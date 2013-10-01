Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

This cake is absolutely delicious. The batter is hard to work with, though. A few suggestions: Cut the sugar in half (in the batter. In the topping, I used 1/4 cup plus two tablespoons). You'll also save 22 calories per serving. If you're worried it won't be sweet enough, use nonfat vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream. I also used sour milk instead of sour cream. Again, it made the batter thinner (easier to work with), and it saves another 29 calories per serving. Finally, I cut half a cup of the flour. Mostly because, at that point, I didn't see how I could stir in any other dry ingredients. There's a little less batter, but it's easier to spread (be sure to cut a few minutes off the cooking time). And you just saved another 9 calories per serving. Not only is the cake slightly healthier this way, but with food prices going up, I see no reason to use more sugar or flour than needed. Most recipes are just fine if you cut the amount of sugar in half, and this is no exception. Another suggestion - if you stir half the topping into the batter, instead of trying to cut the batter in half, it's much easier to work with. I've also never experienced a problem with dryness - I suspect people who have this problem simply overcooked it, or left it out uncovered for too long.