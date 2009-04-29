One - Two - Three - Four Cake II
This is a very old recipe. It uses basic items found in most any pantry.
This was one of the best cakes I've ever made. Frosted with milk chocolate frosting (sift together 6 T cocoa with 2 1/2 c powdered sugar, cream 1/2 c butter, add 5 T whole milk or cream, 1 t. vanilla and cocoa/sugar mixture and beat the heck out of it - if too thick, add more milk), it made a lovely birthday cake for my mom. The only thing I added was 1/2 t. salt because I used unsalted butter. The cake flour gives it a fine, soft crumb, so be sure to use it.Read More
Although easy and relatively quick, the cake was dry and had little flavor. We did not like it at all and ended up throwing most of it away.Read More
mmmm... this is a wonderful cake, & one of my new favorites, I put chocolate icing on mine, and also used baking soda instead of baking powder because I ran out but don't think that made too much of a difference. You must try this cake now it's so great! And it's fun to make too, with an electric mixer it barely takes any time, and it looks beautiful when finished and came out of the pans perfectly too. & 1 more thing, you only have to bake it for 25 min. so it's quite quick. yum!
I cheated and took a shortcut - um, I didn't separate the eggs and do the whole beat the egg whites until stiff thing - and it still turned out great. But it was a little short on flavor. More vanilla or some other additional flavoring might help, and a little salt definitely would have. This made much too big a cake for just Hubs and me so I experimented and baked 1/3 of the recipe (scaled it to 12 servings) in an 8-inch square pan. It didn't take long to bake - 18-20 minutes maybe. When cooled I just cut it in half, and used each half as a layer. It made a cute little loaf shaped layer cake for the two of us!
Excellent white cake recipe! After eating this, you'll never want to make another box cake mix again. I'm a novice cake baker and this was very easy to put together and very well worth it.
I really liked this recipe for a classic yellow cake. I let my ingredients come up to room temperature before I started mixing. Next time, I might add an additional egg yolk just for a deeper yellow color. I used two 8-inch cake pans, so I needed to increase the baking time since I had more batter per pan. I started testing the cakes at 25 minutes, and they took about 35-40 minutes. The cake wasn't too dry for me, but next time I may use a soaking syrup for just a little added moistness.
This is a really great cake. My family loved it. It's easy to make and taste rich and light. It has become one of our favorites.
This is a very good, very easy recipe. I baked mini cupcakes, for about 7-8 minutes, till just done. The kids LOVED them.
I used this recipe for my dad's birthday cake and filled it with lemon icing also from this site. This is everything you could wish for in a cake. Light, fluffy and moist. It's also easy to make which is always a bonus. Thankyou Janice for a recipe I know I will make many times.
What a very soft cake! I used a little extra vanilla and stirred in bittersweet chocolate chips at the end and made cupcakes. Awesome. No need for icing.
The first time I've ever baked a yellow cake from scratch that tasted good. (Truthfully its only the second time I've ever baked a yellow cake from scratch...). I added 1/4 tsp of almond extract and a dash rum extract in addition to the vanilla for some extra punch. I also did cheat and added some (a small box) instant pudding to the mix for increased moistness. The batter is REALLY thick and pasty before adding the whites. I thought I had done something wrong, but once I folded (not stirred!) in the whites it seemed better. And baked up perfectly. This is light and fluffy for a scratch cake, but a bit denser than a boxed cake. It tastes much more homemade and "real" then cakes loaded with hydrogenated oils.
I first made this cake when I was 10. Here's my new faster version: With the electric mixer, beat the 4 eggs all at once, add 2 cups sugar, 1 cup veg oil, 1 cup orange juice, 2 1/2 cups of flour, 3tsp baking powder, pinch of salt. Mix until well blended, bake 55 to 60 min in a 350 oven. I use a tube pan greased and sugared (instead of flour) it gives a crunchy crust. This is a basic cake, you can do pretty much anything with it. But my family loves it as is specially with a cup of coffee...
Thank you for reminding me of this wonderful basic cake. My mother made it frequently and I had lost the recipe. It is definitely, in my opinion,an excellent layer cake. Make with butter and pure vanilla plus chocolate frosting it is heavenly. Thanks again
How does this cake make 36 servings??
