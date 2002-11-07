Hamburger Cake

This cake turned out amazing as it looked, and tasted even better, but I never actually got the cheese down, and that is the reason I put four stars. Otherwise it looked amazing, and can DEFINITELY serve 12, the only other problem wasn't even with the recipe it was just that I didn't have things like a 2 quart ovenproof bowl that was eight inches in diameter, and it doesn't tell you what kind of orange chewy fruit-flavored squares, or leaf-shaped spearmint gumdrops, or any candy lime slices. I definitely got the wrong brand because the cheese didn't work out very well at all, but I improvised and it worked out fine. Another problem with the cheese was that it says to microwave for 10-15 seconds, but I tried that and it didn't work so I went for thirty seconds, then a minute then two minutes, then resorted to actually putting it in the oven and baking it. But I didn't get orange chewy fruit-flavored squares, I actually got these orange gummy slices. I also didn't have any brown food-coloring so I made some kind of creamy frosting, and mixed in some chocolate frosting and it worked out perfectly. I also want to tell you that if you plan on making this (which you should be cause it is amazing!!!) then you should be prepared because this is harder than it looks, but once you have everything if you go one step at a time, then it should work out very well. Whoever made this recipe up must of been amazingly creative! Also it it probably serves more than twelve in the head. :)!