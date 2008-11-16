Key Lime Cake
This is a very moist cake. Very easy to make. If you like key lime, you will love this cake.
I owe it all to this recipe. This is the first recipe that I made from this website for a Family Labor Day Celebration 2 years ago. I put the cake down and sat down for a game of cards and turned around and wondered what all the commotion was about. I walked over to where the cake was (atleast what was left) and those people had scraped the platter clean. Since then I have made minor changes though. And they are still scraping the platter clean. Now I make 1-1/2 of the cream cheese frosting recipe. Please use the real key limes for the juice to go into the frosting, I know they are a pain to squeeze, but the taste is amazing. Don't be afraid to add another Tbs. of Key Lime Juice either. Then I make sure that I add atleast 2 tsp. of Meringue Powder for a firm icing. And lastly, I add atleast another cup or so of powder sugar to kindof work with the tart Key Lime Juice. But I like the sweet and tart to play off of one another. Enjoy!!!Read More
This is a very delicious, easy to make cake. I'm giving it 3 stars because I'm an advanced baker that believes the recipe can be improved. The cream cheese icing can turn out a bit runny due to the nature of cream cheese, not the recipe itself. Sometimes cream cheese is just stubborn to deal with. I suggest refrigerating the icing 20-30 minutes prior to iceing the cake. Also, refrigerate it overnight before serving it if possible. This will help set the icing and the cake and will NOT affect the fresh factor. Also, the cake is plenty moist with 1 cup of oil. Last I believe to bump this cake up to 4-5 stars, lemon pudding should be used in the place of the lime gelatin. The lime gelatin doesn't really do anything to flavor the cake anyway because of the orange juice. That's mostly for the color. You should be able to use a drop or two of green food coloring w/o it affecting taste to give it a light "lime" coloring. Using the pudding should make it more smooth tasting and will eliminate the grit and the crumbling of the bread some reviewers noticed. Using a fresh lime, I suggest you flavor the icing to taste. Fresh lime is strong and you will use less liquid which will help the icing stay firm. If you like a true, strong key lime flavor in the cake, some of the oj HAS to be substituted for lime juice concentrate. I'm trying it this way next time.Read More
I love this cake. It is very rich. I like to make my frosting with just a little lime jello mixed in it gives it a lovely green color. I also add chopped pecans to the frosting. We have topped this cake with cherries or strawberries for the red and green christmas colors.
This recipe is DELICIOUS. I made cupcakes with it. I did add the zest of a small lime and fresh lime juice to the batter, for some extra lime flavor. I also used 5 eggs and 3/4 cups of oil instead, as previous reviewers suggested. I tried one without frosting, it was moist and light and the flavor was delicious. I frosted them with "Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting" from this site (with lime juice and zest instead of lemons). I used fresh limes for everything. With the frosting, the cupcakes really do have a tangy lime flavor. Mmmm mmmm mmm, just what I was looking for!
I have now made this cake probably about 75 times. I have become known for this cake amongst my family, friends and extended family and friends. People actually pay me to make this cake for them, especially when they are entertaining guests. Mostly I go simply by the recipe instructions. I don't lessen the oil at all as I've read some do. Yes it seems like a lot of oil. I've made this cake COUNTLESS times and it still seems like a lot of oil every time but it works! I don't add anything to the batter except the recipe ingredients. What I do change though is the lime juice. Instead I use True Lime packets which is real lime juice dried into a powder form. True Lime gives the frosting the PERFECT key lime flavor with the right flavor balance without adding liquid to the frosting. When I take this cake to a function I can never leave without giving out my number for requests. I gave out the recipe once and she lessened the oil and she said it was a horrible mistake! So I don't give the recipe anymore. Also I bake this cake at 325 instead of 350!!! 350 is too high, bake at 325 for about 35 to 40 mins, depending on your oven, let pans stand for exactly 10 mins, remove from pan and let cakes cool COMPLETELY before assembling.
Though I prefer "from scratch" cakes my family loved this recipe. Very moist with a good lime flavor and bright green color which contrasted nicely with the white frosting. My layers baked in 20 minutes and I had to double the frosting ingredients (except for the lime juice) to get enough frosting to adequately cover the layers, top and sides of cake. The frosting was very good with this cake, however, because it offset the cakes sweetness. Overall, I would make this cake again.
