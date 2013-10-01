Banana Chocolate Chip Cake
This recipe makes a delightful banana cake packed with chocolate chips for a delightful way to enjoy a classic flavor combination.
Okay, so I made some changes after reading all the other reviews, and with these changes, this cake is amazing!!! Here are the changes I made: 1 cup white sugar, 2 large bananas, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 cup chocolate chips, 1/2 cup butterscotch chips, used baking SODA instead of baking powder, and sprinkled powdered sugar on top after it cooled. Baked at 350 for 40 minutes in an 8x8 pan. Everything else was the same as the original recipe. The cake came out super moist, thick (not thin), and tasted delicious. I will definitely be making this again!!Read More
I did not read the reviews before I made this, so my "cake" did turn out a little thin, HOWEVER, this is a really good, quick dessert. I was invited for dinner and wanted to bring something. Everyone seemed to like this. Changes I made: I used two large bananas, which equaled about 1 1/2 -2 cups mashed bananas. I used one full cup of sugar because usually banana bread isn't sweet enough. I added about one teaspoon of vanilla. I also used about two handfuls of milk chocolate chips. I don't like the semi-sweet. I had no complaints and the chips really gave a good twist to regular banana bread. With the additions, it was plenty sweet and very, very moist. I had to bake it the full 35 minutes, almost 40 minutes, due to the additions. As a rule, I always set my timer about ten minutes early because you never know about your particular oven.
Excellent! This turned out wonderful! Be sure to read the reviews, though. I doubled the recipe to make it more of a cake rather than the bars like other cooks were doing. I topped it with chocolate frosting and sprinkles. Very fun and will definitely make again!
Very good dessert. It is a thin cake, for a normal cake thickness I would recomend doubling the recipe. By using chocolate chips there is no need for icing. I did add 1/2 tsp. of vanilla. And I used baking soda not baking powder. All homemade cakes call for baking soda, it works much better than baking powder as a leavener. For example, I made a homeade chocolate cake and by accident used baking powder instead of baking soda, and it came out very thick like brownies. When I made that same cake again, I used baking soda and it was a cake consistancy.
I used three mashed bananas, I didn't measure out a cupful. I just opened three and mashed those. I also used part of a leftover can of fat free evaporated milk and mini chocolate chips instead of regular. One of the better banana breads I've had in a long time. I made muffins out of this recipe and I did NOT get 24 out of this recipe, I got 12 and they were a little on the small side. 350* for exactly 20 minutes and they were perfect. I'll use this recipe again.
I made this recipe as is, except for putting it in an 8x8 pan. It turned out just fine. Plenty of banana flavor, more than enough choc.
I doubled the recipe and cooked it in a 9 by 18 pan for about 10 minutes longer. This is the best banana cake I've ever had. I didn't even have to frost it, and it was so moist! I used barely ripe bananas, so it wasn't too sweet. Great recipe.
I enjoyed this cake. I, too, had problems with it not being enough batter to make a "real" cake; it resembled bars. If you want more of a cake, then either make 2x the recipe or bake it in a smaller pan (8x8 square would suffice). I was happy with the bars, though, and I will definately make this again. I may try a cream cheese frosting in the future, although it tastes good without frosting.
I think the secret may lie in using bananas that are NOT overripe. I can't believe how fast and easy this recipe is, and the choc chips did not get mushy or sink to the bottom! A winner!
great cake. I doubled the recipe, added vanilla and left everything else the same. Wonderful.
So good and very moist. Used baking soda instead of powder, 2 bananas, 3/4 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and an extra 1/4 cup chocolate chips on top. Baked in 8x8 pan for 40 min.
I just loved this cake! When it cooled, I poked holes in it, and then poured chocolate pudding on top (instead of frosting). I put it in the refrig until the pudding set. It was delicious!
I made this cake yesterday with the following revisions. 1 cup sugar, baking soda instead of baking powder, and 2 large bananas. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla extract. I have to say that this was one of the most delicious cakes I have EVER eaten. We absolutely LOVED it. It was nice and light and airy,and just melted in your mouth. Delicious!
