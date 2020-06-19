Incredible Potato Casserole
This potato casserole recipe has been in the family for years and is always a huge hit. The potatoes can be substituted for frozen hash browns making it really easy to prepare and still tastes great.
I made this to accompany our Easter ham this year. It was SO very flavorful, and received compliments from all diners. I prepared the casserole through Step 3 the day before, and refrigerated it overnight. Immediately before baking the next day, I added the crumb topping (I also added 10 minutes to the baking time, because it had been in the refrigerator). I took the suggestion of another reviewer for adding even more flavor, and sautéed a bit of (sweet) yellow onion in the butter until translucent, before adding the soup. I used the grating disk and feeding tube of my food processor to grate the cooked and peeled potatoes with speed. To conclude: the end result was a VERY creamy casserole. I do believe that when I make it again, I will make it with 6 LARGE potatoes, so that the consistency will be firmer and more potato-y.Read More
Followed the recipe exactly and found it to be very bland.Read More
Family really enjoyed this dish. Instead of cornflakes I topped my casserole with more shredded cheese and buttered bread crumbs. Went great with our fried chicken. Thanks!
This casserole is delicious! Everyone loved it! I used hash browns and it turned out great and was easy to make. Also, next time I make it, I may add ham to make it a main meal. Highly recommended!
A wonderful addition to a birthday brunch for my mum. I used a 1.5 lb bag of frozen hash browns, and added a 4 oz can of sliced mushrooms (love my mushrooms!). I spiced up the mix with creole seasoning, and baked for an hour. Delish! A definite keeper!
GORGEOUS! Bravo! As recommended I subbed most of a large package of frozen hash browns. Topped it with French's french fried onions and a little kosher salt and black pepper. It was creamy, flavourful, quick to make - everything I was looking for. This is TOTALLY going in my notebook.
Awesome!! I only made minor changes - I diced the potatoes instead of grating them, and I stirred the crushed cornflakes into the glass measuring cup I used to melt the butter (no wasted plastic bag). Yummy! Ate the leftovers for breakfast the next morning.
We have this all the time! It's a given to have with an Easter or Christmas ham as they go so well together. Due to time constraints, I don't grate the potatoes but just cut them into quarters after boiling and taking the skins off, and then mash them in the pan a bit with a fork. Works just as good as grating. Also we rarely have a box of cornflakes in our house so we just cook them with a bit of extra cheese on top. They're so yummy right out of the oven with the cheese all melted. Plus they're great the next day too!
I have been making this for years, and it is always a hit. I do add about 1/2 of a diced onion sometimes, which makes it even better. Glad to see this posted so others can enjoy.
Delicious! I had to sub cream of celery because I didn't have mushroom and it was very tasty. I didn't shred the potatoes, just diced them up. The family loved it, I will make this one again!
This was delicious and everybody really loved it. I made it as directed and it has a very, light airy, whipped potato type texture because of grating the potatoes. Will definitely make again and again!
Loved it! I used frozen hash browns which saved lots of work. I also followed another reviewer's suggestion and and added a small can of mushrooms, which was great. I didn't have any cornflakes, so I just added another half cup of cheese as topping. I will definitely make it again!
I could have eaten the entire dish all by myself.
used the hashbrowns on this one and it turned out amazing. Not sure if i even tasted any of the other food!
Can't believe it took me this long to write this. I made this just as Jharmon wrote- used my grater to shred the potatoes once they were cool enough to handle- cinch! This came out so so so good.. my daughter (who is a bacon fanatic) just raved and raved. It made alot, so we warmed it up the next night- still fantastic. Thank you so much!!
This is also very good if you throw in some diced ham and make it a meal. I also used a sweet yellow onion and cooked it in the butter until translucent. Will make again!
Not bad, but I wont rush out to make it again. The texture just wasn't my favorite. The flavors were quite nice but if I make it again, I think I will use a sharper cheese, maybe Asiago or baby Parmesan.
This was a great recipe. I had to substitute a couple of ingredients. Instead of potatoes, I used frozen potatoes O'Brien (which took an additional 20 minutes to prepare). And I also used Italian bread crumbs instead of corn flakes. All in all, it was a great side dish.
Whenever this potato casserole dish is served it never fails to receive rave reviews....and just today a friend of mine called requesting the recipe for her family dinner this Sunday!! It's just good home cookin'!! When we got my beautiful sister-in-law, we got a bonus......this potato casserole recipe!
I have had this casserole for years and I love it! We have it not only for holidays, but for all kinds of family get togethers, it's always the first to disappear.This is a wonderful side dish for all occasions. I highly recommend it, especially if you have finicky eaters they will love it.
