Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting
This is an alternative to the classic recipe that calls for powdered sugar. My husband and I use it to frost fruit cocktail cake. Try it on applesauce cake, spice cake, banana cake, or carrot cake, too.
This is an alternative to the classic recipe that calls for powdered sugar. My husband and I use it to frost fruit cocktail cake. Try it on applesauce cake, spice cake, banana cake, or carrot cake, too.
Upon seeing this recipe... I knew I wanted to try it. It seemed simple and the ingredients were already in my kitchen on hand. With further reading of the reviews I was wondering. I already know my families tastes. So, I took down the amount of almond extract just a tad. It was very good!! When I read the review of : "Yuck, I will never try this again!" - I get discouraged. A world and cooking is give and take. Don't just trash it - try it again - Experiment with the ingredients to find the right flavor for your tastebuds. You might just find a winner recipe melting in your mouth. Happy Cooking !!!!! ~MA~Read More
Omit the almond extract. I made this recipe for a carrot cake. The almond overpowered the rest of the flavors and no one really like it. Started over with just the vanilla and it was so much better. Will make again with just the vanilla next time.Read More
Upon seeing this recipe... I knew I wanted to try it. It seemed simple and the ingredients were already in my kitchen on hand. With further reading of the reviews I was wondering. I already know my families tastes. So, I took down the amount of almond extract just a tad. It was very good!! When I read the review of : "Yuck, I will never try this again!" - I get discouraged. A world and cooking is give and take. Don't just trash it - try it again - Experiment with the ingredients to find the right flavor for your tastebuds. You might just find a winner recipe melting in your mouth. Happy Cooking !!!!! ~MA~
I followed this recipe AND included 1/2 tsp almond extract. I had no problem with the flavor. I consider myself a seasoned baker with a good amount of experience. I suspect that those who did not like the flavor might have used imitation extracts instead of pure extracts. The difference between the two is exponential. I don't allow imitation anything in my house. Had I made the icing with imitation extract I would have spit it out myself. I feel it is unnecessary to melt the butter, just get it to room temp first before adding to the cream cheese. If you like cream cheese icing, there's nothing not to like with this recipe. I did not increase the amounts of anything in this recipe and found it a nice side complement to the Martha Stewart Spicy Pumpkin Bundt Cake Recipe which is excellent. Also followed that recipe exactly. There is not much volume because this has less butter and sugar than normal cream cheese icing so if you need a lot, double the recipe or consider adding more brown sugar and butter. It was not grainy at all. The since all the ingredients are room temp, the sugar dissolves and blends in just fine. I used honey that was created locally, not commercial mass marketed honey. I don't think this recipe needs more sugar. The point is to eat it with the cake in your mouth which has sugar in it already. You'll find the flavors meld well. But if you eat it alone, don't expect it to taste like high fructose processed icing from a container. It tastes like cream
I can't believe more people haven't tried this recipe, It is one of the best cream cheese frosting I have ever had. My husband likes me to double the recipe so he can eat it straight from the bowl, I have been making up recipes just to use this frosting. For my daughters birthday I made a triple chocolate cake and used this frosting everyone went crazy over it, first time I didn't have cake left over.
Omit the almond extract. I made this recipe for a carrot cake. The almond overpowered the rest of the flavors and no one really like it. Started over with just the vanilla and it was so much better. Will make again with just the vanilla next time.
Great complimentary taste to carrot cake. For a 9X13, I doubled the butter, cream cheese, vanilla, omitted the almond and honey ... and increased the brown sugar to 8 Tbls. I also stirred in a cup of drained, crushed pineapple. Very nice flavor! Thanks for the recipe.
Mmmmm. Not too sweet. Just perfect for carrot cake. My husband isn't supposed to have sugar but there is so little in this that we made an exception and he did fine!
Can't say enough about this frosting. It is truly delicious and different. I will always use it as my standard cream cheese frosting. One note: You might want to make double the recipe Its that good.
Fantastic cream cheese frosting recipe. Especially if you do not have confectioner's sugar on hand! I made it with the full amount of almond extract and it is good, but you have to like almond extract. You could easily do with out it. There is enough flavor there with the vanilla, ceam cheese, and honey. I put this frosting on the onebowl chocolate cake III on this site (made cupcakes, with hot coffee substituted for the boiling water) It made an intense dark chocolate flavor and so I needed a not so sweet but flavorful frosting. Fantastic together. Thanks!
