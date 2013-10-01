Banana Chocolate Chip Cake

this was GREAT!!! I added a tsp or so of vanilla and used baking soda instead of baking powder. I used two bananas... it was a little on the sweet side, I'd cut down the sugar to maybe 1/2 C next time. i liked it plain, the kids liked it with frosting on it. super good - definitely going to make this again! ETA - ok I've made it a bunch of times now. definitely use baking soda in place of the baking powder and add the vanilla. I cut down the sugar to 1/2 cup. Typically I double the recipe and use 5 bananas and bake the whole thing in a large pyrex pan or 3 cake pans. the most recent time I made it with whole wheat pastry flour and replaced 1/4 cup of the flour with wheat germ - it came out really good . I've tried it replacing 1/2 of the butter with applesauce- it's not quite as good but still tasty. I prefer 1/2 chocolate chips & 1/2 butterscotch chips. This is an excellent cake!