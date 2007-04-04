Banana Rum Cake
Use this recipe, dark rum, mashed bananas, and yellow cake mix to easily make a moist and flavorful cake.
Bake cake for about 50 minutes if using a Bundt(R) pan.
Love this cake. I did make three changes...1 cup of rum and 1/3 cup of water, instead of 2/3 of each. Also I used the Glaze from Easy Rum Cake instad of the frosting in this recipe. I will make again and again. P.S. This cake is for those of us who like the taste of rum!Read More
Easy to make, but rum flavor extuingishes all other flavors. Too strong for my taste and not moist enough.Read More
The best banana cake ever. I used a bundt pan and it took almost 50 mins to finish baking..but well worth it!
This recipe was awesome. I used Appleton Jamaican Rum and it turned out very very nice. I should be embarrased to admit but the cake was gone in less than 24 hours, and it was only 4 people eating it. I put mine in a bunt instead of a layer cake, and I made a rum glaze instead of frosting and it was so tasty. I'm making it again for Christmas dessert.
I did not find this recipe dry at all! My cake turned out very moist. I did not find the rum overwhelming either. But then I like rum. I was surprised at how well the Banan tasted! I did find the frosting dry and added more butter to mine. But, then, my frostings never turn out :o)
SIMPLY AWESOME! I used white cake mix and light rum because it is what I had on hand. I also smashed the pecans up into almost a powder b/c nobody here likes little pieces of nuts in their cakes. The only problem I had was with the frosting-I would suggest using 2 1/2 cups of powdered sugar to start and adding more as needed; I followed the recipe exactly and mine was so stiff that it was almost unspreadable. Otherwise, just AWESOME!!!!!
Very good! I messed up the frosting (too much butter) so I used that frosting (thick) just for the top and to hold the two cakes together, then used purchased butter cream frosting for the entire cake. VERY good!
Made for a company picnic with Duncan Hines Banana Supreme cake mix instead of plain yellow. Was DELICIOUS! Got rave reviews and requests to bring again. Will be making it this weekend for my BFs birthday.
I followed the directions to a tee, and even came up slightly short on the 1 cup mashed bananas, and it turned out very nice and moist. However, the rum taste is different than that of a island rum cake. If I make it again, I will make sure not to skimp on the cheap dark rum and splurge for the good stuff! I think the cheap stuff made it taste funny.
This recipie is very moist and delicious. My family and co-workers absolutely LOVE it. I did modify the frosting in which I used a cream cheese frosting with powder sugar, I then added some cool whip and rum to lighten the frosting. I have made this for several occassions and it is always A HIT!!
I made this following the recipe, but I did use 1 cup of golden rum and ½ cup of water. The cake was so moist. It certainly has a prominent rum taste. I did not use the frosting, I did make the frosting which tasted great but in the end decided not to serve it, and just served sprinkled with powdered sugar instead. I was after more of a glaze than a frosting.
Excellent
omg this was awesome! didn't make the frosting b/c we didn't really feel it needed anything.. took the advice of Budget Mom and used 1 c rum and 1/3 c water.. used a spiced rum instead of the dark.. used walnuts instead of pecans.. i completely disagree with some of the reviewers saying the rum takes over all the other flavors.. i can taste the banana, the walnuts, and the yellow cake.. the flavors meld together beautifully balanced.. ty so much for the recipe
Very moist with great rum flavor that is not overpowering. I used bacardi rum (not dark rum). I also increased the rum to 1 c. and decreased the water to 1/3 c. I baked it in a bundt pan for a little over 55 minutes. I didn't frost it and instead did the rum glaze suggested with 3/4 c. powdered sugar, 1 T. skim milk, 1/8 tsp. rum extract and drizzled it over the cake. TERRIFIC!!
Family request this be repeated
The rum taste and smell was just too strong. The only good thing I can say was it was moist.
Tasted like banana nut bread with a little zing. I acually could have used more rum, and a little less banana.
I made this cake in a bundt pan with coconut rum. Everyone at my work absolutely LOVED it! I added pineapple to the glaze. some people said to add more rum and add pineapple instead of banana to the mix. I will try it this way next time. Update: The pineapple instead of banana in the cake is good, however, the cake is very crumbly and falls apart when you cut it. All coconut rum instead of half water is better.
Perfect.....I used 99 bananas rum instead of dark rum. It was very moist and tasty.
Tasted fine, but nothing special. Probably won't make it again. I would recommend increasing the rum.
This is crazy good! I made it exactly as written as a layer cake. I had the perfect amount of frosting for the middle and top of the cake and that's just the right amount to compliment this cake. The rum taste mellows overnight but if you don't like a lot of rum just omit it in the frosting. This is SO GOOD I wouldn't change a thing! I'll be making this all the time!
I've made this several times--with variations-I used pineapple cake mix,increased rum to 1 cup(decrease water to 1/3 cup)--increased nuts to 3/4 cup and added 1/2 cup raisins, baked in two loaf pans for 55 minutes
The cake recipe is perfect as written. I am not a big cake mix user as I prefer to make homemade, but I am not against using cake mixes either! I am giving 4 stars because the amount of frosting is way too much for me. I ended up using the 2 Tbsp of rum, the 1/3 cup butter and only 2 cups of powdered sugar and the frosting was just the right consistency. However, if making this again, I would halve the frosting that I made as it was enough for 2 cakes.
This cake is always a smash hit! You can definitely taste the rum. I prefer to use a spice cake mix instead of yellow cake, but you can't go wrong either way.
This is a great recipe! It puts a spin on your typical rum cake. I prepared mine and then cooked it in a bunt cake pan.
