Oma's German Marble Cake

Easy to make, grandma's German marble cake is a family favorite

Recipe by WALTERA

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 (10-inch) tube pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 10 inch tube pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter with the sugar. Beat in egg yolks. Continue beating for 10 minutes.

  • Gradually stir in flour, alternating with splashes of milk, until all of the flour and milk are mixed in. Stir in baking powder.

  • In a separate bowl, beat egg whites. Fold egg whites into batter.

  • Reserve 1/4 of the batter, and pour the rest into a greased, floured tube pan.

  • Mix cocoa into the remaining 1/4 of the batter. Then turn into tube pan, and fold under with a fork to produce a marbled appearance.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 12g; cholesterol 85.1mg; sodium 136.4mg. Full Nutrition