I did cut way back on the oil to 1/2 cup & added 1/2 cup applesauce. Very moist.
I made this cake for a luau theme party this weekend and it was a smash hit. Everyone raved about it. Due to a two hour travel time to the party, I made it in a disposable alum foil 9X13 cake pan. I'm not sure if it was my oven or because I baked it in a thinner pan, but the cake baked much faster than the directions on the box. I also had read the reviews and had noticed several people indicated the icing was very rich. So I cheated and bought a can of Betty Crocker cream cheese frosting and added the key lime juice to it. Absolutely perfect! I won the prize for best dessert at the party and believe me there were some good ones. Mine was the first one consumed down to the crumbs!
I made this for a shower with a "mexican" theme. It was a big hit, I had lots of people ask for the recipie. I loved it, nice flavor. I even used apple sauce for the oil to make it "lighter". This is an easy cake that tastes great!!
This is probably one of the best cakes I have made. It was very simple but very delicious. Thanks! Adding a little lime zest to the frosting was really tasty.
First the good point: The icing was terrific and when thinned would be a great dip for strawberries. That said: This cake is too sweet; it tastes like a cake mix with lime jello in it; it looked horrible (ugly green color); it needs to be made as a sheet cake instead of a two or three-layer cake. I think I will just stick with key lime pies. The idea was nice but I won't be trying this one again.
Very good cake, liked by all. I only put 2 Tblsp of the lime juice in the frosting. That was plenty, it didnt need anymore, would have been way to tart.
Overly sweet, especially the icing. Sorry to say that the family would not eat it after their first bites, and I had to throw it out. Would not recommend!
I was looking for a recipe to make a key lime cake from scratch but could only find cake mix recipes. Nonetheless, this turned out pretty well. As other users suggested, I used 5 eggs instead of 4, reduced the oil to 3/4 cups, and I substituted concentrated key lime juice for the orange juice with a little lime zest added. I also paired the cake with the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe from this site with walnuts mixed in. Overall, everyone loved it! Next time, I will probably try this recipe with white cake mix as the lemon flavor was somewhat dominant.
I have been making this cake for around 10 years. Everyone I know loves it. I make it in a bundt pan and replace most of the orange juice with rum. Then I double the frosting and fill the center of the cake with the extra and surround the cake plate with strawberries to be dipped in the frosting. oh I also actually slice the bundt into two layers and fill it with some of the frosting too. Then just frost the top the best i can. It looks great with lime twist on top and then the red strawberries around it.
I made this a few years ago and took to a family reunion. Was a huge hit. I am now required to bring this to all subsequent family reunions. My adult kids love to watch and keep track of how fast it disappears. Just left a reunion today and my dad informed me that I would have to bring 2 next year. The only thing I do different is add lime zest to the cake and the frosting. I have used both key limes and regular limes. Can't tell the difference. Thanks for sharing this recipe and my family thanks you!
This recipe is good however, I did make one change. I decreased the amount of oil to 1/2 cup. The first time I made this recipe I used the amount of oil it originally called for. The cake came out soggy with a wet texture. When I reduced the amount of oil to 1/2 cup the cake came out light and fluffy with a moist and tender crumb.
i was very disappointed. i have a cake that i make that has the exact same ingredients except that mine calls for lime flavored pudding and not gelatin. my cake did not rise and the texture was grainy. could there be a mistake in the ingredients?
This recipe is a great summer treat. I make it in a 9x13 pan to save time and for easy transportation. I also use fresh key limes for the lime juice and use my microplane to garnish the top of the cake. Pretty and refreshing too!
Didn't do 5 stars, because I have had to work to perfect it. So, here are my changes. Instead of Orange Juice, I do 3/4c LimeAid + 1/4c Key Lime Juice. I only do 3/4c oil. For the lime Jello, I used the sugar free variety (there is already enough sugar in the cake & icing, so you wont miss it). Prior to making these changes, it kept falling on me (I think mostly because of the added oil), and it had an odd texture. An OK one, but odd. And, it was a little too sweet for me, which is saying something, because I like my sweets :)
Loved the idea, but wanted more true lime flavor and lower fat. Used a white cake and egg whites only, applesauce instead of oil, zested 3 limes into the cake (1 into the frosting), no jello, used sweetened lime juice instead of orange. Substituted neufchatel for cream cheese in the frosting. Colored the frosting instead of the cake. The lime flavor popped, cake was moist and not too heavy. Neither the cake nor frosting were too sweet with all the modifications. It was a big hit!
