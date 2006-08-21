Fresh Fig Cake
This recipe makes a moist cake filled with a mixture of fresh figs, brown sugar, and lemon juice.
I made this cake 2 days ago for a bunch of fig fanatics. Everyone went wild over it. It is not overly sweet and a very pleasant ending to a meal. I will definitley be making this again very soon.
This recipe makes a moist, though somewhat dense, cake. The batter is as easy to create as anything out of a box--in other words, very easy! So that's good if you have lots of figs and not much time. We ended up splitting the layers, toasting them in the toaster oven, and adding butter, to eat the cake like a slab of a scone. Amazingly good with your morning coffee. Next time I will make a lighter batter, probably substituting oil for the butter, and I will puree the figs (and double the amount to 2 cups in the batter!) with a little of the evapourated milk before blending the figs with the batter. That would change this recipe from something of a coffee cake or scone-like creation to more of an after dinner cake, which is more what I'm looking for. Again, it's a good recipe, wonderfully sweet and satisfying!
Near my home I came across a fig tree on what once was a market garden area. There were so many figs both fallen and on this tree I brought them home and then went on the net to see what we could do with them. This recipe was just so lovely we returned for more figs over several weeks. Even cut up and froze pieces for later. Such a moist and flavoursome cake.
This cake turned out to be a pleasant surprise! I used 1 lb. of fresh figs which equaled 3 cups needed for this recipe. The figs are in season towards the end of summer and are around $5.99 a pound. The deepest darkest purple figs are the ripest and juiciest. I chopped the figs up, with skin on, and combined them into the batter as well as the filling mixture. I used buttermilk in place of evaporated. The change I made was to bake this in a bundt pan. I placed a thin layer of batter in the greased bundt pan, added the cooled filling, then topped that with the rest of the batter. I baked this at 325 degrees for 50 minutes. I enjoyed the sweet smell of the figs baking up in the oven. The cake cooked thoroughly and I placed it aside for 35 minutes until it was luke warm/cool to the touch. The cake is a nice light golden color with brown edges. It is a moist, tender and flavorful cake with the right amount of everything! It is somewhat dense and I had a mouthful of sweet figs in every bite. The edges have a slight tender crisp to it and I can see the layer of fig filling in the cake when sliced. This tastes like Nabisco Fig Newton Bars, only BETTER and TASTIER - and in a cake! We ate more than half of the cake up while it was still luke warm. It is not often I come across a "fig cake," and I am glad that I did because this turned out to be a real treat for all of us.
Although this cake did not come out quite right when I made it, it still tasted delicious. I suspect most of my problem was taking the advice of other reviewers. As I wanted more of a dessert cake than a coffee cake, I took the advice of the two reviewers who suggested increasing from 1 to 2 cups of chopped figs in the batter and pureeing those figs with the evaporated milk before adding to the batter. Unfortunately, this made the batter so dense, the layers hardly rose. Plus, I burned the outer edges and bottom while trying to get the middle to cook. Every time I stuck a toothpick in the middle, it came out with crumbs so I kept baking until I realized I'd ruin the cake if I kept going. I had to cut off the sides and bottoms to get rid of the burnt areas while the middle was still mildly soft. I don't think pureeing the figs is such a bad idea, but I'd leave it at 1 cup in the batter, not 2. I still made the filling/topping, layered the cake with it, and just cut the cake into bars so as not to waste it. Despite all my troubles, the bars were still delicious. I'd definitely make this cake again, but will stick closer to the original recipe and ignore the reviewers!
An excellent way to use fresh figs. No matter what time I make it, this cake is not around long enough to see the next sunrise. I think the variable juiciness of fresh figs may give different results each time, so you have to be flexible when making it. I leave out the water in the fig topping and use a little more lemon juice, sometimes some zest. Wonderful recipe!
I made this yesterday & today it's here on "Recipes of the Day!" My neighbor just gave us a sack full of figs & I didn't know what to do with them! This cake is really good- I used a 13x9 pan. I didn't use the icing since I wasn't doing a layer cake- I used Caramel Frosting VI. (with no nuts) It was good too- although I would have liked a little more- next time I will use 1 1/2 times as much. My son REALLY loved it. Next time I also might puree the figs first & maybe use 2 cups. (I used a heaping cup of chopped.) Thanks for submitting- & thanks to my neighbor, Leroy!
