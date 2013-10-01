Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake
A tasty sour cream coffee cake with a streak of chocolate chips in the middle.
this was great. easy to make. i took the advise of another reviewer and added applesauce (about1/2 cup) since some said it was too dry. mine came out really moist. i also substituted brown sugar for the white sugar for the topping and mini chips. we will definitely make this over and over. has to cook a lot longer too.Read More
This cake is a bit dry.Read More
this was great. easy to make. i took the advise of another reviewer and added applesauce (about1/2 cup) since some said it was too dry. mine came out really moist. i also substituted brown sugar for the white sugar for the topping and mini chips. we will definitely make this over and over. has to cook a lot longer too.
I have made this cake twice now and they keep comin' back for more. And both times, I took the advice of other reviewers and added the half a cup of apple sauce, which makes the cake lovely and moist. I also divided the topping and swirled half of the mixture through the batter and the other half I put on top. This is definitely a keeper!!
This coffee cake was a big hit with kids and adults. I substituted dark brown sugar for the white sugar in the chocolate mixture and it was very good. I pressed down the topping before I baked (based on other reviewer's feedback) and that helped it adhere to the crust. For the second layer of batter, I dropped it in teaspoons and then spread it. The cake itself is not too sweet and the cinnamon/chocolate combo was great. Will definitely make again.
This cake is absolutely delicious. The batter is hard to work with, though. A few suggestions: Cut the sugar in half (in the batter. In the topping, I used 1/4 cup plus two tablespoons). You'll also save 22 calories per serving. If you're worried it won't be sweet enough, use nonfat vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream. I also used sour milk instead of sour cream. Again, it made the batter thinner (easier to work with), and it saves another 29 calories per serving. Finally, I cut half a cup of the flour. Mostly because, at that point, I didn't see how I could stir in any other dry ingredients. There's a little less batter, but it's easier to spread (be sure to cut a few minutes off the cooking time). And you just saved another 9 calories per serving. Not only is the cake slightly healthier this way, but with food prices going up, I see no reason to use more sugar or flour than needed. Most recipes are just fine if you cut the amount of sugar in half, and this is no exception. Another suggestion - if you stir half the topping into the batter, instead of trying to cut the batter in half, it's much easier to work with. I've also never experienced a problem with dryness - I suspect people who have this problem simply overcooked it, or left it out uncovered for too long.
If I were a chocolate chip cookie, and I wanted to be a cake, I would be this! This was good, family loved it!
I just made this recipe for the third time, and have to say that it is just DELICIOUS! I've never had the problem with dryness that others have mentioned, but this time I did try to cut the chocolate chips, sugar and cinnamon into the recipe before baking. I found that it eliminated the need to attempt to "spread" the thick batter over top of these ingredients. It's a very good recipe that I'll keep on making. :-)
It was very hard to spread the sour cream mixture. When it came time to putting it on top of the chocolate chips, I just placed the batter in random places, and tried spreading from there. I would reccamend adding an extra egg to the batter.
Very good, not too sweet. All my friends ask me to bring this dessert. The sour cream makes this cake soooo moist!
My kids just loved this. I added some applesauce for moisture after reading several comments about it being dry. It is wonderful! I think that I will use mini chocolate chips next time so they distribute a little easier. It made a wonderful Christmas breakfast for the little ones who aren't in to eggs and whatnot. Thanks!!!
I baked this in a bundt pan and found that I would need to double the recipe to get a full size bundt. However, baking it that way ended up making it a "cookie dough" coffee cake because the filling was kind of gooey. This was a bonus - it was very yummy!
My husband and I absolutely loved it! It's got a wonderful Mexican chocolate flavor (chocolate+cinnamon). After reading reviews I made a couple alterations to improve the healthfulness and the moisture of the recipe: 1. Use 1/4 c canola oil plus 1/2 c unsweetened applesauce in place of 1/2 c butter. 2. Reduce sugar in batter to 1/2 cup. (The sweetness didn't suffer due to the natural sweetness of the applesauce.) 3. Use brown sugar for topping (could probably reduce some as well, but I didn't this time). I actually used dark brown, but I think light brown would be good too. 4. Use low-fat sour cream. I was able to spread 1 layer, sprinkle chocolate chip mix, then topped with second layer and choc chip mix as stated in directions. But I needed to gradually work the dough to spread the layers, almost like I would a pizza dough. I used an extra long spatula to divide the dough and do the spreading. It's not a big deal if you mix it all up instead, but I wanted the challenge of following the directions. :) My total bake time was 27-28 minutes. Hope these tips help someone!
