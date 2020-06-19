Wasabi Mayonnaise Sauce
A nice simple sauce that's great on salmon. (It only has 3 ingredients to!)
Instead of wasabi powder, I used prepared wasabi paste and mixed it with the mayo. This is absolutely delicious with seared Tuna steaks. Adds just the right amount of creaminess and spiciness. Delish!Read More
This is a great beginning to a recipe, but the wasabi powder to water ratio is off, and should roughly be reversed. To make a proper wasabi paste from scratch you need much more wasabi paste than water. the recipe calls for 1:2 it should be closer to 2:1. Then, after allowing the paste to set, add the mayonnaise and then, according to your desire add additional water. You simply cannot make wasabi past with 2 parts water to 1 part wasabi.Read More
Do NOT use Miracle Whip in this recipe. I did and it is way too sweet. I added horseradish & dijon mustard to fix the problem, but next time I'll be sure I have real mayo in the house.
Perfect! I haven't been able to make my famous wasabi pasta salad ever since Trader Joe's discontinued their wasabi mayo. Now I can finally make my salad again! Thank you so so much.
I thought this was a great recipe! I served it as a dip with sweet potato fries. Most of my guests were timid to try the unlikely combination but soon after the first bite were requesting the recipe. Strongly reccommend!
Delicious. I also used the wasabi paste and eyeballed everything to taste and It came out really good. Also added a splash of shoyu (soy sauce). Next time Im going to try adding garlic powder or chopped garlic. Very good with furukaki encrusted salmon and salmon patties. ***UPDATE*** tried it with garlic powder and it was awesome. No measuring was done, just to your own taste. So I used wasabi paste, soy sauce, mayo and garlic powder. Mix and enjoy! Yumm
Yum! I used wasabi paste (1 tablespoon) with 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise and it was perfect! I had it on both sides of a thin bun with a piece of Maple Salmon (from AR) inbetween -- and it was DELICIOUS! We will definitely be serving this with A LOT of dishes from now on. Even the kids loved their hotdogs dipped in it!
Loved the recipe! I did change it though, I doubled the recipe and used half mayo and half sour cream. And both the mayo and the sour cream were "light." I served it with seared salmon and my husband gobbled it down!
I also used wasabi paste and this mayo sauce turned out divine! Thanks for the great recipe
I don't really like wasabi, but my boyfriend does, and he fell in love with this stuff! I added a little garlic powder to get the flavor some variance, and it was a hit! Thank you so much for posting this!
I think you should add the wasabi powder/paste (whichever you decide to use) to taste as the intensity varies by brand, though the heat mellows out the longer this sits. I added a bit more water and garlic powder to mine. Great dip for tuna spring rolls or for fish.
So good! I will definately make this again, I like it with a bit less mayo & a bit more wasabi.
This was really good as is. I also added 1 tsp of sugar and it tasted good too. Then, I added some "Tonkatsu / Katsu Sauce" for my Chicken Katsus and it tasted great!
I use the paste too with mayo. This is also good with smoked salmon. Some avocado and lemon slices on the side make a nice and very easy appetizer.
Very good! Used wasabi powder just fine, however next time I'll double the wasabi! Served it with the Salmon Tango on this site and I'll for sure use it with Salmon Patties in the future! I think I'll add a clove or two of garlic also!!
Used on seared tuna and it was good. Added a nice kick.
I added about a teaspoon of dry ginger. This was excellent on seared tuna,
I prefer to thin this with milk instead of water. And I add a about 1/2 teaspoon of soy sauce. Wasabi powder varies with brand and age. Go light at first then add more if it needs it. Really good on grilled tuna burgers.
Excellent taste and great for dipping fresh fried veggies in!!!
Used one TBSP on Wasabi Paste to three TBSP of Mayo, than added more mayo to taste. WOW!
The ratio mentioned....1/2 tablespoon powder to 1 teaspoon or water is actually a 3 to 2 ratio, as one tablespoon is the same as 3 teaspoons. Therefore, 1/2 tablespoon (1.5 teaspoons) of powder mixed with 1 teaspoon of water is the aforementioned 3-to-2 ratio. I agree, though, that a little more powder (2 teaspoons) to 1 teaspoon of water would make a better paste. The water can be adjusted, as needed.
I was expecting this to be hotter! I used 1 Tbls powder to 1 tsp water and mixed into paste, I did have to add about 2 more drops of water. Added the mayo and topped off my salmon burgers! Like I said, I thought it would be hotter so I only put it on one side of the bun. Surprise, surprise, I added it to both sides and it was delish!
This was excellent with grilled tuna! Will make it again!
Made this today for chicken. I did add a splash of soy sauce and garlic powder as someone else suggested. I used paste since that what I had on hand, also added a splash more water because I wanted it a tad thinner. I will be using this again.
It's a great start but the ratio is off. I've been rolling my own sushi for a while now and I love to make wasabi mayo at home (or buy it). One little trick, sometimes I will dilute with water then add a little Japanese Sesame Oil which gives it a unique taste. If I really want to kick it up I'll add some Yuzu Kosho Hot Chili Pepper Paste in addition to ground wasabi which will burn your tongue (use with caution!) I like to add some citrus as well. Little more work helps a lot (or sometimes I get lazy and buy it, highly recommend wasabimayo.com for the lazy cooks ;) ).
