Death By Chocolate III
Every time we have a church supper, I have to make this. It's a favorite!
Very good. Hubby rated this 5 stars with the first bite. I did not have toffee bars, so I added chocolate chips and pecan pieces instead....turned out great. Thanks for this new dessert recipe.Read More
The flavor was good but the brownies got really soggy and the whole thing was kind of a sloppy mess. I made it the night before I served it. If I made it again, I would only do it if I could assemble it an hour or so before serving. Overall not worth the effort.Read More
Absolutely delicious! I did not have a punch bowl, so I had to make some minor changes. I just made one box of pudding and layered it on top of the pan of brownies, added the cool whip and then the candy topping. I like making it this way because it is easier to store and transport for those potluck dinners. I have also found it to be yummier if it is refrigerated over night. I have also tried crumbling oreos on top of the whipped cream instead of using toffee or it is also good without the candy layer at all! Defintely a winner!
Excellent! The only additional thing I added was caramel ice cream topping in each layer. Yummy!!
Folks, if you don't have a trifle bowl, get one!! It helps the presentation...anywho, this turned out great! All my guests loved it- but next time I'd use a lot more brownies in it and less pudding & cream. And use Heath bits that are already crushed for you- saves on prep time!!
This is so easy it is always a little embarassing to hear all of the raves when I serve it to friends. To add even another chocolate punch, try drizzling hot fudge sauce from a jar between the whipped topping and brownie layers.
I made some modifications to this recipe to make it low fat. I used Fat free pudding & Cool whip. I also found a low fat brownie mix & then used a low carb candy bar. It was delicious!
This is the best tasting slop I've ever had in my life! We've had this 3 times now and I enjoy it a tiny bit more when the brownies are a little overdone, as I find they get pretty soft when they are in the pudding.
This is exclusively for chocolate lovers! It's so good! I poke holes in my brownies and pour 1/2 cup Kahlua into my brownies. Cover and soak overnight.
I made this for a New Year's party and everyone loved it! I had to make the pudding twice, because I had forgotten my mother's sage advice of using at least 2% milk or whole when making pudding... otherwise it's too runny and disappointing. Also, I didn't have a trifle bowl, so I used individual plastic "crystal" cups. Worked great.
Three words - Fan-tas-tic!
Wonderful, imade it for the superbowl!
I made the pudding with 3 cups of milk total, and whisked in about a 1/2 cup of Kahlua. I only had two candy bars, so I chopped up walnuts to mix in to each candy layer. I also put down chocolate syrup with the other layers. My punch bowl was a bit wide, so next time I may just use the 9x13 brownie pan and have one layer of each ingredient. Thanks for the recipe!
I brought this to a Christmas party and it was a big hit. My husband, who is not a dessert person, even helped me eat the leftovers! I used brownies with chocolate chips in them (which people LOVED) and then used a fork to poke holes in the finshed brownies and sprinkled them with Kahlua. Also, I used instant dark chocolate mousse instead of chocolate pudding, and only used a 12-ounce tub of whipped topping. I refrigerated it overnight. Thanks!
This is a delicious and easy recipe. Everyone is certain to love it.
From the presentation in the trifle bowl,to the unbelievable decadence of the blend of brownie, pudding, whipped topping and candy, this was a HUGE hit this Thanksgiving!! The OOOOh's and AAAAAh's from everyone did not go unwarranted. No changes were needed but I did use chilled peanut butter cups along with the toffee bars. My teenaged-niece even asked for the recipe for her birthday "cake". Do not hesitate to make this! Not only was this a wonderful dessert, it was very easy to make.
To make it even more a-mazing...make it with mousse rather than pudding. I've made it this way for 10 years. Yummy
I used a Duncan Hines "Dark Chocolate Fudge" brownie mix, Jello "Chocolate Fudge" pudding mixes, light Cool Whip & Heath Bits. Instead of sprinkling the top with toffee bits, I grated a Dove dark chocolate bar as garnish. It was a big hit at our Christmas gathering. The directions suggest making it the day before. I assembled it about 7 hours before tasting it & the brownie chunks were already very soft. I prefer more texture with the brownies so I'll wait until just before serving to layer the ingredients next time.
Awesome recipe.. Rich but not too Rich.. I made it lower fat/calorie by using better crocker low fat brownie, lite cool whip and low calories no sugar chocolate pudding and it was great.. made if for co-workers bday and everyone loved it.
This was ok the first night but by the second night it was so delicious. You diffently should make it aleast a day ahead
This is the perfect chocolate dessert. I made it exactly as is and there is nothing that I would change about it. It was super easy, fast and most of all delicious. I think next time I may try switching the toffee with crushed peanut butter cups! This will definitely be on my menu for Christmas.
