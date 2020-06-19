Tipperary Biscuits

4.2
7 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are a traditional Scottish cookie-very spicy and not too sweet. They are a treat for the grown-ups, too. Wonderful with a nice mug of tea. Yum!

Recipe by GERBERA2000

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl or bowl of a stand mixer, cream together 1/2 cup of butter and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one a time, mixing well after each one. Combine the flour, baking powder, allspice and cinnamon; stir into the batter until blended. The dough will be very stiff.

  • Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface to 1/8 to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into circles using a juice glass or cookie cutter. Place 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the edges start to brown lightly. Cool cookies on wire racks for at least 15 minutes.

  • While cookies cool, make the frosting. Beat the butter and salt together until soft, then gradually mix in the confectioners' sugar and vanilla until smooth and light.

  • Spread strawberry jam onto one side of a cookie, then top with another cookie to make a jam sandwich. Spread frosting on top, and place a maraschino cherry half in the center before the frosting sets. Repeat with the remaining cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 54.5g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 155.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022