One - Two - Three - Four Cake II

This is a very old recipe. It uses basic items found in most any pantry.

Recipe by Janice

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch three-layer cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9-inch round pans.

  • Beat butter and 1 cup of sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color.

  • In a separate bowl, beat egg yolks well, then add to butter mixture.

  • Sift together flour and baking powder. Add alternately with the milk to the butter-sugar mixture. Beat well. Add vanilla.

  • Beat egg whites until stiff but not dry. Add 1 cup sugar to the egg whites. Fold into cake batter.

  • Divide evenly into three prepared 9 inch round pans. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 62.8g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 110.6mg; sodium 220.4mg. Full Nutrition
