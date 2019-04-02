Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillets

I was really nervous to cook salmon because it is an expensive piece of meat to screw up! But, living in Alaska I have to take advantage of our natural resources! I made this recipe with a 1 1/2 lb Coho salmon. It was awesome. I didn't use the white wine, but used a tsp of lemon juice instead and I also used 2 tsp olive oil and 1 1/2 tsp dried oregano. This would have been great without changes, but this was just my preferance. I think next time I will reserve more of the sauce, because some of it ran off and then started to burn on the foil towards the end. Then I will have more sauce to top it with before serving. I served this with fresh green peas from the farmers market and homemade rosemary bread dipped in olive oil and vinegar. I think this would be really good with this recipe for green beans in the Taste of Home Magazine (I have yet to try). Here is that recipe: Balsamic green bean salad; 2 lbs fresh green beans, (trimmed & cut into 1 1/2 inch pieces), 1/4 cup olive oil, 3 Tbsp lemon juice, 3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp dry mustard, 1/8 tsp pepper, 1 large onion, chopped, 4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved, 1 cup crumbled feta cheese. You just cook beans until crisp tender (8-10 minutes), drain & place in ice water. Then mix the seasoning ingredients in a bowl and drizzle over beans. Then refrigerate for an hour and mix in tomatoes and cheese. One 3/4 cup serving = 77 calories, 5 g fat, 7 carbs, 3 g fiber, and 3 g protein.