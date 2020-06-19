Oma's German Marble Cake
Easy to make, grandma's German marble cake is a family favorite
Very yummy! Not dry at all. I changed a few things. I lessened the flour to 3 cups, added 1 tsp. vanilla and added 1 more tbsp. baking cocoa. I didn't mix it for 10 minutes, I just watched until it turned lighter coloured. I used a bundt pan, greased and floured it. Baked it for 50 minutes. No problem coming out of the pan. Added a dusting of powdered sugar. Very similar to my mom's but this one wasn't dry :) Absolutely will make again.Read More
The cake from this recipe is dry,not so sweet and I can taste the eggs,(Yuck) perhaps if it had other ingredients like chocolate chips, something sweet, or even a glaze over the top to liven it up some, this recipe might be a bit better. As another reviewer mentioned,I also had a VERY hard time getting it out of my pan.Read More
This recipe is definitely a keeper. A very light an fluffy cake. I added vanilla extract to the white batter and unsweetened cocoa powder to chocolate batter to taste because I wanted more flavor, but the texture of the cake is perfect.
Very good cake. For the reviewer who said it is very dry, that is how the German cakes (kuchen) bake. My German MIL bakes home made cakes all the time, this is how they come out. Thanks for the recipe.
This cake was very easy to make and it was delicious. I wou;d add some orange or lemon oil in order to make the taste of the none chocolate dough more interesting. Thumbs up for this one!
I've made this cake about 6 or 7 times now & it turns out better every time I do it! Perfect for birthday parties for young & those of us slightly older!?!
This makes a delicious cake - very light and just a touch of sweetness. I cut the flour down to 3 cups, cut the sugar down to 1.5 cups, added 2 tsp. of vanilla and used unsweetened cocoa powder.
This recipe is excellent. Just the right amount of moisture. My mother, who used to have authentic German marble cake all the time, says that it reminds her of home.
The taste was OK but nothing spectacular. I followed the recipe exactly but it just did not have the taste I expected. I will not try this one again.
This recipe is really easy and delicious! I would either add vanilla extract or grated lemon to give the yellow part of the cake more flavor.
This is the closest I have ever gotten to the cake my German mother used to make. The only changes I made were adding two extra tablespoons of milk and a bit of orange zest to the light batter as suggested by another reviewer. I also did not bake the cake for the time stated. I ended up baking the cake for only 50 minutes. The cake turned out moist and tender. After the cake has baked for 45 minutes, start checking it every five minutes or so until a toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean. If using a bundt pan, be sure that it's greased and floured and let it cool completely before turning out. I sifted a little powder sugar over the cake after it had cooled. I might try a light glaze next time, but honestly it stands well by itself.
The texture on this cake was very good. however, the flavor left alot to be desired. it needed vanilla extract and maybe a half cup less flour. the chocolate flavor was just not there either. all in all it made a realy pretty cake that tasted like nothing.
This cake is delicious! Contrary to some reviews here, our cake is not dry at all, it's so soft and yummy. I did some changes though. Because we only had large sized eggs in the refrigerator, then I took only 4 pieces. I also reduced the sugar a little bit, and used full-grain flour. My husband like it and we find it perfect. Der Kuchen ist einfach so lecker! Vielen Dank für das Rezept!
Wonderful light chocolate flavor - cake consistency reminded us of angel food. I topped mine with drizzle vanilla frosting mixed with fresh raspberry jam. Delicious! I'd make this again.
this cake was delicious! it wasn't dry at all, and after letting it cool for five minutes it came right out of the pan with no trouble. i added almond extract to the batter, then when i separated it to make the chocolate batter i added vanilla extract. i also used unsweetened cocoa powder. it had lots of flavor but wasn't too sweet.
This was very sad. even with the expectation of it being dry. i would not make this recipe again.
I LLLOOOVVEEEE THIS RECIPE!!!!!!!!!!!!! OF COURSE I WAS BORN IN GERMANY. THIS IS THE BEST THING I'VE EVER EATEN!!!!!!!! DANKE
Great recipe! I made a few changes as well. I added the zest of 1 lemon and 2 tbsp of vanilla to the vanilla part of the cake batter. I also only used 3 cups of flour and 3 tbsp of cocoa. I couldn't find sweet cocoa so I added 2 tsp of sugar to the chocolate batter. I also didn't have a bundt pan so I used a 9x13 pan and it was great! Slices beautifully!
This cake is on the dry side and I even took it out of the oven after only 40 minutes of cooking (my oven doesn't run hot either). Definitely add vanilla to white batter, I added 1/2 tablespoon and it was still on the bland side for me. I give it 3 stars because it stepped-up with the strawberries and whipped cream served on top. Won't be making again though....
easy to make and very tasty.
I made this cake for my husband's birthday. I put the Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze over it (also from this site)and some pecans over the top. My husband liked it. I thought it was a little on the dry side but still good. I'll make it again. Thanks!
This is an easy, gorgeous cake. I put a little extra cocoa in and used self-raising flour instead of all purpose and baking powder. I also added a little vanilla extract. The only problem I had was getting it out of my bundt tin!
too dry...need to make changes next time to make it moist.
This was good!! I followed the instructions of another reviewer and only added 2 1/2 cups of flour, and I added a little extra cocoa, and it turned out great!
It's strangely addicted but it's not the greatest marble cake I've had. A bit plain. I loved the taste of the batter! MMMmm!
I have been using this recipe for years. The cake turns out amazing every time. It is a bit labour intensive with a hand mixer but so worth it. Sometimes I will add vanilla and lemon extract to the batter for a change. I also time it for 50 minutes and keep an eye on it from there on. Love this!
This was really good, after following the directions I got the smoothest cake. The texture was fantastic, but mine was pretty dry. The recipe is good enough that I'll probably try making it again, the dryness may have been due to my error.
My grandma made this for our birthdays every year but sadly she passed away and never told anyone the recipe. Thank you for this, I never thought I would be able to have it again!
Very disappointing. I followed the recipe but only baked it 55 min. It was very dry and didn't have much flavor.
Great texture. Used 1.5 cups sugar Added vanilla extract Baked for 70 minutes at 350 Very moist and flavorful! Family loved it....
I live in Germany and this is exactly what a marble cake (Marmorkuchen) should taste like. I added vanilla extract to the batter, otherwise followed the recipe. My German husband and his family approved! Thanks for a great recipe.
Um the chocolate part with the 1/4 batter was too sticky and did not go well.Everything else was good.
This work out great was so good I will definitely make it again, read recipe carefully
Really like it's supposed to be. This cake is kind of dry but if you add a little more milk to the mix it will be much better. If it's not sweet enough, just add more sugar. I use silicone baking dish so my cake doesn't stuck or brake apart . In Germany we usually finish this with chocolate glaze or powder sugar, but you can easily do a frosting around for more American taste ??
This was one of the best cakes i've ever baked (and yes, i am only a beginner into baking)... totally loved everything from the look to the taste to the moisture of it! Wow! I did add a few ingredients though- about 1 tbsp of cocoa powder more, 1tsp of vanilla essence, handful of white choco chips. Turned out amazing! Definitely will try again!
Easy, simple and delicious. I added lemon zest to the batter and voila!!!! Loved it.
Loved it.
Very good and moist next time will add chocolate chips though!
I made this with 3 cups of flour and more than 3 tablespoons of cocoa. I cooked it in a 9 by 13 inch pan for 40 minutes. The cake was awesome. The chocolate part was fudge and the vanilla part was moist. I added vanilla to the sugar butter and egg yolks. Frosted it with whipped cream frosting. Dee-lish.
Traditional and dense! i grew up with friends from germany who were stationed in U.S. with the Air force. my friends mom would make this and serve it to us in chocolate milk!!! great memories of this cake