This is an excellent and easy recipe as it stands, with no changes... except the pan size. If you want "cake" you should either double this recipe to fit in a 9x13" or use the recipe as is, in a 9x9" pan. If you put this amount of batter in a 9x13", it will be very flat and turn out more like bars than cake. People have changed the baking powder to soda and I am not sure why one would do that? The baking powder (which already has baking soda in it) makes the cake rise nicely and that amount of straight soda makes it more salty and a bit bitter. I doubled this recipe and baked it in a 9x13" pan for about 40 mins. It was perfect.
Very moist & delicious! Didn't change any of the listed ingredients, just baked in an 8x8 pan to get the "cake" thickness. I did, however, add 1 tsp vanilla extract because it's cake! We thought the sweetness was well balanced, so no need to up the sugar. We loved it, even if it was a tad bit too brown around the edges from my pan size change! Thank you for sharing this recipe! :)
My husband said this is the best thing I have ever made, and I bake nearly everyday. I added one tsp. of vanilla and baked it in a 9x5 loaf pan. Delicious!
Keep the original recipe if you want more of a cake, follow the reviews if you want more of a banana bread. I've done it both ways.
Our new standard when we have overripe bananas! Did what others recommended: 1 cup sugar, 3 bananas, soda instead of powder, 1 cup chips and added a "glug" of vanilla. I never have to scrounge for a banana bread recipe again!
This is the best~!!!!! All i did was add a little more chips, put it in an 8x8 pan and added an extra egg~! I LOVED THIS~!
Excellent, with the following changes. As per other reviewers' suggestions, I used BAKING SODA instead of baking powder and added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla to the banana mixture. I also baked in a 8x8 pan for a bit more than 40 minutes.
Amazing recipe. I used 1 C of whole wheat flour and 1/2 C of regular flour to make it healther. Made the changes as suggested with 1 C sugar, baking soda instead of powder, 2 large bananas (1 1/2 C to 2 C of bananas), and 1 tsp Vanilla. Used 1 C of dark chocolate chips instead of semisweet because that was all I had. Sprinkled with powdered sugar when it was cooled, and it was so delicious. My 4 year old son finished a piece of this in 5 big bites if that says anything. Would make again!
I had some ripe bananas to use up and was craving something chocolate, so I decided to try this recipe. These are good as bars, but not necessarily as a cake since they are too flat and dense. I would recommend baking them in a smaller pan to make them thicker and using mini chocolate chips. I frosted them with chocolate frosting and it was a nice combination. Delicious with a cup of coffee.
I added some cocoa powder for some extra chocolate punch. It turned out to be more like a brownie but was very good. I added a peanut butter and cream cheese frosting recipe I found in The Joy of Cooking - it calls for rum and was a nice compliment to the banana flavor.
This cake was fabulous. My neice and I made this together for an after dinner treat and it was delicious. It was moist and sweet and flavorful. The only thing I had to change was I added sour cream instead of milk because I didn't have any in the house and I ddidn't realize before I started baking. Also I added 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts to it because there is something about bananas and walnuts that just go together. Also I would add about a tsp of vanilla in the future just for some extra flavor. I used mini chocolate chips and it was perfect. Each bite had as much chocolate as banana flavor. I made this in a regular 9x12 cake pan and served with whipped cream while still warm with coffee. This one is definately a keeper. Yummy!
10 stars from me. As many reviews suggested I used baking soda in place of the baking powder. Added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract and 3 medium bananas, mashed. Baked in an 8x8 glass dish for 40 minutes. It was in the oven for about 5 minutes when I realized I had forgotten to add the chocolate chips so I put them on the top hoping they would sink in but they didn't. What flavor this has. Update, should have made 2, this is going fast.
Excellent cake and very easy. I did follow the suggestions of other reviewers. I used baking soda instead of baking powder, 1 cup of sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla, 1/2 cup of milk chocolate chips and 1/4 cup butterscotch chips. I also baked it in a 8x8 dish. Delicious! When my husband asks for seconds....you know it's a keeper. Will definitely make again!
