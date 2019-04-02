Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillets
A glaze featuring balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, white wine and Dijon mustard makes baked salmon fillets extraordinary.
Great recipe. For those who said it should marinate for a few hours -- you can't marinate fish for hours. Max 30 min. You'll partially cook the fish. Fish isn't like meat.Read More
The flavors did not seem to mix well together. Will not try this one again.Read More
Great recipe! I made it exactly as written, except I skipped the white wine because I didn't have any. The amount of the vinegar seemed to be way too much, and I was wondering how this glaze will turn out. While it was simmering, members of my family exclaimed: Something smells bad! I tried, and it didn't taste well either. But I still "took the risk", went on with the "experiment" and finished the meal. I'm glad I did! The fish tasted wonderful, and the recipe is an absolute keeper! Thanks!
I followed the recipe the first time around and thought it was pretty good. When I make it now, I grate and add a little fresh ginger (1/4 to 1/2 tsp.) and a pinch of red pepper flakes to the sauce. I marinate the fish in some of the sauce for 30 minutes. To bake it, I spray wire racks with cooking spray and place them onto a large baking sheet and bake the fish on the racks as directed, basting at least once during the cooking time.
This recipe was outstanding! The glaze was easy to prepare in a small saucepan. I used a long filet instead of individual portions, and after it came out of the oven I folded the foil over it while I finished other things. The flavor permeated the fish beautifully, and left it nice and moist. A definite keeper.
Thank you. I've recently been diagnosed with Meniere's disease and must follow a very low sodium diet. A lot of the recipes I've found taste rather bland. This one is a wonderful exception. I used it with chicken last night and had the first tasty meal I've had in a while. Keeper!
This arrived as a "Daily Dish" recipe on 2/14/08. I made this without changes substituting boneless skinless chicken breasts for salmon, baking it at 375 for around 30 minutes. Like some others, I was worried how this was going to turn out based on the way it smelled on the stovetop. It turned out wonderfully and I will incorporate this into my rotation of sauces. Thanks, Isybel!
We made this after I found the same recipe in my low-carb cook book. The only think they add in it is to add chopped Basil before serving. Fantastic dish!!! Served it with brown rice and garlic sauteed green beans. Will make this again for sure...very easy!
YUMM-O. This is really good. I did double the glaze because we really like our sauces...and I am glad that I did. The only thing I added was some green onions for color and a little bit of a crunch (after baking). I really liked it and hubby said it was good too. Definately will keep this in our rotation. Thanks for the post.
This glazed salmon turned out wonderfully. I followed the recipe exactly and did not make any changes. It almost turned into a disaster though as I mis-read 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar for 1/3 cup honey. I was 2 seconds away from adding the honey when I realized my mistake. The flavor had depth and my friends enjoyed it too. If you enjoy salmon, you'll enjoy this glaze.
This is a staple in our house! It's quick, easy and delicious. My kids inhale this dish! It's also great in a pinch since I always have all the ingredients on hand.
We thought this was good. It did smell awful-but the end result was great. We did this 2x the second time used dill instead of oregano-better flavor! Thanks!!
I was really nervous to cook salmon because it is an expensive piece of meat to screw up! But, living in Alaska I have to take advantage of our natural resources! I made this recipe with a 1 1/2 lb Coho salmon. It was awesome. I didn't use the white wine, but used a tsp of lemon juice instead and I also used 2 tsp olive oil and 1 1/2 tsp dried oregano. This would have been great without changes, but this was just my preferance. I think next time I will reserve more of the sauce, because some of it ran off and then started to burn on the foil towards the end. Then I will have more sauce to top it with before serving. I served this with fresh green peas from the farmers market and homemade rosemary bread dipped in olive oil and vinegar. I think this would be really good with this recipe for green beans in the Taste of Home Magazine (I have yet to try). Here is that recipe: Balsamic green bean salad; 2 lbs fresh green beans, (trimmed & cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces), 1/4 cup olive oil, 3 Tbsp lemon juice, 3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp dry mustard, 1/8 tsp pepper, 1 large onion, chopped, 4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved, 1 cup crumbled feta cheese. You just cook beans until crisp tender (8-10 minutes), drain & place in ice water. Then mix the seasoning ingredients in a bowl and drizzle over beans. Then refrigerate for an hour and mix in tomatoes and cheese. One 3/4 cup serving = 77 calories, 5 g fat, 7 carbs, 3 g fiber, and 3 g protein.