This was great! I was looking for a frosting for a spice cake that didn't require powdered sugar, as I was all out. I read the reviews and noted that some people said there wasn't enough to frost a whole cake, and as I was frosting a two-layer 9-inch round cake, I added half of another package of cream cheese just in case (and adjusted other ingredients accordingly). It's a good thing I did - I would have had to REALLY stretch if I had made it as written, and I don't load my cakes with frosting, either. Also, I didn't have almond extract, but I think it would have been divine if I had. If you're looking for a super-sweet, sugary frosting, this isn't it. But personally, I don't like frostings so sweet my teeth hurt just by being in proximity, so this was awesome.
This is a great frosting recipe!!!!!!!!! I was in a pinch (making a last minute cake for a friend)and happened to have all the ingredients for the cake and frosting except for the exorbitant amounts of powdered sugar or butter that most frosting recipes call for. I stumbled across this and made it using 2 tsps. of vanilla and omitting the almond extract. I whipped it with the whisk attachment in my kitchenaid mixer for about 5 minutes and it was fantastic! The honey was a nice touch and seemed to allow the frosted cake to maintain a very nice sheen to it while keeping it's gooey texture (I hate frostings that set up to a shell like or skin like texture)
Amazing light, fluffy frosting! The flavor is just different enough from traditional cream cheese frosting to notice. I did substitute Neufchatel for the cream cheese and I think it tastes great anyway. I absolutely love it, thanks for a great recipe!
This frosting is divine. The only thing I did differently is halved the almond extract, I knew it would overpower the other flavours with one full tsp. I also highly recommend using ONLY pure extracts, they make an enormous difference in flavour. As for the poster who said that this tasted just like a "block of cream cheese", then that is the only ingredient you must've used! This frosting beats up light and fluffy and goes perfectly with a great spice cake.
Awesome!We LOVED it!We frosted our Pumpkin Cookies with it.
An excellent alternative to powdered sugar based cream cheese frosting. As other reviewers have suggested, I increased the brown sugar and honey and omitted the almond extract. I used this to frost Buttermilk Cinnamon Rolls, also from this site.
Fantastic frosting! This is a nice texture- creamy and easy to spread. I think the vanilla and almond flavors shine through but the brown sugar doesn't as much. I may try using dark brown sugar next time. This tastes great on spice, pumpkin, or applesauce cake. I think this would make an interesting change of pace for a sugar cookie frosting as well or for banana bars. Great recipe! Definite keeper.
Loved the easee of the recipe. i just didn't think the flavor was so good. I loved the consistency. I will try again and again til I get it right!
This recipe was great! I used turbinado sugar for the brown sugar and agave for the honey. It was a good consistency, not to soupy.
I doubled this recipe to frost the surprise banana cake on this site. After the cake was baked, I spread 1/2 cup dried grated coconut on a cookie sheet and baked it for 5 minutes at 375°F, strirring once or twice. I let the coconut and the cake cool at room temperature, then prepared the frosting, stirring in toasted coconut at the very end, after the honey. It really did add a nice, slightly tangy flavor flavor to the cake. Great recipe!
I saw the receipt, printed the receipt, made the receipt & spread it on a yellow cake made with splenda(already baked). All I can say is YUM! I am border line diabetic and 2 Tbls brown sugar and 1 Tbl honey is just right. Thank you.
very delicious, I frosted a banana cake with it....it wasnt too sweet, excellent choice!
I used this recipe for my sister's baby shower. It was a hit! I used a good bit more brown sugar than it called for and i omitted the almond, but it came out great!
Great recipe! Used it on a red velvet cake and it was wonderful.
This frosting is so good. I did not find the almond flavor too overpowering at all. I used it on the banana bar recipe found on this site. Delicious.
My husband absolutely loves cream cheese frosting, but sometimes finds the taste overpowered by sugar. This recipe had wonderful proportion of cream cheese to sweetness. This is a keeper!
I wanted a frosting to put between leftover cinnamon grahams for a treat for my two boys. I cut this recipe in half which was the perfect amount. This frosting is so nom. I'd love to try this again on Snickerdoodle Cake or between ginger cookies. This one's a keeper!
Wow, this frosting is amazing! It has such a unique taste. It is just perfect. I just used it to frost my chocolate pumpkin cake. (also found on this website)
awesome recipe! i left out the almond extract cuz i didnt have any on hand, but it still turned out great
Good frosting. Thanks!
