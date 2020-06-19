Pumpkin Spice Latte

82 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 23
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

My take on our corner coffee shop's seasonal pumpkin latte. I loved it so much I HAD to do something! You can use canned 'pumpkin pie mix' if you like, since it contains the pumpkin pie spice ingredients already. Top with nutmeg or cinnamon if you like. Enjoy!

By SLEEEPY

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
2 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
7 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brew your espresso. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, whisk together the pumpkin, vanilla, sugar, pumpkin pie spice and milk. Warm over medium heat, whisking constantly, until hot and frothy. Do not bring to a boil. Pour the espresso into a mug and pour the pumpkin spiced milk over it.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 107.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/19/2022