This was great! My family gobbled it up. I used one big fillet, so it took a little longer to cook. As you're stirring the glaze in the pan, you might be thinking it's too vinegar-y, but it really comes out so yummy! I will definitely do this again! Oh, also, I didn't have white wine or the oregano and still loved it.
It is so refreshing to read a recipe that actually uses fresh ingredients - so many others use cans of this or dried packets of the other! My only quibble with this recipe is that the skin should not have been regarded as so much rubbish - the fish should have been baked skin side up so that it (the skin) crisped up - absolutely delicious. That's how top chefs cook salmon and similar fish.
This recipe was great, I really enjoyed the flavors and it was easy to prepare. I didn't have any dijon mustard, so I used yellow mustard. I was worried that would upset the taste, but it was still really good, next time I'll try the dijon.
Very yummy recipe. I used a whole filet of Salmon. I followed the rest of the recipe to a "T". I also used parchment paper rather then foil - it works better to keep it from sticking. Thanks!
This was great. I substituted Splenda for the honey and basil for oregano. I doubled the sauce and poured half on the salmon and the other half over angel hair pasta. Also, I added orange peel to the pasta and squeezed the juice onto the fish after it was done. Really fantastic.
This recipe is excellent. Very easy. I was kind of leary of the balsamic vinegar, but it is delicious. Don't go lightly on the sauce smother it all over the salmon.
This was VERY good, I did add a bit more honey because it seemed a little too "vinegary" for my taste. Both hubby and I thought it was wonderful though - nice change from the usual.
Well, we LOVED it. No marinating. (I did skip the oregano.) I glazed the fillets, and let the remaining glaze cook down even more until syrupy to add to the fillets just before serving. I only had to cook my fillets for 8 mins and they were done - beware overcooked salmon! Served with balsamic/brown sugar carmelized onions (shallots)on top of fillets - SO GOOD! It was a hit.
This recipe was easy and tasted GREAT! My son raved about the salmon all afternoon. i'll be making this again soon. Thanks for this recipe.
This was delicious! Of all the recipes I have recently tried for salmon, this was a favorite with my husband & boys.
This recipe came out great! I had no white wine, so used a little bit of lemon juice mixed with water instead. The glaze was delicious and the salmon was moist.
I have made this recipe over and over. It is delicious! I do like to make a little extra glaze so I can use it as a sauce after the fish comes out of the oven. To make it even more yummy, I squeeze lemon juice over top right before its served. SOOOOOO GOOD!!
this was delicious!
Easy and delicious...making it again tonight! Just be sure you stand over the stove so that the glaze doesn't burn!
I am usually not a big salmon fan, but my husband and I love this recipe! You can still taste the fish, but the glaze makes it taste wonderful!
I have been using this recipe for a couple of years and have never found a recipe I like better. Never gets the wine because there is none in the house so use plain water instead. I love good balsamics so I buy from a specialty shop that sells nothing but olive oils and balsamic vinegars. Of course more expensive than store bought but so worth it. I've been using a jar of crushed garlic so doesn't need to sauté the whole 3 minuets before I add the rest of the ingredients.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was absolutely delicious! I don't know if I'll ever make salmon another way again :o)
I didn't particularly like this recipe. However, my step-daughter and husband loved it. I enjoy tasting the fish and the glazed somewhat masked the salmon flavor. It was also a little sweet for my taste. I tend to go for the savory things rather than the sweet.
We live in SE Alaska and thanks to my fisherman husband we eat fresh king salmon all the time. We were looking for something that didn't call for lemon as we were out, and found this. I had fresh oregano in my garden and all of the other ingredients on hand, although I did use sweet honey mustard. It was delicious. We will do this again when we have company.
I came back to change my rating. I tried this one again and it was wonderful! Last time I made it and put it on tilapia or some other fish, and it wasn't very good. This time I used it for salmon steaks and it was wonderful! I think I'd make a bit more next time, since I ran out of glaze and didn't have any to put on them after they were done cooking. I will definitely use this recipe again!