This was yummy! I didn't use the honey or almond extract, and I increased the brown sugar. I was worried that the brown sugar would feel grainy, so I melted it with the butter. Seemed to work very well. I also added some whipping cream as I was beating it. I find that it makes it a little ricer, and fluffier. All in all, we liked it, and I got good reviews from the dinner party I took it to.
This is SO GOOD!!!! I love brown sugar and I love cream cheese so together they are amazing. But beware, it took me 3 tries to get it right! The first and second time was when I wasn't as skilled in baking so now it helped to know to beat the cream cheese seperately until fluffy and then add the butter, white sugar, powdered sugar (which I thought it would need to be fluffy so I put about 3/4 cup in), and the vanilla. I omitted the almond just because I dont have any. Also, before beating the cream cheese, it helps to put your bowl (preferably glass or metal) and beaters in the freezer to get cold and then use it while they're still chilly. I used this on the Deep Chocolate Raspberry Cake from this site.
good frosting, I halved the cream cheese, worked great on Tomato Soup Cake, added some cinnamon, omitted the almond extract.
This is a great recipe, and a perfect size for the Carrot Cake XII on this same site. I liked the fact that I didn't have to add powdered sugar, and that it's so easy!
I used about 6 T of brown sugar and 2 T of honey. I left out the almond extract. This was sooo perfect for my banana apple cupcakes. This icing is divine.
This is the best cream cheese frosting I've ever tried! I left out the almond essence as I didn't have any. I also didn't have any honey, but I used real grade 3 maple syrup instead. I also used 1/2 fat cream cheese. As this caused the frosting to be a little thinner than ideal I added a little corn starch until it thickened up nicely. I used this to frost the "Fudge Cake" that I made alongside the "Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting". It was so tangy and sweet with a slight difference to normal Cream Cheese Frosting and the maple definitely added a unique and deliscious flavour. I think this will be great for Cinnamon Buns.
Guess I'm the first one not to care for this frosting - sorry! :( I didn't care for the flavor and felt that the almond extract took over for the rest of the ingredients (I couldn't even tell there was brown sugar in it). Also, the recipe made a very tiny portion. I began making the recipe, and then turned it into standard cream cheese frosting by adding powdered sugar. Used the resulting frosting on a banana cake and it was okay, but I would've preferred a more straightforward cream cheese flavor.
Nothing wrong with this recipe at all --- It was quick, easy, and it turned out beautifully --- But nevertheless, I'm only going to give it three stars, as it was much too bland for my personal tastes. I was expecting a much sweeter and more flavourful frosting, but to me it didn't taste like much more than a mild version of cream cheese with a hint of vanilla thrown in. My family quite liked it, though, so that tells me as long as you aren't making this with the same flavour expectations I had, then you should be fine.
I used this on the A Number 1 Banana Cake (submitted by Kevin Ryan)and it was just delicious! thanks :)
perfect!
This looked good to me when I read the recipe and I was happy to find a new frosting since I'm always making the same few. But even though I more than doubled both brown sugar and honey it still wasn't very sweet. Maybe if I liked cream cheese a little more it would have helped. I usually like cream cheese frosting but this one was not a pleasing taste or texture.
wonderful tasty frosting. I used it on Carrot Cake IV, and they were great together.
I wasn't completely impressed. I barely had enough to frost a 9x13 cake and the almond was pretty strong. I probably won't bother making again.
Not so tasty... vanilla and almond overpowered the frosting. Hope were high, success was low.
yum!
I thought this was only so-so. I did not really think it out before hand, but 8oz. cream cheese does not really make enough frosting for a cake or anything large. I used this recipe on the Frosted Banana Bars from this site and had to scramble to make a second batch to cover all of the bars. I also felt that it was not sweet enough (tasted like something I'd spread on a bagel instead of a cake) so I added some powdered sugar to make it more of a traditional cream cheese frosting.
Very refreshing. It was cream cheese-y instead of sugary. I did not use the almond extract and I used softened butter instead of melted. This recipe did not make a lot so I suggest doubling it. Actually, as an attempt to make more frosting I added an extra Tbsp of butter. I don't know how different from the original the extra butter made it taste. But it tasted very yummy.
I didn't have almond and it turned out great.
Oh I just LOVE this! Perfectly light and fluffy without being overly sweet. Compliments spice cake VERY well. I used all vanilla because that's what I had on hand, and the consistency was not as "sturdy" as I needed it to be, so I added about 1/4 c. confectioners sugar to beef it up a little. This will be a keeper for sure!
This tasted great and was super easy. I doubled the recipe to fill a 9" four layer Pumpkin Cake III, which I then iced with the Maple Buttercream from the Duchess Spice Cake. It was perfect!