This was a wonderfully moist and fruity cake that we really enjoyed -- reminiscent of holiday fruitcake. I wouldn't change a thing!
Great cake for using fresh figs.
My family asked me what kind of cake I wanted for my birthday. I suspect they were thinking of "chocolate" as the correct answer. When I said "a cake with figs in it" they were forced to turn to the 'Net for a recipe. This was the recipe and it turned out great! Try it on your loved one for an unusual surprise.
I never make cakes from scratch, but because I had some fresh figs that needed to be used ASAP I searched for an easy recipe and this is the one I thought sounded easy enough & good tasting....I picked the right one. Didn't have any round cake pans so I used 9X13 glass pan. Baked the same amount of time and came out great. Poked holes in the top of baked cake and then spread the sauce on top. I did add 1/4 cup of walnuts to the top of cake before I put in oven to bake. Very tasty and not to overly sweet. Also used "french vanilla" flavored frozen whipped topping to serve. My husband and I both agreed that this is a keeper recipe.
I work for an elderly woman who has an enormous fig tree. We are always looking for new recipes to use the figs. I tried this a week ago. Although she liked it she asked me to make another using 2 cups of figs in the cake. I did and what a difference! Super moist and definitely more fig flavor.
My family enjoyed this simple cake using fresh figs, not always easy to find uses or recipes for them and I have a good source so I appreciated the recipe.
wonderfully moist; added pumpkin pie spice, splenda/sugar blend, 50/50smart balance, extra figs; decorated top with flower shaped cut fig; best cake ever!
We found it a bit dry but it's maybe an operator's error. Anyway, it's a good cake but nothing out of this world, I was expecting more taste from a fresh fig cake...
I made this as 25 cupcakes with 1/2 the topping. Baked for 18-25 minutes and at 115 calories or less each they were heavenly!!
Ok, I don't understand what happened with my cake . . . cakes. I followed the recipe to the T and did not get the results everyone got. Like every one says it is an easy and quick batter however both times the cake looked beautiful on the outside, the toothpick came out clean, yet when I cut it the inside was gummy and it tasted raw. I did this recipe twice thinking the first time the bundt cake pans I used (only thing I modified) were to thick. Than I tried the 8 inch rounds and it was also bad. I am so disappointed because the cake had potential. Can it be the type of figs I used? Who know, the filling on the other hand made for a good marmalade, so that did not go to waste.
Inspired by my Brown Turkey fig tree's bumper crop of early summer figs (the breba crop), I scouted around for something to do with this windfall. My sister pointed me toward this recipe. As others have said, this is an uncomplicated, delicious cake that relies on its simplicity. Everything I thought of to "improve" the recipe, I believe would just make it more like other cakes, rendering it mundane and predictable. The cake is dense, almost bread-like, much like the "sweet spot" that occurs when a cake falls. There's not much leavening in this cake—a little baking powder and an egg—so don't expect thick layers. Be careful not to overcook the cake; mine never got "golden brown" on the top despite cooking it an extra few minutes. I noticed that the sides were starting to pull back from the pan and it was indeed done. The cake is delicious warm or cold and in addition to dessert, it makes a fine weekend breakfast served alone or with a wedge of cheese or a sausage. Five stars!
I made this using white wheat flour, egg replacer, coconut oil, and canned coconut milk and it turned out great, despite being vegan-ized :)
When I made this recipe, I used slightly more figs than called for, substituted one vanilla bean for the extract and baked it in a Bundt pan for about 40 minutes. I dusted the outside with powdered sugar before serving, and the cake was gone within a day! This is a great recipe, especially if you prefer a lightly sweetened cake. The texture was light and the fresh figs were the star of the show! I highly recommend it!
I never ate figs before but saw lots at the farmer's market so I picked some up and made this cake, now my husband asks me to make it every time we see figs. :) Very tasty, I'd probably add some cinnamon and allspice next time. Excellent with coffee!
Even with only 1/4 tsp of almond, I thought the almond flavor was a little strong. Next time I will only use 1/8 tsp, or omit altogether. I'd also like to try it with the figs pureed, as a couple of other reviewers suggested. We really enjoyed this cake (without the fruit topping) warm, with a little butter on top (like cornbread or banana bread). All in all, a great way to use up some of our fig abundance!