Difficult batter to work with- didn't think i would have enough for the 13 x 9 pan, but it came out great in the end. Would make it again and add the applesauce as suggested below for additional moisture. Used mini chips and suggest those to all!
Made this for breakfast for my Sunday school class! They loved it! It was sugary and chocolatey...wonderful coffee cake!
Not as flavourful as I was expecting. I added the extra 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce but it still wasn't as moist as my usual sour cream coffeecake.
A wonderfully simple recipe. Delicious!
Added a half a cup of unsweetened applesauce, as many have suggested. Also used brown sugar in the topping in stead of white, and mixed half of the topping into the batter instead of layering. I baked it for 35 minutes and it came out very moist. Can't wait to make it again!
I've made this a few times now as written and like other reviewer's I added 1/2 cup applesauce for moistness. Also, to give it another twist I replaced vanilla extract with almond essence as this reminded me of a German cake my mother used to make. I like both versions, but prefer my little twist of almond essence in the batter and include almond slivers in the topping for when having visitors.
I read many of the reviews about the texture of this batter. It almost scared me away from this recipe. I am so glad it didn't. There is no need to add applesauce to the batter. Here are my recommendations: Make sure the butter is soft. Beat it first, then add the sugar and beat until incorporated. Add the eggs, 1 at a time. Add the vanilla. Add flour mixture 1/3 at a time and alternate with sour cream. The batter will be thick but not unmanageable. I folded in 3/4 cup of mini chocolate chips into the batter. I spread half of the batter into the pan. I sprinkled half the cinnamon sugar on top. I repeated with the remaining batter and topped it with 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips and the remaining cinnamon sugar. The cake was done in 25 minutes. Everyone loved it! I will definitely make this again.
I love this cake recipe. A co-worker made it for several events and then gave us the recipe. We use MINI chocoate chips and it tastes great and is super moist and soft.
This was delicious. I messed up and added all of the sugar to the batter, so I improvised by mixing in a little brown sugar with cinnamon and chocolate chips. It was still wonderful. I doubled the batch and made three cakes in loaf pans.
I LOVE this coffeecake! It is absolutely yummylicious! :) I did make a few changes... i used about 2/3 cup of sugar in the batter, half white and half brown sugar. I also added a teaspoon of cinnamon into the batter because i love the flavor. In the topping (which i, instead of layering, took to heart the suggestions of other reviewers and swirled half into the batter and sprinkled the remaining half on top) I used brown sugar instead of white and, this may sound strange, but i used carob chips instead of chocolate chips. This may sound weird but i personally loved it. And to all who don't go for the extremely sweet at breakfast (though don't get me wrong, I am an all-out chocolate lover!!!), you may like it too. :)
was a hit!
AWESOME!! I followed everything exactly and added 1/2 cup of homemade applesauce to the batter and it was DELISH! And the batter wasn't hard to spread either...a little stiff..but nothing that couldn't be spread..but my applesauce was homemade and just a little runny. I took this to church and didn't come home with any! Definitly something I will make again. Thank you for posting....God be with you!
This made for a delicious start to the morning, and was relatively easy to make. I agree, it is very good with a cup of hot tea! I'm giving this 3 stars instead of 4 because the batter was SO thick that it was difficult to spread. It took about as long for me to spread the batter evenly in the pan and then over the filling as it did to make the batter! The filling could do with a bit less chocolate chips as well - it was delicious, but VERY chocolatey!
I really enjoyed the cake. I decided to add a 1/3 a cup of Kahlua to the mixture. It gave it a bit more of a coffee flavour and made the mixture a bit easier to spread.
This was pretty good. I made the recipe as is...I think I did add more chocolate chips though. As is, there's not quite enough dough to make 2 layers in a 9 x 13 pan...but I made it work. Tasted really good and I'll definitely make again!