I tried this recipe in advance to make sure it was something I wanted to show off since Thanksgiving was soon to be here and just as I imagined it was very good very moist and favors we're on point not to sour but the perfect combination I used the fresh lime as suggested in my frosting and when I tell you its to good it makes you wanna slap your mama good thxs for everyone's feed back and suggestion this Thanksgiving I'll be getting all the praises .
I read the reviews, and didn't use orange juice or lemon cake. Used white cake, 1/3 c key lime juice and dissolved the gelatin in the juice. Added 2/3 cup coconut milk and a 2 tsp rum flavoring with 1 c oil and 3 eggs. Super moist and excellent lime flavor. I also made a coconut rum thin icing to go over it and coconut on the outside. Yummy!
This cake is delicious! BUT I do NOT put lime juice in the icing. The contrast between the cream cheese icing & the lime flavor of the cake is what makes the cake. Lime juice in the icing was just too much.
I thought this recipe was just OK. I did some changes to get it where I thought it would better. I only did 3/4 cup of the oil and added 1 more egg. I made a batch of lime curd and when I took the cake out of the oven I poke holes in it and put a layer of lime curd and refrigerated it. I made the frosting and added more lime curd to the frost about 1/2 cup and some lime zest. This changed the cake flavor all together and tasted so much better
i just tested these to see if i would include this recipe for my daughter's 7th birthday party at the end of may. the flavors are definitely the perfect mix of sweet and sour to create the ultimate key lime pie cupcake. (and they are super simple to make!!!) i followed the recipe by the book (even though i thought twice about all the oil) and they turned out awesome. i would watch at the end to keep them from getting too brown, but all in all, these cupcakes have made the cut! i am making 2 dozen keylime and 2 dozen strawberry cupcakes to create an awesome variety of flavors that compliment each other really nicely. thanks so much for the recipe! it is definitely a keeper!
Try the GLAZE recipe from Key Lime cake II--that was good. Somehow, this was loved by my fiance. He said it tasted like "Fruit Loops." Unfortunately, that was a very accurate description.
Made this as cupcakes and they were fantastic! I had been craving lime cupcakes, and these really hit the spot. The only change I made was to use key lime juice in the batter instead of orange juice. The cake doesn't rise very much though, so to get the cupcakes to look right I had to fill the cups up to almost the top.
I always make cakes from scratch and haven't bought a box of cake mix since I was like 13 years old. That said, I wanted something festively-colored for Easter and didn't have hardly any time to make desserts since all my time was spent preparing the meal. I tried this recipe and it was pretty decent. It was almost too tender / moist as the slices would almost fall apart if you weren't careful and I had a helluva time trying to get the cake to come out of the pans (and that's WITH greasing and flouring)....the bottom layer ended up totally falling apart and I had to make more icing to patch it back together, but luckily no one could tell by the time I was done. I'd only make this (or any cake mix based recipe) again under unusual circumstances, but aside from the issue with it being too delicate, it was decent.
This is the best cake ever. Very moist and delicious.
Very amazingly easy and great tasting cake for spring and summer. I have made this several times now for parties using 3/4 c oil and 5 eggs, and adding lime zest into the batter and also the frosting for more of a lime zing. Several people have asked me for this recipe and rave about it.
This cake was a hit. My younger son,11, loves key lime pie but wasn't sure if he would like this and he loved it. I took the advice of some and used key lime juice instead of orange juice. It came out great. I used buttercream frosting with no lime and it was delicious. I will definitely add this to the collection!
Oh, so GOOD! Made this for my husband's b-day and it was a HUGE HIT!! All my friends who came to his b-day party loved it including me! I was so pleased with this recipe. AWESOME!! Wouldn't change a thing.:)
I haven't made this cake yet just wondering if the serving size is incorrect. 30 servings seems like a lot for using only one box of cake mix yielding an 8" triple layer cake.
In answer to the question about the oil. My Key Lime Recipe is almost exactly like this one with the exception of 5 eggs instead of 4 and only 3/4 cup of oil. Hopes this helps. By the way, I didnot use this recipe as written.
