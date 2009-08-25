Peach Upside-Down Cake III
Low-fat and delicious. Made with fresh peaches.
Low-fat and delicious. Made with fresh peaches.
We enjoyed! The batter looked too wet- I used an additional 1/3 cup flour and this made it very cake-like. One reviewer said hers came out more like bread pudding.(should have increased the cinnamon, almond too!) I used brown sugar for bottom only. next time i will use all brown sugar.Read More
This was really bad. Although the toothpick came out clean, theRead More
This was really bad. Although the toothpick came out clean, the
We enjoyed! The batter looked too wet- I used an additional 1/3 cup flour and this made it very cake-like. One reviewer said hers came out more like bread pudding.(should have increased the cinnamon, almond too!) I used brown sugar for bottom only. next time i will use all brown sugar.
I had fun making this cake. I don't have a iron cast skillet. I used a non-stick bundt cake mold and it worked fine, just remember to unmold while warm(check out my picture). It tastes great. I didn't have almond extract so I just put vanilla. I will try this again. Thanks for the recipe.
great recipe,good and easy.I used brown sugar in bottom of frying pan.Also cut the almond flavor to 1/4 tsp.I also cut the peaches into quarters. this is definately a keeper!!!!!
This tastes great. I made mine in a bunt pan. If using a bunt pan, I suggest cutting your peaches into 1/8's instead of halving them, so that they cook through a little better. Be sure to invert onto a plate a few minutes after it comes out of the oven. This was great with fresh peaches and tasted like peach cobbler.
Easy, quick, fun to make, and yummy! Great warm out of the skilliet with a bit of whipped cream. We only had 2 peaches around, so we halved the recipe and made it in a small 6 inch skillet. Still turned out great considering the low fat ingredients.
This was delicious! It does not have enough batter though. I read some of the reviews and doubled the batter portion to make it enough to fill around the peaches. The recipe is so good though. The peaches are so sweet and balance out the light batter. I added extra cinnamon though.
Ohhh yum yum! Where has this recipe been my whole life? So good. The almond flavoring added so much flavor! I added a little bit of brown sugar and cinnamon to the topping. I used home canned peaches and just drained the juice (i can without sugar). So so great!
This recipe is a great alternative to the pineapple version. The whole family loved it. I used it as a dessert for Father's Day topped with whipped cream. It was a hit!
Just ate a serving of this cake.YUMMO!At first I thought it needed to be sweeter but after eating, it was sweet enough.It would be a good coffee cake.I cooked it in my cast iron skillet,it came out perfectly & was so pretty.A welcome change from peach cobbler.The only change I made was adding 2tbs of butter to my melting sugar at the start of preparation.I also used some white peaches & nectarines that needed to be eaten.Next time I may try crushed pecans for a topping.
It states 6 large fresh peaches. So I bought 6 large fresh peaches that were firm thinking that the baking would soften them up. The blanching was a disaster and I could not seperate the stone from the peaches. I threw them away. It should state that you need 6 large fresh RIPE peaches so that the skins are easy to peal and the stone easy to remove.
I am giving this 2 stars-although I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I used canned peaches and fresh mango. It isn't the fruit that I don't like though-I just thought it wasn't that great. I made it for a baby shower and it didn't carmelize very well on top, and the 'cake' part was more bread-y than cake-y. I can see making this at home when I want something sweet without a lot of calories, but its really not that great imo.
This was pretty good. The only changes I made was that I used brown sugar for the topping that goes in the bottom of the pan and I made in a bundt pan as I thought the one in the picture looked better. It came out pretty but there wasn't quite enough cake in my opinion. It was basically peaches with a little bit of cake bread stuck to the bottom of them. Maybe the bundt pan is bigger than the cast iron so that may be my fault. Next time I make I will double the cake batter.
Made this recipe after reading other reviews. Added 1/4 cup more flour and 1/4 tsp. more cinnamon; used Splenda brown sugar in bottom of pan, and used regular Splenda, but cut to 1/4 cup in the cake. Also, cut peaches into eighths. Very, very good. Will certainly make it again.
okay i made this recipe like 3 times now and every time it comes out runny and bread pudding like? I am not using a cast iron skillet i am just using a pan then putting the peach mixture into a bunt cake pan then pouring the flour/batter mixture on top of that and cooking for 25 minutes???
hmmmm yummy! Im eating it right now. Good recipe, although, i made a few changes. I used slightly more flour, didnt have almond extract so i used extra vanilla and cinammon and made my own buttermilk (with lemon juice and milk). I also baked it in a loaf pan instead, dusted it with icing sugar and it came out beautifully! The only problem that I had, was that i made the serving size for 4 and there didnt seem to be enought batter at all, so I made second batch to add with the first. All in all, very tasty!
Fresh peaches are key! This was scrumptious. The consistency was more of a bread pudding than a cake. Lovely with a little bit of whipped cream or just a bit of milk.
delicious with fresh peaches!
This was very good! I think next time I'll use brown sugar for the topping - otherwise I can't complain! made it a second time - used brown sugar in the topping - tasted great! I made this in a 9x9 pan - used 3 peaches cut into slices - there was just enough cake batter for the pan.
Made this the other week, as is, and it came out wonderfully in my cast-iron skillet! I even made a video of it as it steamed and looked delicious!
this is very good with vanilla bean icecream on a summer day
This was very good as I made it, but would probably have been even better had I been able to use fresh ripe peaches. I did try, but the ones at the market were just not ripe enough so I ended up using canned that I drained very well. Also used brown sugar instead of white and both the vanilla and almond flavorings per the recipe. Turned out beautifully. The amount of batter to fruit was spot on. I wondered about that after reading the reviews but the cake was sufficient for the fruit.
Pretty good. Like some other reviewers, I used brown sugar for the bottom/top (with the peaches). Other than that, more or less followed the recipe as posted. I probably used half again as many peaches (because I had them on hand). It does not make a really substantial cake, essentially little more than a vehicle for delivering the peaches. Nice texture, not "bready" at all, but is, rather, not the spongey cake so frequently encountered. Yum.
This recipe is also great with apricots!! And super easy to make. My kids loved it.
I made this in my skillet and it was yummy, it was my first time baking something in it and I could really taste the good difference! Make sure the peaches are really ripe or they wont peal very easy and will be kinda bitter. This isn't a very sweet cake though so if you like it sweet definately add more sugar (I think its great not so sweet though!).
Way too much cinnamon in the cake. Made the whole thing taste funny. We had one piece each and threw the rest out.
First let me say that I always try any recipe as is written the first time, then make any needed changes. However, I had 10 very ripe peaches that needed to be used today but did not have all of the other ingredients so my changes were out of desperation! :) After reading all other reviews I decided to double the batter to have a better cake/peach ratio. I didn't have any white sugar so I used brown, was all out of cinnamon so I used nutmeg and ground ginger (which I think I will keep as the spice in here) and didn't have baking soda so I used a prepared baking mix in place of dry ingredients, but added a little more flour so it would be cakey. Lastly, I sliced the peaches into 1/8ths because I had so many. This turned out amazing and I will definitely make this again and again! This was a challenge from my hubby to make a dessert to use up all of the peaches we had, but to not make a cobbler...I think I nailed it! Thank you for a great recipe and great inspiration!
Really good recipe I am definitely making this again...I used a muffin sheet so it perfectly portioned out 12 mini cakes...I had more than enough peaches so I made a second batch. A nice light treat when you have a sweet tooth.
This desert was a disaster!! This recipe looked and sounded delicious but turned out runny even when extending the cooking time. My husband thought it had an overpowering taste of almond too. Well needless to say, into the trash it went! I will not be making this again!
I used fresh peaches and made a sugar glaze
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections