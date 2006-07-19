Red Velvet Cake IV
The classic red cake with a white chocolate cream cheese icing.
I made this cake for my husband for his birthday, it was phenomenal. I did have to leave it in the oven about 15 minutes extra. And I would definitely sift the cocoa with the flour and add food coloring to butter sugar mix. I have submitted a photo of the cake i made, just click on the picture on the recipe to see the color I acheived following the recipe exactly, if you are going for a deeper red I would add 2-3 times the amount of food coloring. To ice the cake I would make sure you let the white chocolate cool to luke warm because if th icing is to warm you won't be able to work with it. Also to lower the amount of fat I used 8 oz regular cream cheese and 8 oz fat free cream cheese and it tastes great. I have to say i was shocked by the amount of butter in this cake but it tasted sooooo good, we had to give some of it away or we woul dhave been balloons.Read More
I am an experienced cook, and here is my review: I followed this recipe to the exact ingredients and directions given. The frosting taste too much like cream cheese and is not stiff enough for frosting a layered cake. It is NOT runny, and will work great on a single layer or cupcakes. However, after frosting my 3-layer cake, I placed my cake in the fridge to allow the frosting to stiffen even more. And, 5 minutes later I opened the fridge door and found my top layer lying in front of the cake plate. For those of you who are questioning if a Red Velvet cake is a chocolate cake, the answer is “yes.” And, this cake is by no means in the chocolate cake category. It just does not taste like chocolate. For ‘just a cake’, it is good. But, not for Red Velvet because, again, it should be a chocolate cake. My suggestion to alter this recipe would be to add some confectioners sugar, vanilla flavor, and a dab of flour to the frosting. As far as the cake itself, I would reduce the eggs to 2 and then add 3 eggs whites, double or triple the cocoa, and cook for 10 minutes longer.Read More
I did not care for this recipe. I made it for a neighborhood block party and ended up throwing it away. I have found many recipes on here and they were great but, never goofed making one before. It was like a sponge cake and not very moist. I guess I should have known when it called for 6 eggs. I think that made it too heavy. A waiste of ingredients.
This was hit! For those of you out there, who like me do not like the flavor or use of food coloring, please keep in mind the original red velvet cake recipe calls for the use of red sugar beets. So taking that as a clue, I put some red sugar beets through the juicer and used that juice instead of the artifical red food coloring. It came out beautifully and super moist!
Another recipe trying to fit 10 lbs. of stuff into a 5-lb. bag. Way too much batter for 3 8-in. pans. The recipe should have asked for 3 9-in. pans, and even then I am not sure the batter would have fit properly. The pans kept dripping, making a mess in the oven. Another matter: in step 1 the recipe specifies 350 F as the oven temperature to be used. In step 5, however, the temperature asked for is 325 F. I used 325 F and ended up having to keep the pans in the oven for about 15 more minutes, at 350 F. other than than that, it did come out well, and was highly liked. Will make it again, but using the 9-in. pans.
I fixed this today for a birthday celebration. I have never made a homemade cake before and never even tasted red velvet cake. Let me tell you this is wonderful!!!! I took other's advice with the coco by putting 4 1/2 Tablespoons with the flour and sifting it together, also used 2 1/2 bottles (2 1/2 ounces) of red food coloring, used 3 9" cake pans, and baking it at 340 degrees for 35 - 40 minutes. It came out perfectly. I think the recipe would be right if the person who posted it had told us to put 1 pan in at a time on 325 for 25 minutes. I bet that is what the recipe should be!!!! We had 6 or 7 Foreign Exchange students from New Zealand, Germany, Columbia, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, and Italy and most laughed and said they all made the comment that they had never seen a red cake and one of them thought the cake was bleeding. It was funny! Everyone raved over the cake. I thought it was wonderful!!!! I made the icing the night before and made sure it was cold...it made it thicker so it wasn't runny! Then after spreading the icing I refrigerated the cake so it the icing wouldn't be too runny! It had a GREAT flavor! It is an EASY cake to make!!! Thank you!
