Hamburger Cake
This is a wonderful cake that looks just like a giant hamburger. I made one for my nephew and it was a delightful hit.
This is a wonderful cake that looks just like a giant hamburger. I made one for my nephew and it was a delightful hit.
I have made this cake several times and have found it to be easier to make peanut butter frosting for the bun rather than mess with food coloring. I also pour all the white cake batter in the oven bowl and cut it in half when cooled to form the halves of the bun. I also use the decorator icing or decorator frosting for the ketchup and mustard.Read More
I would have given this a 5 star if all of the ingredients would have been listed in the INGREDIENT section. Plus I don't like candy with my cake or brownies... so melting candy and using it as cheese didn't go over well... plus like other reviewers said, it gets hard after it cools... so it makes it hard to cut the cake... I would just omit the "cheese" all together... HAMBURGERS don't have cheese on them... cheeseburgers do... and since this is a hamburger cake... no need... if you really want it... I'd think of something else... To make the lettuce easier... just get a plastic baggie, green food coloring, and shredded coconut, put a few drops of food coloring in with some coconut and shake it up... I think coconut mixes much better with cake and icing vs some sweet candy. Anyway, hope yours turns out good!Read More
I have made this cake several times and have found it to be easier to make peanut butter frosting for the bun rather than mess with food coloring. I also pour all the white cake batter in the oven bowl and cut it in half when cooled to form the halves of the bun. I also use the decorator icing or decorator frosting for the ketchup and mustard.
It is a bit confusing not having all the ingredients at the top. I made this cake for my son's birthday using a brownie in the middle for the burger (no need to frost) and I used strawberries and kiwi for the tomatoes and lettuce. I used a bit of yellow frosting for cheese. To cut back on sugar content I used a yellow cake mix and opted to not frost the bun--I only used frosting in the middle for ketchup and cheese or mustard.
I would have given this a 5 star if all of the ingredients would have been listed in the INGREDIENT section. Plus I don't like candy with my cake or brownies... so melting candy and using it as cheese didn't go over well... plus like other reviewers said, it gets hard after it cools... so it makes it hard to cut the cake... I would just omit the "cheese" all together... HAMBURGERS don't have cheese on them... cheeseburgers do... and since this is a hamburger cake... no need... if you really want it... I'd think of something else... To make the lettuce easier... just get a plastic baggie, green food coloring, and shredded coconut, put a few drops of food coloring in with some coconut and shake it up... I think coconut mixes much better with cake and icing vs some sweet candy. Anyway, hope yours turns out good!
I made this cake last minute for a pool party. I didn't take very long to make it and it was very easy to do. I didn't add all of the topping listed. The only toppings I used were lettuce, cheese and mayo. Everything was buttercream except for the cheese I used fondant. I also made french fries out of sugar cookie dough and red frosting diluted with piping gel for dipping sauce.
Great idea, something different from the same old layered cake and deceptively easy. I altered slightly by using fondant icing for the lettuce, cheese, onions and tomatoes. If I make this again I would use less sweet fillings and icings, by the time this is complete it's ALOT of cake and icing.
This is very easy to follow.I just did mine all in butter cream iceing.I have been wanted to make one of these and as of today i made one for my neighbor boy's boy scout troop.They just thought it was the coolest thing ever.Thnx much!
I hated making this cake for a lot of reasons: 1.It did not list all the ingredients you needed at the top. 2.It said to use white instead of yellow cake mix. Since white cake mix does not have egg yolks, the cake fell apart. 3.The ingredients that you needed that were not at the top were NOT stuff you normaly would have around the house. 4.The recipe was not very specific. 5.The recipe did NOT look like a hamburger!
This is by-far the most fun I've ever had making a cake! Thanks SO much for posting this recipe! :) I think next time I make it I will try using fondant instead of candies for the toppings. Someone mentioned in their review to put crushed oreos in the chocolate frosting on the "burger" part of cake - that was awesome!! Really added texture! Great Idea! For the cheese, I used Peachy-O's candies (i washed off sugar, and microwaved to melt) then coated small square pan with cooking spray - dusted with white sugar, and poured melted peachy-o's in (sugar was to keep candy from sticking again). That came out of pan nicely, and square like slice of cheese. My white gumdrops for onions didn't turn out, so I omitted. Will add next time, when using fondant. Thanks again!
I thank you for such a creative and fun idea! I opted for a from scratch cake, but for kiddies the mix would be fine. I made this for my Dad's birthday....he's a burger freak and it got lots of laughs : ) Since it was for adults, I used candied orange for the "cheese" and candied mint leaves for the lettuce! Thanks again!
used fondant to make tomatoes/lettuce.made choc. cake and crumbled it up, frosted middle cake(hamburger) & rolled it in the choc. cake crumbs (this made the hambuger look more like hamburger meat) BIG HIT with kids and adults alike!
i changed the rcipe a lot...i used 1 yellow cake mix and 1 brownie mix. the brownie in the center of the 2 layers of yellow cake looks just like a giant hamburger patty. i bought colored chocolates from michael's and melted them to make the cheese and hamburger toppings. i made this for my son's 12th birthday. everyone was impressed. lots of fun to make!
I made this for my meat lover boyfriend's birthday. Everyone thought it was so neat looking! The lettuce and cheese was hard to make!!! It didn't turn out much like cheese and everyone thought it was bacon! I microwaved the orange candies for 15 seconds and burned my fingers when I tired to smoosh them together. I suggest 8 seconds for two orange candies or 3 mint candies. I made the burger out of brownies and used chocolate stuffed oreo cookies (about 5) mashed in chocolate frosting. The patty looked the best! I also used chopped pecans for the seeds. Definitely making this again and hopefully will look a little bit better!
