium heat, cook butter, 3/4 cup buttermilk, corn syrup and 1 1/2 cup sugar until sugar and butter melt. Remove from heat and add 2 teaspoons vanilla and stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
702 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 79.7g; fat 41.6g; cholesterol 78.4mg; sodium 438.1mg. Full Nutrition