OH. MY. GOODNESS. Best recipe I've had on this site ever and my new favorite dessert! Absolutely to die for. Every time I've made this all I hear are moans and groans followed by: "I have GOT to have this recipe." I also add mini chocolate chips to each layer right after the crushed toffee bars. And I use slightly more cool whip than the recipe calls for. Oh and I strongly recommend using the Betty Crocker Original Supreme brownie mix. You MUST try this recipe!
this was wonderful i had it at my family reunion and everyone loved it in fact it was gone within 15 mins. i had to make 3 more
I made this for my 4th grade students and they all loved it. Easy to make and looks pretty too. I bought crushed Heath toffee bits in the baking aisle section rather than individual candy bars. Only complaint is it was a little "soupier" than I would have liked. I made it 1 1/2 days ahead so perhaps thats why.
Love this.....used chocolate cake instead of brownies. Makes it a bit less rich, but just as good!!!
looks great!do ihave to cook the pudding mix or just mix and pour?plz reply soon i have to make it tomorrow!thanx!
AWESOME!! Made this for T-Day today. Family loved it. Was told I MUST make this for every family get together from now on.
Fabulous Recipe! The store I went to didn't have Heath or Skor Bars which seemed odd so I bought a bag of Hershey's nuggets with Toffee and almond and chopped them up. Still tasted great but next time I will find a store that carries the heath/skor bars because they have way more toffee in them than the nuggets I used. Also I agree with a previous reviewer that a trifle bowl is a must for the presentation. I used a very pretty punch bowl but it was too big so I ended up having to double everything so it filled the bowl. More for me... Now I will have a great excuse to go buy myself a nice trifle bowl.
This recipe is incredibly easy. To change it up for Christmas, I didnt put the toffee in there I used candy canes instead. I broke up 4 large candy canes in a ziploc back and crushed them using a meat tenderizer. I used 4 candy canes per layer, and then for the top I used one candy cane and left bigger chunks. Everyone was wanting more
I CHEATED! I used 2 packages (8 little cups) of pre-made chocolate pudding cups (4 cups per layer). Plus, I used 4 toffee bars instead of 3 (2 for each layer). I used the back edge of a big knife to beat/crumble the bars while still packaged. Lastly, I bought the brownie mix that included a package of fudge sauce and drizzled on top... made it even deadlier!
Made this for Christmas...super easy and my whole family loved it!
I will definitely make this again. I used sugarfree devils food cake and it tasted fine. I used crushed oreos for the toffee layer and fat free whipped topping. Although not calorie free it tasted great and the double batch I made was gone quickly. Next time I'm going to throw some Kahlua or Baileys in to try and get some alcohol in there. :)
YUMMY! A co-worker made this for work last week and I just made it! Delicious! Just like a previous reviewer, I bought the Health toffee chips.
WOW this was great! and even better the 2nd day. Made this for a potluck, there were no leftovers and had to make it again for the kids lol. I loved the crunchy toffee bits from the candy bar. btw if you are in Canada they are called skor not heath bars.
I brought this to a church picnic, we were holding at the beach. Wow, it was gone before I could get some! I had a request for the recipe. The requestor said that it was better than the other Death by Chocolate recipes she had tasted in the past because the whip topping seemed to break up the chocolate. It was more a slow death by chocolate. The presentation in a small punch bowl looks pretty too.
Childhood favorite! You can definitely substitute the brownie mix in this recipe if you want a more cake like dessert. Also, if you really want to wow people, buy some whipping cream and make your own whipped topping. Simply pour the cream into a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer for a while (it does take quite a while) until the air incorporates into it and becomes fluffy. You can even brag about it when serving it to your guests! :) Homemade whipped cream is so much more divine than coolwhip or any other store bought version. :)
I made this for my romantic dinner at home for Valentines day. It was a hit! We're not big toffee lovers, so I used fresh raspberries instead of the crushed candy. This was delicious! Thanks for the great but simple and easy recipe!
This is soooo rich and soooo yummy!! I have made this for our family and my parents, brothers, sisters, friends, and just about everyone LOVES it!!!! Wouldn't change a single thing! Perfect just the way it is! Definitely try this for your next get together!
Also very good with white chocolate pudding. This was a big hit at our party tonight. No one could believe it was SO simple to make!
This is DELICIOUS! I also drizzled caramel topping on each layer and used Hershey's Heath pieces. One bite equals 5 lbs., but it's worth it!! Well, almost...
Awesome! placed them in plastic paper cups so BF can take them to work and share with friends. He really enjoyed this one.
I made for my husbands Christmas family gathering and everyone loved it. Not only does it taste delicious but it looks delicious. I used Cadbury chocolate carmel bars instead of toffee. I recommend freezing the bars before chopping them up for the topping.
Simple and so yummy! Doesn't need the candy bars but it was still good with them. A big hit for all the mothers I made this for on mothers day!
