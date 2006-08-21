Fresh Fig Cake

This cake turned out to be a pleasant surprise! I used 1 lb. of fresh figs which equaled 3 cups needed for this recipe. The figs are in season towards the end of summer and are around $5.99 a pound. The deepest darkest purple figs are the ripest and juiciest. I chopped the figs up, with skin on, and combined them into the batter as well as the filling mixture. I used buttermilk in place of evaporated. The change I made was to bake this in a bundt pan. I placed a thin layer of batter in the greased bundt pan, added the cooled filling, then topped that with the rest of the batter. I baked this at 325 degrees for 50 minutes. I enjoyed the sweet smell of the figs baking up in the oven. The cake cooked thoroughly and I placed it aside for 35 minutes until it was luke warm/cool to the touch. The cake is a nice light golden color with brown edges. It is a moist, tender and flavorful cake with the right amount of everything! It is somewhat dense and I had a mouthful of sweet figs in every bite. The edges have a slight tender crisp to it and I can see the layer of fig filling in the cake when sliced. This tastes like Nabisco Fig Newton Bars, only BETTER and TASTIER - and in a cake! We ate more than half of the cake up while it was still luke warm. It is not often I come across a "fig cake," and I am glad that I did because this turned out to be a real treat for all of us.