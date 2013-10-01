Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

4.2
147 Ratings
  • 5 76
  • 4 48
  • 3 15
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

A tasty sour cream coffee cake with a streak of chocolate chips in the middle.

Recipe by Kerrilyn Blood

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and soda. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and 1 cup of sugar. Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla. Mix well.

  • Add the flour mixture and combine. Batter will be thick.

  • In a separate bowl, combine chocolate chips, 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon. Set aside.

  • Spread half of the cake batter in prepared pan. Sprinkle half of the chocolate chip mixture over the batter. Repeat with the remaining batter, and then the remaining chocolate chip mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 54.9g; fat 17g; cholesterol 59.8mg; sodium 244.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022