I made this per the recipe other than increasing the chocolate to 1 cup. I would call this Banana Chocolate Chip Snack Cake. It does not rise high enough to be considered a cake. It is more like a muffin without the hassle of muffin cups. The flavor is great. I was not patient enough to allow for cooling time. Tastes great hot and cooled. I think I will add nuts next time. This was a great after dinner treat and I think it will be perfect for the kids lunchboxes, using a cookie cutter for a cute shape.
Been making this recipe for many years now. I rarely use chocolate chips. Normally I add oats and/or chopped nuts. I also sub approx. half of the flour for whole wheat or spelt flour. I squish the bananas with my hands together with the egg and some vanilla extract. If the bananas are really ripe, I add a lot less sugar. The banana bread always tastes amazing! Thanks for the recipe!
A family favorite!
I can't count the number of different banana bread recipes I have made over the years… this one is right up with the best we've had. I did use 3 medium bananas instead of measuring and I baked in a 9x5 loaf pan. My son had a warm piece fresh from the oven that he said tasted like yummy buttered banana bread.
A great recipe. I was afraid as I was making it that there wouldn't be enough batter for the 9x13 inch pan, but there was! It turned out very yummy. A keeper! Thank you for the recipe :)
This cake is absolutely delicious :D
I topped them with some chopped walnuts. Great with a cup of tea! Thanks Debbie!
I should have read reviews too. It definitely would have been better in a smaller pan!! 13 x 9 makes it about an inch high! I did add a bit of cinnamon but an extra egg and/ or milk and vanilla might have helped. We used chocolate frosting that made it at least edible. I was sorry I wasted my time making a cake from "scratch", and it was for my son's birthday.
this was pretty good. I used the other reviewers tips of using two bananas. It might have gotten more stars if not for my bad; i had no vanilla so i tried almond ext. instead. you could definitely taste it. Also my bananas were practically green, so next time i will try to wait for riper bananas. I made it for my two year olds' birthday and it was a big hit with him, his older brother, and even banana hating daddy liked it. So i will make it again but i might try mini chips if i can remember to get some.
Really moist and delicious! I added some toffee bits and peanut butter chips to the whole thing. Ultimate! thanks so much!
I used whole wheat flour, 3 med. bananas, 1 cup of sugar and my family loves it.
Delicious!!! Made same changes as previous reviewers: used baking soda instead of baking powder, used 1 cup sugar, 2 large bananas, AND since i wanted it to be lactose free used 1/4 cup orange juice and 1/2 cup canola oil instead of butter, it was excellent!!!
This was an excellent cake - moist, tasty and great texture. I added some vanilla extract and doubled the quantity of the mixture and this made a much larger, more substantial cake. I also added 10 minutes on the cooking time. I will definitley mkae this again - it was a winner with my husband, too!
My hubby and I wanted a quick dessert, and I needed to use up ripe bananas. I used 1.5 bananas and added 1 tsp. vanilla. It is a little thinner than a usual cake, but it was delicious! Will definitey make again!
This is delicious. I followed the recipe exactly except for changing the baking powder to baking soda as so many reviewers suggested. I did not increase the sugar, as others did, and found the sweetness to be perfect. I had 4 small bananas (VERY ripe) to use up and they measured out to 1 1/3 cups, so they all went in. Baked in the pan called for and liked how it turned out, similar in height to a sheet cake. I checked it at 25 min. and was glad I did because it was totally done.
I followed the recipe exactly! This came out very tasty and it was easy to make! Thank you! A+
LOVED THIS RECIPE!!!! The only thing I changed was increasing the sugar and choc. chips to 1 cup and put in a 9x9 clear glass baking dish. It was very cake like and moist. The only thing my family said that would make it a 5 star recipe was to add walnuts. It did not even have time to finish cooling before my family devoured the whole thing. It does not need frosting of any kind. Increasing the sugar and choc. chips makes it sweet enough.
with anything using bananas you need to mix the baking powder/soda in with the mashed bananas very well, in a separate step mind you, for at least 5 minutes before continuing the process. the chemical reaction between the acid in the bananas and the baking powder gives it the rise and fluffiness.