My family has been making this for over 20 yrs. It is a holiday staple. I just made it at Thanksgiving and it went beautifully with our smoked turkey. The only difference is that we use cream of chicken soup. I personally use low fat sour cream and soup to help cut calories. You really can't tell the difference. I also use a potato ricer to make grating the potatoes easier. I've never used hash browns but have seen many versions of this recipe that use them. The cornflake toping is the best. I usually add more than the recipe calls for. I always double the recipe because the leftovers ( if any) are delish. This recipe is great for serving with any kind of meat, especially when you don't have gravy for the meat. I make it to serve with BBQ.
Good, but needs way more cornflakes on top. Plus, I'm not really sure why we grated the potatoes first when they didn't keep the texture after boiling. Seems like a waste of time. But, overall, the recipe is tasty.
Absolutely delicious! I added some bacon sprinkled on top and it was a nice finishing touch. It disappeared in a hurry!
Kind of dry.
Delicious, looks great, and so easy. I borrowed someone's idea of using frozen hash browns for the potatoes and it worked well. Many compliments.
My dinner guests loved this recipe, but I didn't like it as much as some I've had before. I think next time I will use cream of chicken soup instead. One guest said she's used cream of broccoli and cream of asparagus before too, which also sounds good.
This recipe is demanded at every function I attend! I do substitute cream of chicken mushroom. And regular onions. But that's it!
What a HUGE hit this was at my daughter's birthday party. I had to give the recipe out to at least 10 people. Instead of the cornflakes on top I combined butter and breadcrumbs to sprinkle on top, as recommended by another reviewer.
This was really good. I used pepper and onion frozen hashbrowns and light sour cream. I felt really guilty eating it though because of the entire container of sour cream and the cream soup and the butter, but it was delicious nonetheless. The only thing I would do differently next time would be to use a bigger bag of hashbrowns. I used about 1.5 lbs of hashbrowns and I thought it could have used more as the sauce seemed to be the star instead of the potatoes. Really did taste great though. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good and simple to make from scratch.
i used panko instead of cornflakes. my kids ate this no problem, and even asked me to make it again!!!
These taste pretty much like the potatoes that an Aunt of mine makes at holidays. They have been my favorite since I was a little kid. Great recipe.
I've been making a similar recipe for years! I just love it! My recipe uses the hash brown and not the potatoes, so I will have to try it with real potatoes. Also, I use cream of chicken soup instead of the mushroom, but I think you can sub any kind of cream of something soup for this recipe. I also use whatever onions that I have on hand. And for the topping, I use Rice Krispies. I love this recipe. It it always a hit!
This was pretty good. I feel like it needed a bit more flavor, but overall it was good. Served with breaded chicken and broccoli.
Wow this was a hit! My husband ate leftovers for a couple days.
I made it exactly as the recipe is written. It was delicious! There is room to add bacon, or jalapeño, or ham, or a veg. Really adaptable recipe.
One word --- delicious. This casserole is always a crowd pleaser. You can sub frozen hash brown potatoes (thawed), but cooking and shredding regular potatoes is better. I eliminate the crushed cornflakes. Shirl
Despite the effort, I wasn't too impressed with this because it tasted like mashed potatoes with too much sour cream. As recommended, I sauteed some onion in the butter and added plenty of cajun seasoning. The corn flake mixture didn't really add anything to the recipe except for more oil. If I make this again I will half the sour cream and try to cut down on the oil.
I have made this Several Times ALWAYS with GREAT reviews, BUT: I do NOT use potatoes that have to be cooked first. Use the Frozen Diced/Cubed Potatoes (Ore Ida is an excellent brand) with or without Green/Red Peppers & Onions (O'Brien). I, personally use the plain ones, but I saute a vidalia onion=finely chopped in a little butter till opaque. I also use Cream of CHICKEN Soup vs Mushroom. I mix the Soup with 8 oz of Sour Cream. Mix the Frozen Potatoes, Soup Mixture, add sauteed onion, salt & pepper to taste & LOTS (2 Cups=reserve some for the top) of grated SHARP CHEDDAR Cheese. You can also add a cup of cubed ham, 6-8 slices of crumbled bacon or just use the already cooked/crumbled bacon or a 1lb. of ground sausage (roll) browned. Mix all together & put in a well-greased 9 x 11 baking dish. Cover with foil & bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for about 50 min. Remove the foil & bake another 10-15 min until nice & brown. You can't miss with this one!
Delicious! I made this as one of our side dishes today for Christmas. The only thing I did differently was to add some cooked, crumbled bacon on top. It was a huge hit. My brother who hates onion ate it and ate it and ate it. I couldn't believe he liked it so well. Thanks.
This one is a winner! Awesome! Check potatoes for doneness.
