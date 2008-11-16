Key Lime Cake

This is a very moist cake. Very easy to make. If you like key lime, you will love this cake.

30
3 - 8 inch round pans
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cake mix, gelatin mix, oil, eggs and orange juice. Pour into three 8 inch cake pans. Bake according to instructions on box. Allow to cool, then frost.

  • To make the frosting: In a large bowl, beat the butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add lime juice and confectioners sugar. Mix well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 189.5mg. Full Nutrition