Very very good. I followed other people's review and put extra banana and 1 cup of sugar and put baking SODA in as well. And it turned out great. I would say almost a little too sweet. But it was light and fluffy and sweet.
Just made this cake and it turned out great. My husband said it was really good and agreed with me even better tomorrow. I used an 8 x 11 pan instead of 9 x 13 after reading several reviews. This is the only change I would make to this recipe. I will make again for sure.
Made this exactly like the recipe states and it was delicious. I will definitely make this again. It was a big hit. I made this in a loaf pan and baked it for 50 minutes. Wow....so good and moist. Great way to use up those ripe bananas.
I made this for my son's 4th birthday cake. I tripled the recipe and used baking soda instead of powder (as another reviewer suggested). I also used mini chocolate chips. The thickness was more like a normal cake & not flat. The tripled recipe was enough for one 9x13 pan and one 8x8 pan = one robot cake.
I made this for my birthday and it was wonderful! I doubled the recipe and split it between two 8x8 pans. I added an extra banana to increase the banana flavor and put fresh bananas and banana pudding between the layers and used peanut butter/banana frosting found on this website to frost it! Best birthday cake EVER!
Because of other reviews I measured 1 1/2 ingredients and baked in 7x11 pan. Came out perfect.
was great....this was my first thing i ever cooked besides pasta and was easy-enough and delicious.
super good! very soft and mositure. I followed every step and put 2 riped banana. Will make it often.
I give this recipe 4.5 stars. Like Sara, I also increased the sugar to 1 cup, and used 1 cup of chocolate chips. I baked it in a 9 inch pan lined with parchment for easy removal when it was done. I frosted mine with some leftover butter cream icing made with cream cheese. It made for a nice topping. I will definitely make this cake again.
It still tasted good however I recommend altering three things: 1) instead of 3/4 of a cup of chocolate chips, I would add only 1/2 cup 2) I would add a little bit less sugar 3) I would use a smaller pan than 9x13 if you want a normal thickness to your cake
This was easy to make, moist and delicious. The only change I made was the addition of 1 teas. vanilla. I used a 9 x 13 pan. Mine came out like banana chocolate chip brownies rather than cake, but nothing wrong with that, they were great. Thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe - it came out a bit dense and thin, but since it's such a rich flavor, it worked out just fine. Used chocolate/caramel swirl chips and made up a chocolate confectioners sugar frosting. A great success that will be made again!
I doubled the recipe, put it in a bundt cake pan, cooked 60 minutes or so. My 4 sons said they prefer this to all other cake recipes. It doesn't last 10 minutes -- they can't wait until it is cool! Thanks for sharing this!
I loved this recipe! It is definately more like bars instead of cake. It was a real hit at work. I've made this several times. I used milk chocolate chips. I added alittle more sugar and more chocolate chips. Delicious!
As written, this cake turns out very flat llke a big cookie! It's delcious, though. I frosted it w/chocolate frosting. YUM!!
Amazing cake!!!
Update, I've made this one a couple of times and the kids absolutely love it every time. If you use over ripe bananas it is plenty sweet, in fact I lowered the sugar in mine the second time….. I used two small bananas and added 1/4 cup of flax seed meal, added a tsp of vanilla and used baking soda instead of baking powder. I also subbed half the flour for whole wheat flour and made it into muffins instead of a cake. It turned out light and fluffy making 12 muffins. It is plenty sweet so there is no need to add more sugar or chocolate chips. I did however use over ripe bananas.
The second time I made it, I doubled the recipe. I also substituted buttermilk for the liquid, added 1T vanilla, and baked for 35 minutes. I sifted powdered sugar over the finished cake. It was the right size when doubled. The buttermilk makes it lighter. A very moist, tasty and easy recipe.
Wonderfully moist and delicious cake, that is really easy to make with children. The only change I made is to put it in a 9 x 9 pan instead of the size suggested. Made for a thicker and moister cake.
I made these into cupcakes - they made 16. I baked them for 15 minutes. They are delicious! Zero changes.