Just made this cake with the bounty of fresh figs shared by a neighbor. I made a 3rd layer to finish up the rest of the can of evaporated milk and the extra figs. WOW! This recipe is a keeper! As others have said, it is not too sweet.
this cake is very good. ann
Everyone in my family LOVED this cake! Great use for fresh figs. I have so many fresh figs I am freezing them in pre-measured bags for this recipe and hope it will still taste as great in the months to come.
I am new to cooking with fresh figs and I choose this recipe to try out first. This cake is to die for... and great way to use my fresh figs!! I'm not always one to follow directions, I did not use rounds cake pans, I used four small loaf pans. Although, I did follow the recipe. This cake is sweet but, not too sweet. The flavor of the almond and the figs are very complimentary. Could definitely see this at the end of any Southern meal, at a Brunch, Bake Sale or for Gifting. Even if you don't like figs, you'll like this cake.
very good! Would make a great breakfast cake too. Added a little cinnamon to the sauce. Also next time I think I"ll add more figs than it calls for in the cake itself as one reviewer did and said the flavors just popped out!
Absolutely wonderful! It's great in the morning with a cup of coffee.
Just okay! The cake was very moist but I didn't like the lemon flavor in the filling. It overpowered the figs.
We had some figs left we didn't dry so was looking for a good dessert. This cake was easy to prepare and absolutely delicious! My only mistake was baking in 9"pans which made it thinner than what it should have. I did use almost 2 cups of chopped figs in the batter and slightly less than the 2 cups in the filling. Definitely a keeper!
Love this. Friend gave me a containerof fresh figs and didn't know what to do with them. Whipped this up in a jiffy. Only had two cups chopped so used one for cake and one for filling --which I used for topping as I baked in 13x9 pan. If I make this again I will put figs in food processor to make smoother looking. Out of lemons so used 1T white vinegar-perfect. Loved this cake--am going to try it with peaches.
This is a easy and delicious cake! I didn't have two eight inch pans so I just made in my 9x13 and cut in half! The only suggestion I would make is to double the filling to put half in between the layers and serve the rest on the side! I also added two cups figs to my batter! Delicious! Reminiscent of a fig newton!
We loved this cake. Very dense and moist. I added cinnamon and ground cloves for spice.
I thought this cake was good but not great. I think I would have liked it better without the glaze/fig filling as that made it a little too sweet for me. I think the cake would be great with some walnuts in it with a cup of coffee. Yum. But overall it was a great use of over-ripe figs.
This is a great recipe! I had an abundance of figs and this was a great way to use them. I'm considering making some cakes and freezing them for later use-it's that good and I have that many figs! Also, this recipe would work well with nearly ANY fruit, the basic cake batter would enhance any flavor.
it's really weierd how a cake with a cup of butter or more comes out dry nd this one came out so0o moist,sweet and healthy!I halved the recipe and used one really small egg and used 6 muffins tin and i had some batter left so i guess half the recipe is enough for 8 muffines! i found the sauce unnessacery or it needs WAY more sugar to thicken like a jam! i'll do it again and again (without the sauce)!!!
Super easy and super GOOD , Love this it will make again
I followed another reviewers advice, to blend the figs and added a very ripe plum. I replaced the butter with olive oil. I also used half whole wheat flour/half white flour. Very moist and fruity.
Good flavor, but it was gummy textured. It was better after sitting in the fridge for a day.
I changed the recipe a bit and made it into an upside down fig cake. Followed the basics of the cake recipe. It turned out beautifully. Served with fresh clotted cream.....delicious.
I've made this twice, since we had an abundance of figs this year. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly, and while it was good, it was a bit heavy, almost gummy. It is not a light cake. The second time, I froze one of the layers, and just made half the topping for the other layer. While it was still a dense cake, this worked better for us. My husband, who is not a sweets-lover, really liked this.
Great use for our fresh figs. I served with whipped cream on the side and sprinkled sliced almonds on top. My revisions: I doubled the butter and decreased the sugar in cake and filling by 50%. The cake has a nostalgic 'old Italy' taste. It reminded me of cakes we had from the Italian bakeries.
