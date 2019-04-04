Whether you're feeling under the weather or you're just in the mood for a bowlful of comfort, warm up with this cozy cabbage soup recipe. It's easy, tasty, and incredibly customizable (so you can keep it simple or get as creative as you want).

How to Make Cabbage Soup

Healing Cabbage Soup Credit: Severina Kluizenaar

You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what to expect when you make this healing cabbage soup recipe:

Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil in a large pot. Add water, chicken bouillon granules, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then stir in cabbage. Cook until cabbage wilts. Add the tomatoes and simmer for about 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Cabbage Soup Variations

It's easy to adapt this cabbage soup recipe to suit your taste and the ingredients you already have on hand. Add more vegetables (such as carrots, mushrooms, celery, chickpeas, or potatoes) for a delicious and nutritious twist. If you have leftover cooked chicken you need to use, go ahead and throw that in to make it a heartier meal. Italian sausage would work well too.

Of course, you can also spice it up to your heart's desire — try cayenne for heat, turmeric for an extra dose of healing power, or Italian seasoning for a savory kick.

How to Store Cabbage Soup

Healing Cabbage Soup Credit: julieruble

Let the cabbage soup cool, then transfer it to an airtight container. Store it in the fridge for up to five days. Reheat in the microwave or on the stove.

Can You Freeze Cabbage Soup?

Yes! Cabbage soup freezes quite well. Transfer the cooled soup to freezer bags (or any freezer-safe containers) in serving-sized portions, squeeze out the excess air, and lay flat in the freezer. Label with the date and freeze for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight and reheat on the stove.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"I followed the other reviews and added some carrots and mushrooms, more onions, and a bit more broth," says Laura. "I seasoned it with a healthy dose of chili powder, Italian seasoning and a dash of cayenne. This soup is absolutely DELICIOUS!!! I can't wait to eat the leftovers!"

"This was amazing," raves Olivia Cain. "It was the right amount of flavor and kick! Using Himalayan pink salt made the cabbage stand out more. I added a bit of ground beef and VIOLA! An amazing and hearty soup! 10/10 would recommend."

"This is a great base to start with or eat as-is," according to Judea L Tarn. "I have added shredded carrots and once I used vegetable broth instead of bouillon for my husband. I think I'll make this tonight and add mushrooms!!"