I absolutely loved this and so did my kids, which made it a big hit for me, and my husband loved it even more and that made it an even bigger hit, since he's picky. I added some veggie crumbles, corn, peas and extra cheese to make it a main dish. This was so quick and easy (especially using the already shredded hash). This will most definitely be put on my dinner list.
Excellent dish, I loved it!
This is a pretty yummy casserole indeed. Not a cheesy one like normal but balanced and great flavor. I would probably add more potatoes next time. Not sure what a “medium” potato is exactly.
Wonderful, just wonderful. My family always enjoys this dish.
Very tasty! I diced the cooked potatoes instead of grating them. They got a bit mashed when mixing with the sauce. This worked great and the texture was nice.
Delicious!! And the leftovers are EVEN better, because the flavors blend more...
It was very good and I did make a couple changes. Didn't have green onions so just omitted them and used ritz crackers for the topping.
Great for a different way to prepare potatoes! Everyone gobbled it down. I did alter the recipe and added cayenne pepper. Just enough to spice things up a bit!
It was great
Incredible! Love em. I used crushed crackers instead of the cornflakes and that's what I had on hand. Little bit of work grating the potatoes, but worth it.
Added ham to make it more of a main dish. Wonderful! Very filling and delicious. No changes other than adding the ham.
Super easy. Made it with hash browns which saves ton of time. Also needed extra cornflakes to cover. This is a keeper!
Made this for Thanksgiving...and cooked way too much of it for the family. So I ended up eating the leftovers and probably gained 5 pounds. But it's a really good recipe; however, a bit too time consuming to prepare. I usually opt for quicker things, but that's just my own preference. Great flavor!!!
Pretty good but nothing great to us. It was more work than I’d like to put in for just an ok dish. Only change I made to recipe was to use yellow onion instead of green onion, which I softened in cooking butter before adding other ingredients. Makes quite a lot of food.
Yum!
Delicious! Could use as a side dish or a main dish.
This is a great recipe that starts with fresh whole potatoes instead of frozen hash browns. I added 1 teaspoon salt, 3/4 teaspoons fresh ground black pepper, and 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped. Those additions boosted the flavor noticeably.
Excellent! I'll make this again and again! I did substitute Vidalia Onion for the amount of green onion in the recipe, but only because the Vidalias were in season and particularly good! We all enjoyed this recipe so much that my husband asked me to make sure I didn't lose the recipe!
I used sharp cheddar and it is really good! I did mash the potatoes and little more but not quite the consistency of mashed potatoes. This is favorite of ours for holidays!
I made this for potluck, doubled the recipe and used about 12 potatoes. I didn't have any green onions so I chopped up an entire medium sized onion and sautéed it before adding the sour cream. One other thing I did, I didn't make the potatoes creamy, I chopped them up like I was making potato salad. Anyway, it was easy to make and delicious.
Great recipe! I wanted it less creamy and more chunky so I cubed the potatoes instead of grating. I also minced some red onion and sauteed it in the butter before adding the cream soup. Other than that, I followed the recipe and it was perfect with our Christmas ham. Everyone loved it!
I enjoyed this dish, however, dh and my girls didn't really care for it. I had to use paper towels to get the grease off each plate. I used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic, and even then the dish needed more flavor.
I only used about 10 oz. sour cream as I felt that would be plenty. This was a super rich, delicious potato casserole.
We followed the recipe pretty closely, and it came out great. Good side dish
for the recipe above if to bland! if you add seasoning to it it would be less bland as salt pepper onion and garlic powder to it ! 1/4 tea pepper 1/2 tea of salt, gar,onion now you can go by taste add half of it stir in taste if not enough add the rest and taste ! when making the recipe above! if your looking for fast and easy try one or two boxes au gratin potatoes my secert is add a cheese pkg from mac/cheese not macroni add butter if you can marg if can't follow au gratin box intsructions and add cheese pkg from mac/che to it mix in bake at boxes temp/time when all most done 15mins before done add a couple handfuls of shreded sharp cheese a half cup mix in a half cup on top if want the extras from the recipe you mix to gether 1/2 cup to 1cup corn flakes (1l4 cup to 1/2 butter or marg melted in microwave 120sec) add to cornflakes mix well put on top of cheese put back in oven and bake the fithteen mins when done add a spoonful of sour cream on top each portion or the put sourcream on table
I have been looking for a similar recipe FOR YEARS! The mother of a beloved friend makes it every thanksgiving. I can say I finally have found it! Will make it again! I only suggest to adjust to the size of the potatoes. I wish it was easy to find medium sized ones. Two big ones can be enough for half the recipe if you see yourself finding only big potatoes. By the time I shredded the second potato I had plenty for 4 people!