This recipe is great! I bake all the time and if you follow this recipe to a T it turns out great! I do have one advice instead of making three layers I do two 8 inch, 1 smaller like a 6 inch for the top. Then, for the left over cake mix bake in bread pan until done once done let sit until almost cool then crumball for cake toping or to decorate cake it makes it look elegant I like to sprinkle it on the sides and just a small pile on the top! Great cake!!!
Moist and delicious cake!!! I added 1 1/2 tablespoons of additional cocoa and 1/4 more buttermilk.
Four stars are for the icing, because I didn't use the cake recipe. I use my grandma's red velvet cake recipe that has been tried and true for decades,and is a little different from this one. I made it for Christmas last year and have gotten several requests to make it again this year. I usually make my RV cake with plain cream cheese frosting which is still very good. But I never got as many compliments as when I used the white chocolate cream cheese frosting from this recipe.
The cake was okay, but the froating was not.
Very good cake, however this recipe needed tweaked just a bit. It overflowed in 8" pans, so 9" pans would work much better. Also, I found it needed to bake for a total of 45 minutes. For the frosting, I used 1 stick of butter and let the cream cheese come to room temp to be nice and soft and manageable. I added 2 C of confectioner's sugar and 1 tsp vanilla and beat it for several minutes. This made the frosting really easy to manage. It allowed it to get firm and keep the cake from sliding. It turned out very good! I'll make it again.
Taking the suggestions of other reviews and adding additional buttermilk and cocoa made this the best. I've been making this recipe for about 4 years and its alway a little on the dry side. I took some time to read the reviews when I reprinted my faded copy and to my surprise the cake turned out moist, tender and very chocolaty. All this time it's been the recipe not me! The frosting has always been yummy, but on the revised cake, it was absolutely phenomenal. This is a time consuming recipe but it is well worth it. I put chopped nuts around the edges and whole pecan halves on top. It is beautiful and delicious. Give it a try with 1 & 1/4 c. extra buttermilk and 1 1/2 tbsp extra cocoa. It makes the difference and the cake is wonderful.
As a baker, I have tried several versions of red velvet. While this one was a little too sweet for my taste, our guests LOVED it, claiming it was the BEST CAKE THEY HAVE EVER HAD!!! And, that is saying something. I followed the recipe precisely, allowing all of my ingredients to reach room temperature first and first sifting A/P bakers flour. There was nothing "dry" about this cake.
Followed recipie but used 9 inch pans as the vinegar and baking soda combination really elevate this cake. Used double the the amount of cocoa and refridgerated the cake before icing, a trick I learned when I used to decorate cakes. No crumbs get in the icing. Turned out very moist every one loved it!!!
Ah bliss! This is red velvet cake. Being a southerner (transplant though I may be) It is a delightful cake. I have been up and down the east coast and across the United States (being Air Force Officer brat myself) I have been in many fine establishments and known many Southern Gentlewomen who have this exact recipe. Except the white chocolate spin on it. Now while cream cheese frosting may indeed not be "traditional" as tone reviewer put it it is now a new Southern tradition. As the red devils food cake is known for its tang so is cream cheese which compliments it. Sometimes newer is better. This recipe doesn't claim to be old fashion or traditional. I love a new spin on an old favorite. I can name at least 300 Southern bakeries that use cream cheese frosting on thier red velvet cake. Why because I am a aspiring baker who is almost ready to open her own. I will be using this recipe. My husband is a Sheriff and his whole dept loved them (with quite a few Southerners in there by the way) They said it brought them back to thier child hood. Also as a note cream cheese has not become traditional until late last century because of refrigeration. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
For the icing... I made a different RV recipe for cupcakes and used the white chocolate icing. Like someone else said make sure all your ingredients are @ room temp before you start.
