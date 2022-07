Poor Man's Cake

I was looking for a recipe that reminded me of an old family Christmas loaf my folks made for years. While my Mom baked endless cookies for our large family, this was her reward at the end of a long season, a piece of pork cake. Her recipe called for one pound of ground pork fat, so I've been looking for something a little "less threatening" to one's nutritional body. While it was indeed the best thing around, this recipe is similar minus a few ingredients. It was good, a bit too crumbly but I like the use of shortening over the pork fat. I'll play with it a bit. Also perhaps adding spices when you heat on stove might bring out the flavor a bit more, as I like the spice intensity of old bread. I also put in two 9 x 5 pans. I'll add molasses as that was in old recipe and see if that will add a bit more moisture to it.