This recipe sounded delicious however when I made it it seemed more like a biscuit than a cake. Fig preserves on a biscuit taste great but I was expecting a more moist cake than I got. I'm going to keep trying different recipes.
For sauce, mash rather than chop figs otherwise too lumpy. Like many, my cakes were dense (see pic) but it tasted good. So I cut my cakes in squares and drizzled w/ fig sauce. It really tastes like fig newtons. I will make it again b/c I have a fig tree and there doesn't seem to be too many other fresh figs recipes around, but I don't rate it 5 stars b/ too many elements might affect how this cake comes out, i.e. fig ripeness, using butter vs oil in batter, etc.
Delicious way to use some of these figs we are getting right now. I did double the sugar in the sauce.
Sweet, flavorful and moist! I used green Kadota figs in the cake, and Black Mission figs for the sauce/compote, and baked it in a single 10-inch springform pan. Served with a bit of freshly whipped cream, it is a lovely combination of sweet and creamy, and worthy of serving to company. It's quick and easy to make, too!
Low sugar - I made the cake alone with no filling and used 2 cups of figs, artificial brown sugar and 1/3 the white sugar. It came out a bit doughy, but as a low/no sugar eater, I enjoyed it, but next time I'll just use the figs in my low sugar zucchini bread recipe.
I had a basket of purple figs, looked for a recipe and found this. Once I gathered all the ingredients it took only about 20 minutes to put it together. I substituted mashed banana instead of butter and used a rectangular pan instead of two round cake pans. I did not make the filling, as some reviews said it was too sweet. I served it for dessert, my family and my company loved this cake. I used one cup of chopped figs, I think I could have used a few more figs. It was so good that I think I will try this with peaches!
loved this for using up my fresh figs. Did not have enough for the filling so made up the difference with blueberries. It was wonderful! It really needs some type of topping, though, or I thought it was a little dry. My favorite was to eat it in a bowl with a little milk or better yet half and half!
This cake is scone-like and delicious. I've made it with both yellow-skinned, brown centered figs and green skinned, red-centered figs and its equaly good. (green ones are more mellow but the yellow has nice sharp figgy flavor).
My family loved it. We made it into a bundt cake and drizzled melted chocolate and butterscotch on top. The figs add a wonderful, fresh, unique flavor and we were thrilled to find this recipe! Thank you!
My husband loves fresh figs but I just can't bring myself to eat a fresh fig. At any rate, my MIL brought my husband some figs and I found this recipe today. I made the cake per the recipe but baked it in 9 in round pans until the toothpick came out clean. I doubled the fig filling but didn't quite use it all. This cake was good a nd moist. Topped it with a dollop of whipped cream which lightened it. Will definitely make again
Yes, hubby says this is a keeper. I have tons of fresh figs right now from my trees and wanted a cake recipe to experiment with. It was so simple and turned out so moist and flavorful. I did have some black walnuts on hand, due to my sister's generosity, and added half a cupful which imparted another layer of flavor to an already outstanding cake recipe. I would definitely recommend trying this one. The one thing I will do differently next time is making double the filling as we just like a bit more stuff in the middle and on top.
This was a big hit at my house. My husband had seconds and he isn't a big fan of figs. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out great. I served the topped the cake with the filling as i served it.
This was great for the last of the figs that I picked off of my fig tree
Our fig tree is loaded with figs and now I know what to do with them. Very delicious and not overly sweet cake. I think it will become a family favorite.
Very good cake. A nice way to use up all those figs. I pretty much stuck to the recipe. Made cake in a bundt pan, very nice presentation when sliced. Filling sat perfectly in the middle of cake. The only ingredient I changed was using a squeeze of orange instead of lemon juice in the filling....didn't realize I was out of lemons! It didn't seem to make a difference. Big hit everyone devoured it at work :)
This has been a favorite of my family's and my extended congregational family for 3 years now. As soon as figs start to ripen everyone's thoughts turn to fresh fig cake. I have never made it as a layer cake since those don't travel as well as sheet cakes left in the pan especially when it the bake and toss kind even though I have washed these a couple of times.
I followed the recipe except I baked it in a bundt pan for 50 minutes. The cake was delicious! My kids and boyfriend devoured it!! Thanks for the recipe!!