Wow! This was really great! It was so easy and I was able to make it in a short amount of time. I didn't make any modifications to the recipe other than omitting the toffee and just using some grated milk chocolate on the top. I also used 1% milk for the pudding. Everyone raved and this is one to definitely make again.
Delicious! Very easy to make and very yummy! Sometimes I used 6-7 cups of Hunts pudding snack pack, Chocolate Fudge, instead of the powder mix. This is great when you make it a day in advance, the flavours really get a chance to blend well. The brownie mix makes this recipe SO easy and fast, I make it so often now and everyone just loves it!
When I was 13 (now 22) I learned how to make this and still wow my family every year. I didn't make it one year and thought there was going to be a riot. I use chocolate cake mix instead of brownie beucase I think its lighter. Also, it's instant. And I don't feel guilty as I make half a dozen different home made treats. And why mess with perfection?
The chocolate lovers at my house went crazy for this! Absolutely delicious & will make this for those very special occasions. Thanks!
My daughters LOVE this dessert. As an added treat, I pour about 1/3 cup of Kahlua over the brownies once taken from the oven and let it soak in while cooling before I assemble it. Great flavor!
Made this over the weekend. Big hit, and super easy to make.
very good- better than grandma's
It's even more delicious with Raspberry pudding. It makes it take like a very rich dessert, and it couldn't be easier!!
This is such an easy dessert for anyone to do. You can change it up anyway you want to...use your imagination and go for it.
This is very close to one I make the only changes are I poke holes in the top of brownies just out of the oven and pour 1/4 cup kahula over it. Also I mix the pudding and 8 oz. of the whip topping together to make it more mouse like. Same order in the bowl but the top is plain whip topping with toffee bar bits on top of it. yum yum!
I have made this recipe for special occasions at home and for potlucks. Almost everyone who tastes it wants the recipe. It is really to die for!
The only change I made was to cook the brownies using the "cake-like" directions. Everyone RAVED about this and it's really easy/not that expensive to make.
Fantastic! was really rich!
This is very tasty and easy to prepare. Makes a great presentation.
I first tried this dish at my sister-in-laws last Christmas(she found DBC III recipe by LaNita and showed me how to find it on the web) I have made this dish several times since then and been asked for the recipe many times. It is soooo yummy--a chocolate lovers dream come true and better than...
we had this for a potluck event at work. The pudding was made with 1% milk and fat free chocolate pudding. It was really good- and very sweet. Great recipe
I made this dessert for my hubby's birthday last weekend and got RAVE reviews from my family!!! The only changes I made were that I made everything from scratch...I try to stay away from boxed convenience foods because of all the artificial stuff in them. I used my own brownie recipe, "thick chocolate pudding" (from this site), real whipped cream and the chocolate bar of course. It was a bit more work but definitely worth it. I will be making this again and again!
Love this recipe! I also do a caramel version using either a golden or butter pecan cake mix and butterscotch pudding instead of the brownies and choc pudding.
LOVED THIS! Will def. make again.
Yum very good! It does taste better the next day after the pudding has soaked into the brownie. It is very easy to make and really doesn't take much more time than just making brownies, and definately more impressive!
One of my family's favorite desserts! I have given this recipe to many, many people. The only change I made was to use a bag of Heath toffee bits instead of the candy bars. It is much easier!
YUM!!! I only used 1/2 the Cool Whip. And be sure and make this the night before, so it has time to get the brownies ooey gooey!
Very simple concept, but very good! My husband wanted me to make this for his mom's birthday, and it was very well received! Everyone had extras. I made it right before dinner because of previous people's comments about it becoming soggy. However, we ate the leftovers the next day, and didn't find it too soggy at all. I think I even liked it better the second day with the pudding and whipped topping soaked into the brownie. Will definitely make again!
This is wonderful..and oh so easy to make! I am very surprised more people have not tried it! I used the heath bar pieces from the baking isle just to make it even easier. This will for sure be what I bring to a get-together whenever a dessert is requested.
This is soooo good!! I want to rub it in my hair!! Thanks for sharing!!!
My cousin makes this every Christmas for our family dinner. Always a big hit! :)
My sister made this for Easter and being a chocoholic, I had to have this recipe! The only thing she did different was use Mini M&M's instead of english toffee because my daughter is severly allergic to nuts. She layered it in a trifle bowl and the presentation with the multi colored Mini M&M's looked amazing!! I am making this for a pot luck lunch at work this week and I can't wait to enjoy this again!!! Thank you!!!
Made this for a potluck and it was gone quickly! I used oreos instead of toffee and used malinos to make it into a graveyard for halloween! Everyone loved it!
Awesome!! This is to die for!!
