Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Cake II

Moist and delicious. It's one of the most favorite among friends and family. Use either one 8x8 inch pan or 4 mini-loaf pans.

Recipe by mannette

10
1 8x8 inch or 4 mini loaf pans
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 8x8 inch or 4 mini loaf pans.

  • In a medium bowl, mix flour, soda, baking powder and baking soda. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well each time. Add vanilla.

  • Add flour mixture alternately with sour cream. Mix until well blended. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Make streusel mixture: In a medium bowl, mix walnuts, sugar and cinnamon together until blended.

  • Pour in half the batter and sprinkle some streusel mixture across the pan (s). Add remaining batter and sprinkle streusel mixture on the top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake 30 minutes for mini loaves and 45 minutes for 8x8 inch pan.

432 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 204.5mg. Full Nutrition
