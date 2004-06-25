Death By Chocolate III

Everytime we go to a potluck, I'm requested to bring this dish and I usually send it to my kids school for teacher luncheons. For quicker preparation, I use 8 - 10 little tubs of already prepared pudding (kids snack packs) or 2 cans of Thank You pudding. Also, I usually make it with crushed Hershey Chocolate bars, instead of the toffee candy bars because I was unable to find them the first time I made it and I had the Hershey bars and everyone loves it this way. I then save a little bit of the Hershey bar to shave on top of the final layer of whipped topping. My kids have actually tried to lick the bowl clean. I use a trifle bowl to prepare and the smaller bowl of whipped topping. You can't go wrong - so easy and everyone will love you for making this dessert.