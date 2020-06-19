Incredible Potato Casserole

This potato casserole recipe has been in the family for years and is always a huge hit. The potatoes can be substituted for frozen hash browns making it really easy to prepare and still tastes great.

By Jenn Harmon Jones

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 2 1/2-quart casserole dish.

  • Place whole potatoes in their skins into a large pot of boiling water; cook for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove potatoes, and discard water. When cool enough to handle, peel potatoes, and grate into a medium bowl.

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in soup; cook until soup begins to bubble. Remove from stove, and mix in sour cream, green onion, and cheese. Stir in potatoes. Pour the mixture into the prepared casserole dish.

  • In a resealable bag, shake together the cornflake crumbs and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Sprinkle over top of casserole.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 516.6mg. Full Nutrition
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/07/2022