Red Velvet Cake IV

this was my first attempt at a red velvet cake and i as many others have stated followed this recipe to the t and had no problems what so ever. i will the next time use 2 oz of red food color as i want the deepest of red velvet cakes! i haven't tasted the cake yet as i am taking the advice of my dear review freinds who have helped me immeasurably thru the years and will be refrigerating it for a day b-4 decorating and doing the same with the icing recipe which i also followed exactly and refrigerated. the cake texture was perfect as for baking and they fell out of the pans!! as far as i can see for now these layers appear perfect and i will add to this review 2nite when i finish my valentine creation for my employees!! 2/10/09 well i finished this cake last night and it was worth waiting to finish as it was very easy to work with cold. the cake was perfect in every way and i'm not sure why others had problems? the cake was dense and delicious with just a hint of chocolate flavor. my ignorance of red velvet cakes may come into play here but i as well as those who shared this creation with me enjoyed this cake very much! my friends and employees like myself are not shy, they would have not hesitated to give a discerning review!! the icing is to die for although it is soft and not so easy for use in decorating unless maybe a small amount of confectioners sugar were to be added to stiffen it up but i wouldn't ruin the taste. one of the nice things with this icing is that it doe