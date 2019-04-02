Thai Pork with Peanut Sauce

1 of 235

Rating: 5 stars We loved this recipe instead of using pork chops we used pork tenderloin which we marinated with olive oil cumin ginger cayenne and garlic then grilled the whole tenderloin and served it with the peanut sauce over rice. Delicious!!! Helpful (137)

Rating: 4 stars This was a first for me to make something Thai. Since I don't really know what thai food should taste like I am not sure I would be a fair judge of this recipe. I made this for my family and it was easy to make. I doubled the sauce part and I would encourage you to do the same. The flavors were interesting and different...I would say different-good. Instead of using the red bell peppers as a garnish I put them in the sauce during the last couple of minutes with half of the green onions to flavor the sauce alittle more. I garnished the meat with the other half of the green onions and sprinkled the peanuts on top as the recipe says. It was a beautiful presentation. My brother in law has had thai with this paticular peanut sauce and he said it was excellent. I thought the meat would have a "bite" to it with the red pepper in it but I hardly noticed it. My 2 year old and 5 year old ate it with no complaint about hotness. I would of preferred it alittle hotter so next time I will increase that- or maybe just put the red pepper on the table for each person to decide how hot they want it. Be sure not to overcook the pork so it will remain moist. If you have alittle pink in the middle when you pull it from the pan as it sits it will continue cooking on it's own while you are preparing the sauce..it will be perfectly done and moist. Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars thanks for a fine "Thai style" pork chop recipe that is both tasty and easy to put together. BTW for those who were put off by the extra coconut milk this is a clue; put the excess in a small freezer proof container and freeze it. The stuff lasts for about a half a year that way and if you don't use it in that amount of time it is too bad. I too made a bit more sauce and I used some cashews instead of the dry roasted peanuts. But that was not for any reason other than I had the one and not the other? Thanks good stuff. Clint. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious. I served it with Peanut Butter Noodles on this website which was a bit of a mistake because both recipes have VERY strong/rich flavors... nevertheless these chops were superb and I will definitely make them again..... maybe with some plain white rice (for the sauce) and a salad with a miso dressing for an Asian flair. Oh the sauce went from thin to a bit over-thick quickly so watch out for that...espec if you are wanting something to pour over rice. Maybe if making rice I'll double the sauce so there's enough to pour over the rice. The sauce was really yummy and reminded me SO MUCH of the food I get at my yummy local Thai restaurant. EDIT: Made this again (no red peppers for us!) tripled the sauce and made rice. Tripling gave me a bit too much sauce doubling would probably be perfect. Poured the sauce over the rice with the onions/cilantro/peanuts. Still a delicious recipe. Helpful (28)

Rating: 3 stars My family quite enjoyed this - but I have to say I found the peanut sauce a little overpowering. I would probably make this again but add a bit more coconut milk or water to the sauce. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I was tempted to try this recipe using chicken instead of pork but my husband was in the mood for pork so I made it exactly as written and it didn't disappoint! Yum! What a wonderful and tasty dish! We really enjoyed the flavor combinations and will definitely be making this again. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't try this myself but my husband loved it. I made 1.5 times the amount of sauce and it was perfect. I didn't bother measuring the amounts of red pepper onion nuts and cilantro for garnish--just did it to taste (i.e. a lot of each). EDITED: I tried this finally and it's very good. Served with Thai fried rice and lots of crushed nuts yum. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! I have made this twice now the second time round I doubled the quantity of sauce as it's so delicious. The only thing I change is the nuts. I cannot stand the dry roasted peanuts in shops so I just buy regular salted peanuts and dry fry them in a pan to toast them. Helpful (13)