This is my all-time favorite yellow cake recipe! It's moist and delicious. This cake is so tasty that it doesn't need frosting...it's that good! I substituted 1/2 cup Crisco shortening and 1/2 cup butter, rather than a full cup of butter (to save money).
Made this in a rented house kitchen using what was available in the pantry, no scales, no measuring cups, unrefined course grained sugar, very little butter and scaled it down to use just 2 eggs. Even leaving out the vanilla, using twice the amount of baking powder, using a glass and estimating the amounts, this cake came out lovely and moist, very light also. The oven didn't have a temperature gage (either high, medium or low) so baked in on low for 30 min (I was told anything higher than low in the holiday gas oven would guarantee to burn food. It was too light and airy to cut in half to make a cake but... I stewed 2 sliced peaches in some water and unrefined sugar and poured the resulting syrup over the cake. I then spread it with strawberry jam and topped it with the sliced peaches. Everyone loved this make-shift dessert. I'll use this recipe again.
The cake was okay. I didn't think it was worth the time. Won't make this one again
I added 1 teaspoon of Almond & 1 teaspoon of Lemon. The cake was perfect. I iced it with my grandma's choclated icing and there wasn't a crumb left!
Followed exactly on the recipe. Just sprinkled chopped almonds and chocolate chips on top for extra flavor. My mum's favorite. Will definitely bake it again. Two thumbs up!
This is literally the worst cake I've ever made in my life. I followed the recipe to a t and it is absolutely awful. Thick, dry, flavourless. What a waste of time and energy.
Good tasting cake
Great recipe for when you wake up on a Sunday morning without a cake mix and you need to make a cake with out going to the grocery store!
I've had a hard time finding a yellow cake recipe that I like. I remember my childhood friend making a 1,2,3,4, cake. I tried this one. It is very good. It's a definate keeper.
I made this recipe into a bunt cake and baked it an hour. I also added a tsp of Almond extract. It turned out golden; I topped it with a quick and easy lemon glaze. The whole thing came out perfect; a nice basic cake. Lemon Glazed* 1/3 cup lemon juice 2 cups confectioners' sugar 2 tablespoons butter, melted 1 tablespoon water From Allrecipies Lemon Glazed Cake
I don't have a good skills in cooking but I followed the steps exactly, and it came out tasty , the kids love it. Thank u
Delicious warm from the oven! I frosted these with chocolate buttercream frosting and they were delicious!
This cake was dry and no flavor. Went back to see if I did something wrong, but I followed the recipe perfectly. Such a disappointment.
I made this cake exactly as instructed, and it came out dry, crusty, and tasteless. I'm not a novice, but I have either done something horribly wrong, or my tastebuds are just...off. I would never make this again, not even to give it a second chance.
I think I messed up this cake, because it was the worst cake I've ever made. It was flavorless, dry, and had a weird texture. I won't make this again.
It was so dry.
I made this cake today - wanted something sweet - it was just the thing I needed. Great texture, moist, and good taste that you can put any frosting/topping on. This will be my GO TO recipe. The only thing I did differently was with the egg whites. I don't have a beater to stiffen egg whites so I added the sugar to them and whipped it by hand for a minute or so after it was blended, then added it to the mixture. Also, I don't have round baking pans. It made a 9x12 rectangle and an 8x5 oval pan, so it is a large amount. I think next time I will cut the recipe in half. I live along. :-) But, tomorrow the seniors at our Coffee Shop will love it. Thanks bunches for the recipe!!!!!!!!!!!
I really love to make this cake! It tastes so good, my husband absolutely loves it (and loves me for making it!!), and goes great with a number of different toppings/frostings.
This recipe didn't work out for me.
This is a moist and beautiful cake! Easy to make. I used this for birthday cakes and it works perfect!
This cake is very delicious i made it for my granddaughters birthday day she loved it and everyone
It was hard at first, so I bagged the directions and just threw it all in and it tasted amazing!!!!! :]
I decided to change this recipe up a bit for my famous grandmothers pineapple upside down cake!• 1 can of pineapple rings, layer, along with the cherries! I used • 2 eggs, 2 cups of flour, 2 cups of sugar, 2 tbs of baking powder and baking soda, 2 tbs of oil 2-3 tbs of vanilla and 2 cups of boiling hot water. (This makes a very thin batter, but turns out moist and delicious!) Very similar to my family’s chocolate 2-2-2 recipe! Exactly the same recipe above! Just add cocoa!!! Bake at 350• for about 30-35 minutes! I hope you enjoy as much as my family did!
