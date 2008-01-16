Vanilla Ice Cream

Super Easy! I almost did not miss the eggs. I do not know why the recipe said to refirgerate before making into ice cream- as it was not heated, I see no value in this step. If you heat ingredients, yes, frigerate to bring back to cold. I swap whole milk, 2 & 2/2 and heavy cream- whatever I have I use. With this kind of recipe- it comes out of frig. so what is the point? Taste it as it is freezing in your maker, if too vanilla for you, add more sugar, if not vanilla enough, add more of that. I always leave some space in the top of the maker to adjust. Sometimes I add more milk to soften the blow down of the fat taste. It will freeze with the reat of it and will churn nicely. Check it at 20 minutes- it will be well enough along to check the flavor and adjust. Even if you make this full size- no room for space, there will still be space in a Cusinart ice cream maker to add and adjust. For giggles I tried the vanilla pudding mix in it- mistake, made it grainy. If I had cooked the pudding and dissolved it, may have been ok. In general, I am not a fan of processed foods and this may be just me going YUCK, don't like the taste of mixes. I have a robotic pot mixer- NOT the cheap ones on TV, the expensive one by Arndt. If you get one of those, it is really helpful for making cooked custards as it will still continuously. thanks for all the posts and the recipe. Kristy