I made this cake for my fiance on his birthday, and it was a huge hit. He likes anything that has a spice to it, and banana. This was just the perfect cake. I actually substituted the dark rum for a spiced rum, and it worked out really well. I'll definitely make this cake again.
my mom made this cake without the pecans. It was absolutely delicious. Wasn't long (2meals) before we were scraping the plate for the crumbs
This IS moist & flavorful! I am out of dark rum so I used bacardi gold & I only added 1/2 cup to the cake (making up the difference w/ water) but added about 3 tbp to the frosting instead of 2. The Gold doesn't have as strong a rum flavor so for those of you who are unsure of the rum taste, I would go w/ that. The frosting was pretty dry...I added milk a tbp. at a time until I got it to the right consistency. My only other complaint is that there wasn't quite enough frosting to get a thick, beautiful coat on the cake but that sure didn't affect the taste. With the conversions this site offers, it won't be any problem, next time, to print out another copy using 30 servings....this will up the frosting amount by 1/4. Thanks for a wonderful cake!
Wowzers, this is quite 'rummy'. The good: the texture of the cake was amazing. My one cup of bananas ended up being 3 bananas, and it made the cake SO moist and delicious. The bad: now, I enjoy rum, but perhaps not quite this much. I would probably drop this down to 1/3 c rum, and make up the rest with water. And that's just the cake. Let's talk about the frosting. One word: NO. Too much rum. I'm sorry, and perhaps my proportions were off or something, but this was WAYYY too rummy for us. And we like booze, so that must be saying something. ;) It was hard to eat that same day. By the next day, the rum frosting had tamed a bit, so it was slightly better. Overall, the recipe was just ok. The cake has potential though, particularly with how moist it is. I might just make a different topping next time.
this was a very good cake, however i used rum extract instead of rum, and i found the taste to be a bit strong, i dont know if it would have been that way had i used dark rum, but i ended up adding about a ton of whipped topping to the frosting recipe and i garnished it with bannana and sprinkled some cinnamon, it helped cute the rum taste in half.
This recipe was a HIT on Mother's Day! I did not change one thing and I DID use the icing. There was not one slice left at the end of the evening. I will definitely make this again!
I have made 3 of these cakes in the last 2 weeks. This is the easiset and most delicious cake. Definitely a keeper!!
This cake is delicious! I made it for the first time today and followed the recipe exactly. I had some left over doe and made cupcakes with it. I`ve been snacking on those all day. Can`t stop myself ,they are so good!
I made this cake in a bundt pan. It was moist and had a good banana flavor. I had to use a spiced rum instead. This is a keeper.
I made this in a bundt pan, Cooked it for 35-40 min. I used Banana Rum and topped with the glaze and crushed walnuts. It was soon easy and everybody loved it. It had a very light rum taste. The glaze had more of a rum taste than the cake.
Very yummy. The adults LOVED it, kids, hated it. So next time I'm going to use rum flavoring. Great way to use up ripe bananans.
Good, easy recipe- I like rum so incr to 1 cup and 1/3 c cider, used spice cake mix, was moist and delish; didnt try the frosting tho.
Easy and good! I took this to work where it disappeared VERY quickly!
The frosting is fantastic! I used a light coconut rum instead of dark rum, and it was great. Moist and heavy, just right.
This cake had way too much rum for us. I made it in a Bundt pan and instead of the frosting used the glaze from the Key Lime Rum Cake recipe. The glaze was the best part of the cake. The cake on its own tasted bitter and like alcohol heat.
Delicious and easy. I used Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, added some nutmeg and cinnamon, a half a bag of dark chocolate chips, and no nuts, baked in a bundt pan, and only used half the amount of frosting. Going on my favorite cakes list!
Turned out pretty good for me! The frosting turned out really dry while following directions. I added water & it turned out great. I followed the directions for the cake & it made two gigantic round cakes. I only frosted one & put the other in the freezer. My brothers really liked it. Next time I will decorate with nuts or sliced bananas, as I was not using a bunt mold & it looked pretty plain. I used Bacardi gold for the cake & Captain Morgan spiced rum for the frosting. Next time I think I will use Captain Morgan for everything :)
Delish
This is now my alltime favorite cake. I did have to change the icing some - mine was too dry. I poured a little milk in to thin it up. I also added a tiny bit of rum extract to the icing. I made this for a get together on Sunday - the cake was gone by Monday. I only had two tiny slices!
It was great! I love sweets and so did everyone that tasted this cake at my bbq. It was moist and delicious!
This cake is very easy to make and wonderful to serve at a gathering or take to an event. (Be sure to indicate that there is alcohol in it). I add more bananas if I have more. I use about 3/4 cup of rum and a little less water to get to 1 1/3 cup of liquid. Pecans are always optional, and I opt in. They add great texture as you eat. I recommend this recipe.
Fabulous and lots of great feedback!!! Super moist! I didn’t have the full amount of bananas- I probably had about 1/2-3/4 cup. I used a full cup of rum.
This was okay - It didn't do much for me or my guests but it wasn't bad...
cake turned out great, i am a rookie cook and love all-recipe for majority of my cooking.t i found the recipe called for 18,50 oz cake mix i could only find i believe was 14,50 oz the batter was quite runny so i impervious with some extra flour to thicken. but over all cake and icing was great. love cooking with alcohol..
I have baked this cake several times and every time it tastes better than the time before. I’ve changed it up a little by adding a little banana extract and adding a little more rum. I also sprinkle chopped pecans and pecan dust on top of the frosting. I tried uploading a pic of it but the image was too small.
Amazing cake!! The whole family loved it!! Everyone went back for seconds(and thirds). I can't tell you how many people have asked me for the recipe!! Will certainly make again.
The cake was really good, but even with 2/3 cup of rum, it was still really strong. It overpowered the taste of the cake and bananas, and the frosting tasted like sugared rum. Overall, I liked it, but I would definitely not recommend it for kids!
