Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting

I followed this recipe AND included 1/2 tsp almond extract. I had no problem with the flavor. I consider myself a seasoned baker with a good amount of experience. I suspect that those who did not like the flavor might have used imitation extracts instead of pure extracts. The difference between the two is exponential. I don't allow imitation anything in my house. Had I made the icing with imitation extract I would have spit it out myself. I feel it is unnecessary to melt the butter, just get it to room temp first before adding to the cream cheese. If you like cream cheese icing, there's nothing not to like with this recipe. I did not increase the amounts of anything in this recipe and found it a nice side complement to the Martha Stewart Spicy Pumpkin Bundt Cake Recipe which is excellent. Also followed that recipe exactly. There is not much volume because this has less butter and sugar than normal cream cheese icing so if you need a lot, double the recipe or consider adding more brown sugar and butter. It was not grainy at all. The since all the ingredients are room temp, the sugar dissolves and blends in just fine. I used honey that was created locally, not commercial mass marketed honey. I don't think this recipe needs more sugar. The point is to eat it with the cake in your mouth which has sugar in it already. You'll find the flavors meld well. But if you eat it alone, don't expect it to taste like high fructose processed icing from a container. It tastes like cream