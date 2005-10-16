Banana Loaf Cake I

This recipe is a family favorite. It is great for using overripe bananas. I usually double the recipe and make two loaves. You can also add walnuts if you wish. Note: When your bananas are overripe, you can put them in the freezer until you are ready to use them.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2005
What a success!!! This recipe was delicious. I didn't have any 'over ripe' bananas, so i used 4 instead of the recommended 3. I also covered the top with foil for the last 15 minutes which slightly steamed the loaf and made it deliciously moist!! Will be making this one again very soon!
I make banana bread all the time and I'm always looking for a new banana bread recipe. This one is not it. "Banana Cake" is misleading because it did not have a cake-like texture to me. It was yet another average bland banana bread recipe. The exterior gets too overdone and brown while the inside was rather dry. This is not a recipe that is different enough to stand out among all my other banana bread recipes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2002
The banana bread is delicious! With the 1 cup of sugar, i halved it using half white sugar and half brown sugar and it came out yummy! Definitely make this again =) Paradise
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
09/02/2003
This banana bread is awesome! I used 4 bananas, and added about 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and a couple of handfulls of chopped walnuts. I did have to bake it for about 1 hour and 10 minutes, but it was well worth the wait. I took it out of the oven about 20 minutes ago, and it's almost gone! Great recipe!
I have been making banana bread/cake for about 25 years and this is the best I've ever found. My kids (4 & 5) love making it w/ me - it's a great kid friendly recipe. If I serve it for breakfast I serve it as is, sometimes w/ butter. For dessert I make a powder sugar or cream cheese glaze (depends on what I have on hand) and pour on top of it while it is still warm (not hot)- this is my husband's favorite way to eat it. The glaze makes it more of a "cake" but still not overly sweet like regular frosted cake. Thank you Sandi for a great recipe!
What a great recipe. I've never had banana cake, and to me this tasted just like banana bread--which is exactly what I wanted. It had a great banana flavor, and was perfect for breakfast. I also cut down on the sugar (to about 3/4 a cup) and it was perfect for my taste. Thanks for a great recipe!
Tasty! I made one change--I cut the sugar back by half. I had a two-pack package of Nature's Valley Oats and Honey that I crushed up and sprinkled over the top before baking, just to use it and get it out of my pantry. I'm glad I cut the sugar by half. My bananas were really ripe, if I hadn't it would have been way too sweet. Nice basic banana bread recipe. I got 12 medium sized muffins out of this recipe. 350* for 20 minutes was just right.
Absoluiely Delish....made a few changes but this must be the best banana bread I ever ate, Used half whole wheat flour and added pecans, used half spenda instead of all sugar, will cut down on sugar next time, thought it was a tad bit too sweet, thanks for a great recipe
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2002
The recipe was great! Like one other reviewer here, I thought it was a bit sweet but then that's a personal taste. Next time I'll cut the sugar out a bit. The texture and consistency was terrific. Thanks for sharing!
This is BY FAR the best recipie I have ever used, and very somple to make too! My family eats it up within hours! I also made this in my bunt pan and drizzled a peanut butter icing over top for a cake....supper yummy!!
Finally a banana bread recipe that I like!! I have tried several recipes from this site that have been too bland, too dry, etc... This one is great!!! I took the liberty of making a couple changes after reading other reviews, I replaced the 1 cup sugar w/ 1/4 cup splenda and 1/2 cup brown sugar, added an extra banana, extra egg and some cinnamon. It was full of flavor, moist and delicious!!! Thanks for the keeper!!
So moist and easy to prepare! I replaced the 1 cup of sugar with 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup Splenda. I used 2 very 'expired' large bananas and sprinkled cinnamon and brown sugar on top before baking. Save yourself some time and forget the baking powder and soda...just use self rising flour instead. I baked this in a glass pyrex dish lined with non-stick baking paper, so easy to remove and clean. I will definitely make this again, in fact I have some very ripe bananas waiting in the freezer for next time!
Awesome! Best Banana loaf ever. Didnt change the recipe at all and was perfectly moist. For those who have written a review to say it was bland or tasteless...the secret is the ripe bananas. If the bananas have a strong "ripe banana" smell, you can guarantee fullness of flavour also.