This cake is delicious, but the batter is very thick and hard to work with. In the batter I substitute half white sugar and half brown sugar and use brown sugar and a bit of butter with the chocolate chips . You just kind of have to smear the batter over the top as best you can, it's not pretty, But crumble more topping on, and you can't tell. Using the brown sugar gives it much more of a gooey chocolate chip cookie taste in a cake!
I thought this coffee cake was dry even though I baked it for the minimum time suggested. Also, I would suggest putting ALL of the cinnamon sugar mixture in the middle of the coffee cake with just chocolate chips on the top. The sugar just sat on top of the cake rather than baking in as I thought it would.
A bit dry and dense, needed more applesauce than most people recommended.
this recipie was cooking in the oven for 2 1/2 hrs and the middle just would not cook.
I knew that my kids would enjoy this one, and they did. My only problem was that there was not nearly enough batter to make 2 layers in this sized pan. The batter was barely enough to cover the bottom of the pan. So, I ended up putting it all in at once, sprinkling the streusel over, and then swirling it into the batter. It worked well enough. The batter is very moist and the cake turned out just fine doing it this way. In th future, I think I would use a smaller pan - maybe 11X7 or 9X9 to bake this in.
I made one change to this, using yoghurt in place of the sour cream. I did use the amounts as given in the recipe. Maybe it was the yoghurt but this cake turned out beautifully moist for me. I did end up baking it for an extra 10 minutes. Thanks Kerrilyn we really liked this.
I didn't get to try this but my son and 2 friends ate the entire thing on their way to a baseball tournament and asked me to make another one when they got home.
I really wanted to love this recipe, but it was just okay for me. I ended up mixing the chocolate chip mixture into the "top" layer and just kind of pressed it on top of the dough. I made it in a slightly smaller pan, so I had to bake it for about 10-15 minutes more than called for. It was a bit dry and just didn't wow me, but I think with some minor changes or additions, it could be a very good recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly, and the cake was delicious. I found the recipe easy to follow, and the results were fabulous. It was my first time making a coffee cake, and it was exactly what I wanted it to be. The cake will definitely be made again.
My 7 year old made this (with my supervision) and it was so easy to make. Plus it is VERY moist! My husband and co-workers just loved it.
I must have done something wrong! This came out like a big, hard cookie instead of coffee cake. I will try again.
I just got done making this recipe and it turned out fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly as it was written. I was a bit hesitant on how it was going to turn out because the batter was so similar to a cookie batter but it turned fantastic.
This cake was the hit of the brunch I brought it to. The only change I made was adding more chocolate chips. I dusted it with a little powder sugar before serving which made for a nice presentation.
Absolutly amazing! I also added 1/2 cup of applesauce as suggested by some and found it to be exactly what it needed. I made the mistake pf putting it in a too small of a pan so the center didnt cook, but the taste was so yummy i ended up eating the doughy part anyway. Even my very picky boyfriend is asking me when im going to make this again now that its gone. This recipe's a keeper!
Very good. Added the 1/2 cup of (unsweetened) applesauce, as suggested, and was very pleased with the crumb. Came together very quickly and easily and had all ingredients on hand. Will definitely make this again.
This is a good coffee cake. I read some reviews that said the cake was a bit dry so I added 1/2 c unsweetened applesauce. I made it in a bundt pan as well, and it took 10 extra minutes to bake. I, unlike the other reviewer who made it in a bundt pan, did not feel the need to double the recipe, as the cake rose well.
Good, had difficulty with batter, Thick. Unable to layer. In future would double the batch.
My family love chocolate chips, so I made this cake. It wasn't out of the oven 20 mins. and they attacked the cake with their friends. It was all gone and they loved it. It was easy and really delicious. Thank you for a real treat for Me and the kids. Connie
This was a quick and easy recipe, but a little dry for my taste. Next time I think I will add a little water or milk.
This recipe was both easy and very tasty. I am looking forward to making it again.
This cake was wonderful! I made it for Father's Day brunch and it was gone in minutes! I used margarine instead of butter and did not find the batter too thick. I had no semi-sweet chips, so I used white and milk chocolate chips. I will definitely make it again.
