American Beauty Cake with Deanna's Frosting
This is an old family recipe. Don't tell your kids the secret ingredient, or they'll make oogy faces. This is a very moist rich cake with a lovely color, and the frosting is wonderful.
This is an old family recipe. Don't tell your kids the secret ingredient, or they'll make oogy faces. This is a very moist rich cake with a lovely color, and the frosting is wonderful.
This was a recipe I'd been trying to track down for awhile (so happy to find it) You MUST use raw beets or the cake turns into muck. Excellent cake, very moist. Goes great with coffee. Served at a bridal shower and got rave reviews.Read More
The cake is ok but diffently not my favorite chocolate cake! Did not like the frosting recipe at all...Read More
This was a recipe I'd been trying to track down for awhile (so happy to find it) You MUST use raw beets or the cake turns into muck. Excellent cake, very moist. Goes great with coffee. Served at a bridal shower and got rave reviews.
The cake is ok but diffently not my favorite chocolate cake! Did not like the frosting recipe at all...
Did not like this recipe at all.
I found this cake to be very moist and tasty. My kids and husband all loved it. I have passed along this recipe to a few people and have good reviews as well. I used a cream cheese icing instead of this one though and it's good with or without icing.
Liked the cake but not the frosting.
Sadly, I was dissapointed. The ingrediants did NOT flatter each other very well, and moisture was lacked in this crummy recipe!
Sadly,I was dissapointed with this one.It sounded so promising and didn't turn out at all the way I hoped.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections