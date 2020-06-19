Oma's German Marble Cake

This is the closest I have ever gotten to the cake my German mother used to make. The only changes I made were adding two extra tablespoons of milk and a bit of orange zest to the light batter as suggested by another reviewer. I also did not bake the cake for the time stated. I ended up baking the cake for only 50 minutes. The cake turned out moist and tender. After the cake has baked for 45 minutes, start checking it every five minutes or so until a toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean. If using a bundt pan, be sure that it's greased and floured and let it cool completely before turning out. I sifted a little powder sugar over the cake after it had cooled. I might try a light glaze next time, but honestly it stands well by itself.