I live with 3 guys and they all DEVOURED this quick and easy to put together recipe
Since the batter was so thick, I decided to add 3 oz of softened cream cheese and an extra egg to the recipe to create a more moist cake. I also increased the chocolate chips to 1 1/2 cups. Baking time was 25 minutes. Delicious!!
Not impressed. Was too bland. Won't make again.
This recipe was really good. I used milk chocolate chips and I didn't use cinnamon. The cake is moist and very tasty to go with Sunday morning cofee. Thank you for this nice recipe.
Made this while working at a group home for teens. They loved it everytime!
My family was crazy about this cake! I used buttermilk instead of sour cream (which my daughter won't eat) and it was good, although a bit dry. I also did a little cocoa/powder sugar/milk glaze on top to honor a request from my daughter. It was a nice touch. I think I'll try the brown sugar in the topping next time. The overall chocolate/sugar taste was fabulous.
I made this for 8 "graduating" new hires in a training program. All loved it. It was very easy to make and great for breakfast.
Super great and so easy. I did make the brown sugar substitution for the white sugar (with the cinnamon and chocolate chips). It added more flavor and we liked it better.
Delicious! I made this last night, and by the morning, there was one little piece left! I was a little worried when the cake batter was more like bread than cake. It turned out great!
I can't believe this recipe has only 4 stars. I was just here browsing and came across it and I have been making this cake for 30 yrs! It is moist, flavorful and EASY!! Not too sweet if that's what you're looking for.
Per the suggestions made, I used 1/2 c. applesauce and mini choc. chips. Yummy! The group I brought it to LOVED it! It took 35 min. to bake, maybe due to the applesauce added. Great recipe!
This is definitely different from any coffee cake that I've made. My family enjoyed it, but I thought it was just ok. I added a bit more sour cream to the batter and also a few tablespoons of butter to the topping mixture.
I added the applesauce as suggested. I needed to bake an additional 5 minutes. I used mini chocolate chips. Great taste, easy to make. Will definitely make again
My kids absolutely loved this! My son (after about 10 years of always requesting Oreo Cake) has even requested I make this for his birthday instead. I will say, the 1st time I made it I skimped on the sugar and cinnamon that goes in the middle because I thought it was too much. Don't.
This was very good. The batter was thick and hard to pour, but the result was excellent. The chips on the top apparently are not made to melt. Very pretty and excellent taste. On our list of favorites
I would recommend using miniature chocolate chips for this cake. I think it would just taste better. Otherwise, I absolutely loved the texture of the cake. It was light-tasting and not at all heavy. You would never guess there was sour cream in it. I think it's a great recipe to use for plain white cake too. I might try that some time.
Loved It! Made it in a spring form pan. Beautiful to serve and tasted even better. I substituted fat free plain yogurt for the sour cream and it worked great. Took longer to bake. Ended up covering it to finish baking w/o burning which caused the sugar/cinnamon to melt and add to the beauty & deliciousness. Will definitely bake and share this recipe again.
Every one of my six children requests this for their birthday breakfast. The only change I make is to add a few pats of butter after sprinkling the chips and sugar. This helps with moistness. A couple of tips- use a metal spoon to spread the batter, and keep a cup of hot water handy. Dip the metal spoon into the water, and then spread the dough with the back of the spoon. Dip it whenever it starts to stick. The dough won't stick to the warm, wet spoon and will spread easily. Also, it's much easier for me to sprinkle the sugar/cinnamon mixture first and then just do the chips separately. Otherwise I can't get it distributed evenly. Love this recipe! Thanks for sharing it!!
I made this today for a brunch I was going to with friends, I mare it, exactly as written, and it was fantastic!! I would not change one thing. Yes, it's a little hard to spread, however, I took my time and worked with the batter. Nothing upsets me more than someone who completely changes a recipe and then rates it on here!!!! If you changed everything about a recipe, you clearly didn't make the one you're rating. This was NOT dry, nor was it flavorless... It was perfect and delicious as written. Thank you Kerrilyn Blood for a great coffee cake.
