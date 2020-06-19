Tipperary Biscuits
These are a traditional Scottish cookie-very spicy and not too sweet. They are a treat for the grown-ups, too. Wonderful with a nice mug of tea. Yum!
a lovely recipe, simple and just sweet enough what a pity they are neither scottish (Tipperary is in Ireland... conveniently in County Tipperary just like the VERY well known song) nor traditional for Tipperary as i don't know anywhere in either country known for its cherries. still a very nice sweet treat though
I wasn't so imptressed with this recipe but luckily my guests seem to enjoy it
This was very good. I was going through one of my "sweet tooth" cravings and made these, although I didn't have cherries or jam, they still tasted really good. And my kids were begging for more!
These went over really well, much better than I expected! Used Quince jelly in some, which tastes like honey, these were especially delicious.
This was a fun recipe to make and something the whole family will love.
These are pretty authentic to the ones I have eaten in tearooms in Scotland. Don't need to make any changes to this recipe
Ok. So I accidentally posted a review for a different recipe on this page. Let’s try this again! These turned out great although my first batch really only made eleven cookies. I had plenty of frosting left over so next time I think I’ll double the dough. I will say I think these tasted better the next day after they had time to “set”. The description says they’re a very spicy cookie, I would say not so much but I love extremely spicy food. The only confusion I had with the recipe itself was it called for 1/4 cup milk, if needed, and the directions never said when to add it in. I assumed it went in the frosting. My frosting was also a lot thicker than the one other picture.