It seemed like there was way too much oil in it. It didn't hold together well and when you touched it, you had oil on your finger. I thought 1 1/3 cup was rather a large amount, and it was.
Delicious. As other reviews have stated it is better with less oil. I used 1/2 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of applesauce. I have made it both ways and it is much better with the oil and applesauce.
Made this cake for my sister's birthday yesterday. She deemed it great with a very limey/citrusy flavor. I thought it a very easy recipe. I did, however, need to add a bit more confectioner's sugar (about 1/2 c.). Assembled beautifully. Will make again.
This cake is very moist! I substituted a third of the oil for buttermilk and added two tablespoons of sugar. However, the cake is perfectly fine without substitutions.
I didn't use orange juice, just water like the box sad. I did however, added a lot of lime zest. And it still came out tasting very lime.
I beat cream cheese into the batter and only used half of the lime jello. The cream cheese calmed down the "fruit loop" flavor, and muted the bright green color. Used store bought cream cheese icing as well. It was very good.
OMG!! This is like the best cake. The taste is out of this world good. I made it for Thanksgiving and some family ate the cake first. Everyone loved the color. Great recipe Judy
D E L I C I O U S! It wouldn't have been any better unless it was also healthy. Guess you can't have everything. I used only 3 cups powdered sugar in the icing- plenty sweet! Any more and the frosting would have been less cream cheese and lime and more powdered sugar taste. I also added about 2 tsp lime zest to the frosting and another bit on top for garnish.
Person/author who submitted this recipe neglected to note in the directions that cake mix to be pour into GREASED pans! This absolutely ruined the cake, not to mention the money spent on the ingredients, and time wasted.
Made this recipe as written into cupcakes for St. Patrick's Day at work. Everyone loved them. If you like Key Lime Pie, you will love the flavor of this cake. Will definitely make this recipe again.
I was really excited to try this cake because I love key lime pie.. but I did not care for this cake. It turns out a pretty green color, but it didn't taste anywhere near key lime pie, my husband loved it though. I won't make this again.
This cake was relatively easy to make and delicious. It was a big hit at the office. One tip: try as two 9 inch layers instead of three 8 inch layers.
I have made this over and over(followed the recipe to the T), and get tremendous praises every time! It's so refreshing and surprising, because this is not a cake that you would normally serve, I like the WOW factor of having something different and GOOD!! Thanks for sharing Judy
Great Recipe, I followed the 1/2 cup of veg oil and 1/2 cup of apple sauce. It was moist and delicious. Made my own frosting from the Wilton website.
i substituted all the oil for applesauce, egg beaters, sugar free jello,and fat free cream cheese and it STILL came out amazing! so moist and delicious! the frosting was a little runny, but when it soaked into the cake it just added to the flavor!
There was only enough frosting for half of the cake. I did not like the flavor of the icing-too cream cheese tasting-for my taste. I added in another stick of butter and 2 more cups of confectionary sugar, along with another few tbs of key lime juice, and liked the flavor and texture much better.
The only thing I did differently to this recipe was add the zest of the lime to the frosting. I made this into cupcakes for my son to take to school for his birthday. Two of the kids raved about these so much that their mothers called me for the recipe. These will definately be made again.
This cake is the bomb..... I've carried it a many places and have so many friends and family calling and asking if i could bake one for them.... This is definitely a hit.... I'm actually baking one right now...
This cake is pretty and has plenty of lime flavor for anyone who is a real fan of limes and lime flavored desserts. A great change of pace....Update; I didn't have any orange juice, so I used a 6 oz. can of pineapple juice. Then I topped it with whipped cream frosting sprinkled with coconut. Yum!
I love this recipe, it is gone in one day. To the viewers who said that there icing was too runny; try putting the icing in the frig. after you put the cake in the oven by the time your cake has cooled and ready for icing it will be thick.
This cake is the bomb. I absolutely love it and the family does to. Definitely a signature dish for the family.
I made this recipe into cupcakes today and they came out AMAZING. I'm taking them to my in-laws for Thanksgiving and I'm having a hard time keeping my husband and son out the kitchen. They are super moist. The only thing different that I did was add a tblsp of lime juice to give it some "twang".