I made no changes to the recipe. Next time, I would use less sugar. That would be my only change. Other than that, it was very tasty and easy to make.
i followed the recipe, adding applesauce and using brown sugar for topping/middle. overall very good, but i think it was a bit sweet.
It took around 50 minutes to complete baking, not 30. I added the 1/2 cup of applesauce and the result was very good.
This is very good. we enjoyed eating it. Excellent!
I followed the recipe except that I mixed half of the cinnamon, sugar and chocolate chips into the batter instead of layering it since that was easier since the batter is very thick. Very yummy and wasn't dry at all.
Batter was too think to attempt layers, so I spooned all the batter into the pan, and sprinkled all the topping on top. To make sure it would adhere, I used a piece of waxed paper to push the topping into the cake before baking. Work out well, and tasted great.
It was ok. I added a 1/2 cup of buttermilk and the batter was not as thick. I did not have the problem of it being too dry. It was good. It was more of a dessert than a breakfast item. My family enjoyed it!
Made this with the 4 and 6 year old. They really enjoyed it and this was pretty easy. I didn't have applesauce but did have a baked apple and used that. It did the same thing, along with using Cashew milk, I think that helped keep it moist.
I ask for this to be my birthday cake every year.
Awesome. The batter was a little difficult to work with ,however, well worth it.
Very delish and moist. My kids LOVED this. I brought it to church and they were so surprised to find out that I made it. However, it did not cook in the center of a 9x13 pan. I had to leave the center of the pan at home. Also, spreading the batter was a true test of patience. It would be a good idea to drop globs of batter all over the pan then spread it from there. But it is worth it. I would love to hear how some people get it to cook in the center.
Ok- The sugar and chocolate on the top was just sitting there and would fall off. The taste was ok but it was like eating a good cake with raw,crunchy sugar on the top.
This coffee cake is wonderful!!! I might add an extra 1/2 cup of either sour cream or applesauce just to add to the moistness to this cake, but it is good just as is too.
I cut way down on the sugar and my family still loved it. :-)
So good!!!
This is good. I made it because I didn't have any fruit. I like fruit coffee cakes. I think children would love this, it tastes like a choc. chip cookie.
I was expecting better cake. Overall it was ok.
I made it and used the applesauce & it was delish
Family all raved about this recipe!! Thanks!!!
Great recipe! Everyone loved it! I added a little apple sauce as someone suggested and it was nice and moist!I will definately make this again!
The flavor was wonderful, however I didn't think it looked all that pretty.
I have made this cake twice and everyone loved it. Also, I did use a Bundt pan last time and it came out great!
This recipe is quite good with some modifications. I used brown sugar instead of white in the chocolate chip mixture and added chopped walnuts. The cake was very moist; not dry like others mentioned.
I added the applesauce like others said, it was very moist but just tasted like applesauce to me. My family didn't like it at all. I wouldn't try it again.
With a half cup of applesauce added as other reviewers recommended, it was nearly PERFECT! My only complaint would be that it IS tough to layer the very think/sticky batter as directed, so when I make it again, I may just stir half of the choc. chip mixture into the batter, and sprinkle the rest on top, as others have suggested.
Wonderful!! I did sub vanilla Greek yogurt for sour cream and smooshed in an overripe banana I had on hand and used brown sugar in the chip mixture and milk chocolate chips, because my husband doesn't like semi sweet or dark chocolate. it's still the bomb!! Can't stop eating it!
Yes, great recipe. I have been making this exact coffee cake for at least 25 years. IMHO, there is no improvement needed. Just mentioned to daughter I'd be making in few days, first words were "oh, I love that cake". So glad no need to pull out my recipes, here it is. Thank you.
Pretty dry, I'll be reverting back to http://allrecipes.com/recipe/70828/blueberry-sour-cream-coffee-cake/?internalSource=hub%20recipe&referringContentType=search%20results&clickId=cardslot%208 This one is very good and I'll interchange blueberries with other ingredients.
It is DELICIOUS..!!! Best coffee cake ever. And very easy to make.
i found it a bit sweet, so next time i would cut back on the sugar topping
Followed the recipe with no modifications and it turned out fantastic.
