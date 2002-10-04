Applesauce Cake III
This was in my mom's recipe book that I inherited.
This recipe was quick and easy. I tried it out on my coworkers and they all have to have the recipe! I have made it 3 times in one week and it is quickly becoming famous. I do recommend using 1/4 teaspoon cloves instead of 1 teaspoon. Also, I didn't need to cook as long as the recipe said. This recipe also works great witht he KitchenAide stand mixer.Read More
This was an easy recipe to follow and gather the ingredients for! I didn't have a mixer to cream the butter and sugar, so I manually 'swished' it with my hands. That worked fine. I didn't have a tube pan to cook with, so I used a rectangular bread one. Not a good choice .. the top got burnt, but was able to be peeled off easily. (Definitely use the recommended pan.) The end result was nice and full of spice! However, it proved to be too a little too sweet for me. The raisins are also a great addition to the cake. Perhaps using an unsweetened apple sauce would be better.Read More
I didn't have a flute pan so I put the batter into a muffin pan (with paper liners) and baked for 20 minutes at 375 degrees F. They came out perfectly - moist and delicious! The batter doesn't rise very much so they don't have the big muffin tops some people like, but they are still wonderful. The recipe yielded 17 muffins and my boyfriend ate about 4 as soon as they came out of the oven!!
This cake is quite good but I just can't leave anything without putting my mark on it I plumped raisins by soaking them in fresh orang juice and of course increased the the spices. But still very good
Fantastic - Every time I make this it disappears within a day!!! I used chunky applesauce for a different texture - fabulous.
I was concerned about a cake with no eggs but this was wonderful. Very light, moist and perfect in spice flavor. Reminds me of the taste of Boston Brown Bread but so light in texture. Used the most applesauce of all the recipes I saw. Hats off to your family's recipe!
This was a great cake and easy to make. I didn't have a tube pan so I used 2, 8X8 pans. The recipes was delicious. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! I made half a recipe. I used golden raisins, which I soaked in hot water for a few minutes. I baked it in an 8-inch square pan for 30 minutes. It smelled great while baking and had a very good flavor and texture; not overly sweet and just the right amount of spice.
This recipe was easy to make and turned out very moist. My husband and children loved it but it was a little bland for my taste. I think I would try a little more spice next time.
it turned out great in two 9" loaf pans. 40 mins @ 350. Watch that it does not over cook. It does not mention but i believe the applesauce is unsweetened. I soaked the raisins in two tbsp of brandy over low heat for 5 mins. discard the remaining liquid before adding. They look and smell great. rose up pretty good in the pans too. I did not beat the flour just folded it in. Same with the apple sauce. It curdles with the butter mixture so i folded it in by hand as well. If it does turn out a bit over cooked you can poke some holes and make a glaze with butter and rum and no one will know (or remember) the difference. I am adding a cinnamon glaze. 1 cup powdered sugar 2 tbsp butter, softened 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon 1-2 tbsp milk 1/2 tsp vanilla extract pour over cooled cake
Excellent, dense and sweet. My mom added a bit too much salt, but even so it was great.
This was an excellent cake! I loved it from the first bite. It was moist and nicely spiced, and I felt the raisins added a nice additional flavor. It tasted just like the applesauce cake I buy at the farmer's market.. maybe even better since this one was free! I'll definitely be making this on Thanksgiving this year.
I tried this recipe because I was looking for cakes that my 22-month old son can also enjoy. Being allergic to eggs and nuts, it can be hard to find cakles that are safe for him. It's good, but nothing special...I'm not a huge fan of molasses, and the molasses flavor comes through quite strongly.
good and easy. a moist but not soggy cake.
I loved this recipe! I have a girl in my daycare that is allergic to eggs and this was perfect as a special snack for the kids! I substituted half of the sugar for splenda and it came out great. I also used my own home canned applesauce, which was a bit dry, so I added a 1/4 cup of water. My husband dislike frosting and this was great in his lunch with out any. Thank you!
OH MY GOODNESS!!! Make these into muffins :) they are the best, my husband said that these tasted better than the store bought muffins. I made muffins and the cake. The muffins are by far the best, and are a huge hit at work and home.
This cake was very good! I made it for my husband who des not like raisins, so I left them out and it came out great. I also used two round cake pans instead of a tube pan and frosted the cake with the "White cake frosting I" recipe from this website. VERY PLEASED!
This cake was amazing. I didn't have cloves, so I substituted both the cinnamon and cloves with pumpkin pie spice. I will definately make it again.
loved this. sooo moist and flavorful. I used nuts instead of raisins (it is what i had on hand). Next time I may add more molasses and cloves, but that is just what my tastebuds like. This really is a mild gingerbread, but using applesauce as a sub for the oil.