I substituted some ingredients of this recipient to make it dairy and gluten free. I used gluten free all purpose flour, coconut milk and coconut sugar. The cake came out very good!
Delicious! Only change is I added 1 1/2 cups figs to batter. Has the consistency of sticky toffee pudding which I love
I have a fig tree in my yard and am always looking for good fresh fig recipes! I followed this recipe as written except for making a sheet cake instead of a layer cake. My coworkers loved it. I thought the cake was delicious--very moist with a nice texture--but I didn't love the topping. It was too figgy and maybe not quite sweet enough. I'm going to make it again and try a few change: (1) puree the figs before adding them to the cake batter; (2) add chopped walnuts to the cake batter, which would give it a nice texture, especially in contrast to the figs; (3) use 1 cup figs and 1 cup chopped apricots for the topping; (4) reduce the water and maybe cook down the topping longer.
I have a fig tree in my backyard and I had no idea what to do with all of them; then I found this recipe. This cake was fantastic! Needless to say, it didn't last long in the house because everyone loved it. I wouldn't call this cake sweet, but it was more like a short bread flavor with a right amount of sweetness. It was light and fluffy. A prefect cake to have tea or coffee with. I cannot wait for my fig tree to make figs again so I can make this cake once more.
I cannot express how wonderful this cake is. I only had a few figs so I used 1/2 cup of white figs in the batter and made the filling with 1 cup of purple figs. It was the most beautiful cake batter I've ever seen; white with little pink flecks and seeds. I simply put the filling on each cake layer and served them separately. I am from the Philly area, and the great foods around here are cheesesteaks, Philly pretzels and Tastykakes, a line of packaged snack cakes like Hostess. My boyfriend told me the cake tastes like the Tastykake Jelly Krimpet, a local favorite and possibly the highest compliment he could give. Thank you for this recipe!
It's excellent. First time, followed it exactly. Came out perfect. Second time, didn't have fresh figs so used canned figs. It was good but hands down fresh figs is the better choice.
Doubling the recipe worked well for 9" cake pans. As a commercial grower we store many frozen figs that thaw to be very soft and this is ideal for mashing rather than chopping in this recipe. The filling requires a couple tablespoons of cornstarch to avoid over cooking to proper thickness. Really a splendid cake!
This recipe was a tasty way to use figs growing in the yard. Turned out a little bland - I probably needed more figs.
Followed directions to the letter it was way too moist... So I cooked it longer and it still didn't cook all of the way. I will definitely not make this one again.
We really enjoyed the cake. One of our favorites. The recipe worked well. The almond extract makes a difference so try not to skip that ingredient even though you may have to buy it for the recipe.
The only changes were parchment paper lining pans, and decorating with fresh Figs on top! I love Figs! It pairs well with a Sauvignon Blanc!
This was delicious. I would recommend greasing and flouring the pan prior to putting the batter in. For the topping I also added zest from the lemon I squeezed plus is added 1/2 tsp powdered ginger. It added some extra complexity to the flavor. This is a great way to use up fresh figs quickly!
Cake is dense like a scone. Pleasantly sweet, reminds me of a giant fig newton. I think I may try it using white cake mix from a box and see what happens.
This was a good, easy cake. My 7 year old helped and now calls himself "fig ninja" because he helped cut up the figs. I've made one before that was too dense and I just really didn't enjoy its heaviness or the layer of fig on top. I made sure to whip the sugar, butter, AND egg until they were fluffy and the cake ended up being very light and delicate. I also increased the figs in the cake to 2 cups. Then I just added the fruit compote to the side. So good! I'm keeping this recipe!
Easy to make! Just made the cake: I had bought frozen Smyrna figs and defrosted and chopped six, that with some of the liquid from defrosting made one cup. Since I didn't have almond extract I added 1/4 cup sliced almonds. Bake in a 9x12" pan for the same time and let cool, had leftover chocolate frosting from another baking project and used that instead of making the fig topping. This will be made again and again, will be trying the topping next time and layers for special occasions.
Awesome! Moist and not too sweet. I was a bit more liberal with the figs, having both Turkey and Golden varieties from our trees. I did not have regular all purpose flour, so I used white whole wheat, with fine results. This cake could be dressed up with goat cheese icing, cream cheese icing, or (Heaven forfend) dark chocolate ganache.