This was good...although mine turned out more like a 'square' than a cake in terms of how thin and flat it was. I went out and bought new baking powder in case that was the problem, or maybe this is how it is supposed to look. Easy, quick, and good though!
This was great! I too used baking soda and 2 bananas. My cake was not thick but it was super moist. Baked it for 20 minutes. Yummy. .
Rating is 4 only because it needs an 8x8 pan. The cake is really good.
Thank you Sara! I followed your provisions and my cake came out moist and thick. :) I did not have bananas, so I excluded that from my ingredients but it still came out amazing! First time trying to make a cake was a success!
Taste was great - but unfortunately I read the reviews after I had already made it and it did come out way too flat. Next time I will double it.
It was okay. Tasted like and looked like banana bread to me. It was very flat and condensed. It was good, but not very cake like.
This cake is nothing special to look at, but boy oh boy does it taste delicious! I have made it several times and everytime I make it the whole cake gets eaten. My daughters friends even ask her to bring them some to school! The only addition that I make to the recipe is to add a teaspoon of vanilla to the batter with the wet ingredients. Love this cake!
I doubled the recipe. Used 100% whole wheat flour, only 2/3c sugar, 1.25c hot chocolate powder (had no cocoa), and substituted 3/4c flour with 1/4c ground flax and 1/2c wheat germ. Cake is very moist and dense, almost like brownies but richer. I also cut the oil down to 3/4c instead of 1c. Needs to bake for 40-50 minutes.
I followed the changes that Sara made except I used 1/2 cup of semi sweet chocolate chips and 1/2 cup peanut butter chips. The cake was super moist and delicious! Will definitely make this again!
my husband asked me to make this. we were disappointed. it had a strange kind of bitter aftertaste even though i added an extra half cup bananas and a little extra sugar. mixed reviews from our kids. the 5yo who usually eats anything sweet didn't like it at all. however, our over-picky 12yo liked it....
I had 3 bananas that were getting ripe, looked over the recipe choices and was very pleased with this one. My husband and I both had two servings it was so good.
This tasted very good and was very easy to make. The chocolate chips add a nice flavor to this cake without being overpowering. I used 3 smaller size bananas but I think I should have used 1 or even 2 more for more banana flavor. Next time I'll use more bananas and maybe even a little bit more sugar too. All in all a very easy to put together and great tasting cake. Thank you for the recipe!
I made this and brought it to work for a pot-luck luncheon. It was an instant hit! Very tasty and moist--and so easy to make!
My husband had seconds and texted me the following day from work to tell me how awesome this cake was. I did double all the ingredients and used a total of 3 large, over-ripe bananas. I used a bundt pan, which took about one hour to bake.
Very good and very easy cake! I made this at noon, and had to ration it to make it til dinner! In fact, my 15 year old neighbor even asked me to give his mom the recipe! Will definitely make this again! Thanks!
excellent recipe! i cut down on the bananas and used only 2 (mashed 'em really, realy well).instead of chocolate chips, i used a bar of normal milk chocolate - broke it into smaller bits with a knife.
I really enjoyed this cake. I made a couple of modifications based on other reviews: 1c sugar (2/3 white, 1/3 brown), some chopped walnuts, a splash of pure vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg. I used two very ripe bananas and made it all in the food processor (wet first, pulse until puréed, then add dry, pulse just until mixed, then stir in choc chips and walnuts). The only change I'd make next time is to stick to the recipe's recommend 2/3c sugar, as it turned out a bit too sweet for my taste. Otherwise I found it moist and delicious with awesome banana flavor and texture. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe! Forgot to mention: I made this in a 9 in round cake pan instead of 9x13. It rose well and was definitely more cake than bar.
This cake was not only a BIG hit it has become my most requested cake....even over my specialty...carrot cake. My husband has not eaten a banana at all this week...when I asked him why, he said, " Well. I was hoping to get you to make that cake again!" I altered the recipe a bit based on others comments...I reduced the sugar a bit and added more bananas. I also made the milk into "sour" milk by adding one teaspoon of soda and one teaspoon of vinegar to the milk and stirring it slightly. I also used milk chocolate chips. Tonight I will be also adding some walnuts (hubby's request)...It came out much more "cake like" and not at all like a bread....when in doubt mix it up and make it your own! Happy Baking! And THANK YOU! for an awesome recipe!
