American Beauty Cake with Deanna's Frosting

This is an old family recipe. Don't tell your kids the secret ingredient, or they'll make oogy faces. This is a very moist rich cake with a lovely color, and the frosting is wonderful.

By RACHELS

prep:
30 mins
cook:
48 mins
total:
1 hr 18 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix 1 3/4 cup flour, 1 1/2 sugar, cocoa, baking powder and soda.

  • Whisk in buttermilk, 1/2 cup butter, eggs, and vanilla. Stir in shredded beets and pour batter into cake pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of cake comes out clean.

  • For the frosting: Combine milk and 5 tablespoons flour in a small saucepan, heat to a boil. Stir constantly for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in 1 cup sugar, 1/3 cup butter and shortening. Cool resulting mixture to room temperature and beat for 10 to 12 minutes until light and fluffy. Spread on cooled cake. This frosting is also excellent on spice or applesauce cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 41.6mg; sodium 149.1mg. Full Nutrition