We served this on Thanksgiving & it was a big hit! Very flavorful and easy to make
I was very disappointed. The reviews were very positive however no one in my family enjoyed this desert.
I did not use fat free evaporated milk, used regular. The only other thing, a little more of the topping would have been tastier.
Delicious and different but easy to do. Will definitely make again. I put 11/2 times the fig. Next time I will try 2cups.
Made in a 9x13 pan instead of layers. Easy to make. Icing taste great. My figs were a little sweet to start with. Haven't cut the cake yet... Still hot. But I'm sure it's going to be delicious... Smelled yummy baking.
The cake came out with a very delicious fig flavor, and textured like a soft scone. The filling wasn't very sweet and took away from the cake. I think this is a fantastic recipe for fig scones if you ignore the sauce.
It was ok. I followed the directions exactly. The cake texture was similar to a coffee cake. It was best warm. It just did not have a lot of flavor.
I made a mistake and put the 1/4 cup brown sugar in the batter which made it a little hard to get out of the pan. Otherwise this recipe is perfect. Don't change a thing! I'm not sure if everyone did this but I put the fig topping on while everything was still warm. Super moist cake. Delish! Will definitely make again.
outstanding....i was a little hesitant about no icing, and a gooey fig spread on top, but wow, it was delicious. only thing i changed was using splenda blend vs sugar, as my husband is diabetic. he loved this cake, too. thanks so much
I used Swan's cake flour, used 1% milk but added half cup non-fat milk powder to simulate evaporated milk. I increased the figs, which I did blend to two cups. Taste is good, but cake did not rise at all. Cooked in convection oven, 13x9 pan, and it took 36 minutes. Maybe needs more baking powder? I will try it again, if the figs hold out this summer.
Used 9” pans but came out great, very fluffy cake
I was given a basket of fresh figs and came looking for a recipe. I was drawn to the simplicity of this one and also the good reviews. Because I have a tiny kitchenette in which to cook, I used a food processor rather than a standard mixer. I only changed a few things—I puréed the figs, I omitted almond extract, used half and half instead of evaporated milk and added a handful of chopped pecans. The batter was delicious and I had high hopes. I used my silicon muffin “tin” (1/2 cup per muffin; made 8). I baked for 45 minutes at 350. The muffins came out brown on the outside and doughy in the inside. Not good. I don’t know exactly what went wrong.
I have never had a fig cake so don't have anything to judge by. I chopped the figs till almost two cups of near puree per suggestions and subbed half the butter for oil. Did not change topping recipe. The cake turned out dense and a tad bitter....maybe that is normal for the amount of figs used. Everyone really liked it so I will have to do it again! Thank you for sharing!!
Our neighbor brought us figs fresh from their tree and this was a delicious way to make use of them! I was 1/2 cup shy of the required total of 3 cups, so I used 1/2 cup chopped fresh peach in the compote. It was a huge hit! My cakes came out a little on the dry side, but I think this may be intended because then it soaks up the moisture from the filling/topping.
Family favorite. Smooth textured cake with great flavor. Great for people who don’t like sweet desserts. Made it exactly as recipe and it was perfect.
Yes, I would make it again! The cake was so most and delicious. Easy to make and my family loved it. Plant4U
Made it as 2 cakes (so I could freeze one) and used the filling as sauce. Tasted very good, and froze well. Good for breakfast, too.
This was one delicious cake! ! So moist! Will definitely make this one again..........and again..........and again!
Delicious. I did not have enough figs so I added strawberry preserves. Turned out good.
This recipe is really great! I made it gluten free by substituting in all purpose GF flour and 1 tsp xanthum gum (of course, you need GF almond and vanilla extract as well). This cake tastes like a fig newton, but in cake form! Really yummy! :)
I got a bunch of fresh figs from a neighbor. Could only eat so many raw, with cheese, wrapped in bacon and stuffed. Recipe was easy to follow and make. I may double the cake part next time, the layers were a little thin. Tasted GREAT!
Super easy... And yummy too!!! My family loved it.
I have a fig tree so love this recipe which utilizes the figs in two different ways. I followed the recipe except used a 15x9 pan and put the filling on top which was gorgeous. Delicious, rustically pretty and simple. Thank you!