I believe this is the best cake I've ever made. I took it to our church's Thanksgiving meal and someone even used the server to scrape the crumbs off the plate. I made extra frosting to give it better coverage; next time I'll add a cup of sugar and a cup of self-rising flour to the batter to make the layers a little bigger. Other than that, it was perfect!
I love this recipe! I made it for the first time last year for my family's Easter gathering and they've requested it for every holiday gathering since then. I don't hink it tastes anything like a boxed cake. And, maybe it's not "sophisticated" but who said that good food has to be?
This cake was OK....I think there is WAY too much oil used for this recipe....1 AND 1/3 cups?!?!? Made for a very moist cake, but you can almost taste the vegetable oil. I used whipped cream for the frosting. A cream cheese/butter frosting would have made for a big grease ball in your mouth.
I didn't try to make the cake, because I am not a fan of orange juice... So I found another recipe for that. However, I made the frosting for this because it seemed so unique to me. Boy am I glad I did! The frosting is fantastic!
This has been my oldest son's birthday cake for the past 2 yrs and it is always requested at my husband's Christmas party. The one change is I cut on the oil a tad and substitute applesauce. Great recipe!!!!
Excellent! This recipe for key lime cake exceeded my expectations. It was very easy to make and required few ingredients. Very delicious: My family loved it!
I prefer "made from scratch" cakes but this cake is scrumptious! Very moist. I recommend refrigerating because it firms the icing. Also, I recommend baking the cake in less time than preferred on the cake mix box.
Five star only with suggested modifications... Less Oil, use lime juice in the cake in place of some of the OJ. Frosting was good but runny.
When I make this cake its gone in one day. It is very easy. I use Key Lime juice for the regular lime juice.
I tried baking this cake for the first time bc I love key lime cake! It was so moist and SCRUMPTOUS! I didn't change anything and came out great!
Great flavor and very moist. The 2 layer is hard to keep from faling apart but the bundt pan was great. Loved it!
I used this recipe for a family Christmas dessert (since it was green), and since then, I cannot come to a family gathering without one! Everyone LOVES this cake! To add a little extra kick to it, I add a little grated lime rind in the batter and sprinkle a little on the icing for decoration.
Such a great cake - got very good reviews/feedback from it! I did add more lime to the actual cake mix, to make it even more tart.
This is one of the best cakes of all time!
I made this for my 12 year old niece Birthday today, changed oil to 1 cup and substitued the 1/3 with key lime juice, cake was flat and solid not fluffy at all. 1/2 inch thick. Taste is ok but I would go by the box directions and substitute the water for orange juice and key lime juice and maybe it will turn out ok had to add more lime juice to the frosting as well.
Although the cake turned out the right color, when we put the second layer on top of the first layer, it crumbled into a heap. The cake was very moist but this caused it to deconstruct. We loved the icing flavor but the cake tasted a bit like fruity pebbles; still delicious but not what you usually want a cake to taste like. Would suggest adding a bit of meringue powder to the frosting to help it set more.
YUM! cant wait to make these again! the frosting was a little runny though. i will remember to thicken it up a little next time.
My husband loves key lime pie so I decided to surprise him with this cake. He love the cake and said it is a definate keeper. Very moist!
I MADE THIS CAKE AND LOVED IT EVERYONE THOUGHT IT WAS AMAZING ESP THE ICING I ADDED WALNUTS AND IT WAS AWESOME!!!!!!!!
This is a rich tasting cake. It is better when it is served in 1/4 inch slices. Good moist cake.
I think adding some almond extract to the icing as well is awesome. I put almonds around the side and cocoanut flakes on the top, it was absolutely a smash hit! I used real unsalted butter and the icing melted in your mouth. It made the cake.
This is one of the best cakes I have ever made or eaten!! Thank you Judy for the recipe! I didn't have Key Lime juice nor did my grocer carry it (???) so I just used regular lime juice and it was awesome! I made it for the 1st time this past weekend for a family get-together. It was gone which meant I had nothing to take home to eat as a snack :( but everyone raved about it. I replaced all of the oil with applesauce and it was excellent - moist, rich - just like cake should be. Thankfully, I have all of the ingredients in my cupboard and plan to make another one for my family (and me) tonight!