Great taste! Came home at 7 one day when I promised hubby dinner at 7.30. Saw this recipe; sauteed salmon fillets in pan - when cooked, put aside. Put glaze mixture in the same pan, let boiled. Add salmon, covered with glaze, simmer till preferred consistency. Wa-lah! Superb dinner in 15 mins! Thanks for the recipe :)
my husband and i didn't care for this mixture .
Quick, Easy and Delicious! Just the kind of recipe that I like. The foil is a must as this sauce can be a nightmare to get off the pan. The fresh oregano made a big difference too! I would recommend fresh over dried. I tried the garlic with the non stick spray as the recipe states but it ended up globbing together and burning. I tried it again and I added a little olive oil to the pan to saute the garlic. Much better! The sauce is so flavorful we will defninitly make this again.
sounds good - tastes blah
My youngest is allergic to seafood, so I used some of the glaze on a piece of chicken and cooked it separately. It was great!
This was good! I made exactly as written. I think next time i will either cut the honey in half or eliminate it altogether. It was alittle to sweet for our tastes. Thanks!
Thanks for a great way to bake salmon, Isybel. I made this as written but had to use lemon juice instead of the wine as it was all I had. The glaze was fantastic and I am so glad I took the effort rather than buying ready made glaze. Will definitely make again.
I would've given it 5 stars except the filets were over cooked. 14 minutes is way too long! cook less, glaze was very tasty. Simple easy to prepare. Watch the time, I prefer mine bright pink in and cool in the center. Will cook again, but cut the cook time by at least half. This was very well done, and dry. :P
Great recipe - was wary of glaze since there was so much more balsamic vin. than the other ingredients, but came out perfect...if you actually let the glaze sit for a couple mins it actually solidifies more to be a glaze (not liquid). The glaze tasted awesome and did not overpower the taste of the salmon which I already love. Served it with green beans and bruschetta...really good.
We love salmon and balsamic vinegar. A local Italian restaurant serves something similar over a bed of fresh spinach. I must have cook the sauce too much as it carmelized. I need more sauce. The mustard was 'almost' a turnoff but tried it anyway. Lovely, lovely flavors .... just need more sauce!!! This recipe is restaurant quality.
Balsamic Glazed Salmon Fillets Haiku: "I'd give this 6 stars, if only I could do that, these were just THAT good." When buying a lovely piece of salmon, I usually lean towards a purist approach to a good hunk of fish - S&P, maybe a squirt of lemon juice, flick of olive oil, or sprinkle of dill, but I went w/ this recipe for a change. And I'm only realizing now (bonks-self-on-head) that I completely forgot the oregano on accident, but oh well - This.Was.De.Li.Cious. Followed the recipe (mine took more like 15 min. to flake easily, but in that time, I basted the fillets several more times w/ the glaze), and served w/ roasted acorn squash, green beans, and brown rice. I will most certainly put this on regular supper rotation!
This was OK, good in fact, but I think I was disappointed based on the rave reviews from others.
Yummy! I substituted fresh rosemary for the oregano because that's what I had and it turned out great.
Great recipe! Full of flavor! Skipped the wine and added white wine vinegar instead added a TB of lemon zest which brightened it up will def make again!
Not bad. I was expecting a vinegary kind of taste but it was more sweet than anything. Not that it was bad at all. It was good just sweet. I would make it again just maybe just cut back on the sugar and maybe add more vinegar.
I served this recipe for company and everyone raved about it. I will definitely make it again.
This recipe was an absolute hit! My family loved it and it was quick and easy to make!
Very good. Great to make when entertaining! Very easy and quick!
This was a very good, low-sugar recipe for salmon! I didn't have any white wine on hand, so I had to use red wine vinegar, but it still turned out good!
I give this 3 stars, Husband gives it 3 1/2. While I love mustard/balsamic vinegar/garlic/etc individually, we just didn't really care for the flavors combined. Thanks, anyway.
Loved this. It was super easy and really tasty. I'm from the Pacific Northwest and really picky about sauces on my fish and I really enjoyed this and so did my family!
I really liked this and it was easy to prepare. I added more honey to suite my taste. I would recommend tasting the glaze before putting it on the salmon to see if you need to add more honey, dijon, salt, etc.