I too am an experienced (professional, retired) chef. I love this recipe and from my research about the origins of Red Velvet Cake and why it is red, this recipe is very authentic. The frosting was no problem. My guests that had the cake are Southern and very picky about traditional dishes - they loved it. If they hadn't I would have been sure to know because like I said, they are very picky.
this cake was not too good. i followed all the directions and my cake turned out all wringly and gross and uncooked. i even put it in for a extra 20 minutes. i will never use this recipe again
this was my first attempt at a red velvet cake and i as many others have stated followed this recipe to the t and had no problems what so ever. i will the next time use 2 oz of red food color as i want the deepest of red velvet cakes! i haven't tasted the cake yet as i am taking the advice of my dear review freinds who have helped me immeasurably thru the years and will be refrigerating it for a day b-4 decorating and doing the same with the icing recipe which i also followed exactly and refrigerated. the cake texture was perfect as for baking and they fell out of the pans!! as far as i can see for now these layers appear perfect and i will add to this review 2nite when i finish my valentine creation for my employees!! 2/10/09 well i finished this cake last night and it was worth waiting to finish as it was very easy to work with cold. the cake was perfect in every way and i'm not sure why others had problems? the cake was dense and delicious with just a hint of chocolate flavor. my ignorance of red velvet cakes may come into play here but i as well as those who shared this creation with me enjoyed this cake very much! my friends and employees like myself are not shy, they would have not hesitated to give a discerning review!! the icing is to die for although it is soft and not so easy for use in decorating unless maybe a small amount of confectioners sugar were to be added to stiffen it up but i wouldn't ruin the taste. one of the nice things with this icing is that it doe
I made this cake for a work bithday and everyone loved it but they all said the same thing... not enough chocolate so next time i will double the cocoa. The icing came out perfectly for me. trick is to make all the ingredients room temp.
Great recipe, great taste. Few alterations though... you do NOT need that much food coloring!!! about .1 to .2 ounces will work!!! Also cooking time was a lot longer than expected. Took about 20 minutes longer. (1000' above sea level and gas oven)
it works
This was my 2nd attempt at a red velvet cake. The first one (different recipe) was WAY too dry and terrible. This one turned out PERFECT! I am not an experienced baker, but this was easy to follow and I am keeping it in my recipe box! I made the frosting, and did not like it at all, so I will stick to the traditional easy to make cream cheese icing. That is the only reason this got 4 stars from me.
I did use this recipe but, I made some changes to it 1st I cut my flour and sugar down to 2 cups (made me have less batter & it is enough for 3/9 inch pans or 2/10 inch pans), I added 2 ounces of food coloring, used 4 eggs and seperated the whites(using them last by folding them into the batter), I tripled the amount of cocoa using a sifter that the recipe called for.In the end result; this cake came out a beautiful in color and light as a feather & tastes great. The icing; I followed the recipe as instructed but I added alittle powered sugar to it and place pecans around the icing.When making this cake try using the adjustments that I made to it and you will not be disappointed with the end result. I WILL BE MAKING THIS CAKE AGAIN FOR MY FAMILY.
WOW ~ EVERYONE loved this one - it took a little time - but to worth it I made it for a birthday cake and it was superior to any other red velvet cake I have ever made & I have made quite a few! Take your time with this one and make sure that you have time for everything to mix - you will be very glad that you did! enjoy!
I received nothing but rave reviews about this cake! It is definitely a keeper! The white chocolate cream cheese icing was a little too cheesey, so I modified it by adding two more ounces of white chocolate, a little vanilla and confectioners sugar. Next time I will only use one 8 oz package of cream cheese instead of two.
This is a great recipe, but much better with the following modifications: 1. Add another cup of milk 2. After creaming the butter and sugar together, mix remaining dry ingredients and set aside. Combine remaining wet ingredients. Add wet and dry mixtures alternately to the butter/sugar keeping an even consistency. Enjoy, and I hope this helps.
Wonderful cake "as-is". I did not add any food coloring. We are generally trying to avoid artificial ingredients - why intentionally add this to a perfectly good home-made cake? Thanks for this recipe!
Very moist cake! Used 1/2 all-purpose wheat flour, then 1/2 wheat flour. Spinkled cake/frosting with coconut! Everyone loved it!
