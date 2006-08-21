Fresh Fig Cake

111 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 29
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This recipe makes a moist cake filled with a mixture of fresh figs, brown sugar, and lemon juice.

By Karin Christian

Gallery
35 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray two 8-inch round cake pans with vegetable oil spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, sift together flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream butter with the sugar until fluffy. Add egg and beat well. Add flour mixture alternately with the evaporated milk. Fold in vanilla and almond extracts and 1 cup chopped figs.

  • Divide into two prepared 8-inch round cake pans. Bake in preheated oven until cake springs back when lightly touched with a fingertip and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool cake layers on wire rack.

  • To make the filling: In a saucepan, combine 2 cups chopped figs, brown sugar, water and lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until thickened, about 20 minutes. Spread thinly between cooled cake layers and on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 71.7g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 39.8mg; sodium 357.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022