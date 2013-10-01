Poor Man's Cake

This recipe if from the l930's. My Grandmother gave it to my Mother and she gave it to me. Now I am a grandmother and passed it down to my kids. It's really good. You don't have to dirty your mixer for this one, just a big bowl.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a saucepan mix brown sugar, raisins, water and shortening. Bring to a boil and boil 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. When raisin mixture is cool, add to dry ingredients and mix well to combine.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 or 40 minutes. Do not over bake or it will be too dry. Test after 30 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of cake should come out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 6.7g; sodium 206.3mg. Full Nutrition