Yummy. I used apple juice instead of wine. Next time I would add more of that, or more honey, as I would prefer it sweeter. I had fresh basil so I used that instead of oregano.
This was WONDERFUL!! Hubby has asked me to add this to our rotation of dinners. :)
I stuck to the original recipe without making any alternate and I'm glad I did it.
5 stars for ease! stand back when you cook down the balsamic vinegar - cough cough! lol! i doubled the honey to our taste and everyone enjoyed it! i didn't enjoy the oregano (i used dried) so i'd omit next time. thanks for sharing the recipe!
Awesome recipe. Everything in the glaze was stuff we had around the house. I'm not a big fan of mustard in recipes, so used very little. The glaze was incredibly easy to make and smelled awesome while cooking. Next time I plan on trying some other herbs, like rosemary or basil. Make sure to use the foil on the baking pan as it does make a sticky mess. Hubby loved this!!!!!!!
Definitely a keeper! I knew I was on the right track when my daughter walked in while I was cooking and said, "Wow, that smells great." We eat salmon frequently, so we're always looking for something new to do to it - I'm glad I found this one.
This was fabulous. My fish wasn't as fresh as I would have liked, but the flavor of the glaze was strong enough that the fish still tasted fabulous! I plan on making this again soon!
When I received this recipe by email I had already planned to make salmon the next day so it was a perfect match ! As other reviewers, I was a bit concerned about the amount of balsamic vinegar + mustard but the combination of acidity and sweetness of this sauce is well balanced. We had a thick, dark and tangy sauce contrasting with the buttery flavour of the salmon, plus it is easy and quick to prepare. This recipe is a keeper !!! Many thanks ISYBEL ;o)
i loved it. i had no idea how it was going to turn out and i'd never made salmon before. it was lovely. what a great glaze. my dinner party agreed. and so simple! i'll definately make this again.
Think of this as an Italian glaze for salmon and you won't be surprised by the taste. I was hoping for something a little sweeter and the first bite kind of shocked me with the tartness but after a couple of bites, really started to like it. I think if you added just a touch more honey, it would work perfectly. Will actually make it again when I'm looking for something a little different.
Wonderful and easy. It's getting my husband to eat more fish!
Followed it pretty much exactly, but I didn't have fresh oregano (so had to used dried oregano).
I made this with a few little changes. Only had 2 big salmon fillets, but made the same amount of glaze (I'm trusting). Didn't have wine, so I used extra honey and probably extra mustard, which was just coursely ground instead of the dijon. Dried oregano instead of fresh, and extra garlic. This came out FANTASTIC. I was worried about the vinegar but my boyfriend and mom were both amazed. Thank you for this recipe!!!
This was the best salmon recipe that I've ever cooked and I didn't make a single change to the ingredients.
Awesome recipe! Easy to make and taste great with a little sweet and sour mixed together. Thanks!!
When reducing the balsamic vinegar , it did give out a strong smell. Didn't have a bottle of white wine open so substituted for beer, also didn't use the oregano and it turned out delicious.
This recipe is good, but not great. If you are looking for a really awesome salmon recipe, I would suggest "starflower"'s Maple Salmon instead. Even easier to prepare and much better flavour. I only default to this one if there is no maple syrup handy.
This was superbly delicious. All the flavors melded together for an exquisite taste. Also, it was prepared on a weekday and was quick and simple to put on the table.
Awesome glaze. I stress the word GLAZE!! It is not meant to be a marinade or a sauce to cook it in...simply brush it on two or three times while cooking. I think that may be the cause of some of the negatives or bad reviews. It might be too much for people if you are cooking this swimming in the stuff. We used it in a pinch for our cedar plank grilled salmon when I realized I had no soy sauce in the house!! Followed it exact except substituted 1 of the teaspoons of dijon with 1 teaspoon of french country seeded mustard. We grilled our salmon on a cedar plank with alder chips soaked and then put on the coals. We basted it with the sauce 3 times. Out of this world flavor combination! The smoked flavor from the plank and chips went well with this glaze. Highly recommended.
I'm stymied as to why people thought the glaze smelled bad or why they thought it was too vinegary. This was just perfect. Loved it! Made it as written, and I'll make it again with other fish/chicken/rice. Thank you!