Excellent! Great for summertime. This cake was moist and flavorful. I made it as a birthday cake, and it was really nice to have something different. Everyone loved it!
This cake is so easy and one of my favorites! Very moist and delicious. I usually have cake left and have to throw away, however when I bake this cake, there is never any left.
Made as is and was very moist! Great flavor. Icing was a little runny, so I had to put it in the refrigerator to harden some. I used 9 key limes to make the 3 tbsp of juice.
I took this cake to Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I would cut back on oil next time and icing got a little runny but really good taste.
This recipe is always a hit! Perfect for barbeques. It is always requested for functions at work too! I have also made this cake in a 9x13 and it worked out great.
I brought this cake to work for a friend's Birthday and everyone LOVED it!! I am not the known baker in the office and she even wants the recipe. You do have to like Key Lime Pie, it tastes just like it!!
GREAT cake recipe! The cake is super moist and flavorful. However, I have to say the frosting was very runny. I was extremely messy and did not fit well with this cake. The first time I made this cake I used the runny frosting. The second time I used a thicker frosting recipe. I also baked my cakes in 2 9 inch circle cake pans lined with parchment paper so that my cake wont brown too much.
This is, without a doubt, the best cake I have ever made. Delicious!
This looked and tasted like Fruit Loops. I made it this past weekend for a friend's party. I rushed to prepare something else to take. It was very moist, though. But thats only b/c of ALL the oil. I would not recommend this cake.
I have fixed this cake for many years and have just recently started making it for church family night !! Let me say...everyone loves it !!
This cake is very moist and delicious. It is a crowd pleaser! Rulindap NC
This recipe is so delicious! I have made this on several occasions and received lots of raves about how great it was. I personally do not like key lime pie but I love this key lime cake. It has become my favorite!
For a box cake, this was pretty standard. The texture was standard box cake, that is, very soft. The flavor was very sweet. The cooking time was quite long because of all the liquid in the recipe. The iceing was very wet. I wish there had been a "from scratch" key lime cake recipe. This was very unsophisticated. I guess I just don't like box mixes.
AWESOM cake, super moist! Everyone loved this cake, it was gone in no time, will def be saving this to my files and making any chance I get!! I would probably add a little more powdered sugar next time to thicken the icing though....
Did I read this right, 1 1/3 cup of oil? I used 1/3 cup of oil and it came out just fine. I was afraid to go as I read it as I thought for sure I'd ruin the recipe!
This will be my second time making the cake. I had a box of yellow cake mix but added lemon flavor. I also used extra 1/2 box of cake mix to ensure I get three layers of cake. It was moist even with the extra cake mix. My family's begging me to make another one.
OMGosh! I just made this cake and its soooo good!!! I had to make a few adjustments because I didn't have any orange juice. So instead of orange juice I used lime (key lime & regular because that's what I had)...Then in the icing because I used most of my lime juice in the cake batter I only added about 2 tablespoons to the mixture. Still, the icing is delish! I will definitely have enough juice for the full 3 tbsp next time, but this cake is so light and tasty! I don't find it overly sweet, as mentioned by many. That is most likey because I used lime juice instead of orange juice. I also added a tsp of vanilla in my icing - my mama taught me that! :)...Any ways I highly suggest trying this cake if you're interested!
I have become popular at all the holiday parties from this recipe. I make them into cupcakes instead of a cake. And to give it a festive finish, I sprinkle a little green sugar fine sprinkles on top. The cake batter is very moist and rich and the icing is delicious! NOTE: If you make cupcakes, I would suggest you make half of the entire recipe, giving you enough to make about 24 cupcakes. Other wise you will end up making about 48 or more cupcakes with the full recipe. Enjoy!
This is an awesome Key Lime Cake recipe!!! No one in my family makes this cake and I found this recipe to try. I absolutely love it and so does my family. Once I make it, it never stays around the house longer than 2-3 days. Sometimes just a day if its a special occasion! Its very moist and very good. I give it 2 thumbs up!!!
This recipe is wonderful!! I baked it for an election party. We had 7 homemade cakes including Italian Cream, Red Velvet, Strawberry, 14 Layer with Chocolate Fudge icing, Coconut, Caramel and my Key Lime. I heard several people saying that the Key Lime was their favorite. I'm baking another one tonight to take to work. :)
