Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Cake II
Moist and delicious. It's one of the most favorite among friends and family. Use either one 8x8 inch pan or 4 mini-loaf pans.
Moist and delicious. It's one of the most favorite among friends and family. Use either one 8x8 inch pan or 4 mini-loaf pans.
Very good recipe. Cake is moist and rich. One thing the recipe does not mention which novice bakers, like myself, may not realize is to grease the pan. Other than that, delicious!Read More
I followed the recipe exactly and the cake was a dissapointment. I will try again, but leave out the chocolate chips in the batter. I'll make more topping for the middle of the cake and the top.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly and the cake was a dissapointment. I will try again, but leave out the chocolate chips in the batter. I'll make more topping for the middle of the cake and the top.
Very good recipe. Cake is moist and rich. One thing the recipe does not mention which novice bakers, like myself, may not realize is to grease the pan. Other than that, delicious!
This was absolutely amazing. Last week my huge Sams Club sized Sour cream expired. I didn't want to throw it out so I looked up some recipes. I added an extra scoop of sour cream trying to reduce the amount I had left. I also added in a pinch of cinnamon and pumpkin pie because I read it was kinda bland. So the cake was very moist. The chocolate chips went to the bottom so I flipped the piece of cake so the melted chips were like frosting but on the inside. Will be making it many times!!
This cake was very moist and tasty. I prepared mine in the 8x8 inch pan and had to increase the cooking time as the middle of the cake was not completely cooked after 45 minutes. I also made extra topping which gave the cake a little extra crunch. Will make this again.
This was really good as cupcakes for my kids. I misread and though it would be a chocolate batter with chocolate chips so when I got all of my ingredients out I realized it wasn't. I didn't want to look for another recipe so I added 1/2 cup cocoa powder and about another 1/3 cup of sour cream. Mine turned out nice and light and chocolatley and not crumbly like alot of cakes. I did not do the topper on here either. Since it was cupcakes I made a cream cheese icing. Was sooooo yummy with the icing.
My family thoroughly enjoyed this cake. Very moist and easy to put together. I made a double recipe and used my large loaf pans.
Couple of substitutions/additions: 1. Used Chobani plain nonfat greek yogurt rather than sour cream. I use that substitution quite a bit to good effect. 2. Couldn't bare the thought of a vanilla looking cake so added a 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder. Voila! Chocolate cake. 3. Added some instant coffee. About 1/8 cup, for additional flavor. 4. Did not do the streusel mixture at all. Frosting, which I did not make, may be overkill.
This is GOOD!!! Very moist . i used butter flavored CRISCO instead of real butterI ... excellent... i added 1/2 teaspoon salt because I have never seen a cake recipe that did not call for salt. although I read all other reviews and no one mentioned ."..no salt??? ," I added alittle more sour cream as batter was very thick ..I swathed top of cake with butter, while still hot trying yo duplicate ENTENMANNS Sour Cream Chip and Nut Loaf that they do not make anymore,,,Remember that sort of crunchy moist topping. ? five stars and excellent recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was AMAZING! I made it in the 8x8 pan. So yummy and moist!
I haven't tasted this cake yet, but wanted to advise that this recipe should not be baked in a 8x8 pan. It's far too small and the middle of my cake is nearly raw and the edges super crisp after baking for 65 minutes. Next time I will try a 9x9.
By the time the inside was done (I had to bake it an extra 10 minutes) the outside was overcooke. I also wasn't crazy about the "streusel" topping. If I were to make it again I would use a different topping that used flour and butter. I would also add brown sugar for a little more sweetness.
This cake was just what I was looking for. I did make some minor adjustments to make a little healthier - I used 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour and 1/4 cup white whole wheat flour; I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup applesauce; 3/4 cup organic sugar in place of white sugar. I only put the streusel on the top, using pecans, cinnamon and brown sugar. I baked it for 40 minutes in the 8 x 8 pan. Came out very moist and delicious, and the chocolate chips didn't sink to the bottom!
Best cake ever!! Instead of mixing the chocolate chips with the batter, i added them over the cake before bake it. Otherwise, all the chips go to the bottom!
This was really light and moist and so easy to make. I used mini semi sweet chocolate chips and added 2 TBS additional chips to the streusel. Will absolutely make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections