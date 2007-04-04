Banana Rum Cake

Wowzers, this is quite 'rummy'. The good: the texture of the cake was amazing. My one cup of bananas ended up being 3 bananas, and it made the cake SO moist and delicious. The bad: now, I enjoy rum, but perhaps not quite this much. I would probably drop this down to 1/3 c rum, and make up the rest with water. And that's just the cake. Let's talk about the frosting. One word: NO. Too much rum. I'm sorry, and perhaps my proportions were off or something, but this was WAYYY too rummy for us. And we like booze, so that must be saying something. ;) It was hard to eat that same day. By the next day, the rum frosting had tamed a bit, so it was slightly better. Overall, the recipe was just ok. The cake has potential though, particularly with how moist it is. I might just make a different topping next time.