I used part of this "as is" as a filling between layers of a spice cake (Nutmeg Feather Cake, also from this site, and fabulous!) and then added just a little confectioners sugar and milk to the rest to make a thin glaze, which I poured sparingly over the top of the cake. So good!
Okay, I read the reviews where people didn't care for the almond flavor. I'm not a fan of almond myself so I took the almond extract down to 1/2t. and honestly it is still too prominent for me. I agree it is not a "sweet" frosting, but that isn't a bad thing at all. It allows you to taste the item you have made it for without being "canned" frosting sweet. I will make it again but not with almond extract.
I made a sugar free version. Used for bagel spread. Replaced 2 T of brown sugar for the Splenda version of brown sugar. Did not use any confectioners sugar...just 2 T of Splenda. Did not use almond extract, just vanilla. My family loves it!
It was just bad. I ended up throwing away the frosting and making another
I followed the directions as given. I really liked the taste and texture. However, I put it on my pumpkin bundt cake, which I was giving to someone for christmas, and the icing didn't hold up well... it was kind of gummy by the second day, even though i had it well covered. That is my only complaint. If you plan to use this icing, make sure it is going to be used up right away.
This is a good recipe, but I will definately stick to using powdered sugar for cream cheese frosting. The consistancy wasn't as light and fluffly as I was hoping for, but since I didn't have any powdered sugar on hand, this was as good a recipe as ever. Thanks!
Terrific frosting! I doubled this to use over a pumpkin spice cake, and it was great. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg to complement the flavor of the cake but otherwise followed the recipe exactly (or as exactly as I ever measure anything). I didn't find the almond extract too overpowering. Will definitely make again! Only four stars because it didn't actually "stiffen" or become "light and fluffy" -- it was a pretty dense frosting, but that didn't certainly change my opinion of it.
This was a great recipe! I made a peach cake, and it really needed a frosting. I didn't have any almond extract, or honey, so I substituted a cup of peach yogurt that I had, and it was perfect! It made the cake difficult to stop eating! :)
I frosted a carrot cake and it was a delicious frosting. I will definitely be making it again! Thanks so much Anne and Rick!
This frosting was incredible! I liked how it called for brown sugar, which is a more common item than confectioner's sugar in a kitchen.
This is excellent and super easy to make. followed recipe exactly. I was originally looking for a cream cheese frosting for a carrot cake, but I didn't have any confectioner's sugar on hand. Decided on this one and so glad I did. Its very creamy and light. I might use less almond next time. thanks for the recipe
This was very, very good, and easy, too. I'm glad it didn't call for confectioners sugar, and I see myself making this again.
I am going to put this frosting on everything..or maybe just eat it out of the bowl ;) It is awesome!!!
fantastic! I didn't have any honey so I omitted it with no substitute, but it tastes great just the same. I made it with the "Awesome Carrot Muffins," and both are great.
This was a delicious cream cheese frosting. I skipped the almond extract because I didn't have any. I used it on 'Fudge Cake' also from this site. My fiance did not care for the combination, but like the icing. Will try it on a spice cake next time.
I do not like sweet icings but this one is cream cheese and that's all you taste. I had to add powdered sugar to it to make it even act like an icing to spread.
Perfection on a pumpkin/applesauce cake (without almond since I had none). The ingredients are mainly kitchen staples here so this one was a treasure to find. Several requests for 'extra dollops' of frosting so we have a winner! Thanks for sharing it.
OMGosh you could eat this by the spoon fulls!! Its not your typical frosting texture due to not having powder sugar. Its more like a butter spread. It has a little tartness to it but once you hit that tartness the sugar kicks in with the vanilla then almond flavor! A little thing I did was it says to let the butter cool. So I took the brown sugar and let it soak the butter up with the vanilla and almond that cooled it down a little faster. Yum! I will be spreading this on my banana bread tonight!! Thank you for a new keeper!
Amazing cream cheese frosting. Easy and delicious. I could not stop eating it. I had coarse brown sugar and was worried the frosting would be gritty, but came out smooth and yummy. No need to run to the market all ingredients found in the kitchen. Tastes just like the cream cheese frosting from our favourite breakfast spot in Dubai, Lime Tree cafe.
Not as good as regular cream cheese and doesn't make enough either
This was surprising. I have made cream cheese frosting for years, and it was only when I ran out of confectioners, did I try this recipe. Makes a really nice frosting with a nice complex flavor you don't get using confectioners sugar. I used it on a fruit cocktail cake recipe I got on this site. Very good!