This was pretty good, with a few changes. I cut way back on the cloves, using around 1/4 t. I also replaced the shortening with light margarine. I baked in a 9x9 inch pan because I wanted squares of cake instead of slices, so I had to bake about 10 minutes longer than stated in the recipe. Really tasty!
I thought this was delicious. I used a 9x13 pan which was a bit too big, 9x9 as another reviewer used would be better. I cut down the sugar a bit and it was still sweet. The entire cake was gone quite quickly and I want to make another.
This was a great hit with my husband, Thanks...
Very easy and tasty! I like to add 2teaspoons cocoa to enhance the flavor.
The flavour was good, however it was very crumbly. May have been an error on my part, but I won't make again.
great recipe. Followed it to a "t" first time and it was great! I, too, put my stamp on it the next time by adding walnuts and nutmeg..but that doesn't make it a bad recipe, just different taste palettes.
i'm writing this while the cake is in the oven. just from tasting the batter it's too salty. i added nutmeg and allspice since other reviews stated that it was too bland. i'm also nervous because this is the first time i've baking with a tube pan.
Very delicious, but I did make some adjustments. Used maple syrup instead of molasses; 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar; 2 teaspoons of apple pie spice mix; half and half "plumped" raisins and dried cranberries. Also added 1/2 cup plain yogurt. Husband LOVED it!!
Delicious and great for my son with dairy and egg allergies!
I hit the return button too soon. My substitutions/ additions were - homemade apple/cranberry/clove sauce, and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg since I couldn’t find the ground cloves. Also added 1 c of crushed pecans. So delicious!
Sharon - Your Mom's recipe is fantastic. I brought some of the cake into work for a bake sale and my co-workers went crazy for it. Thanks for posting it.
This cake has become a family treat. My daughter enjoys helping me bake and this recipe is one her favorites.
Gluten Free version! I subbed 2/3 cups Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1 to 1 Baking Flour and 1/3 almond flour. I added 1 teaspoon psyllium fiber powder as a binder, but this is probably not necessary as there are binders in the gluten free flour already. I also used coconut sugar instead of regular sugar, and sorghum syrup instead of molasses. It was very stiif probably because the almond flour, so I added a little more applesauce. I added about a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice as well as the cinnamon, just because I'm like that. Baked as muffins for 20 minutes, they're delicious!
This tasted fairly good, but so moist as to seem underdone and a little gooey, in spite of cooking the recommended time and waiting until it began to pull from the side of the tube pan. The parts nearest the pan sides were done, as was the top and bottom, and I think cooking longer would have resulted in an overdone (and possibly still gooey) cake. Hubby said it was "rubbery" and we did not finish it :(
This cake was quite easy to make. This is exactly the same recipe my Mom used. I made mine in four mini loaf pans and turned out beautifully. I reduced the bake time to 25 minutes. My family loves walnuts so I added 1/4 cup. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for the great recipe! I made it just as written, except that I put it in a muffin tin and omitted the cloves since I didn't have any. I got 12 large muffins, which I baked at 375 for 15 minutes.
THIS CAKE IS VERY MOIST AND GOOD WITH COFFEY IN THE EARLY MORNING. I GOT ALL MY INGREDIENTS TOGETHER AND IT WAS VERY EASY TO PUT TOGETHER. I WLWAYS PLUMP THE RAISINS IN HOT WATER BEFORE ADDING. THANLS!SHARON
IT WAS VERY VERY GOOD
It was cholesterol friendly in that it did not use butter, eggs, or milk. The ingredients are so fall friendly. Even though I greased my pan thoroughly, when I unloaded the cake from it, several small piece from the top stuck to the pan. Well, I just pressed them back into the cake, and then killed it with powdered sugar. Easy to make.
It turned out beautifully....I am going to ice it with a cream cheese icing....and I used dried cranberries instead of raisins.....yummy
Great texture, amazing taste. I added more cinnamon, because my family loves it.
Great recipe! Thanks! I had a hankering for a cinnamon but swirl through the center and that was fantastic addition. I mixed brown sugar, cinnamon and chopped nuts and spread it over half of the batter before emptying the rest into the pan.
Omitted raisins. Love it, thanks.
This was so good. My family loved it. I used a light glaze to frost. It tastes like gingerbread.
Two thumbs way up!!! This cake is so amazing moist and just the right amount of spice for me. I will definitely be making this one again…and again!!!
Loved the deep flavors of this easy cake. It was gone very fast. I added some extra spices to make it my own and topped it with some frosting as well. You won't be disappointed!
Easy to make and delicious to eat...it was a hit with everyone. I didn't have molasses so I substituted brown sugar and it worked out okay.
Very moist! I made some changes, I used chopped prunes in place of raisins, pomegranate molasses, instead of regular, added cinnamon & sugar to the top/bottom, and used double the spices. It’s REALLY good!! Husband loved it!