This was FABULOUS! I did make a few changes, I used a 9X13 pan of brownies (cut off the hard edges) and only 1 package of chocolate pudding mix but I uped the skor bars to 6- 2 for each layer. Looked beautiful tasted great and it was very well received!
Holy cow! I made this for a PTA meeting and it was gone before the meeting was over! Thank goodness I had made one for myself that I left at home! It was very, very, very yummy!!!!!
LOVE this recipe!! It is super easy to make and so delicious. I made it for a baby shower and served it the same day I made it...it was good but wow was it way better the next day! I will make again and again and always the day before I serve it.
Awesome, and easy!!!
we had this for our Easter dessert and everyone liked it ALOT!
This is one of my favorite desserts! It works great for a work potluck. The ingredients are easy to find and easy to prepare.
great recipe!!
Wonderful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Used homemade whipped cream and assembled everything a few hours before eating. It was excellent and I definitely plan to make again.
YUM, YUM!
this turned out just how I had planned. I definitely had problems chopping up the toffee bars...anyone have any suggestions? also, next time, I'll use more toffees and less cool whip. make sure to let it sit in the fridge for a day or so-the flavors blend together better and it ends up tasting amazing!!
Delicious! Made with crumbled heath bars on top and in a 13x9 pan since I don't have a trifle dish.
I made this again for Thanksgiving using as many sugar free ingredients as possible. Its still awesome. Everyone wanted the recipe. This is so good. It ought to be against the law.....
This got rave reviews! Did not change anything! Nothing needed changing. Thanks LaNita for a new family favorite and so easy to put together.
This recipe was amazing!!!!! The only changes I made was to use low fat brownies and sugar-free pudding and frozen topping. Just made it a little more figure friendly, but didn't change how it tastes at all!! My family absolutely loved it!!
It was pretty good. The people over for dinner absolutly loved it. I was a little dicipointed. I think I would have doubled the amount of brownie. Not enough brownie. Too much other stuff.
This seemed a little thin on the brownies. I think it needs more/thicker brownie layer. More like two boxes of brownies. Or make sure that your trifle bowl is on the smaller side instead of large, like mine. I tried the new cook and serve pudding that is fat free and sugar free, thinking it would have a richer pudding flavor, but I didn't notice it as anything better. I added some dark chocolate syrup to the brownie layer and used real whipped cream instead of Cool Whip. I topped the top layer with a dusting of cocoa powder and toasted sliced almonds. This looks pretty layered in the trifle bowl, but when you go to serve it, it is not so great looking. It looks like a big sloppy brown and white blob.
What a way to go!!!!!
I have had this recipe prepared two ways -- with brownie, and with (leftover) chocolate cake, and it's great both ways! This is totally kid-friendly!
The brownie mix gives this variation a richer taste than a cake mix.
Super!!! I used chocolate cake mix and made chocolate pudding from a recipe on this site.I layered cake then pudding omitting the cream frosting as i dont like it,making 2 layers of cake n pudding,atlast topping with cream frosting,and decorating with strawberries(i had cut them in pieces n put sugar on them a day ahead ,this made a delicious syrup,before serving i poured it over the cream).Make it a day ahead so that its perfectly chilled.Awesome!!!
This went over well at the work pitch-in. I used half evaporated milk when I made the pudding to make it creamier. And I used crushed Oreos, only on top, instead of toffee. I've made things like this with cake before--the brownies were a nice, chewy change.
I brought this to work and it took a mere hour before I could see the very bottom of my large dish. It was excellent! My second helping (which was as suggested better after being refrigerated overnight) I topped with chocolate syrup, which was a fabulous addition. The only thing I could think of that I would want to change is the consistency of the dish. It tasted good, but I did not like the way it slopped on the plate. I think next time I'm going to try to freeze it like an ice cream treat to see if it's even better that way.
Everytime we go to a potluck, I'm requested to bring this dish and I usually send it to my kids school for teacher luncheons. For quicker preparation, I use 8 - 10 little tubs of already prepared pudding (kids snack packs) or 2 cans of Thank You pudding. Also, I usually make it with crushed Hershey Chocolate bars, instead of the toffee candy bars because I was unable to find them the first time I made it and I had the Hershey bars and everyone loves it this way. I then save a little bit of the Hershey bar to shave on top of the final layer of whipped topping. My kids have actually tried to lick the bowl clean. I use a trifle bowl to prepare and the smaller bowl of whipped topping. You can't go wrong - so easy and everyone will love you for making this dessert.
The flavor on this was good, but I put it together in advance and the toffee bars melted. : ( Next time I would do it immediately before the gathering so the toffee will still be crunchy!
Everyone at my house liked this I though it was good but nothing spectacular. I will make it again and the next time I do I will add more brownies.
everyone seemed to like this. I did make my own choc cake and made my own whipped cream.
