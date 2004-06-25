Death By Chocolate III

271 Ratings
  • 5 225
  • 4 32
  • 3 13
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Every time we have a church supper, I have to make this. It's a favorite!

By LaNita

Gallery
32 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - punch bowl
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare brownies according to package directions. Let cool.

    Advertisement

  • Mix pudding according to package directions.

  • In a glass punch bowl, layer in the following order: 1/2 of the brownie, crumbled; 1/2 of the pudding; 1 toffee bar, crushed; 1/2 of the whipped topping.

  • Repeat layers in the same order. Save the last toffee bar to crumble and sprinkle on top before serving.

  • Refrigerate. Best if made the day before you serve it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 330.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022