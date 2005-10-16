Banana Loaf Cake I

My husband and son said this was the best banana bread they have ever tasted. It was a big hit. I will be baking it again the second I get some overripe bananas... I wouldn't call it "cake" either. It's more like traditional banana bread. ADAPTS - I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon, as someone suggested, and I used 4 bananas (which I had in the freezer, so they were not only full of flavour but they were mashed already and pretty-much ready to go when I peeled them). I will do this again next time. Thank you Sandi! ** 18 MONTHS LATER ** This is still the only banana bread recipe I use. Everyone loves it... Three things - Add 1/2 tsp cinnamon, Split the 1 cup sugar with 1/2 brown + 1/2 white... TODAY I MADE MUFFINS AND WANTED TO SHARE COOK TIMES: 1- medium muffin tin, batter half full - 16 minutes 2 - large/xl muffin tin, batter 2/3 full - 32 minutes Delicious as muffins and easier to put in kids' lunches!