This was so simple to make and delicious!
great cake! I used 3 large bananas and baking soda instead of baking powder as other suggest. Baked in a 9" round pan. so moist and good!
Loved it! I replaced the semi-sweet chocolate chips for milk chocolate chips, added the 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and sprinkled powdered sugar on top when baked for a beautiful presentation.
It turned out delicious. I didn't double the recipe but it was OK for me.
Very moist and delicious snack cake! Because of the comments about the cake not rising much, I did use the baking soda instead of the powder. Baked the cake in a 11x7 pan and it was just perfect! Sooooooo good with a cold glass of milk!
The flavor of this cake was nice, but it was dry. If I were to make it again, I might increase the milk content and make sure the batter 'flowed' a little more.
I followed the recipe exactly but made muffins instead of a full cake and everyone has loved it so far.
Very good...in fact a little too good! I did make some changes as recommended by others. I used baking soda rather than powder, 2 large bananas and 1 tsp of vanilla. Thanks for the recipie - I will make it again!
Loved this recipe! Really moist and delicious. Followed the directions for the most part, used a bit more chocolate because I love chocolate and substituted the baking powder for the soda as the others suggested. i may even make them into cupcakes and make a little honey cinnamon frosting for them, would be great for a kid party.
I've made this recipe twice now (with the changes recommended in the reviews), once as a 9-inch round cake and once as cupcakes (12 total). Both times it turned out incredibly delicious, moist and fluffy. Who needs banana bread when you can have banana cake??
This recipe is superb! I was forced to make a couple alterations, but it still turned out great. First of all, I doubled the recipe but didn't have quite enough bananas, so I used about 1/2 cup crushed strawberries to make up the amount. I ran out of milk so I used evaporated milk instead. I followed the advice of other reviewers and substituted the baking powder with baking soda, and added a bit more sugar than was called for by the original recipe. I also added vanilla as well as mixed spices for taste. I made cupcakes (baked for about 15 minutes). Just took them out of the oven and they are absolutely YUM!
I used two bananas and added about a half cup of chopped walnuts. I had not read any of the reviews until after and I am glad that I didn't. I overbaked it a bit but was still really god nice and moist didn't even need any glaze or frosting! Definitely making it again!!!
One word - Delicious! The only change I made was adding additional banana -- probably 2 1/2 cups total. Definitely comes out as a bar and not a cake but that is what I wanted. Thanks for the great recipe.
Very easy to make. Me daughter, who is not a fan of banana cake, absolutely loved this. Thanks for sharing!
this was GREAT!!! I added a tsp or so of vanilla and used baking soda instead of baking powder. I used two bananas... it was a little on the sweet side, I'd cut down the sugar to maybe 1/2 C next time. i liked it plain, the kids liked it with frosting on it. super good - definitely going to make this again! ETA - ok I've made it a bunch of times now. definitely use baking soda in place of the baking powder and add the vanilla. I cut down the sugar to 1/2 cup. Typically I double the recipe and use 5 bananas and bake the whole thing in a large pyrex pan or 3 cake pans. the most recent time I made it with whole wheat pastry flour and replaced 1/4 cup of the flour with wheat germ - it came out really good . I've tried it replacing 1/2 of the butter with applesauce- it's not quite as good but still tasty. I prefer 1/2 chocolate chips & 1/2 butterscotch chips. This is an excellent cake!
This is a greaat recipe when you're needing to do something with overrip bananas,BUT don't want to make banana bread again. This recipe is so quick and easy. Everything I needed was already on hand. Best of all, it also hs chocolate in it. The recipe as written is better suited for an 8x8 baking pan. I also doubled the recipe and put it in a 9x13. But this would also be good made in a bundt pan. The next time I make this, I'm going to experiment and use 1/2 cup peanut butter and 1/2 cup melted butter, use 8 oz. of vanila yogurt instead of the milk and add 1 cup chopped peanuts. Thanks for a great recipe!!