I was drawn to this recipe because a) it uses 3 overripe bananas, which I had and b) the pic showed muffins, which I thought I would make. In the end, though, I made a 5x9 loaf. I added 1/4 c. each chocolate and peanut butter chips. I also used 1/2 c white and 1/2 c brown sugar as suggested by another reviewer. Within an hour of coming out of the oven my 5x9 had become 5x2, and I was asked to make this again. Many thanks for an easy recipe, Sandi!
Moist and delicious and simple. I used one extra banana, and I covered the loaf with foil for the last ~10 mins of baking. I made this when my boyfriend was craving a store bought banana loaf cake, he thought this was better :)
I made this recipe for the first time about 6 years ago when the restaurant I worked in needed some "extras" for our breakfast buffet. Customers ate it up like crazy and asked repeatedly for the recipe. Sandi, this is just excellent. I used, as per suggestions by others, an extra egg to assure optimum moistness. Just wanted you to know there are hundreds of people in the Niagara area that enjoy this loaf regularly. Thanks for posting it
I wish I could compare this recipe to the other banana bread/loaf/cake recipes on this site but this recipe is so awesome, I have not even tried any others. I make this banana loaf at least once a month for the last few years. I don't adjust the recipe at all, though I often double it. It is delicious and moist- the right amount of sweet and flavor. So simple and easy to make too.
I had 3 banana's that were so-oooo ripe, black was so close to being their new color. They were going to be snack for my horses, when I just happened to be browsing Allrecipes, and came across this recipe. I decided to give it a try. I'm glad I did. WONDERFUL!!! Quick, Easy and very Moist. Sorry Shasta and Brigg's, no more banana's for snacks. Back to the carrot's and apple's. Maybe I'll give them a little taste for their sacrifice. Thank you Sandi.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2003
So easy and so good, my daugther's friends request that she bring it for snacks.
Absolutely delicious! I followed the recommendations made by previous reviewers ( 1/2 c butter, 1/2 c white sugar, 1/4 c brown sugar, and a pinch of cinnamon ) and it turned out better that I could have expected. My 6 yr old daughter will be over the moon when she sees a piece of this yummy loaf in her lunch tomorrow. Thanks Sandi :)
This was an easy and fail proof cake. I had all the ingredients I needed and everyone loved it. Keep it as is and don't substitute, it's already low-fat and tastes great. I used a litle banana frosting to sweeten it but next time I think I'll use cream cheese.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2001
This is the best banana bread recipe I have ever made. My family loved it! You can add a few walnuts to give it a nutty crunch, but it is excellent as is.
***I first rated this recipe 2 stars and really didn't care for it, but after this loaf sat for a day or two it tasted wonderful! I can't believe how much the flavor improved in a couple of days, with the simple ingredients I will most likely make this again***
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2002
This is the best banana bread! I love it and I make it for my staff just about every other week. Its really simple and I love the fact that I don't have to throw away overripe bananas. I freeze them just like Sandi Suggessted! Its a great Idea and I just love it. I add walnuts to mine and everyone raves!! Thank you Ms. Sandi!
The bestest ever banana cake. I ran out of white sugar and so I used half white half brown sugar for the first cake I made and it was delicious. Then the second one I made, I used all brown sugar....absolutely delicious. A very moist, light and fluffy cake. I finish the cake with lemon frosting once cooled.
This turned out as a really great banana bread recipe! I did mine in mini-loaf pans and I also added frozen cranberries to the mixture. It puffed up nicely, looks appetizing and also tastes really good. I didn't drizzle icing on mine, but I think that would be a really great touch to add a little more sweetness.
This is a good basic recipe with a pure banana flavor. It has a great cake texture, less dense than bread. My son won't eat nuts so this recipe was perfect for our home! I may put a foil tent over the top for the first 30 mins. or so because it did brown a bit too much on top as other reviews mention. I'll keep this recipe around and use it when my bananas look sad.
This is AMAZING Banana Bread. I added 1 very small shredded apple to the batter along with a handful of Pecan Pieces and Walnut Pieces. When I'm making it for my 11 year old, I also throw in a couple of handfuls of Chocolate Chips along with the apples and nuts....to die for. What a way to eat Bananas and Apples... :-)
Excellent banana bread/cake recipe. I actually did not have the full amount of banana's this recipe called for and yet it was still very moist and flavorful. I am sure it would have been even denser if I followed the recipe to a T. Could be a versatile recipe to add walnets or chocolate chips to for added flavor.
I give this recipe 4 star. However, I suggest that anyone using this recipe can modify as follows: Instead of using sugar, add one more egg and 10grams (1 tablespoon) of granulated coffee,1/4 cup chopped almonds and 2 tablespoon of grated 90% dark cholocate. This will help those on sugar free diet or watching the calories - I personally think their is enough bananas to help the taste. Enjoy
This was a fabulous recipe that I will make over and over again. I split the recipe between two smaller loaf pans and it works out just great with less baking time. This bread (cake)disappears quickly at my house! Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
Changed ty6he sugar to Slenda, addded no name oatmeal -3 pkgs and 1/2 cup of flour plus 1/4 cup of milk. For this we pray to the Lord of the non-culinary calorie watching home-ec flunkers of the world. Lord hear our Prayer. :)
I wanted to try making a gluten free banana loaf for my 15-month old son since he has a serious wheat allergy. I cut down the sugar to 1/2 cup, subbed the AP flour with gluten free AP baking flour, and I added 1/4 cup sour cream too. When I mixed the ingredients all together it felt a little too wet to me so I added a little more flour. I baked the loaf to close to 50 mins. The loaf came out pretty tasty! It doesn't taste gluten free! It was quite moist and not too sweet. Hopefully my little one will like it!
I had banannas that needed to be used before the weekend was over. I was looking for a simple recipe with ingredients I had on hand, and found this. Wrote it down on paper, and made it. I made muffins instead of a loaf because I don't own a loaf pan. I doubled the recipe exactly as written, but used 8 banannas instead. I got exactly 24 muffins. Baked the pans one at a time, for 20 minutes. They came out perfect. Tasted one, and yummy. When I came back to this site just now to rate them, I realized I didn't write down the vanilla..But the good thing is, I wasn't missing anything on taste without it. I'm going to cover half with cream cheese frosting,and leave the others plain. They are good just the way they are.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2005
I just made this recipe today and it is the banana bread recipe that I have been looking for and hadn't been able to find! I did use 1/2 cup butter, 2 eggs and a pinch of salt. The original recipe might have been good, but I'm sticking with the changes since we loved it!
I couldn't believe how easy this was to make, and it was so yummy, everyone loved it! For extra, I served cake with fresh banana slices and a touch of whipped cream, it was perfect, thank you! Also tasted great warmed for breakfast the next day.
I am very happy with this banana bread. I used 4 bananas and added a splash of milk to them when I mashed them because mine were not very ripe. I also added walnuts and a dash of cinnamon. I used to make my mom's recipe with shortening and many more ingredients which was always moist on top and dry on the bottom. This one is moist from top to bottom, not just on top. I will make again and again and next time I will add a few spices to jazz it up. Thanks for the great recipe! My husband raved.
I doubled this recipe and made two loaves of this "bread". It was soooo good and moist, even thought I was short one banana. Everybody liked it. I will certainly use this recipe again. The only thing I will do next time is cut down on the sugar, it was just a little to sweet for my taste but still delicious. Thanks for sharing this one.
This is a very flavorful loaf-cake. My children love it! Wonderful recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2003
I've made it twice in one week. My husband's favorite is banana bread which this is. I made a mistake the first time and used 1/2 c butter and it turned out great. Rather than chance the 1/4 c butter I've stayed with the larger amount, it was so good.
My husband and son said this was the best banana bread they have ever tasted. It was a big hit. I will be baking it again the second I get some overripe bananas... I wouldn't call it "cake" either. It's more like traditional banana bread. ADAPTS - I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon, as someone suggested, and I used 4 bananas (which I had in the freezer, so they were not only full of flavour but they were mashed already and pretty-much ready to go when I peeled them). I will do this again next time. Thank you Sandi! ** 18 MONTHS LATER ** This is still the only banana bread recipe I use. Everyone loves it... Three things - Add 1/2 tsp cinnamon, Split the 1 cup sugar with 1/2 brown + 1/2 white... TODAY I MADE MUFFINS AND WANTED TO SHARE COOK TIMES: 1- medium muffin tin, batter half full - 16 minutes 2 - large/xl muffin tin, batter 2/3 full - 32 minutes Delicious as muffins and easier to put in kids' lunches!
Fantastic recipie. I wanted to eat the whole thing but, of course, I didn't. The cake is a little on the heavier side but still wonderful. I made only a few minor changes. I used 3/4 cup sugar instead of 1 cup. Next time I will use 1/2 cup sugar. I added some chopped walnuts and some golden raisins. What a company dessert this would be dished with some vanilla ice cream. Bravo on this one. Thank you!!!
A good banana cake. I used 4 ripe bananas as that was what was left in the fruit bowl. The cooking time was a little longer than stated to get the centre cooked and the edges were a little dark but that might be my oven. Thanks.
I used a full teaspoon of baking powder for a more cake like result and used only half a cup of sugar. Instead of two eggs as some users suggested, I added a dollop of sour cream, about 1/4 cup. The result was GREAT!!!
Wow, this turned out GREAT and MOIST! I did use 4 banana's instead of 3 and added 5 teaspoons of cocoa powder. I baked it in a bunt pan and 8 minutes less than the recipe called for and my god it is moist and tastes wonderful! Thanks for the recipe. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I made this recipe in just a few minutes for company that loves banana bread which it tastes just like more so than a cake. I also cooked it in a bundt pan and added a little cinnamon after it was in the pan which made a beautiful swirly color and enhanced the flavor. It was pretty good. No complaints.
This was pretty good, I followed someone else's advice and covered the loaf with foil for the last 15 minutes and it turns out extremely moist! I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon and a 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I tried it with Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free all purpose baking flour as well and it was so moist and flavourful.
This certainly isn't banana CAKE- but it IS one of the best banana BREAD recipes I've come across. I took the advice of others and added an extra egg, 1/4 cup applesauce (instead of more butter), 1/2 tsp salt (it really makes a difference) and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. It took the full 60 minutes to bake. The house smelled so good I was getting upset waiting. I ate almost half the loaf!!! It's that good. Thanks for the recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2005
Very nice and moist, very quick and simple. I took some of the advice and did half half brown and white sugar, i used 2 big bananas; which didn't need mashing as they were SO very ripe.. and i added some cinnamon and some ground walnuts. These gave a nice texture, as the loaf was soft and moist with tiny little crunchy bits! Also the top was nice and crunchy!
I thought this recipe was great. My mom and I bought a bunch of cheap banana at the store that were starting to become overripe, and descided to make a banana loaf. I have one but we descided to try a new one. I took the advice in some other posts, and I doubled the butter and double the egg. We also descided to double the recipe (ontop of the two doubled ingredients so now instead of 2 eggs it's 4) so we can make a big loaf and a small one and freeze one. It doubled perfectly (some recipes can't be doubled), and I don't think we're gonna have a chance to freeze one because one loaf is almost gone and it was made yesterday. Great recipe!!
This recipe was so easy and I had all the ingredients I needed already in my cupboard. I would suggest not altering the recipe, it's nice and low-fat as is! I used a banana frosting to sweeten it but next time I think cream cheese frosting would be divine.
I was very surprised at how good this turned out to be.I thought it'd be dry since no oil was called for,I couldn't have been more wrong.This is one recipe I'll be making again and again.Thanks Sandi for a great recipe.
This was really good. I made it with wheat flour and it was good but made it a little gritty, so I wouldn't suggest it. I will make it again - but with white flour this time. And I added about a cup or so of chopped walnuts. It was very moist.
I'm not sure what happened to my cake. It turns out too dry at the outer layer but the inner layer was ok. the outer layer was dry and crispy. Can anyone help me with this matter? Thanks
Nick
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2006
Easy, moist and tasted wonderful! The bananas I used were small, so I used 4 small ones and it worked perfectly. I will definitely use this recipe again. May try it as mini loaves or muffins next time just for fun. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
Really good, basic banana loaf, but way too sweet. Halve the sugar and use properly ripe bananas - preferably ripe to the point where you're wondering whether to just throw them away - and it's great. Adding 100g dark chocolate chunks makes it luxurious.
After reading several reviews, I too doubled the butter and egg. I shook a little salt in. This cake/loaf was really good!! Because of it's sweetness it seemed more cake-like. Next time I will try cutting down on the sugar just to see how it tastes. I had three pieces last night (once warm out of the oven, once at room temperature and once when wrapping it up. This morning my husband and I had some cold from the refrigerator and again it was terrific. Don't think you can go wrong trying this recipe.
A wonderful basic recipe. Being from the caribbean I love spices and took the advice of others and added cinnamon, allspice , almond extract and an extra egg. I am also cutting back on sugar so I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Everyone loves this recipe, this is great for beginners.
Great tasting banana bread. I followed the recipe exactly, except I only had two bananas but the flavor was still magnificent. I also saw someone recommending glazing the cake with milk chocolate, which sounded great for a more festive dessert. Thanks very much!