So easy, and turned out so moist! Next time I will marinate it longer (I only did for 15 min.), but I liked the "light" flavor that complemented, rather than dominated, the wonderful salmon taste. Good recipe, thanks!
I would have never thought of using balsamic vinegar on salmon but it was awesome! I used creamy dijon mustard instead of the regular stuff. I also added some fresh mushrooms to the glaze and sauteed it for a little longer than the recipe called for. I served it with angel hair pasta with a gorgonzola cream sauce and some green beans with almonds seasoned with lemon pepper! It was a perfect dish!
The smell while cooking it wasnt too appealing but this was good. My husband absolutely loved it! Inhaled his entire plate and half of mine. It wasnt my favorite, but still pretty good. But that could probably just be because I'm not a huge fish person. We will be making this again.
I was really disappointed in this -- after all the great reviews, I was expecting to love it! The sauce added absolutely nothing to a great piece of salmon -- in fact, it detracted. We scraped off as much of it as we could.
Excellent salmon recipe. We cooked it on the grill instead of baking and it came out great! I followed the recipe exactly and wouldn't change anything next time!
We've never had white wine in this house when making this salmon recipe, but even with chicken broth this is an exceptional, company-worthy dish. Edited to add: The white wine adds even more dimension to the taste of this salmon. Highly recommend doubling the glaze, as it is delicious and you will want more!
This is a very good simple recipe. If you concentrate on the honey, you get an almost caramelized salmon. I used about 1 1/2 tablespoons of honey and honey dijon to sweeten the balsamic. This produced a very sweet dish. Watch the cooking time for dry out. Because of my cut I had to increase cooking and biast. Very sweet and enjoyable product. Thank you.
Delicious! I make salmon once a week and had a craving for balsamic vinegar, so this was the perfect fit for an easy Monday night dinner. I omitted the white wine because I didn't have any open, but it was just fine without.
Simple, quick, and delicious!
Only ok. I won't make this again.
Very tasty! Took slightly longer to cook than the recipe said, but still turned out great.
Going on hubby's rating as I don't eat salmon. He said it was "delicious" and "five stars for sure". I made as written other than accidentally leaving out the oregano.
Very well received. I used Emeril's Italian Essence in addition to fresh oregano, and I thought it benefited quite a bit from the extra flavor. Thanks, ISYBEL.
Delicious! I didn't make any changes, it's wonderful as is. I will use this again, maybe on pork chops or chicken next time. Great, versatile recipe.
Very easy to make. Went perfectly with salmon!
I live in Japan part of the year so I eat a lot of fish and salmon is probably my favorite fish. This glaze was way too overpowering for salmon. Salmon has a lot of oils in it, imparting a wonderful and distinct flavor, and this glave just masked those natural flavors for which salmon is so appreciated. this glaze might work well with a blander white fish. Other than raw, my favorite way to eat salmon is a recipe on this site called "Grilled Cedar-Planked Salmon." Try that one. It's fabulous.
excellent recipe
This is so amazingly good! Everyone in my house loved it from the kids to Grandpa. Will make again many times. The recipe is good as is.
This was pretty good. For whatever reason, the glaze didn't permeate that far into the salmon-- but we did salmon steaks, so that might have had something to do with it. Skipped the wine because we didn't have any, but otherwise kept it about the same. It's true, the balsamic vinegar does smell really, really strong while simmering, but the end flavor is not like that smell!
This was so easy and tasted great. I may change up the cooking time/temp, because my salmon came out a bit dry. Will make again!
Excellant. Topped with toasted sesame seeeds.
Last minute decision to cook instead of going out. Fast easy n Resturant worthy we liked this very much.
Great recipe! I marinated the salmon for about 20 minutes before baking. It only took about 10 minutes to cook, any longer and it would have been dry. B/f loved it so much he went back for seconds and thirds : ) Thanks for a great recipe!
This was very good. I used a really good quality balsamic vinegar (you could drink this stuff it is so good) and that may have made it better. All the flavors blended nicely. And you can marinate salmon for up to 8 hours safely. However, unlike meat, fish absorbs flavors faster and does not require as much time to marinate. So 30 to 60 minutes is ideal.