Great recipe when you find yourself with no powder sugar. We increased the vanilla and left out the almond due to taste preference. Thanks for the recipe. It saved me, as my sticky buns were in the oven when I realized I had no powdered sugar :)
I don't know what was wrong with this icing, but it did not taste good. I had to add ingredients to try to make it tasty, but my whole family disliked it.
I used this on the recipe for pumpkin cake III and it was very good! I got rave reviews when I made this and I will be making it again!
turned out sour and awful. still don't know what to do with it since i don't want to ruin the pumpkin cookies it was intended for.
I substituted the almond extract for a splash of peppermint extract. I sort of screwed up the recipe because I added the honey with the rest of the ingredients, but I don't think this had any affect on the outcome, though. In my opinion, the cream cheese taste was a bit too strong. If I make this again, I'll probably decrease the amount of that. Anyways, it was a good recipe with a butter cake and crushed thin mints sprinkled on top :)
OK, not bowled over. Will stick with regular cream cheese frosting as I prefer the taste and texture better.
I had high hopes for this recipe since it had so many great reviews. Unfortunately, I feel like you might as well just spread plain old cream cheese on your cake because this did not taste like icicng. Next time, I will just wait until I have confectioners sugar and make a real cream cheese icing instead of ruining another cake.
I made this to go on red velvet cupcakes, it was very delicious and simple! I dipped apples in the remainder! SO GOOD.
The best Frosting I have ever tasted. I frosted a spice cake with it and it was excellent!
Very good. I think it would have been better if I had stuck to the recipe. I used it as a jumping point to frost a peach melba cake. I added too much liquid to it, but it was still delicious.
Best frosting for carrot cake by far. Very creamy and a great flavor. I make Sam's Famous Carrot Cake from this site which is fantastic cake with no frosting at all. This frosting on that cake is double superlicious. For my taste most cream cheese frosting recipes are too sweet and heavy. Happy to find a delicious frosting that doesn't overpower the cake. I doubled the recipe except I only used 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract. I prefer to leave out the vanilla extract and add a little more honey.
Awesome. I used extra honey for the sugar and omitted the butter. Everyone loved it! Beware though, the almond flavor is strong.
This THE best icing for apple spice, carrot, and other earthy cakes!! I think it is excellent, but suggest cutting back a tiny bit on the honey as I find it makes for better consistency. Great and EASY easy easy recipe. Thanks!
My family really like this...except one of my sons...still it was well worth making. I put it on the Spiced Applesauce Bread and I put in a lot less of the almond extract...very Yummy! Thank you!
I really enjoyed it, my husband prefers a traditional cream cheese frosting though. I did add a little extra brown sugar (only had dark brown) and left out the almond extract since my children and husband don't like it.
Mmmmmmm - this stuff is good. Used with "Apple Banana Cupcakes" recipe.
Excellent. Excellent. Excellent. The only thing that keeps me from giving this five stars is the almond extract. I read the other reviews and decided to leave it out. But it was excellent anyway, I highly recommend this frosting!
This is excellent on the 'Carrot Cake III' recipe! It was just sweet enough for it without being TOO sweet. I made the recipe on cupcakes and it kept well in the fridge b/c I didn't frost all of them at once. Very Yummy!
YUMMO! Perfect topping for Apple Banana Cupcakes from this site. This frosting is not overtly sweet, yet lends a nice smooth note to a moist comforting cake. I bet this frosting would be killer good on a carrot/spice cake. I would agree with others here about the use of the almond extract, especially for spice cake kinds of applications. Its totally personal preference. But it was perfect for my apple banana muffins. Thanks for a new favorite.
Not sweet enough for me, whips up nicely though.
i made this and i put about a teaspoon less of butter and two more of brown sugar. pretty good.
did not like at all
Very, very good! I put it on applesauce cake and it was great!
Excellent! Although I added some more cinnamon and nutmeg to the mix and a touch more honey. This was perfect on top of pumpkin muffins.
Used this to make cake balls also from this site. wonderful!!
Enjoyed the cream cheese flavor, it was very sweet!!
This was delicious on cinnamon rolls, I did omit the almond extract just because I didn't have any on hand.
I replaced the almond extract with lemon juice to enhance the tartness of the cream cheese. It was delicious and got rave reviews!
most excellent frosting, used on "apple banana cupcakes" for a terrific combo! Quite a hit
Not real sweet and Not easy to spread on a cake
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections