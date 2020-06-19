Wasabi Mayonnaise Sauce

A nice simple sauce that's great on salmon. (It only has 3 ingredients to!)

By CHEFJR

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix wasabi powder and water to form a paste. Let sit for 1 minute, then add mayonnaise.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 2.9mg; sodium 80.1mg. Full Nutrition