This cake came out really nice!! The only problem was the cake was super dense. But over all it was super good, and easy make. I even added food color and turned it into an ombre cake.
Horrible......... came out exremely DRYYY1111
This cake was yummy and it turned out very moist. Although, I would not use buttercream to frost this baby. Instead I think chocolate would be a very yummy frosting for this one!
Disappointing. I used this recipe to make a cake for a family member's birthday, and I followed the directions pretty much exactly. I baked the cakes, and when I took them out.... THEY WERE AS DENSE AND FLAT AS A PANCAKE!! I'm very disappointed.
Great moist cake recipe. My 9 year old son wants to bake so it’s our father and son activity and this made a delicious 3 layer cake
Hi.. dear friends.. Which type of oven is used to bake this cake ? I have conventional microwave oven..Can i make this cake with that oven ??? Plz help me
I added the eggs whole, didn't seem to harm the cake:-) otherwise followed the instructions exactly. Lovely cake!
It was simple to make, but I found it dry and flavorless. T he next cake I will go back to my usual recipe.
This recipe is really great! its my favorite one too, I did not separate the egg yok and the egg white and it turned out really sponge and really soft. I used vegetable/olive oil as I did not have butter and as I said it turned out great! try the recipe!
This is a great recipe. My mom gave me this one years ago. That's how I learned to cook my 1st cake!!!! Great for beginners.
I followed the recipe to the letter, which is odd for me, only because I don't make cakes from scratch often. I love the taste and texture of this cake. I will definitely make it again.
This was my first 1-2-3-4 cake and to me it was very similar to a chiffon cake. It turned out sturdy but moist. I did follow the directions exactly as stated and did not deviate from the original recipe at all except for using two separate 9" pans instead of three because I only had two. I filled with fruit salad and covered with a chocolate buttercream. YUM!
This did not turn out great at all. It was too dense, and not the right flavor. I did add salt and vanilla like others suggested, but didn’t do much.
It's one of my go to recipes I love it!
My first time making a tiered cake. Followed the recipe exactly and came out really tasty albeit a bit on the dry side. My 3.5 year old helped! Used the buttercream recipe for the frosting and filling, together with strawberry jam.
It was amazing! So moist and delicious! I added a cup of melted milk chocolate to the batter and mixed it well before popping it in the oven. And unsurprisingly, it turned out awesome! Chocolate and vanilla really goes well together!
I made this cake for our back-to-(online)-school-2020 party. I didn't have enough cake pans so, I just halved the recipe, which made two thin cake layers. I followed the rest of the instructions except, I didn't stiffen the egg whites enough, they were just super foamy. It turned out fine at exactly 25 minutes. I frosted it with a recipe from this site, " Chocolate Cookie Buttercream Frosting" with some crumbled up Oreos. Tasted great!
it was a really nice & tasty recipe i enjoyed it .while i am a beginner i think it was a little hard . i think u should have submitted the frosting too , it would have been much easier for me to make becuz my family likes cake with its frosting .
The taste was good, but it took wayyyy longer to bake. It's not at all appropriate for high altitudes. I'll keep looking.
This was a yummy cake, but i only put four stars because i didn't have cake flour.You might add a little more sugar though.
Like the reviews say, easy, fast, turns out very good. Simple.
I am an experienced baker and I am very disappointed in this recipe. The cake was dry and flavorless. I added extra vanilla to the recipe because I think you can never have enough vanilla but even that didn't help with the flavor. I used a standard buttercream icing which is a bit sweet but very creamy and delicious. The texture was a bit crumbly and even though I used the exact cooking time and temperature, I did not get a good result. This recipe will be on my "do not repeat" list.
It's true what a review says about not wanting to buy cake mix again after doing this recipe. The cake tastes amazing and has a wonderful consistency; spongy and at the same time moist. Best of all it's made from every day ingredients. It can be glazed, frosted or served just as it is with a cup of coffee.