I haven't made this yet but I can't wait to make it. I don't understand how people are so mad about the omission of the vanilla frosting. If you read the directions you'll know you need it. Who doesn't read the directions first before deciding to make a recipe? Seems logical to read everything from the first ingredient to the last word before you decide to make it and then shop for the ingredients. Duh.
Umm... wow. Made this for my husband's friend's bachelor party, and everyone loved it. Very easy to make on my time-crunched schedule. WMen and their hamburgers.
This cake turned out amazing as it looked, and tasted even better, but I never actually got the cheese down, and that is the reason I put four stars. Otherwise it looked amazing, and can DEFINITELY serve 12, the only other problem wasn't even with the recipe it was just that I didn't have things like a 2 quart ovenproof bowl that was eight inches in diameter, and it doesn't tell you what kind of orange chewy fruit-flavored squares, or leaf-shaped spearmint gumdrops, or any candy lime slices. I definitely got the wrong brand because the cheese didn't work out very well at all, but I improvised and it worked out fine. Another problem with the cheese was that it says to microwave for 10-15 seconds, but I tried that and it didn't work so I went for thirty seconds, then a minute then two minutes, then resorted to actually putting it in the oven and baking it. But I didn't get orange chewy fruit-flavored squares, I actually got these orange gummy slices. I also didn't have any brown food-coloring so I made some kind of creamy frosting, and mixed in some chocolate frosting and it worked out perfectly. I also want to tell you that if you plan on making this (which you should be cause it is amazing!!!) then you should be prepared because this is harder than it looks, but once you have everything if you go one step at a time, then it should work out very well. Whoever made this recipe up must of been amazingly creative! Also it it probably serves more than twelve in the head. :)!
This was a fun cake to make! A little stressful in the beginning because I didn't have any brown food coloring for the bun, so I used a little chocolate frosting in the vanilla frosting. I also used some green dye in the coconut flakes for lettuce and only did the ketchup and mustard. For the seeds on top of the bun, I used slivered almonds. Brought on great excitement in my son's classroom.
Big hit at the BBQ! Everyone asked me if I was a professional cake decorator and it made my day. I didn't melt candy or anything, and instead used all frosting. The most difficult part was putting cookies on the chocolate frosting for a burnt look effect, because all the crumbs fell into the bottom "bun" and onto the ketchup/mustard. Anyway, it turned out great and was really tasty!
Pretty difficult! but still very delicious! I left the sesame seeds because I didn't have'em in hand! I used flax seeds instead. Thnx for tis awesome Recipe my Recipe Gail !
Great Idea, I just improvised and made "mini burgers" I made white cupcakes (sliced in half) and chocolate cupcakes, (using slices of the chocolate cupcakes as the hamburger patties) Then I made buttercream frosting and colored it according to the condiments.. I didn't bother to frost the tops.. just sprinkled with sesame seeds. I did however place a gummy pickle inside each one.. Coincidentally I found a bag of gummy cheeseburger parts at toys-r-us.
I love it. So creative.
Fun. Made for a friends birthday that loves hamburgers. I used coconut for the shredded lettuce and dyed the rest. I also put sesame seeds on the to bun.
I surprised my son at his 13th Birthday Cookout with this cake. I wasn't sure that I could pull it off because I can bake a great cake but I'm not the most confident decorator... I did it!! I took the advice of another reviewer and frosted it with Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting (perfect color, and YUM!) and I also baked the "bun" in a 3 quart casserole dish (for about an hour on 325)then cut it to form the top/bottom bun. Forming the candies into veggies was much easier than I thought it was going to be. I also made "french fries" by cutting cake in strips and icing it with "ketchup". FUN! Thanks for the recipe!
This cake was a lot of fun to make for Father's Day. It tasted great and impressed everyone!
i made this cake for my dads birthday because he made the best hamburgers ever. I followed the instructions carefully but i was impressed that not all the ingredients werent at the top. Like the lettace, onions, tomatoes, ect. For the cheese it said to use fruit chews, but one you formed the cheese and you were all done it was hard again. Then it was very difcult to cut it because it smooshed the cake. So i would find a different food to use the cake if i made it again. But everyone that had the cake loved it and said it tasted wonderful. For the bun I only had a smaller bowl and it worked fine because i put it closer to the side of the cake. That way you could see all the lettace, cheese, tomatoes, ect. And it was alot easyer. Im going to post a picture of it on this website. I enjoyed the cake and was very excited about how it came out. I wouldnt recoment it for a begginer. But Im 14 and have made many cakes and it was easy for me. And i got many compilments.
Awesome!
I have made this 3 times and each time I got wonderful compliments. My daughter made it for an art class project and won first prize. It takes time and effort but it is well worth it. Kids will LOVE it! It's a great cake, perfect for a cook-out or kids birthday.
This is so fun to do, especially with kids, thanks so much for posting it!!!
cute♥
I made this recipe for my husbands birthday and everyone thought it was great! I made a brownie for the meat layer instead of chocolate cake and used shredded coconut with green food coloring for lettuce instead of gum drops. As a side I baked a yellow cake. Once it was cooled I crumbled it up and mixed with melted white chocolate. I used my hands to roll the cake into little balls shaped like tater tots and drizzled white chocolate with red food coloring over the top like ketchup. Quite the meal! :)
This cake was awsome. my friends thought it was kool!
Tastes like a hamburger and it is so good I might need REAL ketchup on it and mustard but yet it is so SWEET I wonder why
This was awesome! Mine came out really nice. I did the first part as written except I used yellow cake mix instead of white. Then for the buns I used vanilla frosting and mixed it with peanut butter, as others suggested, to give it the tanish color. I made lettuce and cheese with colored fondant, and I cut up pieces of red fruit roll-ups to make the tomatoes. Then topped with sesame seeds. Thanks for a cool idea for my burger loving fiance!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections