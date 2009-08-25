Peach Upside-Down Cake III

First let me say that I always try any recipe as is written the first time, then make any needed changes. However, I had 10 very ripe peaches that needed to be used today but did not have all of the other ingredients so my changes were out of desperation! :) After reading all other reviews I decided to double the batter to have a better cake/peach ratio. I didn't have any white sugar so I used brown, was all out of cinnamon so I used nutmeg and ground ginger (which I think I will keep as the spice in here) and didn't have baking soda so I used a prepared baking mix in place of dry ingredients, but added a little more flour so it would be cakey. Lastly, I sliced the peaches into 1/8ths because I had so many. This turned out amazing and I will definitely make this again and again! This was a challenge from my hubby to make a dessert to use up all of the peaches we had, but to not make a cobbler...I think I nailed it! Thank you for a great recipe and great inspiration!