I made this cake for Valentine's Day. The cake was moist and kept well in the fridge after a few days. The frosting was different, but a bit too cream-cheesey. To sweeten, I placed See's Candy Cinnamon hearts all over the cake, and that made it for me. I would take a hint from others and add some sugar to the frosting, or more white chocolate. There was frosting left over, but better too much than too little - I was happy to have enough frosting to cover the cake!
This is a really wonderful cake recipe and is so good my daughter asks for it every year on her birthday. I did make a change. Decrease the butter in the frosting to 1/2 cup and chill after frosting it comes out great. I also put in 6 tbsp of cocoa and the chocolate flavor comes through better.
Made this cake Saturday night for Sunday dinner which is always a big deal at my house. As a child growing up i had an Aunt who always made the Red Velvet Cake for every holiday. I have searched and searched for one as close to hers as i could find and this is it. This cake was moist and the color was out standing. This cake was gone by the end of the day. I take extra time in beating the butter and sugar as well as beating in the eggs one at a time. The only I did different was I sifted in the coco to make sure i did not lumps. I used a differnet basic cream cheese frosting. Kids commeted it almost was as good as Aunt Celeste's cake.
This was the first cake I had made from scratch. It turned out amazing!! Super moist and the frosting is the perfect pair. I highly recommend this recipe. It became a huge hit with my family & friends. Thank you, Pal, for sharing it with us. =)
I was really disappointed with this cake. I found it to have very little flavor- definitely not chocolate, and I agree with the other reviews that said the frosting was too runny for layering. I didn't really care for the flavor of the frosting either. I won't make again.
I was nervous to make this as I am not a cake baker, but I followed the advice of past reviews and did 5 eggs and 1 egg white, then 4 TBL cocoa powder instead of just 3. I baked it in 2 large 9" pans for 35 min. I also used the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe which made a LOT of frosting. I decorated my cake with a cocoa powder snowflake and green and red M&M's around the edge. It looked and tasted SO good I could have danced in my kitchen!
The cake was delicious, however, the icing wasn't thick enough.
I only used the frosting recipe included in this recipe and it was great!
I wasn't crazy about this cake at all. Too dry, and the icing wasn't great either...cream cheese icing doesn't belong on red velvet cake - but I guess if you want an imposter red velvet cake, it'll work.
Very nice, followed to a T, except made as cupcakes. Wonderful, will make again.
Very sorry to say, but I do not recommend anyone else use this recipe.
The cake was amazing but I fine the cooking times to be way off.
This was a good cake. I agree it was a bit dense, but all in all, I would make it again. I took another person's advice and added vanilla to the frosting and that was a plus.
I tried just the frosting on another red velvet cake recipe. I refrigerated it overnight to firm it up, but it really was too firm to spread then. I let it return to almost room temperature, and it spread on the 2-layer cake very nicely. I used Baker's white chocolate, and the flavor was not as good as I would have liked. Think the Nestle's white chocolate morsels' flavor would have been a little better. It had kind of an off flavor, too, and I'm not sure what that was from. Probably won't try it again, unless I use a different white chocolate.
I have grown up with red velvet cake. My grandmother made it for every special occasion and it was always my birthday request. However, being a true Southern cook she made the 7 minute frosting, not the cream cheese. My grandmother's recipe calls for only 2 eggs, which makes it lighter, too.
I made the cake and followed the ingredients exactly. Tastes great! However, I used three 9 inch pans. Instead of the frosting listed, I used traditional cream cheese with pecans and did a chocolate drizzle with more pecans on top. They LOVED it!
very good cake. even better frosting! just a few things i would change the next time i make it. 1. do not overcook. used 2 10x2 inch round pans, and baking it for the said time made it a bit dry. stuck it in the fridge and it became sort of dense. 2. do NOT used salted butter for the frosting!! i used salted butter and it came out too salty, almost chese-like. 3. do not burn white chocolate. i did (forgot to use double boiler in my excitement) and the frosting turned a caramel color because of the burnt chocolate. 4. do not refrigerate frosting. i had so much trouble frosting the cake because it was really sticky.. probably because i burnt the chocolate. but that's my fault already. 5. i quadrupled the cocoa powder since i love chocolate, and 3T just does not seem enough. i'm glad i did. 6. i used powdered food coloring. mixed it into the buttermilk before adding that to the mix. otherwise, very good. will make this into cupcakes for valentine giveaways with little heart sprinkles on the top
Thank you for this excellent recipe. I added an extra tablespoon of cocoa and used a traditional cream cheese frosting recipe from elsewhere on the site. Just like mom used to (and still does) make!
