Poor Man's Cake

This cake is wicked good! It's a perfect consistency, moist, and delicious. I made a few substitutions to use what I had on hand. After all, I figured that "making do" was half the point of the recipe. I used dried cherries instead of raisins, and was out of cloves, so I used allspice instead. I also added 1/2 tsp. ground ginger. I let the boiled mixture cool a while, but it was still rather warm when I mixed it with the dry ingredients. It actually foamed a little. I have no idea if it was supposed to, since I know very little about baking. The batter was very thick, almost like bread dough. My oven runs a little hot, so I checked it after 20 minutes, and it was done already. The cake was quite moist so I wonder if some folks cooked it too long. Thanks so much for this easy and delicious recipe!