Vanilla Ice Cream

No cooking involved in this recipe for homemade ice cream using just cream, sugar, and vanilla with your ice cream maker.

Recipe by Ginger

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the heavy cream and the half and half. Gradually whisk in the sugar until blended.

  • Whisk in the vanilla. Refrigerate, covered, until very cold, at least 3 hours or as long as 3 days.

  • Whisk the mixture to blend and pour into the canister of an ice cream maker. Freeze according to the manufacturer's directions. Eat at once or transfer to a covered container and freeze up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 29g; cholesterol 103.9mg; sodium 47.6mg. Full Nutrition
