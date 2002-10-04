Applesauce Cake III

4.6
55 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This was in my mom's recipe book that I inherited.

Recipe by sharon

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 fluted tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream the sugar and shortening until fluffy. Add applesauce and molasses and mix in.

  • Gradually add the flour mixture and beat well to moisten. Fold in the raisins.

  • Pour into a prepared fluted or straight sided tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into the middle of cake comes out clean. Cake will not rise to top of pan. Cool for 10 minutes and remove from pan and cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 7.6g; sodium 176.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022