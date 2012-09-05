Fruit In Crust Cheesecake

4.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Great and easy recipe that I received from a friend.

Recipe by Angie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In medium bowl, combine flour, oats, baking powder, sugar and butter. Mix until crumbly.

  • Reserve 1 cup crumb mixture, set aside. With remaining crumbs, pat onto bottom and sides of 9 inch pie pan.

  • Spread fruit preserves over unbaked crust and top with reserved crumb mixture.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool.

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, vanilla, milk and confectioners sugar. Blend until smooth. Fold in the whipped topping. Spoon into baked pie crust. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 51.3g; fat 18g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 146.8mg. Full Nutrition
