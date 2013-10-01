Banana Chocolate Chip Cake

This recipe makes a delightful banana cake packed with chocolate chips for a delightful way to enjoy a classic flavor combination.

By Debbie Menges

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

  • In a separate bowl, combine bananas, egg, melted butter and milk.

  • Stir banana mixture into flour mixture until blended. Be careful not to over mix.

  • Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Pour batter into 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. (It will have some melted chocolate, but no crumbs.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 60mg. Full Nutrition
