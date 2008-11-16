Key Lime Cake

This is a very delicious, easy to make cake. I'm giving it 3 stars because I'm an advanced baker that believes the recipe can be improved. The cream cheese icing can turn out a bit runny due to the nature of cream cheese, not the recipe itself. Sometimes cream cheese is just stubborn to deal with. I suggest refrigerating the icing 20-30 minutes prior to iceing the cake. Also, refrigerate it overnight before serving it if possible. This will help set the icing and the cake and will NOT affect the fresh factor. Also, the cake is plenty moist with 1 cup of oil. Last I believe to bump this cake up to 4-5 stars, lemon pudding should be used in the place of the lime gelatin. The lime gelatin doesn't really do anything to flavor the cake anyway because of the orange juice. That's mostly for the color. You should be able to use a drop or two of green food coloring w/o it affecting taste to give it a light "lime" coloring. Using the pudding should make it more smooth tasting and will eliminate the grit and the crumbling of the bread some reviewers noticed. Using a fresh lime, I suggest you flavor the icing to taste. Fresh lime is strong and you will use less liquid which will help the icing stay firm. If you like a true, strong key lime flavor in the cake, some of the oj HAS to be substituted for lime juice concentrate. I'm trying it this way next time.

Read More