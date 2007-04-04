Banana Rum Cake

Use this recipe, dark rum, mashed bananas, and yellow cake mix to easily make a moist and flavorful cake.

Recipe by Lmdinco

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch cake pans.

  • In a large bowl, combine cake mix, baking soda, rum, water, eggs, bananas and nuts. Bring together, then beat on medium speed 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Divide into prepared pans. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Cool completely.

  • For the frosting: Combine 1/3 cup butter or margarine with the confectioners sugar. Blend thoroughly. Stir in vanilla and 2 tablespoons rum. Beat until smooth.

Editor's Note:

Bake cake for about 50 minutes if using a Bundt(R) pan.

219 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 22.7mg; sodium 179.2mg. Full Nutrition