Very nice cake frosting is nice but I don't do white chocolate so I used milk chocolate.
Ingredient amounts are way off. You can't make a red velvet cake without 2 ounces of food coloring. There are too many eggs, and too much flour and sugar for the amount of red food coloring. This cake needs to be vibrant. For the amount of eggs, flour and sugar, I'd use at least four ounces of food coloring.
this was my first time making a red velvet cake and it turned out GREAT! making it was a snap.
Very dense, but tasty, pretty cake. I added 2 additional Tbs of cocoa. Delicious frosting. Not exactly what I was looking for in a red velvet cake. Next time will look for a recipe with a more traditional texture.
This was soooooo good!! I cooked it in a bundt pan and it took a LOT longer - probably almost 50-60 minutes in a 325 degree oven. and also it just about didn't fit in the pan but OH was it worth it! This is definitely a keeper! I also took a previous rater's advice and sifted the flour and cocoa together, instead of mixing the cocoa with the red food coloring. worked out perfectly!
I have made many red velvet cakes and decided to try a differnet recipe (why??) this was not good, it makes 3 HUGE layers and the frosting would not stay on the cake...had to add powdered sugar, very disappointed!!
Used this cake recipe for a 3 tier stacked cake and it baked up perfectly level!! It was very moist and delicious.
To those who think a red velvet cake is a chocolate cake has not had a real red velvet cake. The coccoa is only in there to make the cake a darker red. If you want a chocolate cake than make a chocolate cake. I do agree that it has way too much flour.
Though the taste was good, the cake was dry and dense. I won't be using this recipe again.
Acording to my husband this is the greatest recipe of all time. He actually wanted me to give it to the bakery that did his groom's cake for our wedding! The only change he has me make is to add more red food dye, I usually use 3 or 4 oz. GREAT JOB, this is a staple in my house!
This was my first time eating Red Velvet Cake so I have nothing to compare it too but it was fantastic and I got rave reviews. I made this as a birthday cake for my boyfriend. Second round I adjusted the cooking time and made cupcakes.
This is like the best cake ever, or at lest the frosting, though fairly basic it is incredible! The cake it self is so so, It was used to make a wedding cake and there was a big issue with the middle of the cake sinking, but combined with the frosting it's a master piece.
I followed the recipe to the letter with these exceptions: I sifted the flour and cocoa powder together, blended the food coloring with the creamed butter and sugar, I added the egg yolks one at a time and beat the egg whites until stiff peaks formed then folded them in at the end. The cake came out very nicely but wasn't very sweet. I did have to bake it a lot longer than the recipe suggests (about 45 minutes per pan).
Two attempts were a bust. This did not rise, was not even close to being fluffy.
This was a wonderful cake recipe. I have made it two years in a row for my daughter in law's birthday and she loves it. However I did make one change that really makes it a lot better. I put only half a cup of butter in the frosting. Cream together the cream cheese and add the luke warm melted chocolate and then cream in the butter. Frost the cake and then put it in the refrigerator till the frosting is firm. After that you can let it set out and the frosting stays put.
I MADE THIS CAKE FOR MY FIANCES BIRTHDAY THE OTHER DAY. IT TASTED RATHER DRY. IT WAS MISSING SOMETHING. I THINK IT COULD'VE USED A LITTLE MORE SUGAR. IT WAS SORT OF BLAND AND NOT MOIST ENOUGH. I THINK NEXT TIME I'LL TRY ANOTHER RED VELVET RECIPE. :\
I dont know why anyone had any complaints about this cake....it is delicious! I followed the directions exactly and it turned out perfect. Also, for all of you that skipped the white chocolate/cream cheese frosting...you're missing the best part! This is my new favorite cake!
Overall good recipe but the colour was not ad red as would have Liked and the bake time was not enough next time will bake for at least 5 extra minutes. Frosting was yummy and very good consistency . Would make again with miner tweaks.
Overall the cake was very good. It was a little sweet and not chocolaty enough. I followed the recipe exactly except I made cupcakes (lots of them) and used cake flour instead of all purpose. I would definitely recommend this recipe but add more cocoa and reduce the sugar by 1/2 cup.
I made a double batch of this for a friend's get well party and made a two-layer rectangular cake out of it. A single of the frosting was actually enough to frost both cakes. The flavor was exquisite, and the texture was just wonderful. The frosting was a hit too. Highly recommended.
this cake was flat and did not turn out good at all, i was extremely disappointed.
This cake is absolutely phenomenal! I took one of the other reviewers advice and added more cocoa, since I like to taste the chocolate. I added 4 1/2 tablespoons of cocoa and sifted it with the flour. I also added more 1/3 cup of red food coloring for a darker red color. I also used cream cheese frosting instead of the white chocolate. Andreaetta www.sellcakeslikecrazy.com www.cakepals.com
I have been using this recipe for many years - scaled down to fit 2 pans. When I make it here at home in Switzerland it turns out amazing (although I add more cocoa), but when I made this recipe in Canada, it turned out terrible. The cake was dry and the icing was horrid. I don't know what the reason is, but here at home in Switzerland, it has become our "family birthday" cake. We love it!
THIS WAS MY FIRST TIME MAKING A RED VELVET CAKE IV HOME MADE, MY MOTHER-IN-LAW SHOW ME HOW TO BAKE CAKE HOMEMADE STILL... AND I'M JUST LOVING IT! THIS WAS ONE OF MY BEST CAKE EVERY! THANKS FOR SHARING PAL.
This frosting just might be the best cream cheese frosting ever! I went with a different Red Velvet cake recipe but this frosting is to DIE FOR!!!
This cake is a winner! A couple of things - I added more red food coloring,with only one bottle, it was way too pink. I like two bottles. I used cake flour, wow, this makes such a difference in the texture. I will add more cocoa powder next time, not quite enough chocolate for me. will make again and again.
This is a great recipe for red velvet. The only thing I changed was adding an extra ounce of food coloring and adding some black walnuts. My Aunt bakes frequently, but I couldn't catch her to get her recipe. I have to bake when I psyche myself up for it. It was my first cake from scratch. It turned out great and is darn near gone 1 day later. It is nice and moist and it is delicious. Only difference between it an my Aunt's was probably the feel and texture of the cake. As long as it tasted the same I am thrilled. When I read the recipe to my Aunt she told me it called for too many eggs. Maybe that's what changed the texture. I don't know I'm just a cook trying to be a baker.
Not worth all the work. I followed the recipe exactly. Cake was rather chewy. Taste was good.
This cake was a big disapointment. I made it for Christmas day and was embarased to serve it. The frosting is wonderful (hence the two stars), but the cake was VERY dense, dry, and chewy. I will NOT make this cake again. A big let down after all that work.
Loved this recipe!!!! Cannot believe people have knocked it. I first tasted a red velvet cake in the USA and wanted to try it here in Australia, and the first attempt using a different recipe was SHOCKING!! This recipe turned out SUPERBLY and I am glad to say that I have since passed it on to ALL the guests at the function (about 70 in all!!!). WELL DONE on FINALLY getting a recipe that makes sense and is easy to follow!! (By the way, I put the oven to the first recommended temp and then TURNED DOWN THE OVEN when placing the cake in!!! Didn't take much to realise this!!).
Great recipe, I saw some people said it was dry so I doubled the frosting and made sure there was enough between the layers. It got rave reviews. It was even moister the next day.
I/we loved the cake, however I feel the cocoa could have been incorporated into the mixture if sifted with the flour instead of added with the butter mixture & food coloring.
Very moist cake.
I have made this countless times for co workers and family, it is my staple cake recipe. The white chocolate icing is devine (use Lindt chocolate) you could smear that on anything and it will taste great.
This Cake is very moist & wonderful. It keeps well & doesn't dry out.
I think this is one of the best red velvet cakes I've come across. I love the frosting. I also think this is the cake that convinced my husband to marry me!! :o)
EXCELLENT!! My family and neighbors loved it. moist, flavorful
This cake was simply perfect though. Nice and moist and high. The frosting was the perfect compliment. I will be making this again.
Great cake but the icing is VERY rich. Next time I will cut the amount of white chocolate in half!
I am a Hoosier Born, transplanted Southener, and made this for my family in IN, last week. They have never had it nor heard of it, but they all Loved it!! This is my favorite. Can make it from memory now. Thanks
The taste was ok...but the texture was not ok. I will not be making this cake again. On the plus side though... I made the Cream cheese frosting I recipe from this site and it was FABULOUS. I'll be using that frosting with a different red velvet cake in the future.
Loved it! Love the white chocolate added to it instead of just the cream cheese frosting!
Cake came out pretty dry. Too much batter. White chocolate was undetectable in frosting, and frosting wasn't sweet at all. Will try a different recipe next time.
the rating is for the icing, which is UNbelievably good, but was all i made this time around, using my own red velvet recipe for the cake part. I took someone's advice and added a bit of confectioner's sugar and vanilla extract to make it a bit more manageable for decorating. I piped the icing onto cupcakes and they were snatched up quickly by my guests! I could have eaten the bowl of icing by itself!
I tried this recipe for our weekly office treat. I followed the recipe except I used splenda instead of regular sugar. I must have done something wrong because the cake was not good.I ended up buying something for the office. I was very dissapointed.
My family continues to ask me to bake this cake. It comes out very moist and the icing is simply delicious!
If you are from south and expecting a red velvet cake like the kind your mama made, this ain't it. Too, too dry. Nice try though, still a tasty cake for those who don't know any better. Good Job!
This is a favorite in our house - my daughter requests it every birthday. The white chocolate frosting is fantastic. Thanks so much for posting.
I don't believe the overall rating for this cake is very accurate. Before making the cake, I only read the front page reviews, but if you continue to read others, a great deal of people rated it at 5 stars for the icing alone. The flavor was good; however, I didn't care for the texture at all. It came out DENSE and DRY. I followed the directions, and by the suggestion of other reviewers, used 4 1/2 tablespoons of cocoa powder. I bake quite often and instinctly wanted to make my own adjustments but didn't because this was my first red velvet cake. I made it TWICE thinking I had made a mistake, but the flavor and texture were consistent in both. Very disappointing. My rating is still 3 stars because the flavor was good, it rose nicely, and was fairly easy to frost.
Too much batter, ended up throwing some away. The cake didn't rise as much as I'd like and when it was all said and done it tasted like a "Crazy Cake" without enough chocolate. 6 eggs? Plus, I had to cook it way longer then the recipe called for. I'll be searching for a different Red Velvet Cake recipe for next time!
The 3 stars are for problems I had. I have been cooking many years & people say I am very good. Problem: When I made this cake I put it in 8" pans as told. I thought it looked like too much batter but after checking the recipe again I proceeded. It overflowed all over my oven. A huge mess. So, I remade it using 9" pans. Perfect. Also, was there supposed to be powedered sugar in icing? Totally runny made the way of the recipe. It might be our high humidity but this was the messy cake I've ever tried to make and of course it was for a special event. Taste - wonderful! Esthetics - not so good.
WOW!! I made this into cupcakes for a friends birthday, everyone raved about them. I did use home made cream cheese frosting though, only because that's what she wanted and it was her birthday. These were moist and super good, not too too sweet. I baked the cupcakes at 350 for 22 minutes in reynolds baking cups.