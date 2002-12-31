Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting

4.1
179 Ratings
  • 5 103
  • 4 38
  • 3 12
  • 2 13
  • 1 13

This is an alternative to the classic recipe that calls for powdered sugar. My husband and I use it to frost fruit cocktail cake. Try it on applesauce cake, spice cake, banana cake, or carrot cake, too.

Recipe by Anne Brothers and Rick Smetzer

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 11x7 or 8x8 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter and allow to cool.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, butter, brown sugar, vanilla and almond extract. Beat with an electric mixer. When mixture starts to stiffen, stop mixer and add honey.

  • Continue to beat until light and fluffy. Do not over mix, or it will collapse.

  • Spread immediately and store cake in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 67.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022