Banana Loaf Cake I

This recipe is a family favorite. It is great for using overripe bananas. I usually double the recipe and make two loaves. You can also add walnuts if you wish. Note: When your bananas are overripe, you can put them in the freezer until you are ready to use them.

Recipe by Sandi

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 loaf pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 5x9-inch loaf pan.

  • Mash bananas and add flour, sugar, butter, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda and egg. Mix well. Pour into loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 238.4mg. Full Nutrition
